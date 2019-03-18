Goofy, Albeit Predictable, Decision: Fox News Hires Donna “Debate-Gate” Brazille…

Obviously there are Fox viewers looking at the Fox News decision to hire Donna Brazille and shaking their heads.
It is, factually, a pretty stupid decision; and diminishes the integrity of all other Fox News contributors and analysts.
Following the 2016 primary election, Donna Brazille was exposed as leaking CNN Townhall questions in advance to her friends on the Clinton campaign. Ms. Brazille did this twice, at two different events. Ms. Brazille initially lied about it and tried to cover her tracks until the evidence was overwhelming. Wikileaks released the email proof.
Ms. Brazille’s integrity and credibility was shredded and even the far-left ideologues at CNN HQ were forced to fire her. In short, she’s a liar, a proven manipulator and an unapologetic fraud. Yes, this cloud has now transferred over the head of all Fox media voices, pundits and contributors; including Sara Carter and Dan Bongino, who will be contractually obligated to defend her or lose their paychecks.
“I’m delighted to be joining Fox News. I know I’m going to get criticized from my friends in the progressive movement for being on Fox News. My response is that, if we’ve learned anything from the 2016 election, it is that we can’t have a country where we don’t talk to those who disagree with our political views.” ~ Donna Brazille
So, why did Fox News hire Donna Brazille?
Well, first we must remember that our reference point of Fox News (cable TV) as a conservative media outlet, and the subsequent brand image, is not based on actions by the owner or CEO Rupert Murdoch.
It was Fox President Roger Ailes who created Fox News from the ground up, and what most Americans reference as the Fox Media brand outlook was actually created by Mr. Ailes (the deceased Roger Ailes left a few years ago).
The preferred brand image of Rupert Murdoch is Sky News, and that shift has been taking place for the past few years. Fox is morphing from the conservative brand of Roger Ailes, to the preferred globalist Sky News brand of Murdoch. Once we accept that central shift, then the hiring of Donna Brazille makes sense.
Billionaire Rupert Murdoch and his sons are in charge of a media network they did not create and were not ideologically aligned toward when Roger Ailes left. So the shift to a brand they can relate to, the global Sky News approach, is what we are witnessing. It’s really not more complex than that.
Do Murdoch and Sons realize they are destroying the network. Yes, and no. Yes, they know they are dropping market share and viewership, but no they really don’t have any choice; and likely they don’t care. The Murdoch clan do not know what makes a conservative product appealing to conservatives; they only know what they want in their brand…
…And their brand is what we are getting.
It was painful listening to Bongino’s podcast today, at the very beginning, when he tried to address the Pirro thing. He said he’d received emails from his listeners asking him about it, and would be proud to be on her show once she’s back. Then he changed the topic. I realize he just got signed with Fox and probably doesn’t want to rock the boat. I won’t sit in judgment of his choices because they’re not mine to make, but it was painful to witness his “non-defense.”
Were it not for Maria Bartiromo and Lou Dobbs, some Carlson, some Hilton and oooops, the “suspended” Pirro, I’d have left long ago. As it is, my veiwership will decline by the amount of time I will instead be switching to OANN.
Judge Jeanine out .. Donna Brazille in. Any more questions about FOX News?
This is happening across the board ..
“Conservatives face a tough fight as Big Tech’s censorship expands” – https://thehill.com/opinion/technology/434407-conservatives-face-a-tough-fight-as-big-techs-censorship-expands
They have a plan. They are just hoping viewers won’t notice the leftward slide. I quit watching after for good after the Me-Again/Repub debate and won’t ever watch them again.
The globalists are destroying as much conservative communication as they can. Thee massive Tech censorship, classical media monopolization, outright storm trooper stuff like Stone.
As bad as it is to hire the person who helped Hillary cheat, coupled with this weekend’s suspension of Pirro, Fox is trying to up their own record of destroying their audience, held by Roger Ailes’ 2015 FXN.
What else did you expect? They’re Saudi owned, you know.
So Dick Morris was let go by Fox for fudging his polling data but the known liar and debate fixer Brazille is a good hire? Welcome to the new and unimproved Fox News.
It’s a “re-hire” isn’t it? She already worked for them I thought…
Fox has been in the bag with the Democrats since forever.
A few pets are lets run somewhat free in the plantation pastures and fields.
Murdoch and family were compromised when the UK prosecuted them for breaking into the data on personal cell phone. It was something about all of the UK press did. One result the globalists wnted was to end the uncensored comments on the MarketWatch web site. Those comments were often truthful, far superior to the information or the analyses done in the articles, and turning the tide against Obama in so many areas. that is what smart people telling the truth can do.
The censorship back then, and the censorship now, are to effect the trillions of dollars in government spending and the waste and corruption that always follow in government, its spending, and its regulations.
Realists are anathema to most all of the paid for agenda driven press “news” outlets.
