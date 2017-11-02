Donna Brazile: Everything Said About Clinton’s Control Over DNC Was True…

Former interim DNC Chairwoman Donna Brazile has penned an article in Politico laying out brutal sunlight upon the Clinton control over the DNC and how the party apparatus was used by the Clinton campaign in the 2016 election. Essentially, every complaint held by Bernie Sanders and his supporters is confirmed. –SEE HERE-

Brazile’s expose’ highlights a desperate financial arrangement between the DNC and Clinton campaign that began in September of 2015 when the DNC signed an agreement with the Clinton campaign to allow team Hillary control over the DNC in exchange for monthly funding toward keeping the party solvent. Structurally the DNC was near collapse and was still holding massive debt from Obama’s 2012 campaign efforts.

In exchange for the financial underwriting Clinton not only controlled the DNC through the entire primary election process against Bernie Sanders, the DNC agreed to allow Team Clinton to use their national and state funding mechanisms to bypass individual legal campaign donation limits.

In essence the DNC was used as a money laundering clearinghouse, funneling money to the Hillary campaign by positioning donors to exceed campaign limits through funding the state and national (victory fund) accounts, who, in turn, transferred the majority of that money to the campaign.

The bottom line in the expose’ is that everything previously claimed by Team Bernie, and denied by the DNC, was actually happening. The 2016 Democrat primary election was a complete con, a fraud.

The DNC was under the control of the Clinton Campaign and the 2016 Democrat primary election outcome was rigged. Yes, Donna Brazile names names and outlines the entire fraudulent and corrupt DNC construct.

But why now?

Why deliver the truth now?

Why throw Hillary Clinton under the bus now?

The answers to those questions are transparently obvious. Remember, the Democrat party is a top down ‘elitist’ structural political apparatus. Democratic party leadership are brutal, authoritarian and dictatorial.

Control is held by an elite few, “the insiders” that control everything. The sheeple masses are well below the Democrat structural systems of electoral governance and campaigning; the party base is considered “useful idiots” by those in power. This is their traditional structure.

There was obviously and agreement between Team Hillary Clinton and the DNC Party control agents toward the timing. Wait until Hillary can finish her book tour and then throw her, knowingly, under the bus. It’s the type of quid-pro-quo the party is famous for. It’s also how they reset things.

The previous article in the Washington Post outlining the connection between the DNC and Clinton Camp in the funding for the Fusion GPS ‘Russian Dossier’ was the first evidence that Clinton was on the path toward the cliff [with the Golden Parachute to ensure a soft collaborative landing].

Donna Brazile’s outline and sunlight is part of a process to reset the party and retrieve the wounded Bernie Sanders supporters back into the fold. Don’t worry, the Bernie team will fall for the Machievellian strategy hook, line and sinker. Unfortunately, they are generally herd-minded and need top-down instructions. It takes a village etc..

A united strategy and, more importantly, an agreement between current DNC Chair Tom Perez, Co-Chair Keith Ellison, Team Barack Obama, Team Hillary Clinton and the professional party national apparatus people like Donna Brazile is clearly in play.

This is their attempt at a party reset to give the illusion of a return to “grass roots”, power to the people, etc.

It is all a ruse, it’s simply optics and re-branding…. but they need to present something substantial so that it doesn’t look like optics and re-branding… that’s where throwing Hillary Clinton under the bus comes in. Ending the era of Clinton, regardless of how brutal that appears on the surface, is part of a coordinated strategy agreed to by Team Clinton.

That’s just how Democrat’s roll.

Timed to happen in the lead in to the holiday season just ahead of the 2018 primary races is coordinated and planned by all of the participants. The goal is to get the Bernie people, who are genuinely the grassroots of the far-left, activated and back into the Democrat Party Apparatus. The only alternative would have been dissolution of the party and the formation of a new Democrat party; but that would be too challenging.

The article by Brazile is simply part of a plan to reset and re-brand the Democrat Party. Clinton is removed, and President Obama will be leveraged toward rebuilding the internal coalition of progressives to include the Bernie Crew. In exchange for his participation, Obama will get a fully funded library and a life-long personal endowment. The sheeple masses remain as they are…

…nothing more.

Advertisements