Goofy, Albeit Predictable, Decision: Fox News Hires Donna “Debate-Gate” Brazille…

Obviously there are Fox viewers looking at the Fox News decision to hire Donna Brazille and shaking their heads.

It is, factually, a pretty stupid decision; and diminishes the integrity of all other Fox News contributors and analysts.

Following the 2016 primary election, Donna Brazille was exposed as leaking CNN Townhall questions in advance to her friends on the Clinton campaign. Ms. Brazille did this twice, at two different events. Ms. Brazille initially lied about it and tried to cover her tracks until the evidence was overwhelming. Wikileaks released the email proof.

Ms. Brazille’s integrity and credibility was shredded and even the far-left ideologues at CNN HQ were forced to fire her. In short, she’s a liar, a proven manipulator and an unapologetic fraud. Yes, this cloud has now transferred over the head of all Fox media voices, pundits and contributors; including Sara Carter and Dan Bongino, who will be contractually obligated to defend her or lose their paychecks.

“I’m delighted to be joining Fox News. I know I’m going to get criticized from my friends in the progressive movement for being on Fox News. My response is that, if we’ve learned anything from the 2016 election, it is that we can’t have a country where we don’t talk to those who disagree with our political views.” ~ Donna Brazille

So, why did Fox News hire Donna Brazille?

Well, first we must remember that our reference point of Fox News (cable TV) as a conservative media outlet, and the subsequent brand image, is not based on actions by the owner or CEO Rupert Murdoch.

It was Fox President Roger Ailes who created Fox News from the ground up, and what most Americans reference as the Fox Media brand outlook was actually created by Mr. Ailes (the deceased Roger Ailes left a few years ago).

The preferred brand image of Rupert Murdoch is Sky News, and that shift has been taking place for the past few years. Fox is morphing from the conservative brand of Roger Ailes, to the preferred globalist Sky News brand of Murdoch. Once we accept that central shift, then the hiring of Donna Brazille makes sense.

Billionaire Rupert Murdoch and his sons are in charge of a media network they did not create and were not ideologically aligned toward when Roger Ailes left. So the shift to a brand they can relate to, the global Sky News approach, is what we are witnessing. It’s really not more complex than that.

Do Murdoch and Sons realize they are destroying the network. Yes, and no. Yes, they know they are dropping market share and viewership, but no they really don’t have any choice; and likely they don’t care. The Murdoch clan do not know what makes a conservative product appealing to conservatives; they only know what they want in their brand…

…And their brand is what we are getting.

Were @FoxNews weekend anchors, @ArthelNeville and @LelandVittert, trained by CNN prior to their ratings collapse? In any event, that’s where they should be working, along with their lowest rated anchor, Shepard Smith! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

