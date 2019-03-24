Sunday Talks: Doug Collins -vs- Chris Wallace…

Republican representative Doug Collins is the ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee. Collins is responsible for releasing the witness transcripts from testimony to congress.
Rep. Collins and Chris Wallace discuss the Mueller report and the position of the key republican leadership in congress.
The Dems have oversight authority…. If they believe there is more “There there” they can jusy launch their own investigation….
Pretty simple.IMHO
In some ways I hope they do. People are getting sick and tired of this charade and the more the Marxist Demtards wish to drag this issue out and role-play as some type of “righteous paladins” at the expense of taxpayer money….well…
The negative feedback loop should be very interesting — as stated above, the American public “writ large” are tiring at a rapid pace about all this “investigating” for the past 2 years. Imagine what that “feeling” will be like in say 12 months or so…with only dead end results being jaw-boned to death with the “what if” and the “could’a been” attachments… Is anyone going to respect or stand with such Dem’s?…
Maybe someone could start a “cost counter” as to all the money being wasted along the way, by “only the Dem’s actions….to include Muleface”…. being reminded daily about such waste without yield, might just help out in the 2020 races, eh?…
AND…keep the disclosures and un-redactions’ coming… nothing like a warming bedtime story, eh? Check-6
Excellent idea! Kind of like the debt clock in Times Square
What was it, $35 Million for a couple of process crimes? Let them keep blowing smoke to try to find a fire! The death spiral will get tighter.
Keep in mind 54% of the public thought the Muller probe was a witch hunt in the most recent polling. I think this is a miscalculation of epic proportions by the Dems.
I totally agree with you and this Dem witch hunt is off-putting in the extreme. Therefore, I hope the Dems don’t stop!
Because McCain started the Lord of the Ring metaphor when he called the Tea Party “hobbits,” I will continue using it: as we hobbits march into the fire with Trump in the lead, making America great again, the eye of Sauron is distracted by the MSM/Dem battle against imaginary witches.
I think so too. What is going to come out, albeit slowly, is that the entire witch hunt was intended as a distraction from the criminality of the Obama administration. The witch hunt is the insurance policy. It will be more of “don’t believe what you’re seeing only believe what I’m telling you”.
That would required continued, eager support by the “news” media loudspeaker corporations to make it worth while. But I think we already know they can count on Lefty/globalist “news” media.
They have no more credibility to lose at this point and nothing more they could possibly regret, they might as well.
Republican representative Doug Collins swats the pesky Chrissy fly several times too funny 😂🤣
LikeLiked by 8 people
Collins was great! He had direct answers to every challenge from Wallace. He was especially articulate about the impropriety of Nadler’s demands to get all the detailed information and findings from the investigation.
Collins also was accurately blunt about Nadler’s and the Dems’ strategy to continue to smear the President with innuendo and taint without having proof of any wrongdoing.
He did very well indeed–despite all the weasel Wallace attempts to trigger him.
But we know, that these frequently cited “number of indictments/convictions” are all for show and have NOTHING to do with the Trump campaign or President Trump. The strong-arm tactics used against Stone and Flynn (and even, arguably, the creepy tax avoiding, cab medallion crook Cohen) are despicable. And 34 Russians…meh. Not to mention the Russian co. that is fighting back and embarrassing Mueller and his goons.
Manafort was slimy and rightly convicted for tax evasion. The FARA registration issue is honored in the breach here–with many others (as we know, including Hillary’s henchman, Podesta) as or more guilty.
Staying serene despite the feeble arrows from the Demonrats.
Snaps to Dougy..
His time-released document drops may have inspired the “special” council to wrap it up.
Thanks
We’re going to continue to focus on this great economy and growing of it. Paraphrasing Collins who did a superb job answering all posed questions (all preceded by “well, the Dems”…), how annoying Mr. Wallace and Fox News.
Chris is well versed on what Dems have to say.
No mention of FISA. Wallace still won’t go THERE.
Of course, Chris Wallace likes rabbit chasing and fishing expeditions. Anything to avoid reality and feed the liberal cause. So tired of the constant prodding and poking of our amazing PDJT and any/all those who support him. PDJT is working for us and the Dems/Libs/MSM are working against us 24/7. I don’t know about you all but I live in reality and make my decisions based on facts.
Sure Chrissy likes “rabbit chasing and fishing expeditions”. They make for juicy “news”, even if its fake, which it usually is these days. The TV news producers long ago discovered the television version of “click bait”. Wallace just understands how his bread is best buttered.
“Breaking News today – yadda yadda yadda yadda yadda! Tune in at 6:00 this evening for the shocking story!” Sound familiar? We’ve been falling for it for years.
Now the internet news sites create sensational headlines around pure fluff, vapid stories or made-up fake news but we click on them and they get a few pennies or nickels every time we do.
Can’t really blame them for doing what seeems to reliably work for for them. It’s our job to resist giving them the clicks or the viewing time….”Caveat emptor”
“She can tell you ’bout the plane crash … with a gleam in her eye”
— Don Henley, Dirty Laundry
Lotbusyexec,
The tipoff of a Leftist/Dem is that they make all decisions after consulting their “feelings”.
Chris Wallace is a despicable person. He fits right in with the new Paul Ryan-Donna Brazile Fox.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Chris is the gate keeper of the swamp people!
The Dems and the “news” media have nowhere else to go. No credibility, trust, good ideas for the country. They don’t have a move. As has often been pointed out here, there are trillions at stake.
My guess is they must impeach PT, they have no other cards to play. It’s a losing hand but that won’t stop them, and they will keep coming back for more until they win, or are crushed trying.
How long does the Idiot Wallace expect to hold on to the Russia / obstruction line of bull . These politicians should start embarrassing these nuts , by asking stupid questions like How much collusion do you dream about at night . ?? Good thing they frown on mailing a Claymore , I would look up his address .
Crissy bailed out Dana Perrino Friday Night. After Perrino displayed her upset with “no indictments”.
She later angrily rebutted that there were sealed indictments even after CNN and MSNBC conclusively established there were none. Her eyes were swollen and her lips were tight. She was scowling. For several minutes she sat there with the same visage looking like a totem pole.
The calls must have been coming into Fox. One of the producers must have whispered into her earpiece. “Well it is really good news that the president and his family weren’t indicted”. But that isn’t what she said. Instead, still upset, she said in a nasty voice “Is it good that the president wasn’t indicted? She then went on with some negative narrative.
About 10 Minutes later (I bet prompted through his headphone) Crissie picked up and said Dana was right “IT would be good news if the president weren’t indicted” That isn’t what Dana said. Plus, the camera did not swing back to her for her ackowlegement
Later on Carlson at about 9:45 Perino was put back on for rehabilitation. She was more composed and upbeat, but she got a little nasty about the idea of investigating the FBI .
I switched over to CNN and MSNBC early on and they handled themselves better than Fox.
I don’t think the Fox people were prepared either.
I know that Perino has been a Bush girl and a nevertrumper, but her meltdown was way out of character and much more surprising than Maddow’s Bret Baer had an angry looking face too.
Does anyone have any video links or stories about Perrino from Last Friday? Am I imagining things.
Wallace just throws out there that Wikileaks got their info from Russia like it’s truth. Assange said it came from no state actor.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I never watch Chris Wallace any more. He always look so distainful whenever he speaks of the President. And if anyone has a video of the interaction with Perino mentioned previously, I would love to see it. Tears of a Clown comes to mind!
