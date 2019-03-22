BREAKING: Robert Mueller Has Submitted His Report to Attorney General William Barr…

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has completed his two-year-long investigation of Russian interference with the 2016 election, and submitted his report to Attorney General William Barr.

In a letter to congress (see below) AG Barr states: “I write to notify you pursuant to 28 C.F.R. 600.9(a)(3) that Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III has concluded his investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election and related matters.”

A DOJ official says Justice let the White House know it had the report at roughly 4:35pm. The report was delivered earlier this afternoon, per Justice official. It delivered to Deputy Attorney General’s office and within minutes the Attorney General William Barr.

  1. concerned3 says:
    March 22, 2019 at 7:33 pm

    I just want those documents declassified and released!

  2. JoD. says:
    March 22, 2019 at 7:33 pm

    IMO…The Mueller “Special” Council was originally designed to go on ad infinitum.
    But, the Kaiser and his “investigation” have been hemorrhaging credibility for many moons.
    New AG.
    Sagging poll numbers.
    Time to get out, NOW!
    Ein Gluck, dass wir den los Sind!….Herr Mueller!
    (Good riddance to bad rubbish.)

  3. Scott says:
    March 22, 2019 at 7:35 pm

    I’m wondering if Barr will flip the finger to Congress and refuse to give them the full report because the dems will politicize the report? Something like this should not be released just so embittered losers can try to make political hay of it.

  4. Doug Amos says:
    March 22, 2019 at 7:35 pm

    Everything happens on Friday afternoons with the sewer rats.

  5. Another Scott says:
    March 22, 2019 at 7:35 pm

    Barr should release the entire report with all the text except the title redacted!!! Give the Democrats a bunch of thick black lines!!!!!!

  6. JMC says:
    March 22, 2019 at 7:37 pm

    A great Schadenfreude evening here at the Tree House with all these great golden foot-in-mouth Swamp Stream Media reprises! Thanks for the laughs and links!

  7. concerned3 says:
    March 22, 2019 at 7:37 pm

    Just put all of those documents out. So we can watch those Socialist, as this takes place. Something akin to pulling a large sticky bandage off a hairy backside.

  8. lettruthspeak says:
    March 22, 2019 at 7:37 pm

    Pelosi just swallowed her dentures, Waters flipped her wig, and Schitthead’s eyeballs fell out of his skull.

  9. Blaze says:
    March 22, 2019 at 7:39 pm

    OK I’ll admit I absolutely relishing in the CNN and MSNBC meltdowns today

    So I decided to turn on Chris Matthews before dinner and he was in a full meltdown. Never seen anything like it.

    This is almost as good as election night melts.

  10. woohoowee says:
    March 22, 2019 at 7:42 pm

    Cryin’ Buzzrd -N- Nan upon receiving today’s news😂 :

  11. ParteaGirl says:
    March 22, 2019 at 7:43 pm

    I wonder when the Counter Report will come out.

  12. JRD says:
    March 22, 2019 at 7:46 pm

  13. Jimbrown says:
    March 22, 2019 at 7:47 pm

    Please note the AG letter says “Russian interference in the 2016 elections” NOT “”Russian collusion with Trump in the 2016 elections.” Does this mean the AG will not investigate HRC – Russia collusion?

  14. ParteaGirl says:
    March 22, 2019 at 7:50 pm

    Guest of Hardball says it’s possible that the Mueller Report itself could be an impeachment document of President Trump. My gawd they’re delusional.

  15. Troublemaker10 says:
    March 22, 2019 at 7:51 pm

    It’s not over til the fat lady sings. The ABC reporter gives the blueprint for how the Dems will try to keep this alive.

    Reuters reported Trump can ask for executive privilege on releasing any parts of the report dealing with private executive conversations.

    Reuters also reported sdny still can hound Trump as it expands on ivestigating Michael Cohen’s claims.

    The end of Mueller investigation is a turning point and hopefully all goes downhill from here.

    Now, I hope the destruction of the deep state ramps up and people are held accountable for their crimes and abuses.
    This brought to the brink of financial ruin unjustly by this process should be compensated. New checks and balances need to be put in place to protect citizens against government abuse in the future.

    Flynn, Popadopolous, and anyone else deserving of a pardon should get one at the earliest convenience.

    • paulraven1 says:
      March 22, 2019 at 7:56 pm

      The report will no doubt be studded with some juicy and convoluted insinuations by Andrew Weissman that will serve as headlines and breathless news stories for weeks. There’s no way Mueller could deliver a report without giving the media and deep state something.

      • Scott says:
        March 22, 2019 at 8:02 pm

        By statute(I believe) it can’t have any insinuations on someone if they were not indicted. No salacious stuff at all if the person wasn’t indicted. I think Barr will keep an eye out for it.

      • Tom! says:
        March 22, 2019 at 8:09 pm

        I expect him to accuse PT of everything except being honest. No way this goes as smoothly as many think.

  16. aleksjag says:
    March 22, 2019 at 7:52 pm

    Biggest sad faces tonight…Fox’s Juan Williams and Bret Baier. Says report does NOT implicate President Trump. So where is that tiny violin???

    • franz dorn says:
      March 22, 2019 at 10:01 pm

      Perino was visibly upset and almost crying. She angrily stated there was still sealed indictments. CNN took it better than Fox!

    • franz dorn says:
      March 22, 2019 at 10:01 pm

      Perino was visibly upset and almost crying. She angrily stated there was still sealed indictments. CNN took it better than Fox!

  17. GSparrow says:
    March 22, 2019 at 7:56 pm

    I’m glad I heard the news of the release of the Mueller report at CTH first. It seems fitting after all the years of following the Dem stacked witch hunt here. Thanks for all your efforts sundance in keeping us well informed. Now, we await the findings and Dershowitz’s introduction.

    Is it my imagine or is the CTH Commentariat in a more jovial mood than usual. Some very humorous comments here today.

  18. cornfielddreamer says:
    March 22, 2019 at 7:57 pm

    IF some kind soul found and wants to post some links to YouTube excerpts from The Meltdowns that would be appreciated. We as a “collective” should keep direct clicks to the monsters from CNN & Co. to a minimum. No need to enrich the beasts.

  19. @ChicagoBri says:
    March 22, 2019 at 7:59 pm

    Imagine you are a very stable genius, accused of something that wasn’t even a crime. What would you do? Even if it took over 2 years for the truth to come out? Would you let the entire episode play out while making preparations to strike back, legally of course, at the instigators/perpetrators/conspirators?

  20. nimrodman says:
    March 22, 2019 at 7:59 pm

    Fox News talking head just read a statement – presumably from Special Counsel – to the equivalent of “Special Counsel will be disbanding its operation in the next several days … will leave a small number of employees to assist in winding down … yada yada”

    She was on with Corey Lewandowski

  21. nimrodman says:
    March 22, 2019 at 8:01 pm

    Funny how Comey somehow knew to come out with some big op-ed in New York Times YESTERDAY (!!!), huh?

    Funny, that …

  22. Ausonius says:
    March 22, 2019 at 8:02 pm

    So President Trump is on record as saying that the whole Mueller Report should be released. All of it, release A L L of it, the W H O L E thing.

    So what does local ABC Affiliate have to say:

    “Democrats are saying a summary of the Mueller Report just will not do. They are threatening to file lawsuits so that the country will have the right to see this very important report on possible Russian collusion.”

    No shame! Completely breathless anticipation of nothing! Imputation of wrong-doing by President Trump continues unabated.

    But we expect such dismal behavior from ABC and their ilk.

  23. Tparty says:
    March 22, 2019 at 8:02 pm

    Quote from SD’s article last December. Seems important now.

    “You see, here’s where Mueller and Rosenstein are Machievellian. IG Horowitz will be allowed to see the material, but only *after* the Mueller team is finished with their probe. So technically Rosenstein wasn’t lying to the President – he just wasn’t being entirely forthcoming with the timing. So long as the Mueller probe exists, the IG is blocked from review.”

    Tparty

  24. Tparty says:
    March 22, 2019 at 8:02 pm

    Quote from SD’s article last December. Seems important now.

    “You see, here’s where Mueller and Rosenstein are Machievellian. IG Horowitz will be allowed to see the material, but only *after* the Mueller team is finished with their probe. So technically Rosenstein wasn’t lying to the President – he just wasn’t being entirely forthcoming with the timing. So long as the Mueller probe exists, the IG is blocked from review.”

    Tparty

  25. Dances with Wolverines says:
    March 22, 2019 at 8:08 pm

    It ain’t over ’til the fat lady sings… “Ain’t No ‘Cludin’ Blues” by Maxine Waters

  26. Tparty says:
    March 22, 2019 at 8:10 pm

    Now that the SC is finished we can expect Huber and Horowitcz to be given access to witnesses and information previously denied by the existence of the SC. I think POTUS needs to be reminded that they were being denied witnesses and evidence.

    From SD’s article last December …

    “You see, here’s where Mueller and Rosenstein are Machievellian. IG Horowitz will be allowed to see the material, but only *after* the Mueller team is finished with their probe. So technically Rosenstein wasn’t lying to the President – he just wasn’t being entirely forthcoming with the timing. So long as the Mueller probe exists, the IG is blocked from review.”

    Tparty
    #Constitution2020

  27. Robert Smith says:
    March 22, 2019 at 8:10 pm

  28. Brenda Johnson says:
    March 22, 2019 at 8:14 pm

    Now AG Barr needs to bring forth “The Color Of The Law” to ALL who were involved in this hoax. I hope Barr will do this for all Americans. We need justice for laws broken by the Obama Administration, FBI, DOJ, CIA, FISA judges, the list goes on…….. Love watching the MSM having their meltdown for reporting real fake news. We now need to pray for President Trump more than ever.

  30. NJF says:
    March 22, 2019 at 8:15 pm

  31. For Eyes says:
    March 22, 2019 at 8:19 pm

    MSNBC and CNN have been all collusion, 24/7 for two years.

    They have maybe 3 more days of hand wringing, and its done.

    The brows will be furrowed this weekend, as the team scours topics for air time. They have a LOT of dead air time to fill now, and the team is out of practice in researching and preparing them.

    So what will they do? Lots of interviews with Beto and AOC?

  32. kaste668 says:
    March 22, 2019 at 8:21 pm

    I praise my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for delivering POTUS and us from this investigation. Everyone should take a knee, bow a head and say thank you!

  33. Carrie says:
    March 22, 2019 at 8:22 pm

    Tucker getting into some donut action with Brian Stelter at CNN..

  34. Frbrdskmi8 says:
    March 22, 2019 at 8:27 pm

    Lord , please help me comment with grace and decorum. We Deplorables knew from day ONE when this investigation began that it was nothing more than an attempt to discredit our VSGDJT, a circus by the Demoncraps to find any dirt possible to impeach our awesome President Trum just because Hitlery lost. . We’ve complacently allowed this charade to continue to the tune of $140 million hard earned tax dollars to finally end in absolutely NOTHING. No doubt the evil seed that is the Democrats will spin this into coercion, bullying by our President to derive at this conclusion. I for one am sick. sick, sick of all that has to do with Liberals, Demoncrats, , Socialism, politically correct, racism, fake news, anti semitism, muslims in our congress, lying, cheating, corruption by those we pay to do just the opposite. Rant over!

  35. oldschool64 says:
    March 22, 2019 at 8:34 pm

    Tucker Carlson just brought up a very important point. Jerome Corsi, who was offered a “plea deal” will not be prosecuted. Dr. Corsi at the time called the offer fraudulent. Clearly that was the case!

    We should all thank Dr. Corsi and honor him for standing up to these traitors!

  36. Austin Holdout says:
    March 22, 2019 at 8:39 pm

    We’ll know whether it’s good or bad (maybe bad or really bad is more accurate) for PDJT by who gets the first leaked excerpts.

  37. gsonFIT says:
    March 22, 2019 at 9:00 pm

    So I have enjoyed watching CNN and MSNBC tonight. I assumed there would be plenty of liberal tears and i was right! I did not expect a lot of Trump support, but there was not one positive comment about what appears to be the end of a trying time for our Republic. I realize CNN/MSNBC are completely biased, and I am not surprised no commentator or guest expressed relief the investigation is winding down without significant consequence. I am talking constitutional crisis consequence not the handful of process crimes Mueller convicted.

    It is shocking that the dems want to continue the charade and dont care about our great country. They want to examine Deutsche Bank and Jared’s whatsap. They dont care about Student Loans, underage illegals being raped, or a workable healthcare (not insurance) reform.

    I know that most every member of the CTH would hate it if PDJT was guilty, but they would hold up our Country first and move forward. I feel like we would do the right thing. Not so for the dems.

    Schiff sucks
    MAGA

  38. BlackKnightRides says:
    March 22, 2019 at 9:09 pm

    AG Barr’s REPORT should set off a D-rat 5-Alarm FIRE:

    1. Mueller Report’s FACTS.

    2. ALL the FACTS the Mueller Report OMITTED!
    • Actions of the Seditious Cabal
    • Obama Administration Orchestration
    • D-rat Party Co-Conspirators
    • FISA Abuses that Mueller employed
    • Mueller’s Prosecutorial Abuses
    • All other violations of the Laws and Regulations

    • Robert Smith says:
      March 22, 2019 at 9:55 pm

      That really is the fun part isn’t it?

      There is so much that isn’t in the the Russia report. If it isn’t declassified revelations could go on for years as many people toiled away at the coup.

  39. BlackKnightRides says:
    March 22, 2019 at 9:23 pm

    The BOMBSHELL:

    Every M$M outlet has PROVEN itself to be FAKE NEWS.

    They unanimously proved President Trump wis RIGHT to BRAND THEM.

    From now on, EVERY American can take it to the bank:
    If you got it from the M$M, it’s bound to be FAKE NEWS.

  40. simplewins says:
    March 22, 2019 at 9:32 pm

    Boy I am sooo HAPPY! These fools can eat it now. Yippeeee

  41. H&HC, 2nd - 16th says:
    March 22, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    I’m glad I didn’t eat all the crows. I left a few for the Dems. ENJOY!

  42. rustybritches says:
    March 22, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    I THINK THE FIRST TWO PEOPLE WHO NEEDS TO BE PICKED UP AND PUT IN JAIL iS
    Obama AND CLINTON AND THEN OF COURSE COMEY NEEDS TO BE PUT UNDER THE JAIL AND THE KEY THROWN AWAY.. SHAME on all of these people
    None more than the FBI and the justice Dept I truly hope that AG Barr does himself proud by
    getting to the bottom of the mess .
    I am just so happy that this mess is finally finished i was jumping up and down this after noon and I didn’t care what the report said, I was just so grateful it was finally over for Our Great President and I will bet that tonight he sleeps better than he has in months..

