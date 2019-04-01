Devin Nunes Discusses Mueller Report Release – And More…

Join Me in The Rabbit Hole After The Video

HPSCI ranking member Devin Nunes appears on Fox News today to discuss the pending release of the Mueller report and the likely content therein. Additionally, Nunes discusses his approach at sending AG William Barr criminal referrals.

FYI, I’m currently going back through some documentary evidence around the 2016 origination of the “EC” (electronic communication) memo from CIA Director John Brennan to FBI Director James Comey, and overlaying that information to review a possibility (strong suspicion) there were actually three potential FISA applications that accompanied the EC; which originated the counterintelligence operation called “Crossfire Hurricane” on July 31st, 2016.

My suspicion is that Trump campaign advisers/officials Paul Manafort, George Papadopoulos, Carter Page and Michael Flynn were identified targets of the July 2016 origination EC from Brennan. Those targets are named within the HPSCI final report albeit with redactions.

(Link – See page #12)

If my hunch is accurate, Manafort, Papadopoulos and Flynn would have active FISA approvals connected to the time-frame in/around July 2016. Carter Page’s FISA application came later, on October 21st, 2016.

The reason for keeping Carter Page out of the initial July Crossfire Hurricane evidence file was his relationship to the FBI in the March pleading (May sentencing) in the Evgeny Buryakov case; where Carter Page was an FBI witness (See Here). Carter Page was a surveillance card the FBI had to be careful to play, because only a few months earlier he was a friendly witness.

It has never made sense that Carter Page was an FBI witness in March/May 2016 and yet in October 2016, to achieve the FISA warrant, the FBI called him an agent of a foreign government. [FISA APPLICATION]

In the October 21st, 2016, FISA application the court was never informed that Carter Page was a U.S. witness assisting their case against Buryakov. In essence, the FBI was trying to attain (they were successful) a FISA warrant against one of their own assets/witnesses.

How could they make such a bold statement?….

They were not suggesting Page might be a foreign asset, they claimed to have evidence HE WAS “an agent of a foreign power”… keeping in mind the FBI never charged Carter Page with any crime…. And Mueller never charged Carter Page with any crime…. and of the four people outlined in the original Crossfire Hurricane investigation, Carter Page was the only one left out of the dragnet.

It just doesn’t make sense.

However, there is also the strong possibility the FBI was using Page as an unwitting opening into the Trump campaign (placement by Stefan Halper association); and never intended to do anything EXCEPT to use him to gain surveillance authority… OR the possibility that Carter Page was a cooperating asset on behalf of the FBI.

The fact that the FBI used the unverified, I would say entirely fabricated, file of nonsense from Fusion-GPS, Nellie Ohr and Christopher Steele, ie. the Dossier, to get a FISA warrant on Carter Page doesn’t make a lick of sense if they were already conducting surveillance on other key campaign players from the July “EC”.

Why did they need the Page FISA so desperately? My only rational conclusion is that they were conducting unauthorized and illegal surveillance, and the successful FISA on Carter Page was needed to make it legal. They had unlawfully extracted information to use as evidence, perhaps as they followed additional trails of discovery, and they needed the Page FISA as ex post facto cover to explain how they gained it.

FISA warrants lapse every 90 days. July 31st to October 21st, 2016, is 82 days.

The most overlooked aspect is how the 2016 DOJ/FBI investigative unit that existed to investigate Trump before the election, is the same group of people who transferred into Mueller’s probe in 2017, 2018 and 2019 to continue investigating Trump after the election. It always seems odd to me that people don’t emphasize this very basic point.

If what the investigators were doing in 2016 was unethical, corrupt and likely unlawful, it is not wise to think they suddenly became bastions of investigative moral integrity just because they transferred into the Mueller probe in 2017. In fact, the reality is, those same people held/hold a motive to cover-up for their prior conduct; and, for the purposes of Robert Mueller, their corrupt motives were perfectly aligned.

There’s something more in this story of how the FBI used Carter Page in 2016. Devin Nunes states that Carter Page was a victim in all of this, so it doesn’t seem like Page as a cooperating asset unless Nunes has also been snookered by the framework.

The way to avoid the legal and political defense inside Susan Rice’s ‘justification memo’ is to ignore the activity of those protected by it and go directly to the origin of how they created the false investigative premise in the first place:

♦ Prove the July 31st, 2016, Crossfire Hurricane operation originated from fraud by exposing the CIA operation that created the originating “Electronic Communication” memo. Declassify that two-page “EC” document that Brennan gave to Comey.

♦ Reveal the November 2015 through April 2016 FISA-702 search query abuse by declassifying the April 2017 court opinion written by FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer. Show the FBI contractors behind the 85% fraudulent search queries. [Crowdstrike? Fusion-GPS? Nellie Ohr?]

♦ Subpoena former DOJ-NSD (National Security Division) head John Carlin, or haul him in front of a grand jury, and get his testimony about why he hid the abuse from the FISA court in October 2016; why the DOJ-NSD rushed the Carter Page application to beat NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers to the FISA court; and why Carlin quit immediately thereafter. Squeeze this bastard’s nuts in the proverbial legal vice.

♦ Prove the Carter Page FISA application (October 2016) was fraudulent and based on deceptions to the FISA Court. Declassify the entire document, and release the transcripts of those who signed the application(s); and/or depose those who have not yet testified.

♦ Release all of the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages without redactions. Let sunlight pour in on the actual conversation(s) that were taking place when Crossfire Hurricane (July ’16) and the FISA Application (Oct ’16) were taking place.

♦ Release all of Bruce Ohr 302’s, FBI notes from interviews and debriefing sessions, and other relevant documents associated with the interviews of Bruce Ohr and his internal communications. Including exculpatory evidence that Bruce Ohr may have shared with FBI Agent Joseph Pientka. [And get a deposition from this Pientka fella]

In short, avoid the “justification trap” by ignoring the downstream activity (stemming as a result of the fraudulent origin), and focus on revealing the origin of the fraud.

