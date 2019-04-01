Devin Nunes Discusses Mueller Report Release – And More…

Join Me in The Rabbit Hole After The Video
HPSCI ranking member Devin Nunes appears on Fox News today to discuss the pending release of the Mueller report and the likely content therein. Additionally, Nunes discusses his approach at sending AG William Barr criminal referrals.
.
FYI, I’m currently going back through some documentary evidence around the 2016 origination of the “EC” (electronic communication) memo from CIA Director John Brennan to FBI Director James Comey, and overlaying that information to review a possibility (strong suspicion) there were actually three potential FISA applications that accompanied the EC; which originated the counterintelligence operation called “Crossfire Hurricane” on July 31st, 2016.
My suspicion is that Trump campaign advisers/officials Paul Manafort, George Papadopoulos, Carter Page and Michael Flynn were identified targets of the July 2016 origination EC from Brennan. Those targets are named within the HPSCI final report albeit with redactions.
If my hunch is accurate, Manafort, Papadopoulos and Flynn would have active FISA approvals connected to the time-frame in/around July 2016. Carter Page’s FISA application came later, on October 21st, 2016.
The reason for keeping Carter Page out of the initial July Crossfire Hurricane evidence file was his relationship to the FBI in the March pleading (May sentencing) in the Evgeny Buryakov case; where Carter Page was an FBI witness (See Here). Carter Page was a surveillance card the FBI had to be careful to play, because only a few months earlier he was a friendly witness.
It has never made sense that Carter Page was an FBI witness in March/May 2016 and yet in October 2016, to achieve the FISA warrant, the FBI called him an agent of a foreign government. [FISA APPLICATION]
In the October 21st, 2016, FISA application the court was never informed that Carter Page was a U.S. witness assisting their case against Buryakov. In essence, the FBI was trying to attain (they were successful) a FISA warrant against one of their own assets/witnesses.
How could they make such a bold statement?….
They were not suggesting Page might be a foreign asset, they claimed to have evidence HE WAS “an agent of a foreign power”… keeping in mind the FBI never charged Carter Page with any crime…. And Mueller never charged Carter Page with any crime…. and of the four people outlined in the original Crossfire Hurricane investigation, Carter Page was the only one left out of the dragnet.
It just doesn’t make sense.
However, there is also the strong possibility the FBI was using Page as an unwitting opening into the Trump campaign (placement by Stefan Halper association); and never intended to do anything EXCEPT to use him to gain surveillance authority… OR the possibility that Carter Page was a cooperating asset on behalf of the FBI.
The fact that the FBI used the unverified, I would say entirely fabricated, file of nonsense from Fusion-GPS, Nellie Ohr and Christopher Steele, ie. the Dossier, to get a FISA warrant on Carter Page doesn’t make a lick of sense if they were already conducting surveillance on other key campaign players from the July “EC”.
Why did they need the Page FISA so desperately? My only rational conclusion is that they were conducting unauthorized and illegal surveillance, and the successful FISA on Carter Page was needed to make it legal. They had unlawfully extracted information to use as evidence, perhaps as they followed additional trails of discovery, and they needed the Page FISA as ex post facto cover to explain how they gained it.
FISA warrants lapse every 90 days. July 31st to October 21st, 2016, is 82 days.
The most overlooked aspect is how the 2016 DOJ/FBI investigative unit that existed to investigate Trump before the election, is the same group of people who transferred into Mueller’s probe in 2017, 2018 and 2019 to continue investigating Trump after the election. It always seems odd to me that people don’t emphasize this very basic point.
If what the investigators were doing in 2016 was unethical, corrupt and likely unlawful, it is not wise to think they suddenly became bastions of investigative moral integrity just because they transferred into the Mueller probe in 2017. In fact, the reality is, those same people held/hold a motive to cover-up for their prior conduct; and, for the purposes of Robert Mueller, their corrupt motives were perfectly aligned.
There’s something more in this story of how the FBI used Carter Page in 2016. Devin Nunes states that Carter Page was a victim in all of this, so it doesn’t seem like Page as a cooperating asset unless Nunes has also been snookered by the framework.
The way to avoid the legal and political defense inside Susan Rice’s ‘justification memo’ is to ignore the activity of those protected by it and go directly to the origin of how they created the false investigative premise in the first place:
♦ Prove the July 31st, 2016, Crossfire Hurricane operation originated from fraud by exposing the CIA operation that created the originating “Electronic Communication” memo. Declassify that two-page “EC” document that Brennan gave to Comey.
♦ Reveal the November 2015 through April 2016 FISA-702 search query abuse by declassifying the April 2017 court opinion written by FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer. Show the FBI contractors behind the 85% fraudulent search queries. [Crowdstrike? Fusion-GPS? Nellie Ohr?]
♦ Subpoena former DOJ-NSD (National Security Division) head John Carlin, or haul him in front of a grand jury, and get his testimony about why he hid the abuse from the FISA court in October 2016; why the DOJ-NSD rushed the Carter Page application to beat NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers to the FISA court; and why Carlin quit immediately thereafter. Squeeze this bastard’s nuts in the proverbial legal vice.
♦ Prove the Carter Page FISA application (October 2016) was fraudulent and based on deceptions to the FISA Court. Declassify the entire document, and release the transcripts of those who signed the application(s); and/or depose those who have not yet testified.
♦ Release all of the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages without redactions. Let sunlight pour in on the actual conversation(s) that were taking place when Crossfire Hurricane (July ’16) and the FISA Application (Oct ’16) were taking place.
