Sunday Talks: Mick Mulvaney -vs- Jake Tapper…

Acting chief-of-staff Mick Mulvaney appears on CNN for an interview with furrowed brow Jake Tapper. In this segment the issue is border security, an ongoing crisis at the border, and President Trump’s intent to close the U.S-Mexico border.

Furrowed admits there is a crisis at the border and then makes the claim that “investing” in Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador “is working” to reduce the outflow of illegal aliens. Wait, “Working”? Apparently not, Mulvaney, notes: “if it’s working so well, then why are the people still coming?”… Furrowed is left staring at the response like a cow just licked him on the forehead.

Lordy, I’d love to debate these knuckleheads.

In another segment, Furrowed claims with a straight face that CNN has gotten all of their reporting on the Mueller investigation correct.

“I’m not sure what the media got wrong”, he says with an earnest strain that would make David Mamet smile. “The media reported what the investigation was going on; other than the people in the media on the left, and not on this network, I don’t know of anybody who got anything wrong. We didn’t say there was conspiracy, we said that Mueller was investigating conspiracy”, Furrow continued.

That statement by Jake Tapper elevates to the most currently accurate definition of the ‘Mamet Principle’ in recent years. Pretending not to know things is one of the tools and techniques taught in DC sanctimony school. Obviously Furrowed was the valedictorian. WATCH:

To fully appreciate Furrowed’s intellectual dishonesty, let us remember that CNN was the launching platform for the Steele Dossier narrative into the media bloodstream.

What CNN was doing with the Russia narrative and the Steele Dossier on January 10th, 2017, was so transparently predictable CTH noted in real time, and predicted the background of where that constructed narrative was heading [SEE HERE].

