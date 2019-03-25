President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Deliver Remarks During Proclamation Signing…

Earlier today President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met at the White House to discuss regional issues and the U.S. support for the nation state of Israel. Included with this visit was an executive proclamation supporting Israel’s right to stable government over the Golan Heights. [Video of remarks]
As the Democrat party showcases even more antisemitism, without overestimation, the bond between the U.S. and Israel is the strongest it has ever been. Quite remarkable.
With everything President Trump has done for Israel since becoming President, I continue to be astounded at how many people of the Jewish faith still vote non-Republican. I hope this changes for the 2020 election.
Only 24% of Jewish Americans support Trump. It comes down to three divisions, the Orthodox Torah Jews, the Orthodox Talmudic Jews who actually do proudly call themselves Zionists if you watched the AIPAC convention speeches this week that Netanyahu cancelled on, and those who are neither who self-identify as non-Israeli Jews and have no desire nor intention to be forced to return nor follow Israel much like Americans who legally immigrated and come ethnically from other countries.
They are not of Jewish faith. Or any faith. Most American Jews are atheist.
Makes you wonder where all those trillions at stake sit huh? Cause it’s always about the money.
Is that Proclamation final or does Congress have a role in making it “official”?
With all potential Dem. Presidential candidates boycotting AIPAC, this Proclamation should fan the flames of Jew hatred in the Dem party and smoke out more crypto-antisemites.
Bibi offered to give WH staff a case of wine and said “I hope they don’t start an investigation”!!! LOL!
Trump colluded with Israel. Anti-Jewish democrats will be all over it.
Hamas will say the corks in the bottles have spyware.
Every nation should be blessed with a well-intentioned and “stable government” as a neighbor. The Golan Hills, loaded with petroleum, belongs to Syria, now emerging from eight years of foreign financed Jihad and in a position to be a good neighbor of Israel, as it uses oil revenue from the Golan to rebuilt infrastructure devastated by ISIS.
The end of this is what’s interesting to me.
Trump indicates that he thinks the investigation against him is “treasonous” and “must never, ever be done to another president again”.
I think there are some very, very profoundly serious consequences coming down the pike for some people.
American Jews only care about advancing socialism and liberal values. If Hitler ran as a democrat, they’d find an excuse for him. If he’d run as a republican, you’d hear a daily barrage of anguish. The Golan Heights belong to Syria just like all of Jerusalem belongs to Israel. It makes sense why Israel occupies it but eventually it should be returned only when they both reach a peace agreement similar to how Israel returned Sinai to Egypt
I am glad that some American Jews support PDJT and hope that in time more will have their eyes opened and realize that the demonrats are not friends of the Jews. It is foolishness to ever trust a muslim majority nation. There are two types of nations that have made agreements with muslim majority nations. Those who have already been betrayed, and those who have not yet been betrayed but in time will be. The Golan Heights can never be given to anyone else without compromising the security of Israel.
Hamas rained all kinds of rockets on them today. IDF responded by destroying Ismail Haniyeh’s office (total blow-out). After, Haniyeh’s house was the happy recipient of an IDF roof knock-knock. It didn’t take long for a ceasefire to be called.
You’re dreaming. Israel is surrounded by Islam. A peace agreement is a truce and when they decide to break it, Israel is back to the 1967/6-day war.
Plus: the kids are so indoctrinated into hate.
If a peace agreement is to occur, the kids are the first that will need de-radicalization.
Israel needs the Golan Heights for its survival.
Oops! I was replying to someone who wrote the Golan Heights belongs to Syria. What happened?
God bless President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyaho! The Golan Heights have been sovereign territory of the nation of Israel since 1981. There is no disputing that, and so President Trump has simply acknowledged a long held fact. God bless the United States of America and the nation of Israel!
It’s time to think about the future. Which reminds me of a story. We use to have a holly bush and when we tried to take it out, it just kept on growing back. Finally, I had to go after its roots. You may been through the same problem. But, back to my point, just because some of the Socialist Bull Shit has been removed – does not mean, that we should neglect its roots.
I for one call on Sundance to pin Obama to Lynch to the FISA spying on the Trump campaign. If anyone can do it, it would be Sundance! Sundance is like hot acid on metal.
