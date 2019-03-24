BREAKING: AG William Barr Sends “Principal Conclusion” Letter to Congress – Here it is (full pdf)…

U.S. Attorney General William Barr sends a four-page letter to congress summarizing the Robert Mueller report. This four-page letter is known as the “Principal Conclusion” notification to the House and Senate Judiciary Committees.
Here’s the Letter:
Full page screen-grabs below
So if I am understanding this part about Obstruction, it seems to say that the President may have crossed the line in publicly defending himself of a crime that they concluded he did not commit. And that they could not charge him unless he had actually committed the crime. Criminals plead not guilty to crime they commit everyday. How could it be “Obstruction” if the President does so? No matter what this will help the Democrats will spin this into oblivion.
Mueller has to leave a little doubt there so people like Nadless and Shifty can keep their talking points going.
You have to do that when you spend 35 million dollars on a partisan witch hunt.
That’s what I thought too; giving something to the Dems. Sad.
Apparently you don’t need an underlying crime to have obstruction
Next up!
I hope you are right.
I dared to tune into CNN for a bit..I just couldn;t help
myself..They were going on and on about obstruction
he wasn;t exonerated that congress will go after that they
don;t need criminal charges basically to impeach…
Then I turned back to Fox and they had Donna Brazile on
Ed Henry asked her if now she would say without doubt
the POTUS won fair and square and is legit. She did her
little feeling hurt routine how Orange man Bad said mean
things about her and called her lair but she will admit
it if he does something about election interference.
Donna erroneously mentioned election hacking yet again.
Mulerear is so butthurt that he had to say “can’t exonerate”.
The only time prosecutors argue to innocence is when they get caught engaging in misconduct and want to avoid being disbarred or fired. Innocent until proven guilty.
The media, democrats, previous administration, and the judicial branch should pay dearly for this fraud on the American public.
Did i ever mention that I can’t stand Chris Wallace
The spin that “he did not exonerate Trump” is pure BS. Prosecutors do not “exonerate”, which really is an impossible standard, at least in a case like this. They find a lack or insufficiency of evidence to proceed with a prosecution. Barr used all the proper language, right out of the prosecutor’s handbook.
So, Democrats will now demand all supporting documents to try to prove that POTUS Trump obstructed a — wait for it — COUP against the government of the United States of ‘Murica??
Wait, what ???
“ The special counsel therefore did not draw a conclusion-one way or another “.
Pretty convenient for the rats in special counsel to find and admit to no evidence of obstruction but then split hairs and say they couldn’t conclude on way or another.
This is their last dying attempt to breath life into a report that COMPLETELY exonerated President Trump.
Wait for what’s coming next! Bases loaded and VSGPDJT up to bat!
Folks, I’m not a cheerleader for Rosenstein, but let’s admit that when it came to the endgame, he did the right thing. He could have put Barr on the horns of a real dilemma if he’d said — “prosecute,” except for Presidential immunity. As for Mueller, so much for his credibility. He couldn’t bring himself to overrule Weissmann and his team entirely. Mueller should NEVER have abdicated his duty to do the right thing.
My favorite part:
“The court further explains that a primary consideration for the Special Counsel’s investigation was whether any Americans – including individuals associated with the Trump campaign – joined the Russian conspiracies to influence the election, which would be a federal crime.”
After the complete exoneration of Trump and his campaign, these are the best words I’ve read in a long, long time!
The only reason I like that part is because Hillary’s campaign *DID* work with Russians in an attempt to influence the election — the Don Jr meeting was a setup! The female Russian was not allowed into this country but was given special permission to come here by the State Department. How did that happen? Who gave permission and who arranged the meeting? Pretty sure there are some US Citizens involved in that.
doing the Mueller time dance!
Good defeats evil. MAGA/KAG!!!
There’s just enough there to give the gaslighting media something to feed their zombies. This 6(e) material… “matters before a grand jury” or “pending indictments.” So it can be true there are no current indictments, sealed or otherwise, but there may be matters before a grand jury.
But this business about “does not exonerate” is horse crap. With no evidence of a crime at all, there can be no exoneration because THERE WAS NO CRIME!
Send the bill for this mess to Jeff Sessions and any GOPe that was for this waste of tax dollars.
We just paid for oppo research against the POTUS we voted for…
PLEASE, AG Barr bring forth the “color of law” NOW!!!! This coup started under the Obama Administration(2015) and continued after President Trump took office. DECLASSIFIED NOW! This coup needs to be exposed to the other half of our nation that does not believe that there was a coup. Once the FISA application, text messages, memos and FBI 302’s, etc., are declassified for the country to read. President Trump will be exonerated from this nightmare! This should NEVER happen again to any US President. SHAME on all those that were involved! I pray that President Trump will now DECLASSIFIED all documents involved to show our nation of the corruption in our Federal agencies and government.
SO WE PAID $10 M A PAGE? WHAT A RIDICULOUS TROLL INSPIRED WASTE OF MONEY!!
TRUMP WINS !! , Orders PARTICIPATION TROPHYS for Dem Losers.
And state media says ..
It’s funny how the special counsel couldn’t bring itself to exonerate on obstruction. It made Barr and Rosenstein do it. It’s looking like it was a wise decision to keep Rosenstein around a few more days.
What further tells me the investigation is a sham…..is the part where the report goes into Russian hacking of DNC computers. I will bet the house his team did not personally have the servers investigated for hacks…they merely accepted the DNC pronouncement that their servers where hacked by Russians. I believe the threat of AG Barr made Mueller snap too. If RR would have been in charge we would have seen a totally different report. interesting the the Obstruction…opening/bone he threw to the Democrats.
Page 3, 1st paragraph, last sentence: AG Barr speaking …’The Special Counsel states that “while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.” Well, Duh! Only everyone alive on planet Earth MAY have committed a crime! The Judge Kavanaugh Standard! The big problem, nationwide, that I see this report illustrating will be the poor reader comprehension skills that our nation’s schools have produced.
While attempting to email the dishonorable Eric Swalwell, I discovered that for only 20 bucks, the dishonorable Swallowell will fly a flag over congress to memorialize anything. I’m sure,it’s the same with The dishonorable Schitthead too.
The boilerplate is:
This is to certify that the accompanying flag was flown over the United States Capitol, at the request of the Honorable Eric Swalwell, Member of Congress
Then you get to add:
On this day of July 4th, 2019 to celebrate the hangings of the seditionist cabal of traitors convicted of conspiracy against the duly elected POTUS Donald J Trump.
Now back to the celebration, currently in progress!
