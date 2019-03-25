President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Deliver Remarks During Proclamation Signing…

Earlier today President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met at the White House to discuss regional issues and the U.S. support for the nation state of Israel. Included with this visit was an executive proclamation supporting Israel’s right to stable government over the Golan Heights. [Video of remarks]

As the Democrat party showcases even more antisemitism, without overestimation, the bond between the U.S. and Israel is the strongest it has ever been. Quite remarkable.

