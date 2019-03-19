President Trump Wins SCOTUS Decision on Detainment and Deportation of Criminal Aliens…

The Supreme Court reversed a prior 9th Circuit Court ruling restricting when illegal aliens could be detained and deported.
The SCOTUS ruling (full pdf below) was in favor the Trump administration, allowing federal officials to detain and deport illegal aliens after they have served their time in the U.S. for other crimes regardless of whether they were picked up immediately or later, after criminal release.
The 9th Circuit Court previously stated ICE would have to detain illegal aliens immediately after release or they would be exempt from later detainment. SCOTUS eliminated that restriction and affirmed detainment and deportation at any time after criminal release. The ruling was 5-4 with Justice Alito announcing the majority judgement of the court below:
.
Sounds like #winning to me. Not sick of it yet.
Me, too. I am equally delighted and surprised that Roberts was the positive swing-vote. The arguments must have been overwhelmingly compelling in the President’s favor.
Moreover, the 9th Circuit is overturned, again; another morbidly humorous joke.
It is a major win! I hope they start deporting them as of today!
Score one for good guys.
Another brick in the wall. Now, if we could start deporting illegal aliens who haven’t broken any laws, other than being here illegally to begin with, we could start making some real progress.
That’s what the Dems are afraid of the mass round up and deportations of illegal aliens. The Dems will scream NAZI. Deport them all and make them apply to come back in.
MAGA!
Roberts came through.
Wendy that was a welcomed surprise!
Trump promised we would get tired of winning. That was a lie. I am not getting tired of winning. Thanks PT.
MAGA!!
Right-on!!! I think that may be the ONLY THING that VSGPDJT has erred about😁
We need a blanket rebuke of the 9th Circus Court for all attmpts to overturn national security measures now or in future. They are a bad joke and Roberts knows it.
Historic..Bless the saints and angels and pray this is but the first in many victories for our principles,families and our America First.
We must not feel ashamed of national values for a cotton pick in moment!!
Because we are appropriating a machine👍⛅right W ? Indeed !
AND Mexico will pick up the tab!
Thanks mexico.
Common sense and MAGA!
If there are no Trump Judges, no obama Judges or Bush Judges only Judges per Chief Justice Roberts then why are so many Supreme Court decisions 5-4? Can someone explain this?
LikeLiked by 5 people
What should be asked is how Ginsburg is one of those four votes,who is making here decisions?????
The Ghost of Ginsburg Past…
Does anyone know if Ruth Bader Ginsburg returned to the Supreme Court or is she still working from home?
Great question. The nine votes indicates she’s still alive or at least voting.
Where is Ruth?
She is not the droid you are looking for.
Did rbg vote at the Supreme Court or from home?
They get out of prison they should be detained until the next deportation plane leaves. And for all the illegals who never show for their asylum hearing or any other immigration hearing, they should be automatically convicted in absentia and a warrant issued for arrest and deportation. If they get picked up /stopped for any reason- they get detained until the next deportation flight. No additional hearings, appeals etc. Based on this ruling it wouldn’t be a stretch.
THIS ^^^
Head um up and move um out.
Pronto.
Beto can 👋 good by for all of us.
^ This. Any of us miss a Court date and a warrant would be out for our arrest quicker than you could say Jack Robinson.
A missed court date, the very first one, should convert into an immediate deportation order and those with deportation orders should be deported within 24 hours. Don’t give any of them time to drop anchor (which also MUST be changed back to its original interpretation).
YES!
So, I went to CNN and MSNBC Internet sites to see how they are handling this.
Nothing, Zilch, Nada.
Just stuff along the lines that “Trump is Evil”, the “Trump Family is Evil”, etc, etc…
BTW, Just did my taxes, owe a lot more because lost deductions. Meanwhile, Calimexistan is running a surplus! Why don’t the Commies in Sacramentograd cut my taxes? They don’t need it.
How about allocating to each Fed judge at confirmation a lifetime count of number of times overturned. Once that number is exhausted, bye bye.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Leave it up to the 9th Circuit Court to make up a new ruling on ILLEGAL aliens.
Did RBG cast her own vote?
It blows me away that it was only 5-4 and 9-0. The swamp is infested by a virulent strain of ant-Americanism that needs to be purged from our great land.
LikeLiked by 3 people
…and not 9-0.
Because votes and endless pipeline of drugs for dems
And cheap domestic workers for Rinos..
Yup. Those 4 need shipped to Venezuela.
It’s difficult to rule on the constitutionality of laws and executive orders when the liberal justices don’t even believe in the constitution…
While I am glad and relieved of course by this Decision, I am mostly appalled that this obvious, common-sense, treatment of people who have broken the laws of our country and have no right to be here should even be a question.
MAAA – Make America America Again
and
MAGA – Make America Great Again
Booyah!!!👊🏻🇺🇸
The cartels did not win this one, but they never quit. If Hillary had won, her court would have handed them a critical win. DACA would be official and the drug kingpins would be destroying Texas.
As to Ruth being on court I believe she is back at courthouse for now. She is just hanging on for the sake of the cause. She deserves to retire and enjoy her remaining years. Let us pray she decides to hang it up soon and let PT appt. a new less politically charged justice.
Round em up and ship em back!!
MAGA!!!!🇺🇸
“The Ninth Circuit’s opinion is contrary to the plain text, …since an adverb cannot modify a noun.” – Justice Alito
Who said diagraming sentences in grammar school was not important?
