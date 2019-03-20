President Trump Notes “Strange” Candidate Platform: Lower voting age, eliminate electoral college, increase SCOTUS Justices…

In the past several days the 2020 Democrat candidates have been assembling a rather odd set of 2020 platform issues. President Trump notes it all seems rather “strange”:
In addition to promoting infanticide; eliminating borders and Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) and banning guns; the Democrats have all signed on to The Green New Deal, which advocates for: raising taxes, paying people not to work, eliminating air travel, banning cows and rebuilding every structure in America to run on ‘sustainable energy’.
The platform is now expanding to: lowering the voting age to 16; eliminating the electoral college; placing term limits on federal judges; and adding more Justices to the Supreme Court to advance the aforementioned progressive values.
Presidential historian Doug Wead weighed-in with Trish Regan.
.
Reminder – The Green New Deal:
.
The Dems can tack left as hard as they want and leave President Trump 2020 to sail up the middle to victory.
Weird strategy but I say they go hard with it!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Actually, it looks like they have already conceded and are arming democrats for the reason they did not win. Electoral collage and 16 year old’s cannot vote. Otherwise we would have won!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Democrats are bent on politicide. They don’t seem to realize that it will kill them, too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Dems and Deep State are desperate now. They’ll do anything to win, including destroying the Constitution and our founding principles!
LikeLiked by 2 people
No, it is just part of their plan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Heck, why not lower the voting age to 6? Everybody likes free candy, right?
LikeLiked by 2 people
–It’s just nauseating!! The Demonrats will destroy the entire country for political power. Trump will TROUNCE any psycho Democrat candidate. These cheaters will LOSE to the American People LOVE 💕 Trump and we are all very well educated by reading blogs like TCTH!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
They cannot beat Trump on economic issues because he already owns them all. They are running on what they perceive to be unfairness issues. Dems are the party of injustices or something….
Dad always said if you want fair, go to the fairgrounds.
LikeLiked by 3 people
In your wildest imaginings, think up the ideas that could do the most damage to America. Then wait for them to be proposed by the Democrats. Infanticide? Just wait for the maximum age proposal, because that is what they are going for. Banning meat. Rationing food. Severe restrictions on domestic travel. Mandatory gun turn-ins. Mandatory re-education. Total control over every aspect of everyone’s lives. By those who know best. To save the planet. Wait for it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What’s their platform? What are they trying to sell the voters?
Gender dysphoria, open borders, political correctness, identity/hate politics, taxes are good … they’ve got nothing to ride their unicorn into progressive nirvana (land of power) except fantasy and fear. They’ve decided to pave the roads with feelings instead of facts.
I think, in addition to data harvesting, they’re just throwing stuff against the wall to see if anything sticks. Next shiny object please …
It doesn’t seem as if they actually truly believe in anything except their right to run things and tell us what to do and how to live.
I’ve visited with a lot of people in rural America, where I live, and on the road. Sorry, we’re just not that stupid and there are matters we believe in.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dems got weird. 💯
LikeLike
It isn’t surprising that imbeciles like Gillibrand and Cortez would come out in favor of abolishing the electoral college. But for an attorney, such as Elizabeth Warren – who most certainly understands the brilliance of the electoral college – to voice support for a national popular vote makes my blood boil. 😦
LikeLike
The left won’t tell you their objectives. All we can do is attempt to deduce them from the effects of their policies. So let’s add some more information.
“36.0% of all abortions in the U.S. in 2014 were performed on Black women, however, only about 13.3% of the total population is Black. African-Americans are no longer the nation’s largest minority group. Today, Hispanics have outpaced Blacks in population growth.”
Sound like the left has successfully pulled off some demographic engineering? Replacing the black population with an Hispanic population that “does the jobs Americans refuse to do”? Gee, who might that be referring to? The population with the highest abortion rate?
https://rtl.org/outreach/
LikeLike
Democrats . . . .
Keeping It Weird
LikeLike
outrageously unrealistic… some of this stuff would need super majority of STATE votes if I’m not mistaken. I think the dems think their only hope is some coalition of young people, immigrants and wacked out neurotic urban white women. Have fun with that.
Maybe we shouldn’t laugh at them crying in 2020??
LikeLike