Obama and Pelosi Rally the Troops…

Nothing that happens with professional leftists is organic; everything is always planned, organized, astroturffed, constructed and schemed. Club officials control everything; plan everything; organize everything; and then enlist specific groups of designed foot-soldiers. This is what they do. This is all they do. This is all they know how to do….

It might seem subtle, but Team Trump has them off-balance. How far off-balance? Well, remember, they were planning for a sequence. The current objective, an increasingly difficult challenge, is to solidify the launch platform for the chosen one.

The Club is having a tough time controlling the newbies. The newest energetic leftists have demands… demands that are against the interests of the club. The club calls in Teh Lightbringer in an effort to regain control.

The issue is serious. Can you imagine how desperate they are if they already need to go full Obama? Quite telling.

Pelosi is trying to control the wildlings they created. The moonbat activists are non-compliant. The wildlings want rage; they are like an emotional caucus who will not take direction; they refuse to calm down….

Their intellectual handlers opened a Pandora’s box and told them they only have 12-years to live before the planet is entirely destroyed. They believe it. Panic Emoji. They will not have iPhones in twelve years. Desperate Emoji. They have already stopped breeding. It is taking more and more energy to try and control them….

Pelosi and Obama see serious trouble ahead.

How are they going to launch Biden, or the Chosen One?

