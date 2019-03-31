Senator Lindsey Graham Discusses His Plans for Senate Judiciary Committee Investigations…

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (U-DC) appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss his plans for investigative obfuscation and oversight. On a positive note, Graham is considerably less optimistic as he discusses his efforts to pressure AG Bill Barr to establish a special counsel. Previously Graham expressed “confidence”, now he’s expressing “hope”. Hmm, perhaps AG Barr is less favorable to another special counsel.
It also sounds like someone has informed Senator Graham the preferred direction for accountability is support for criminal referrals and direct investigation/prosecution. Perhaps that subtle shift is connected to his re-election effort.
The conversation then shifts to border security, China and North Korea. Senator Graham affirms he is aligned with President Trump on those three critical issues.
Love the [u-dc] after his name.
Yay for direct prosecutions over a Special Counsel. Start at the very beginning: Who instigated the entire fraud? Brennan, I’m looking at you. Hopefully the incriminating evidence can be extracted from the NSA records.
chertovski Brennan
Sentient, many are asking for grand jury and not spending/wasting more money on a Special Counsel. I think also grand juries are best and much faster. But, yes, we want a deep investigation against all 3 Clintons, Obamas, and everyone else involved. Treason and sedition must be punished by hanging. I do appreciate Graham seeking to investigate but n the end there will not be an ending so grand jury and no attorneys involved there.
Brennan MAY have come up with the convoluted, STUPID plan, but OBAMA HAD to know about it, and approve it.
I fear that Brennan is being thrown under the bus, to protect Obama and Hillary.
So, it rankles me, EVERY TIME I see this narrative repeated. “Poor President Obama had his Director of the CIA go ‘rogue’on him, and hatch this whole plan, on his own.
He conned Obama, and he conned the FBI. It was ALL Brennan, and we weren’t complicit, we were a victim, here.
Ain’t buying it, not for a second!
I get the feeling that many senators are aligned with President Trump, until that get re-elected.
Ixne on the three topics he wants to investigate.
Find out who unmasked in the UN Anbassador’s name. That’s in some vault somewhere awaiting release. Do it. Prove she was either truthful or lying, and follow the felonies where they lead. 100% upside. It’s purely documented discovery, no longer testimony by liars.
…”re trying her (Clinton)”? No, we want a TRIAL to take place. A phony investigation is not a trial.
Jucidial Watch, just recently found at least 5 classified emails in some of the recovered DELEATED emails.
duh….DELETED….
Link to JW report. Clinton email part begins around 11:50.
Mark, this is why so many of us donate to JW because they work long, hard and deep and get amazing results and information. Even our President likes JW.
I’m also not accounting for the fact that Fitton is holding a stack of 750 pages of emails that are not supposed to be Govt. business…according to Hillary.
True, a real trial is what is called for. But someone will point out that before a real trial is possible, there has to be a real investigation. As you say a “phony investigation” is just not good enough, and so far that’s the only “investigation” there’s been.
Hang em high.
Mark, better yet a grand jury and get the matter over quickly and off to the gallows and we confiscate all assets here and abroad on all those involved, of which there are many, many.
I have no doubt that the evidence already gathered would result in grand jury indictments.
Uh, carrie2;
A grand jury doesn’t sentence. They only detirmine their is enough evidence to INDICT, which means formally charging.
A grand jury has no authority to sentence anyone to being hung.
Mark McQueen,
Sorry, but NOT “trials”, thats what we CAN NOT have. We need CONVICTIONS, thru guilty pleas. Trials, with each blaming the others, so causing ‘reasonable doubt’, and various defences, even if they didn’t result in not guilty verdicts, which the miscreants would spin as exoneration, would prolong the TDS.
PLEA BARGAINS, with allocution and naming higher ups, saves you from the neck stretching you deserve. You get life +275. For those at the top, hang em high. Its the only way this can have a ‘good’outcome, for our Nation.
Indictments, prosecutions, trial. Whatever. I’m calling for Justice.
Miss Lindsey is up for re-elect and thus the makeover into Super Senator, MAGA division.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just think of him as Lindy McCain. Keeps my head straight. Lol
LikeLiked by 3 people
He’s total Uniparty and is a little too fond of the spotlight.
He would do well in Hollywood. 😉
Well he doesn’t seem to be terribly Uniparty in this interview. At least he’s calling for a Special Counsel to investigate Comey and the other traitors. He’s been doing that since last year. He’s also supportive of things that Trump is doing. If you want an example of Uniparty, look at that chickensh*t Romney who never has anything nice to say about Trump and never does anything to help us.
Lindsey Graham is present hilder of Gerald R. Ford Fencesitter’s Award. Not a word from that mouth can be trusted. Too bad hus prison pallor is not for cause.
If the MFer would tell the truth about Songbird, I might have some new found respect.
How much investigation is actually required here? We (that is, the public) already know of the criminal actions of many of the people involved, which is why the House Republicans keep sending criminal referrals to Barr at the DOJ. An additional investigation won’t help there … in fact while the “investigation” is ongoing any prosecutions will come to a halt.
And a lot of the stuff which we, the public do NOT know about is well known to Graham and his fellows in the Senate. A cynic might suggest that Graham wants another investigation so that he can claim he was ignorant of a great deal of criminal activity until the investigation revealed it.
I agree. There is so much ACTUAL EVIDENCE out there now that WE know. Just imagine how much LG and the FBI know ?
release the FISA stuff…and then roll it all out.
Let Carter Page sue…and then roll it on thru.
Time for ACTION. Not two more years of SC delay and obfuscation.
Exactly. This makes one wonder about the motivations of those who insist another Special Counsel is the way to go.
Special Counsel is warranted if there is a potential conflict of interest, e.g., the DOJ investigating itself (including the FBI).
At 2:45. Hands off Hillary. FU swamp dweller.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s not what he’s saying. Remember, he’s on a nationally televised interview here. He’s not going to come across as wanting to lock Hillary up. He is asking for a Special Counsel to investigate the entire mess. Later on when Maria says “You’re not expecting jail time, you’re not expecting criminality to come out” and Graham says “I don’t know” and then explains that he’s not a prosecutor and he wants an experienced prosecutor to handle the situation. He’s handling this absolutely perfectly, IMO.
Special Counsel…no.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pffft! Criminal referrals… You cannot ask the agencies involved in the crimes, still 83% Dim according to their personnel’s political contributions for the mid-terms (versus 90% of the 2016 prez election) to investigate their own agencies and produce proper results when those results would seriously damage the aura of legitimacy of their own three letter bureaucracies.
Hell, even the “honest outsider Huber” investigation was simply a window dressing delay tactic. When the top levels of the watchmen go rogue, who will actually hold them to account when using the system they infest in the attempt?
Don’t expect anything from Five Eyes fanboys Atlantic Counsel Horowitz either:
DOJ inspector general confirms yearlong investigation into FISA abuse is still active
March 21, 2019
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/doj-inspector-general-confirms-year-long-investigation-into-fisa-abuse-is-still-active
Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz confirmed Thursday his office is still investigating possible abuse of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act by the DOJ and FBI in their investigation into President Trump and associates of his 2016 campaign.
The revelation came during a [Atlantic Council] panel discussion in Washington, D.C., when Horowitz was asked to divulge his biggest projects.
Pffft! Criminal referrals
We have to see what kind of AG Barr is. If he’s an honorable and honest man, then there will be action. Thank God Rod’s not in charge any more.
If DiGenova is right about Barr, the IG investigation can proceed with more access to crap previously concealed by the SC tarp. Guess there is prob lots of catching up to do.
Graham is having fun with his new job as chairman of the senate judiciary committee.
He’s got a little more pull now and he’ll be using it to help his illegal alien friends.
Not sure why these elected politicians even take the oath and get sworn in.
They don’t uphold the constitution, why start off with a lie?
he’ll be using it to help his illegal alien friends
Huh? He’s supportive of Trump closing the border.
Grahamnesty.
http://fairus.org/legislation/federal-legislation/senators-reintroduce-nightmarish-dream-act-again
The DACAns are not illegal. They are here legally, unless they commit crimes or violate other requirements of their agreements.
Did you read the article? Graham was pushing Trump to consider TPS as a negotiating tool for Wall dollars.
Never, ever, ever, ever trust Lindsay Graham. Snake in the grass. Total swamp rat.
You don’t need to “trust” him. All you need to do is accept whatever help he has to offer, and it looks like it’s starting to be substantial now.
What a great interview! Maria is an excellent interviewer. I feel completely energized after watching this. Lots of great stuff ahead and it’s nice to see Graham complimenting Trump like that, acknowledging all of the great stuff Trump has done.
And we still have nearly 2 years left with no more investigations clogging things up. 🙂
