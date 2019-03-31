Sunday Talks: Mick Mulvaney -vs- Jake Tapper…

Acting chief-of-staff Mick Mulvaney appears on CNN for an interview with furrowed brow Jake Tapper. In this segment the issue is border security, an ongoing crisis at the border, and President Trump’s intent to close the U.S-Mexico border.
Furrowed admits there is a crisis at the border and then makes the claim that “investing” in Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador “is working” to reduce the outflow of illegal aliens. Wait, “Working”? Apparently not, Mulvaney, notes: “if it’s working so well, then why are the people still coming?”… Furrowed is left staring at the response like a cow just licked him on the forehead.
Lordy, I’d love to debate these knuckleheads.
In another segment, Furrowed claims with a straight face that CNN has gotten all of their reporting on the Mueller investigation correct.
“I’m not sure what the media got wrong”, he says with an earnest strain that would make David Mamet smile. “The media reported what the investigation was going on; other than the people in the media on the left, and not on this network, I don’t know of anybody who got anything wrong. We didn’t say there was conspiracy, we said that Mueller was investigating conspiracy”, Furrow continued.
That statement by Jake Tapper elevates to the most currently accurate definition of the ‘Mamet Principle’ in recent years. Pretending not to know things is one of the tools and techniques taught in DC sanctimony school. Obviously Furrowed was the valedictorian. WATCH:
To fully appreciate Furrowed’s intellectual dishonesty, let us remember that CNN was the launching platform for the Steele Dossier narrative into the media bloodstream.
What CNN was doing with the Russia narrative and the Steele Dossier on January 10th, 2017, was so transparently predictable CTH noted in real time, and predicted the background of where that constructed narrative was heading [SEE HERE].
56 seconds. Words, body language, posturing. That clip represents the war we are engaged in. Patriots, defending the constitution vs an evil empire far worse that what Regan ever had in mind talking about Russia, pretending to be moral watchdogs, “concerned” for the well being of poor people all over the world, while they try to wrest power, money, and freedom from the U.S. citizens.
All of the left wing media pundits should be dropped into an isis camp to see if they could bs there way out of the conundrum.
Maybe he thinks “investing” is paying certain people in countries like Honduras with tax payer money (aid) to round up unaware people and send them to the US for work…
That sounds like something Democrats in the past used to do…
How can those govt wienies let that BS flow out of their mouths? Caravans coming this way and aid is HELPING.
How much more of this do we tolerate?
“Lordy, I’d love to debate these knuckleheads.” Looks like the day might be coming when people stop pretending that these people are not liars and scum. Start calling them out for what they are. The intelligence committee did an extraordinary job calling out Adam Schiff and demanding he resign. I’d like to see a lot more like that. Our side has played nice for way too long. But judging from the President’s words, it’s time we’re going on offense. I’ve been waiting for this a long time, and I’m sure I’m not alone.
I am so sick of these people. Tapper ticks me off with his sanctimonious BS. The same people that for decades have caused the problem are slamming people that are now trying to fix it. These people are coming here because of idiot politicians ( LIKE OBAMA) telling them to come here. They ADVERTISE in MEXICO all of the bene’s in the states. This is a concentrated effort- by anti-american idiots-so spare me the liberal angst about the women and kids. This is on them.
Yea, yea, blah blah, “undocumented” is the key word spoken by those who really “want these people here”! Liars all, beginning with the greatest liar I have ever had the severe displeasure of hearing:
Barack Obama…liar liar liar. Look at how many others join him in lying! They lie from the safety of others risking his/her lives to protect them…keep this in mind as you hear those lying words.
President Trump needs to find more men with a set who are willing to do the heavy lifting. Mulvaney needs support, especially from those elected to Congress who aren’t democrats seeking to build an unbeatable voter base.
Jake Tapper is a member of the enemy…plain and simple!
“…Furrowed is left staring at the response like a cow just licked him on the forehead….”
LMAO
PERFECT!