♦ Release all of Bruce Ohr 302’s, FBI notes from interviews and debriefing sessions, and other relevant documents associated with the interviews of Bruce Ohr and his internal communications. Including exculpatory evidence that Bruce Ohr may have shared with FBI Agent Joseph Pientka. [And get a deposition from this Pientka fella]
In short, avoid the “justification trap” by ignoring the downstream activity (stemming as a result of the fraudulent origin), and focus on revealing the origin of the fraud.
Wow, spy novel indeed. Carter Page, already a very wealthy individual, is about to get even richer.
LikeLiked by 5 people
IMO, he deserves to be made rich after all he’s been put through.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s not the only one. I’d add Gen Flynn, Manaforte and Papadopolois as well.
LikeLiked by 6 people
He’s wealthy? I missed that.
LikeLike
“In the October 21st, 2016, FISA application the court was never informed that Carter Page was a U.S. witness assisting their case against Buryakov. In essence, the FBI was trying to attain (they were successful) a FISA warrant against one of their own assets/witnesses.”
————————-
I think in their last couple of extensions they actually put in the FISA request on Page that he sent them the letters complaining about being in the news being accused of being a Russian agent and if I remember correctly they also mention he had previously been an informant for them while the 1st one apparently doesn’t. Curious why that was done – getting nervous?
I think one of the main reasons the Woods procedures were put in place was to make sure they informed the Court in the application th person had been an asset for them before.
LikeLike
The Woods procedure was put in place, because Bob Mueller was called on the carpet for many violations, by the FBI, at the FISC. He helped develop the procedure to appease the judges.
LikeLiked by 4 people
IMO, John Brennan, James Clapper and James Comey in conjunction with several FBI agents such as Peter Strzok and Lisa Page are at the heart of all the “Get Trump at any cost” inquisitions. They are the ones to investigate, then prosecute.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m gonna go in a different direction…..in that with 2 years and nothing found against the President, nothing……
Remember the cliche….”you can prosecute a ham sandwich if you wanted to”
Well Mueller did nothing…..why?…..He could have said anything and Congress would have went nuts on the President…..but he did not…why
The fact that Mueller could have finished early……..the last minute memo…..the above post by Sundance……something smells..
I tend to suspect the only reason for the Special Council was:
To destroy as much evidence as possible on everything and everyone.
Nothing to see here……Let’s move on….
Weiner laptop, All the Hillary stuff…Uranium 1…..all of it…
Let’s put that in our pipe and smoke that for a while.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yeah I know…..we are too far down the rabbit hole now for my post….
Great job Sundance…….
Next…..
LikeLiked by 3 people
No Not too far down the rabbit hole-I think you are right. I’ve read this theory elsewhere
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s a distinct possibility. It remains to be seen what the Mueller Report has to say, if anything, about Russian Collusion with the DNC. If it has nothing to say about the DNC, it’ll point towards your suspicions of a DNC cover up.
OTOH, can you imagine the total freakout the Dems would have if it showed connections between Hillary and the Russians?
LikeLiked by 1 person
After two weeks Mueller realized there was no collusion so he went back to Rosenstein to expand the scope of the investigation. We have not seen that document as yet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe that the NYPD gave Rudy Ga copy of what was on Weiner’s laptop. Trump has everything on these people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Those are the people left open for prosecution – the foot soldiers. Need to get the generals in a noose.
LikeLiked by 1 person
IMHO, Obama & Clinton at heart with their inside circle right there with them – Jarrett, Holder, Yates, Monaco, Carlin, Ruemmler, Brennan, Clapper, Rhodes, Powers, Rice, DOJ-FBI complicit crew (Weismann, Comey, Rosenstein, McCabe, Fixer Mueller as Top Dogs with Priestap, Strozk, Page, Baker assisting their “bosses”), Blumenthal – not to mention the opposition research firm Fusion GPS, foreign agents entangled in this (Britain, Russia), law firms (Perkins Coie), and media (WaPo’s Isikoff, etc.). Obama administration more involved than Clinton IMHO. The DOJ-FBI and WH legal counsel upper echelon was populated with the worst imaginable.
LikeLike
Imagine 4 FISA warrants out on you and zero indictments?.. Carter page must either be a super code talker or the most boring man in DC.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I genuinely doubt he was ever actually looked at. He was a cover story that was never going to be known about because, after all, how could Hilary POSSIBLY lose?
They used him to get the campaign surveillance “legalized”, and to allow them to root around on anybody in the Trump campaign that they wanted.
They already knew Page. And they knew he wasn’t a Russian spy.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Indeed. I’m not sure his status as an asset for the FBI in a different case alone would be enough to have them clear him. I have wondered if he was working as a DIA asset. They were surely aware of his status with the FBI when they initially targeted him and still pursued him with the 4 FISA warrants then dropped him like a hot potato. Seem like something must have changed from the FBI’s point of view.
LikeLike
Man if it is true that these deep staters were surveilling PapaD, Manafort and Flynn without even the pretense of a FISA then this coup attempt is even more brazen than I ever could have imagined. We all hang from nooses is right Hillary.
Great work Sundance.
LikeLike
Man if it is true that these deep staters were surveilling PapaD, Manafort and Flynn without even the pretense of a FISA then this coup attempt is even more brazen than I ever could have imagined. We all hang from nooses is right Hillary.
Great work Sundance.
LikeLike
Man if it is true that these deep staters were surveilling PapaD, Manafort and Flynn without even the pretense of a FISA then this coup attempt is even more brazen than I ever could have imagined. We all hang from nooses is right Hillary.
Great work Sundance.
LikeLike
Sundance—–did you send this suggestion (and supportive rationale ) to POTUS ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
We can all tweet this out to Trump—including our fabulous Freedom Caucus members (those “crazies” according to Goudy).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Goudy = SuperPopinjay
LikeLiked by 3 people
A popinjay! Yes. I heard this name years ago but forgot what it was so had to go look it up. Found his picture beside the definition.
LikeLike
Bravo Sundance! I hope that you are sending your articles to POTUS & his Family.
LikeLiked by 3 people
…and at the end of this we will learn that the treasonous, felonious submission of FISA applications and their subsequent use was not the crime. The crime was “The Hammer”. More to come…..tick tock.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you! Why isn’t The Hammer being covered more broadly??? Obama’s Treason!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Forgive my ignorance – I keep seeing posts about “The Hammer” but I do not know what they mean…
LikeLike
Sometime in 2009, Brennan and Clapper began a program known as “The Hammer” at the direction of then President Obama. Essentially this program was a super computer system with all the high end spy gear/software that was used to spy on all things anti- Deep State. Though a crime of enormous magnitude,the FISA abuse, is merely the cover up of “The Hammer”. A good source for info on this is Dr Dave Janda, you can find him on YouTube.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just started reading about it, here: http://theamericanreport.org/2017/07/20/obamas-surveillance-hammer-trump-worse-watergate/
LikeLike
Excellent!
LikeLike
http://themillenniumreport.com/2017/03/the-hammer-ultra-secret-supercomputer-system-used-by-ciansa-to-wiretap-trump/
“THE HAMMER” — Ultra-secret Supercomputer System Used by CIA/NSA to ‘Wiretap’ Trump
Whistleblower Tapes: Trump Wiretapped “A Zillion Times” By ‘The Hammer,’ Brennan’s and Clapper’s Secret Computer System
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well done!
LikeLike
The problem is that time is short. A SP with clear guidlines to follow the fisa warrant trail ,will unearth most of the high level corruption quickly it is there unlike the collusion hoax.
There are charges that could be laid quickly and people facing long term sentences will squeal and the stone wall will crumble before they have a chance to run the clock out.
They willl be banking on the hope of winning the next election and we know they have no limits on what they will do to do so.
POTUS has a great chance but having the dossier debunked will nail it.
LikeLike
Ray I sure agree. Now if they want to obstruct the investigation again, they will run
Mooch ell for Pres.
They can cry “Trump is trying to sabotage a candidate for the Presidency of the United States”
LikeLike
It’s crazy to watch this all come together after waiting so long. It’s also amazing to look at how much we KNOW now compared to even 3 months ago.
LikeLike
More to the point, it will be liberating to see the people responsible for this face public accusations and stand trial.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It has been amusing to watch the pundits trying to act surprised over these ‘new’ revelations.
LikeLiked by 1 person
WSB…they’ve been busy memorizing scripts…having hair and make-up done.
LikeLike
Comey just tweeted that he is running for POTUS in 2020?
LikeLiked by 1 person
April Fool. He’s such a putz.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sweeeeeeeeeet!
Tweet back at him that President Trump will do unto him as he did unto President Trump! And just as legal to do to you as it was for you to do to him……….right Jim?
He will be “so confused”.
April Fools jokes that work both ways.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well now that we’ve come to an agreement lets do it. Run the corrupt bastards down and prosecute to the fullest degree President Trump.
I detect a bit of hot fury in your great encapsulation of the coup. Awesome.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yikes, this puts spy novels to shame…
LikeLiked by 5 people
In addition to the above:
I would like to see ALL of the Fusion GPS bank records.
I would like to see all payments made to Steele including payments or “reimbursements” made from the FBI and any other entity like, dare I say it, Deripaska or his attorney.
I would like for DOJ to subpoena the Perkins-Coie law firm records for payments to various people in this. Is there some other money trail we are missing?
LikeLiked by 5 people
This is odd no? He clearly puts he who should not be named, & then acts like “I knew it was untrue all along?”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Always amazing how cooperative the Feral Bureaucratic Comrades are with democRat presidents, and how even NWO Neocon RinoRepubs presidents like Bushies are still attacked. Then along comes Trump and All of the DC Swamp goes insane. All the Cartels attack him, democRats overtly , repubcrats covertly. BTW, McCain was a Traitor too.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You will never convince me those named in Gen’s post including many more, gang of eight as well as department heads at several msm outlets, broadcasters, writers, publishers all knew.
AG Barr will be remember by what type of responsible person he becomes in prosecuting this criminal action which also will be shown to include many of his past associates? He may excuse some but that will not remove their envolvement, guilt or his cover up! Good luck.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He looks scared now……
Thinking about sharing a prison cell with a big dude named Lucy?
Putz……Arrest some and they will all turn on Jug Ears……
Arrest Mooch…..he/she will turn on him in a second
LikeLiked by 4 people
NOTE:
“The way to avoid the legal and political defense inside Susan Rice’s ‘justification memo’ is to ignore the activity of those protected by it and go directly to the origin of how they created the false investigative premise in the first place:”
THAT is were Clapper is trying to go. He is not blaming Obama. He is saying Obama got information that he had to act on “by the book”(Susan Rice)
THIS “defence” will now come often as first fall back position
LikeLike
Great observation Sundance. From many years of intuitive skepticism and an inherent cynicism of all things government; I have wondered if Obama used his official reach to spy on all of his political opponents? Maybe even Hillary? It is most likely the Obama Intel Cartel spied on Flynn while he was still under Obama and continued afterward. Flynn’s partners were attached to leftist Democrats and Flynn was omnipotent and omniscient on all things Iran, Ukraine, Russia, Benghazi, Uranium One and all the rest. There is no mention of a FISA on Flynn but he was the first target for Mueller and I’ve got a feeling they threatened him with stuff that wasn’t covered by a FISA.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’ve felt that there was strong circumstantial evidence that Obama abused the NSA data base as far back as his first term in office.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Hammer started 2009 under Obama’s orders ……. Treason!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yup yup!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Something a dictator would dream up. 😠😠😠😠
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
Have been a Tom Fitton fan for ages–so happy to see he is FINALLY getting on TV frequently–Judicial Watch has been invaluable in trying to save our Republic!
LikeLike
What about that reported June/July FISA that was denied? Does anyone else remember hearing this or is it just me?
LikeLiked by 2 people
In the original NYT story on the Carter Page FISA, the leaker (who we now know was Lisa Page) told the NYT that the FISA on Carter Page started in the summer of 2016.
The story has since been “corrected” by the Times.
Sundance has repeatedly made the point that FISAs are retroactive.
My guess (speculation alert!) is that the FBI routinely illegally surveilles targets to get dirt, launders what they find to create a “legitimate” basis for a FISA and then takes it to the FISA rubberstamp court to legalize what they have done.
My guess is that illegal surveillance found nothing with Carter Page, hence the need for the Steele nonsense to get a FISA warrant to retroactively legalize their illegal surveillance.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I believe the June warrant was due to the setup meeting at Trump Tower.with Veselnitskiya .I believe it got rejected because they included P Trump in the request and he was not at the meeting. Even a rubber stamp was not willing to go that far
LikeLike
I believe that Carter Page, Manafort, and Papadopoulos were effectively “planted” into Trump’s campaign deliberately by the deep state, with or without, in some cases, knowledge of this by the individuals themselves. General Flynn obviously was not a plant, but his role/situation is, I believe, far more complex than meets the eye. He is indeed a true hero and has sacrificed everything for his country.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And the former AG who shall not be named .
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have had this same theory knowing Rosie had investigated Manafort under Obama/Mueler, there were no charges but this archive trove was very useful. It would be so interesting to see who pulled the levers to imbed Papadopoulos & Carter Page into President Trumps’ campaign.
LikeLike
This is so confusing, so many webs, so much info, I’m afraid that the truth will never be known.
LikeLiked by 2 people
These people of the Deep State murdered JFK, RFK, MLK, so many others, and massacres like Waco. Never, ever underestimate their Evil
LikeLiked by 4 people
“The most overlooked aspect is how the 2016 DOJ/FBI investigative unit that existed to investigate Trump before the election, is the same group of people who transferred into Mueller’s probe in 2017, 2018 and 2019 to continue investigating Trump after the election. It always seems odd to me that people don’t emphasize this very basic point.”
The media won’t emphasize it……….ever. The people involved with this are the friends of the media. They use the media for leaks, and the media gets to pursue their hatred of President Trump and gain ratings. From the perspective of the media this is a win/win situation. Same for the coup team in the fbi/doj (I will not be capitalizing those until integrity is restored).
The media is deeeeeeeeeply complicit in all of this. They make Pravda blush in their efforts to support the government narrative as long as it’s pro-liberal and anti-conservative. Shucks, cnn (nope, no integrity therefore no capitalization) refuses to admit they made ANY mistakes in all of this mess, regardless of the facts ON VIDEO proving they are lying about it. Still.
These people will go out of their way to avoid emphasizing Sundance’s point. To emphasize his point would require honesty, journalistic integrity, ethics and many more things that the media just does.not.have. Demonstrably so.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Well this explains why it was so necessary to entrap Papadopolous and Flynn in perjury traps, and by Manafort’s old associations with the Podesta camp – they knew he was vulnerable.
Imagine how different this story would be today if the RINOs hadn’t threatened to corrupt the delegate process during the convention (looking at you Mike Lee and Ted Cruz) such that Trump hired Manafort to combat them.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sundance’s work should be mandatory daily reading for everyone in the Whitehouse.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I guarantee it is
LikeLiked by 1 person
If the Whitehouse isn’t 6 months ahead of us, we are screwed. I think they have known – for a long long time – what we are just finding out. They have access to many things we will never see or hear about.
That said Sundance put everything together like no one else does and mines piles of BS data to see the thread many people miss. Invaluable to US, hopefully not the whitehouse. They would just call him anyway, not wait for a public posting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Intrepid, bloodhound Nunes never seems to lose the scent of the proper trail. This also applies to sundance and I believe it’s time for sundance to raise his (their) profile as a guest on FNC; if it’s possible so all of his hard work and findings can begin to reach a larger audience.
Sundance did write “Lordy, I’d love to debate these knuckleheads.” (31 Mar/19) in reference to the Tapper–Mulvaney interview. Well, I’d love to see it especially if it involves the Coup.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rather than a debate, I’d settle for Sundance interviewing them in the pen.
LikeLike
Carter Page was top 10 in his class at Naval Academy. This means he is certainly not the doofus he appeared to be. I have grown to like him and think he is a patriot.
Additionally, I would love to see who was tasked to John Brennan’s “working group”. This would reveal many things and many different perspectives. He used this multi agency task force to write the intelligence assessment Obama ordered up in December 2016. Brennan then tried to pass it off as a traditional IC report.
MAGA
LikeLiked by 2 people
I want to see Brennan get so nervous that he turns on Obama…I think Clapper is starting to turn on Brennan and the rest of the group so they will have to look higher to save themselves. The only ones who won’t turn will be the idiots like Comey who think they are too smart to be caught!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think Comey is as ignorant as he is criminal. He has done a bunch of illegal things during the coup, but I think Brennan duped him into thinking there was enough to start an investigation. Brennan used Harry Reid and John McCain to validate dossier with Comey and FBI
I don’t think anyone in prior Admin can demonstrate one truth about the investigation. No crime, fake EC, fake ICA, fake dossier
“Oh well I guess we better make it counterintelligence investigation then”
LikeLike
Interesting and highly likely theory that there were multiple FISA’s. And yes,I do remember that there was discussion of a rejected application for a FISA.
Given the flurry of activity in August, after the Ohr/Steele meeting, and Brennan pushing Harry Reid, it would make sense that more FISA warrants would be planned/applied for to further “paper” the case. AND, if I recall correctly, isn’t this the timeframe when McCain shared the dossier?
I also believe that Obama’s Hammer program was used extensively throughout his administration, but more brazenly after 2012. And I find it credible and likely that Obama/Hillary spied on other candidates, certainly Bernie Sanders but likely other R’s (Cruz?)
LikeLiked by 3 people
If Bernie was spied on , this info needs to get out , the Democrat party would split between the Berniecrats and the Estabocrats
LikeLike
Well he did have more FLEXIBILITY after the election. At least that is what he told his Russian handler.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Was a FISA warrant even ever needed? Who are they kidding…
The Obama administration secretly won permission from a surveillance court in 2011 to reverse restrictions on the National Security Agency’s use of intercepted phone calls and e-mails, permitting the agency to search deliberately for Americans’ communications in its massive databases, according to interviews with government officials and recently declassified material.
In addition, the court extended the length of time that the NSA is allowed to retain intercepted U.S. communications from five years to six years — and more under special circumstances, according to the documents, which include a recently released 2011 opinion by U.S. District Judge John D. Bates, then chief judge of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.
What had not been previously acknowledged is that the court in 2008 imposed an explicit ban — at the government’s request — on those kinds of searches, that officials in 2011 got the court to lift the bar and that the search authority has been used.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/obama-administration-had-restrictions-on-nsa-reversed-in-2011/2013/09/07/c26ef658-0fe5-11e3-85b6-d27422650fd5_story.html?utm_term=.2d78f4b0a854
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is “Hammer” what mad-Maxine bragged Obama had that woud keep Republicans from ever winning elections again?
Who controls Hammer now?
Maybe FBI used FISA to hide/legalize/launder spying done by Hammer?
Maybe Obama authorized 17 Intel Agency sharing to hide Hammer and bypass Admiral Rogers?
I remember DEA was once training local police how to fabricate sources to launder illegally obtained evidence provided to them by the DEA, and DEA was collecting a 15% fee.
LikeLike
Is “Hammer” what mad-Maxine bragged Obama had that woud keep Republicans from ever winning elections again?
Who controls Hammer now?
Maybe FBI used FISA to hide/legalize/launder spying done by Hammer?
Maybe Obama authorized 17 Intel Agency sharing to hide Hammer and bypass Admiral Rogers?
I remember DEA was once training local police how to fabricate sources to launder illegally obtained evidence provided to them by the DEA, and DEA was collecting a 15% fee.
LikeLike
Is “Hammer” what mad-Maxine bragged Obama had that woud keep Republicans from ever winning elections again?
Who controls Hammer now?
Maybe FBI used FISA to hide/legalize/launder spying done by Hammer?
Maybe Obama authorized 17 Intel Agency sharing to hide Hammer and bypass Admiral Rogers?
I remember DEA was once training local police how to fabricate sources to launder illegally obtained evidence provided to them by the DEA, and DEA was collecting a 15% fee.
LikeLike
OR the possibility that Carter Page was a cooperating asset on behalf of the FBI.
Trying to figure out how this data point fits into the cooperation possibility.
Carter Page Letter to FBI Sept 25 2016
https://www.justsecurity.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/2016.09.25_FBI_letter.pdf
Page sent in response to MSM blow up of Yahoo News Isikoff article
https://www.yahoo.com/news/u-s-intel-officials-probe-ties-between-trump-adviser-and-kremlin-175046002.html
This article was ultimately used as “validation” of the Steele dossier in his FISA application (pp 22)
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/4614708-Carter-Page-FISA-Application.html#document/p1
LikeLike
John Soloman in the Levin interview references the 2003 case in which the FBI tried to burn their own CHS with a FISA warrant.
Carter Page may have simply got the same treatment due to the stroke of luck getting the Trump campaign gig.
Seems a little unnecessary to have your “embedded CHS” write a complaint letter, especially if it was common knowledge that Hillary had it in the bag and none of this would ever come out.
LikeLike
Not sure on Page as he is constantly complaining about what they pulled on him and is also suing them over it.
I find it unusual they would put his complaints in the last couple if extensions also. I think they did in the last 2 if I remember right.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Every time I see that neck of Sally Yates….
I can’t help but try to calculate how many coils would be required in the hangman’s noose
LikeLiked by 2 people
But wouldn’t a fisa warrant go a long way to covering up unmaskining other members of the Trump campaign via 2 hop rule? Surveillance on Reince Priebus perhaps because he had spoken with Carter Page. I don’t know
Also I always assumed they used Cater Page so they could justify going back to 2013 or so.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We need a 21 day mini-series in 21 consecutive days to have the majority of citizens understand this many-tentacled plot. John Carre — eat your heart out.
“All the President’s Men” was child’s play compared to this attempted COUP!!
And unlike “Spotlight”, where the heroes were the investigative reporters, the MSM are just the worst villains in this movie.
Background flick to watch — “Seven Days in May”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Prove the July 31st, 2016, Crossfire Hurricane operation originated from fraud by exposing the CIA operation that created the originating “Electronic Communication” memo. Declassify that two-page “EC” document that Brennan gave to Comey.”
This is the big one. Prove this and everything else falls into place. The whole house of cards tumbles if this one gets sunlight and uncovered.
LikeLike
This is why I still do not understand how it is that Barr is planning to submit the fake report on the fake investigation?
LikeLiked by 1 person
This was posted earlier on Twitter. Molyneux interviews Diane West, the author of The Red Thread which is a book about the players involved in this whole “Russia Collusion” narrative and their ideologies (hint: their ideology is “power by whatever means necessary” aka communist, aka progressive, aka democrats) It is well worth the 40 minutes or so to watch. I am sending it on to several people. It’s time to wake people up to what is and has been going on in our government and it also reinforces what Sundance posted earlier today about what our actions should be in contacting our representatives and letting them know WE WILL NOT ACCEPT SWEEPING THIS UNDER THE RUG! As has been said, if they get away with this our Republic WILL be toast. There will be no stopping them. Period. Another interesting point made in the video is that the media had been corrupt for a very long time and the example was given of their abject corruption and lies told by the press during the Stalin years.
Well worth the 40 minutes to watch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I guess it’s longer than 40 minutes… almost an hour! I guess time flies when you are being educated and informed!
LikeLike
Maybe it’s the two hops? Someone they wanted to try to stick to PT45 that they needed a FISA warrant for the two hops to do that, and a Carter Page contact would get them there?
LikeLiked by 1 person
As in a specific someone they knew C. Page was in contact with?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just to be clear after reading this article by Chuck Ross, I did a double take, that is until I realised Mr Ross, is just reporting on, “What DC IC insiders are articulating and as is his usual journalistically approach reporting on these voices devoid of opinion.”
https://www.westernjournal.com/investigate-steele-dossier-russian-disinformation-intel-experts-say/
Now, having said all of that because my issue is not the article or Mr Ross per say. He been burnt by the swampiness of the swamp for sometime.
It is incredious that these experts are still giving the time of day. Specifically, in light of ample evidence to the contrary.
However I’ll bite down…
Ok, IC experts… the Russian State or State Actors formed the bedrock of the misinformation campaign behind the dossier.
Ok you’re, all absolutely right.
However, if that is the case, just who the heck fell for it, hook, line and sinker. Ran, with it for two and half years as gospel truth, interjected into the media, and used it as a political weapon.
You guys in IC just won’t give the ghost. Plain and simple, what does the insistance about the dossier source say about who was in collusion. You folks in the IC can’t disassociate that inconvient observation.
The two are inseparable, the dossier source as the foundation to support the collusion narrative falls flat when attempting to answer, “Just who was in collusion?”
But if that is the case your trying make, good luck.
The attempt to hoodiwink that the dossier was not political operation research but Russian sourced interference in the 2016 election, just begs that question.
What are we now to believe PDJT even before taking office some how instructed the Federal Govt to start and open an investigation on himself just for the fun of it, as if being President of these States is not challenging enough.
LikeLike
Didn’t Page got set up on the job that sent him overseas too? Just like PapaD, they were enticed to travel overseas for manufactured short term gigs, carrots from the enemy within, so they could meet up with moles who would entice them with other scams attempting to get any dirt they could use. The enemy within did what they could overseas to keep their hands clean here.
LikeLike
Page was and is an FBI DOG Patsy! He worked with FBI to nab Russian spies since 2013 and probably til present day, so he is not a spy or bad guy working for Russians, he went to Russia on a few occasions and came home to brief FBI on the Russians trying to use him for intel, thinking he was dumb gringo, but he was gathering intel on behalf of FBI, the media and Dems were banking on nobody paying attention to the fact that he was the UCE 1 Male during that 2013 spy case and energy business consultant who provided the Russian spies with micro phoned listening devices in those binders. They were careless in thinking that Sundance would not put that together and figure that out as well as other media outlets. So they recklessly reported that he was a spy and under FISA warrant and must be traitor without anybody digging in to the fact that he was an FBI informant! STOOPID media and DEMS and FBI DOJ just got caught! Just wait………next headlines will be: CARTER PAGE was-is Paid informant for FBI………how can they get FISA on FBI asset and accuse him of being Russian spy? Exactly, he was never indicted or prosecuted and he is probably immune as he signed papers for his immunity and helping FBI not against it, so he has GET OUT OF JAIL FREE CARD!
LikeLike
Very good. Page was always smilling. He probably knew nothing will happen to him.
There was nothing there there and he is safe.
He was very direct on being innocent but avoided going into the details of his work with the FBI which could point to a pre Trump deal.
The slander of course is another thing. Basically Public Enemy #1 for some months.
He still was the first to point out the Russia nonsense on TV in early ’17
LikeLike
A gallows needs to be erected on the steps of Capitol Hill and put to use forthwith!
LikeLike
One thing I’ve never understood is how obtaining a FISA authorization to obtain surveillance data for Carter Page (i.e., to directly “spy” on Carter and his associates) in October 2016 would retrospectively make legal what had up to that point been unlawful access/use of his data.
I would love for someone to go into the nitty gritty on this, with the understanding that I have researched the FISA process so I’m not asking from a place of complete ignorance (just partial!). I DO get that obtaining a FISA “warrant” authorizes a “reach back” — meaning it is then legal to look at old data that pre-dates the effective date of the warrant. However, being able to legally reach back into past data is different than it now to be legal that an agent ALREADY had obtained the data. Example: Without a FISA in July 2016 that covers Target T, it’s illegal for Agent A to read any of Target T’s emails in July 2016; Agent A gets obtains FISA authorization in October 2016 that covers Target T — and now it IS legal for Agent A to read Target T’s emails, from July 2016 or any time; however, why would obtaining the FISA in October 2016 suddenly make it legal that Agent A had ALREADY read them in July 2016?
This is critical to Sundance’s explanation on the motive for, and effect of, obtaining the Carter Page warrant in October 2016 (i.e., to retroactively “legalize” surveillance that was being conducted illegally), and I’ve never been able to figure it out!
LikeLike
FISA warrants allow searches back in time, so the information they collected illegally last year, they now are permitted to go find THIS year since the FISA was issued. Of course, they already have that info, because they collected it illegally LAST year, but now, who will know when they got it? The FISA thus hides the previous illegal searches.
LikeLike
I wish I could answer your queries but the people that could best answer and should be speaking out are the FISA Court Judges. They have been as quiet as church mice and John Solomon wrote an article on it. “Silence of the Lambs”
Mark Levin also rightfully excoriated their silence during his Saturday show. The FISA judges are the ones that approved the warrants and should be the ones answering our questions about why etc. Were they duped or part of the Coup?
https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/413854-silence-of-the-lambs-the-deafening-quietude-of-the-fisa-court-and-john
LikeLike
“Why did they need the Page FISA so desperately? My only rational conclusion is that they were conducting unauthorized and illegal surveillance, and the successful FISA on Carter Page was needed to make it legal.”
Exactly! But take it a bit further, beyond just the NSA searches. Remember what Page did in the Buryakov case? He delivered reports to the targets in binders that had eavesdropping devices implanted in them by the FBI. It worked in the Buryakov case, so why would the FBI set re-invent the wheel if they sent Page into the Trump campaign? Short answer is: they would not. I have been maintaining that they used Page (possibly even unknowingly to him) to deliver listening devices into the Trump campaign offices, and it is those tapes that they were desperate to legitimize. That’s not playing loosey goosey with NSA searches. That’s blatant illegal bugging, a crime with no grey areas.
LikeLike
Carter Page was the small group’s knight on the chessboard. From him, they could legally move two-hops up to anyone in Trump’s inner circle with the FISA court’s full imprimatur. These scum know how to play and to game the system. To defeat them, PDJT needs to dump over the whole game table and punch them in the mouth. That means indictments, …and lots of them.
LikeLike
Oppo research and dirty tricks have always been a dark part of politics. But there is a line that can be crossed where democracy is left in the dust and something far more sinister and undemocratic is at play. Several pro Democrats, or more accurately Undemocrats, have sprinted across that line. The Coup attempt is not a democratic action; it is a wicked, illegal attack on an opposition candidate, a POTUS and on democracy.
But Schiff, Nadler, Pelosi etc are determined to prolong the evil charade and have successfully burdened and distracted the A/G over the Mueller report and will likely give Barr “the Kavanaugh treatment” when he appears below their pompous elevated perches in May. Meanwhile, A/G Barr’s life, his family and everyone he’s ever met in his life is likely being researched once again and even privately surveilled.
If Barr can’t separate himself enough from the Dims constant, contrived harassment and character attacks, he might have to hire a hard hitting but honest SC to deal with the Coup issues. The Dims are always plotting their next moves and unfortunately for Bill Barr, he’s likely made it temporarily to top of their destroy list. I hope he knows the evil that is against him. How many will stand intrepidly with him like Nunes, the FC, etc is unknown in the GOP.
LikeLike
****IMPORTANT****
On page 151 of his book, “Deep State Target” Papadopoulos says that on April 12, 2017, he was contacted by two investigative reporters, one of them Rhonda Schwartz, head of investigations at ABC News in New York. He meets with one of the reporters and, “They tell me they’ve learned I’ve been targeted by a FISA warrant as part of Robert Mueller’s investigation into Trump-Russia collusion.”
On page 153, he meets with Rhonda Schwartz and she tells him she’s heard he has a FISA warrant out on him.
This brings up two questions that are relevant to this post:
1) Does Papadopoulos have a separate FISA Warrant issued specifically for him, or is this the Carter Page warrant (Papadopoulos did Skype with Page during the campaign)? And if it is a separate warrant, when was it issued? This is April 2017 when he was told. That FISA warrant would need to be declassified as well to see if the FBI lied to get it issued.
2) How in the hell do TWO different reporters know that he has a FISA warrant out for him? The answer, of course, is someone leaked to them, but who leaked and who spread it around? It could be Jim Wolfe (the Senate Intelligence Committee leaker), Papadopoulos mentions he was contacted by Wolfe in May 2017. Wolfe could have leaked that to Ali Watkins too, and she could have blabbed it around.
While it’s not going to win the Nobel Prize for literature, his book is worth reading, especially in light of everything we know- I’d be interested to see some analysis of these points based on what we know.
LikeLike
And why would Page actively spy FOR THE RUSSIANS after what he went thru in the 2013 case helping FBI nab those Russian spies? DUH! Really? I just went thru a case to nail spies and I am going to still join Russia to spy FOR them knowing FBI is watching me, every move I make??? Really? Yeah, uuuuu no! There is no way that he is asset one day and Russian spy the next after exactly dealing with FBI agents who are out for blood to nail Russians! It is all fake! They stabbed him in back and put out FISA Warrant on him thinking nobody would notice that he is employee asset informant patsy of FBI, that was lazy oversight and did not fool Sundance who researched DOJ indictment files on 2013 case and media who lazily stated he was doing business with Russians! How poor and awful this story is that they failed to cover themselves thinking nobody would ever find out or look that way closer, well?????? They are truly busted now! Easy: FISA warrant on Carter Page??? But he is FBI asset so not a Russian spy…..oops ohhhh SH-T! BUSTED big time!!!!
LikeLike
Why did they need the Page FISA so desperately? My only rational conclusion is that they were conducting unauthorized and illegal surveillance, and the successful FISA on Carter Page was needed to make it legal. They had unlawfully extracted information to use as evidence, perhaps as they followed additional trails of discovery, and they needed the Page FISA as ex post facto cover to explain how they gained it.
There were reports that a FISA warrant had been applied for in the summer and DENIED.
Could that have been Carter Page’s?
It would seem that FISAs on
Manafort (Ukrainian activities and Deripaska associations) and
Flynn (2015 RT dinner with Putin)
would have been “easy” to obtain and probably were on or about July 31 2016
July 31 to Oct 21 is 82 days….about the amount of time for a FISA renewal.
What intel or relationship is connected to Carter Page that they couldn’t get from Manafort’s and Flynn’s FISA’s or their “2 hops”
Whatever it is must be a KEY piece:
They renewed CP’s FISA 3 times.
And he alone they never indicted.
LikeLike
FWIW: I have posted before. The FISAs obtained wrongly or not have only 1 redress. The subject of the FISA needs to request that the FISC hear why they were wrongly surveilled. Mueller has wrapped up 3/4 in pleas to avoid the possibility of the bringing anything before an en banc reveiew of the applications by all the FISC judges.
The FOURTH? Carter Page. Why won’t his FISA be thrown out? Because Cohen was the only detail that was so clearly false that he would have a case to bring before a FISC as being subject ot he FISA. The raid on Cohen negated the one possibility that the FISA was obtained under a false fact. The FALSE FACT is that an atty for someone related to Carter Page (Potus) could not be interviewed instead of surveilled because atty client privilege was attached.
The raid netted Cohen in dire straits — rendering him no longer wanting to or agreeing to let the false fact attached to him go unreviewed by the en banc FISC. It also has resulted in POTUS stating that Cohen was and always is his atty. Therefore though so much was inappropriate and wrong with Page FISA …the fact of the atty client privilege made the court’s ruling allowalbe.
The ONLY potential redress is that one of the Ohrs admits to a conspiracy to PLACE cohen regardless of being the correct guy or not in the application
LikeLike
There were indeed FOUR FISA warrants. I found an article that all but confirms it. I put that in my book as well. Read the following from the Guardian, which I cite in my book. “The Guardian has learned that the FBI applied for a warrant from the foreign intelligence surveillance (Fisa) court over the summer in order to monitor four members of the Trump team suspected of irregular contacts with Russian officials. The Fisa court turned down the application asking FBI counter-intelligence investigators to narrow its focus.” Even though the ORIGINALS were denied, IMHO they were re applied and GRANTED ( probably by Rudi Contreras.
I am almost done with my book, . I just need to do some final referencing and clean up proof reading. It looks like the final product will be about 108 pages with a reference and an index. One thing is sure, I need to hurry up, as more of my speculations are coming true every day. If I don’t hurry, everyone will call me a copy cat LOL. FYI everybody, writing a book is HARD work, but rewarding (not monetarily, but a sense of accomplishment). Just to prove I actually did wite it, I will put up a couple of chapters and the TOC on my blog, feel free to peruse.
LikeLike
Here’s another cop-out I’d like to add to Sundance’s “outrage trap.” I’ll call it the “political animus” trap. Lindsay Graham and to a lesser extent Trey Gowdy are pushing this one and it really worries me. It’s an effort to frame this coup attempt as a manifestation of “political animus” — as in, all that went wrong here was a few overzealous FBI agents who let their political bias taint an investigation. Snobs and elites who liked Hillary and didn’t like Trump. That’s true, but it’s not nearly a fraction of the underlying story, which is a sprawling rat’s nest of corruption and cover up, implicating both parties and likely all branches of government. It wasn’t mere political preference, as in good old-fashioned partisanship; it’s criminals desperately fighting to survive the Trump administration and get one of their own back in control. But getting at THAT motive would be a much longer, swamp-draining thread to pull. Which is why if there’s to be a reckoning, Lindsay and those like him must be managed and sidelined. I doubt we’ll get the whole story, ever. But with all that’s happened and come out, I hope we at least get more of it than we normally would.
LikeLike
LikeLike