Well……say Good bye to FOX. I personally don’t have any interest in listening to liberal double-speak anyhow. I get the news I need from OAN or places like CTH or real news sites. It was good while it lasted, but The liberal infection wastes everything it touches
I guess she will be on Perinos and Smiths slots an awful lot
Birds of a feather…..
What I just sent FOX News……
INCREDIBLY stupid move to hire Donna Brazille. What are you thinking? She knowingly cheated in a presidential debate, then lied about it before getting caught red-handed.
If you are willing to put up with that kind of deceit, I can not trust anything you report. If I can’t trust what you report, I will not watch.
I. WILL. NOT. WATCH.
Brazille continued to lie even after she was caught red handed with the email leak. Her defense? That the email was stolen and therefore not credible. She wouldn’t answer if it was actually her email. Which it was.
This may explain why hannity has her on and was very cordial to her months ago.
He may even had let her speak a completed sentence or two before interrupting.
Goofy? I would call it obscene.
I don’t get how other contributors will have to “defend” her.
A whole lot of people have been saying they will turn off Fox, especially if Pirro is not brought back. This is now a double whammy. Some are saying Fox Business is now better. I wouldn’t know, as I don’t watch TV.
Yes, I was going to call it a deliberately obscene gesture on Fox’s part. On the boys’ part.
The Murdock wives of Rupert’s two sons have now taken over the network. I will turn it off every time I see Ms. Brazile, Shepherd Smith, Juan Williams and probably run out of the building if Jerry Rivers crosses my screen. This is a real tragedy. Try Whatfinger.com for an informative, conservative website, similar to OAN.
I totally stopped watching Fox news about 12 years ago. I still know folks who have it on all the time and think it’s a conservative news source. Maybe they will eventually learn.
For near identical reasons I cancelled my over two decade subscription to the Wall Street Journal.
Conservative editors were getting “promotions” out of the way are simply “let go” in favor of shallow low facts emotional writers.
Now Murdoch and sons are destroying the last vestiges of conservatism at Fox news as they did at WSJ. They may lean conservative, but they are devoted anti-Trumpers and fanatical globalists.
Thank God for ‘The Conservative Treehouse’, ‘The Gateway Pundit’ and the declining conservatism of ‘The Daily Caller’.
James Earl Jones-esque voice: This is F O X.
QUIT watching FAUX news. Boycott their sponsors. It’s time we started using our wallets against our enemy.
How to DESTROY a franchise in 2 EASY LESSONS:
1) Suspend your #1 weekend show host Judge Jeanine
2) hire a corrupt demonrat donna brazille
LikeLiked by 1 person
My guess is they are waiting for Hannity to say he’s done then FOX News will cease to exist.
More important with DB Fox has come “out of the closet”,
so to speak, for any remaining Conservatives still watching.
Watching Donna Brazille, per sd comments above,
is an insult to any clear minded viewer’s intelligence.
Personally I bet, behind the scenes, there is a brand
new REAL NEWS, TRUE NEWS channel on the
scale of a Fox news about to emerge. MSM is DEAD.
I was taught that you should not lie,cheat, and steal not just because it is morally wrong but because if one is apprehended, nobody will hire you for a long, long, time.
Fox apparently holds to a different set of values.
I cant even begin to understand why Fox would Hire DB but if that’s there strokes then so be it, I will leave completely too I have been watching more and more of OANN lately I like the Ledger Report and a few other programs that they have on but I am sadly disappointed that Fox has decided to finish going left and I agree with the General and all of you here time to say good by and boycott the station.. President Trump will learn after a while too that He is being the target of their nonsense too..
I wouldn’t be surprised to learn the Murdoch sons worked together with MediaMatters to find “old dirt” on Tucker, so they could have something to use when the time comes to get rid of him
Everyday leftists are idiots, but “media” leftists are devious scumbags
Fox is going down the same path as CNN did ten years ago, and we all know how that played out. I banned Fox from my house via the remote. The dropped it and CNN I will not pay to watch liberals spread hatred of my beliefs.
Donna Brazile is a known liar and cheat. Wallace, Smith , Cavuto and Baier have real competition now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Anyone who believes that Fox News is still a conservative network should have his head examined.
In addition to their leftward, globalist slide, I figured Fox hiring Brazille was some sort of quid pro quo so that the DNC would allow Fox to host debates for the 2020 election season.
Usually I come home from work and turn on Fox for 30 minutes to a couple hours depending on whats in the news. Nothing against Brett B., Laura, Tucker, Sean, but as of today……… I will not be doing that any longer. Worst hire ever. Good luck and goodbye.
When Fox announced the takeover of the house in the 2018 midterms before the polls closed I was done with them. Shepard Smith, Juan Williams and now Donna Brazil. They are not fair and balanced as claimed.
I wonder if the creation of the paid service Fox Nation is going to be where Fox quarantines all of the conservatives. It’s emergence at the same time Fox is clearly shifting way left way fast makes me think so. Sorry folks, if you want conservative content, you’ll have to pay us. No thanks.
She probably joined under false pretenses just to steal Juan Williams’ magic hair dye and then bolt for big bucks at MSNBC.
