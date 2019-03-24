Sunday Talks: Chairman Jerry Nadler Discusses Mueller Report…

Chris Wallace was thrilled this morning to have his comrade, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, appear to discuss OrangeManBad and the Russians.

Chairman Nadler is one of the worst Machiavellian types in the swamp… he’s the brains behind the Pelosi scheme. As expected Nadler wants all of the speculation, innuendo and damaging information he can extract to from the Mueller probe.

