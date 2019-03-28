Rush Limbaugh Discusses The False Russian Conspiracy…

Posted on March 28, 2019

Rush Limbaugh appears on Fox News Special Report to discuss the fraud behind the Special Counsel and the “manufactured Coup d’état” against President Trump.

3 Responses to Rush Limbaugh Discusses The False Russian Conspiracy…

  1. Mark L. says:
    March 28, 2019 at 7:42 pm

    Trump is on FIRE in Grand Rapids, Michigan!

    Listen to the crowd

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. IrishEyesSouth says:
    March 28, 2019 at 7:48 pm

    Rush speaks pure truth. He’s a true Patriot.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Flight93Gal says:
    March 28, 2019 at 7:55 pm

    OUTSTANDING, high-energy compelling response from MAHARUSHIE!!!
    Whether you like him or not, Rush spoke truth to power today and
    proclaimed his YUGE support for POTUS!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply

