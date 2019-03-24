Sunday Talks: Chairman Jerry Nadler Discusses Mueller Report…

Posted on March 24, 2019 by

Chris Wallace was thrilled this morning to have his comrade, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, appear to discuss OrangeManBad and the Russians.

Chairman Nadler is one of the worst Machiavellian types in the swamp… he’s the brains behind the Pelosi scheme.  As expected Nadler wants all of the speculation, innuendo and damaging information he can extract to from the Mueller probe.

  1. Labrat says:
    March 24, 2019 at 2:20 pm

    Matthews?

  2. RJ says:
    March 24, 2019 at 2:21 pm

    Have you ever watched those porta potty trucks come up to a unit where the driver gets out and then brings his suction hose to the unit? Notice how cleanly dressed the drivers are? See how efficient they work and yet still come away looking spotless? Do you realize what type of work they do?

    Yea, it is what some would call a really crappy job. Then the driver gets into the truck and goes to the next porta potty, carrying around all that human waste…his truck is full of it!

    This is Nadler and his pals within Congress. They are looking to fill up their trucks and then go dump the waste right onto Donald Trumps’ front lawn…all while their media pals record and present this event to as many willing dupes as possible.

    This is our Congress…and our media.

  3. TwoLaine says:
    March 24, 2019 at 2:22 pm

    They want to bring in every witness again and try to get them to make a mistake that they can charge them with. If I were any of these people I would be on the horn to my Reps and Senators raising holy h311 that this is harassment of an AMERICAN CITIZEN and they’d better make it stop STAT.

    #PutAForkInIt

    • PoCoNoMo says:
      March 24, 2019 at 2:28 pm

      #PutAForkInIt -> Love it!

    • Burnt Toast says:
      March 24, 2019 at 2:51 pm

      With the Mueller investigation means and methods as an acceptable precedent it is time to introduce the Dem rabble rousers to the wonderful world of process crimes.

      They insist there is PROOF of RUSSIAN conspiracy then it is time for FBI – DoJ t interview them and demand to see the proof they insist is out there…
      Did they provide this to the Mueller SC?
      Why or why not?
      Not providing claimed information may make them an accessory…
      Advice them that any further statements, public or otherwise, may implicate them in the usual 10USC1001 “knowingly making false / misleading statement”…

      Thank you for your candor Congressman…

      Then the next time they open their yap contrary to their sworn interview statements give them the Roger Stone 0530 raid but this time with flashbang.
      Welcome to the world of the Mueller Method you whole heartedly endorsed Congressman / Senator.

  4. PoCoNoMo says:
    March 24, 2019 at 2:23 pm

    “… to discuss OrangeManBad and the Russians.” Off to do work outside now. Thanks for sending me off with a chuckle. Nothing will destroy my mood, so:
    Good morning! Have a nice day!

  5. Math@hboxx.com says:
    March 24, 2019 at 2:23 pm

    Go back to 1993 and watch Nadler debate with Gingrich hillarycare.

    Newt destroys him.

    He ndumb

    • margarite1 says:
      March 24, 2019 at 3:30 pm

      When the hideous Nadler and shifty Schiff and the hilarious Schumer and Pelosi are your leaders you have to know you’ve got a big problem when trying to take down a practically supernatural POTUS

  6. John says:
    March 24, 2019 at 2:23 pm

    I prefer the Dems focus on this strategy. This one will be one step removed from the Mueller Investigation and have even less credibility than the Mueller Report which is losing credibility at an increasing rate. With the info that can be brought into the open with declassification it’s only going to make the Dems look more petty and ineffectual. They are trying to keep a narrative on life support to damage Trump during the 2020 election. Major miscalculation.

    • NC Patriot says:
      March 24, 2019 at 3:16 pm

      Also remember, the IG report on FISA abuses will be coming soon—-without Rosie to over-redact. THEN POTUS can declassify at will————-

    • Jederman says:
      March 24, 2019 at 3:19 pm

      What I think he’s saying is that impeachment is still (as always) on the table and likely. Previous Pelosi statements to the contrary. What else do they have? The green raw deal, socialism, free basic income, gun confiscation…? The juice of identity politics is no longer worth the squeeze.

      They have (and haven’t for the past 15yrs, at least) had any ideas that create prosperity and a better future for this country. Their last and final card is common Hate. Stimulate their base with hate and hope it works.

  7. bullnuke says:
    March 24, 2019 at 2:24 pm

    Nadler is the supreme swamp weasel. Right at home with Chrissy Wallace.

  8. looseends660722553 says:
    March 24, 2019 at 2:30 pm

    He says Trump’s criticism of the FBI is obstruction of justice.

    Liked by 2 people

    March 24, 2019 at 2:31 pm

    Nadler looks like the totally ruthless least popular regular on Storage Wars. The one that screeches his tires in anger when someone else outbids him for the collectable TV trays.

    Liked by 2 people

    March 24, 2019 at 2:33 pm

    When someone looks hard enough links will
    be found between Nadler
    and foreign government(s).
    For 20 years Diane Feinstein passed secrets
    to communist China through her “personal
    aide”, until he was caught. Feinstein has yet to
    be investigated for espionage. Why not?
    Will it take 20 years to investigate Nadler?

  11. Robert Smith says:
    March 24, 2019 at 2:33 pm

    Droopy Nadler dog looks sad.

    Liked by 2 people

  12. BarneyRubble says:
    March 24, 2019 at 2:34 pm

    The Jewish Mafia is in panic mode.

  13. srmikeinohio says:
    March 24, 2019 at 2:35 pm

    This guy Nadler guy makes my skin crawl. What a disgusting POS slob he is.

    Liked by 1 person

  14. RobertinMI says:
    March 24, 2019 at 2:36 pm

    Does Nadler keep looking down at his notes or a script that was given to him?

  15. GB Bari says:
    March 24, 2019 at 2:38 pm

    Hey I think Nadler goes to the same eyebrow technician as Justine Trudeau.

    Check out his left eyebrow – it looks like its halfway up his forehead at times while the right one stays put directly over the eye. Weird.

    In other news, Nadler is FOS.

    And in an unexpected turn, Chrissy Matthews actually appeared to challenge Nadler on several of his ridiculous positions and agenda.

    Liked by 2 people

    March 24, 2019 at 2:43 pm

    I think every time Nadler subpoenas President Trump or his family /staff they should include the fraudulent FISA and all the ties to Obama!

    Like

    March 24, 2019 at 2:53 pm

    Quite revealing:

    Nadler lays out the ‘purpose’ of the Special Counsel and how they want(ed) to use it in plain sight.

    Repeatedly, he says that it is Congress who has the role of holding the president accountable and the only institution that can do so, since the DOJ cannot indict a sitting president. ,Therefor:

    “.. the only way a president can be held accountable is for Congress to consider it and act if warranted .. and Congress can only do that if it has the information … “

    So he feels entitled to both the report but also all the underlying information and documents to comb through for that purpose … And of course we knew this was the purpose (one of them) from the get-go..

    Liked by 1 person

    March 24, 2019 at 2:54 pm

    Yet another communist voice. He picked well with Fox and Wallace.
    Waste of time. Liars.

    Like

    March 24, 2019 at 3:02 pm

    I am so happy today that our President is out playing Gulf and having a great day.
    I decided for a few mins this morning to check out Town Hall and BB and oh my gosh what I mess those two websites are. I am truly glad that I have SD to come and listen to because I think my mood would certainly be in the tank,ps
    I think that PT should just not do anything when they asked for more docs.

    Like

    March 24, 2019 at 3:13 pm

    Reply
    March 24, 2019 at 3:18 pm

    The lack of more indictments simply proves that the Russian conspiracy is even deeper than we thought and that even Mueller is a puppet of Putin!!!!!!!!!!

    Like

    March 24, 2019 at 3:18 pm

    If you are rabid DNC strategists ( including MSM) , designing plans on how to react to (and counter) what Mueller’s investigation might report when officially released, what kind of response(s) can or will you craft to maintain your assault on the POTUS? Knowing your enemy is essential to creating a survivable defense and a devastating offense.

    Like

    March 24, 2019 at 3:25 pm

    Dick Morris talks on Nadler. (Dick Morris was recently baptized a Christian and is close friends with Mike Huckabee.) https://youtu.be/k4LxbPeihqQ?t=25

    Like

    March 24, 2019 at 3:49 pm

    The eyebrows ? What’s wrong with his eyebrows?

    Like

    March 24, 2019 at 4:10 pm

    Nan’sNads croaks out:

    You get a line, I’ll get a pole, honey
    You get a line, I’ll get a pole, babe
    You get a line, I’ll get a pole
    We’ll go down to the crawdad hole
    Honey, baby, mine

    But Nan’sNads evidently forgot that we know how the song ends:

    What did the hen duck say to the drake, honey
    What did the hen duck say to the drake, babe
    What did the hen duck say to the drake
    Ain’t no crawdads in that lake
    Honey, baby, mine

