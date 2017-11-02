Donna Brazile: Everything Said About Clinton’s Control Over DNC Was True…

Former interim DNC Chairwoman Donna Brazile has penned an article in Politico laying out brutal sunlight upon the Clinton control over the DNC and how the party apparatus was used by the Clinton campaign in the 2016 election. Essentially, every complaint held by Bernie Sanders and his supporters is confirmed. –SEE HERE-
Brazile’s expose’ highlights a desperate financial arrangement between the DNC and Clinton campaign that began in September of 2015 when the DNC signed an agreement with the Clinton campaign to allow team Hillary control over the DNC in exchange for monthly funding toward keeping the party solvent. Structurally the DNC was near collapse and was still holding massive debt from Obama’s 2012 campaign efforts.
In exchange for the financial underwriting Clinton not only controlled the DNC through the entire primary election process against Bernie Sanders, the DNC agreed to allow Team Clinton to use their national and state funding mechanisms to bypass individual legal campaign donation limits.
In essence the DNC was used as a money laundering clearinghouse, funneling money to the Hillary campaign by positioning donors to exceed campaign limits through funding the state and national (victory fund) accounts, who, in turn, transferred the majority of that money to the campaign.
The bottom line in the expose’ is that everything previously claimed by Team Bernie, and denied by the DNC, was actually happening. The 2016 Democrat primary election was a complete con, a fraud.
The DNC was under the control of the Clinton Campaign and the 2016 Democrat primary election outcome was rigged. Yes, Donna Brazile names names and outlines the entire fraudulent and corrupt DNC construct.
But why now?
Why deliver the truth now?
Why throw Hillary Clinton under the bus now?
The answers to those questions are transparently obvious. