Sunday Talks: Chairman Jerry Nadler Discusses Mueller Report…

Chris Wallace was thrilled this morning to have his comrade, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, appear to discuss OrangeManBad and the Russians.
Chairman Nadler is one of the worst Machiavellian types in the swamp… he’s the brains behind the Pelosi scheme. As expected Nadler wants all of the speculation, innuendo and damaging information he can extract to from the Mueller probe.
Matthews?
I love Sundance.
Have you ever watched those porta potty trucks come up to a unit where the driver gets out and then brings his suction hose to the unit? Notice how cleanly dressed the drivers are? See how efficient they work and yet still come away looking spotless? Do you realize what type of work they do?
Yea, it is what some would call a really crappy job. Then the driver gets into the truck and goes to the next porta potty, carrying around all that human waste…his truck is full of it!
This is Nadler and his pals within Congress. They are looking to fill up their trucks and then go dump the waste right onto Donald Trumps’ front lawn…all while their media pals record and present this event to as many willing dupes as possible.
This is our Congress…and our media.
A Swamp of Sh*t 🤔
They want to bring in every witness again and try to get them to make a mistake that they can charge them with. If I were any of these people I would be on the horn to my Reps and Senators raising holy h311 that this is harassment of an AMERICAN CITIZEN and they’d better make it stop STAT.
#PutAForkInIt
#PutAForkInIt -> Love it!
With the Mueller investigation means and methods as an acceptable precedent it is time to introduce the Dem rabble rousers to the wonderful world of process crimes.
They insist there is PROOF of RUSSIAN conspiracy then it is time for FBI – DoJ t interview them and demand to see the proof they insist is out there…
Did they provide this to the Mueller SC?
Why or why not?
Not providing claimed information may make them an accessory…
Advice them that any further statements, public or otherwise, may implicate them in the usual 10USC1001 “knowingly making false / misleading statement”…
Thank you for your candor Congressman…
Then the next time they open their yap contrary to their sworn interview statements give them the Roger Stone 0530 raid but this time with flashbang.
Welcome to the world of the Mueller Method you whole heartedly endorsed Congressman / Senator.
I wholeheartedly concur!
And then you slap a slander lawsuit on them.
#MakeThemSqueal
“… to discuss OrangeManBad and the Russians.” Off to do work outside now. Thanks for sending me off with a chuckle. Nothing will destroy my mood, so:
Good morning! Have a nice day!
P.S.: Did everybody see the no-collusion celebration in NYC? Wished I was there!
this is awesome! thank you for posting this
A beautiful day here in NY and I hear it is just as nice down in Palm Beach 😉
Enjoy your day!
Go back to 1993 and watch Nadler debate with Gingrich hillarycare.
Newt destroys him.
He ndumb
When the hideous Nadler and shifty Schiff and the hilarious Schumer and Pelosi are your leaders you have to know you’ve got a big problem when trying to take down a practically supernatural POTUS
I prefer the Dems focus on this strategy. This one will be one step removed from the Mueller Investigation and have even less credibility than the Mueller Report which is losing credibility at an increasing rate. With the info that can be brought into the open with declassification it’s only going to make the Dems look more petty and ineffectual. They are trying to keep a narrative on life support to damage Trump during the 2020 election. Major miscalculation.
Also remember, the IG report on FISA abuses will be coming soon—-without Rosie to over-redact. THEN POTUS can declassify at will————-
What I think he’s saying is that impeachment is still (as always) on the table and likely. Previous Pelosi statements to the contrary. What else do they have? The green raw deal, socialism, free basic income, gun confiscation…? The juice of identity politics is no longer worth the squeeze.
They have (and haven’t for the past 15yrs, at least) had any ideas that create prosperity and a better future for this country. Their last and final card is common Hate. Stimulate their base with hate and hope it works.
Nadler is the supreme swamp weasel. Right at home with Chrissy Wallace.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Supreme dickiedo swamp rat!
He says Trump’s criticism of the FBI is obstruction of justice.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He will soon find out that he is FOS.
You can see that from a full body picture of him.
Nadler looks like the totally ruthless least popular regular on Storage Wars. The one that screeches his tires in anger when someone else outbids him for the collectable TV trays.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When someone looks hard enough links will
be found between Nadler
and foreign government(s).
For 20 years Diane Feinstein passed secrets
to communist China through her “personal
aide”, until he was caught. Feinstein has yet to
be investigated for espionage. Why not?
Will it take 20 years to investigate Nadler?
Droopy Nadler dog looks sad.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Jewish Mafia is in panic mode.
This guy Nadler guy makes my skin crawl. What a disgusting POS slob he is.
Does Nadler keep looking down at his notes or a script that was given to him?
LikeLike
Saw that too!
Hey I think Nadler goes to the same eyebrow technician as Justine Trudeau.
Check out his left eyebrow – it looks like its halfway up his forehead at times while the right one stays put directly over the eye. Weird.
In other news, Nadler is FOS.
And in an unexpected turn, Chrissy Matthews actually appeared to challenge Nadler on several of his ridiculous positions and agenda.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Chrissy Matthews actually appeared to challenge Nadler on several of his ridiculous positions and agenda.”
Wow-that is news!
I think every time Nadler subpoenas President Trump or his family /staff they should include the fraudulent FISA and all the ties to Obama!
Quite revealing:
Nadler lays out the ‘purpose’ of the Special Counsel and how they want(ed) to use it in plain sight.
Repeatedly, he says that it is Congress who has the role of holding the president accountable and the only institution that can do so, since the DOJ cannot indict a sitting president. ,Therefor:
So he feels entitled to both the report but also all the underlying information and documents to comb through for that purpose … And of course we knew this was the purpose (one of them) from the get-go..
Yet another communist voice. He picked well with Fox and Wallace.
Waste of time. Liars.
I am so happy today that our President is out playing Gulf and having a great day.
I decided for a few mins this morning to check out Town Hall and BB and oh my gosh what I mess those two websites are. I am truly glad that I have SD to come and listen to because I think my mood would certainly be in the tank,ps
I think that PT should just not do anything when they asked for more docs.
I wish James Woods was our AG.
The lack of more indictments simply proves that the Russian conspiracy is even deeper than we thought and that even Mueller is a puppet of Putin!!!!!!!!!!
If you are rabid DNC strategists ( including MSM) , designing plans on how to react to (and counter) what Mueller’s investigation might report when officially released, what kind of response(s) can or will you craft to maintain your assault on the POTUS? Knowing your enemy is essential to creating a survivable defense and a devastating offense.
Dick Morris talks on Nadler. (Dick Morris was recently baptized a Christian and is close friends with Mike Huckabee.) https://youtu.be/k4LxbPeihqQ?t=25
The eyebrows ? What’s wrong with his eyebrows?
Nan’sNads croaks out:
You get a line, I’ll get a pole, honey
You get a line, I’ll get a pole, babe
You get a line, I’ll get a pole
We’ll go down to the crawdad hole
Honey, baby, mine
But Nan’sNads evidently forgot that we know how the song ends:
What did the hen duck say to the drake, honey
What did the hen duck say to the drake, babe
What did the hen duck say to the drake
Ain’t no crawdads in that lake
Honey, baby, mine
