President Trump Notes “Strange” Candidate Platform: Lower voting age, eliminate electoral college, increase SCOTUS Justices…

In the past several days the 2020 Democrat candidates have been assembling a rather odd set of 2020 platform issues. President Trump notes it all seems rather “strange”:

In addition to promoting infanticide; eliminating borders and Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) and banning guns; the Democrats have all signed on to The Green New Deal, which advocates for: raising taxes, paying people not to work, eliminating air travel, banning cows and rebuilding every structure in America to run on ‘sustainable energy’.

The platform is now expanding to: lowering the voting age to 16; eliminating the electoral college; placing term limits on federal judges; and adding more Justices to the Supreme Court to advance the aforementioned progressive values.

Presidential historian Doug Wead weighed-in with Trish Regan.

Reminder – The Green New Deal:

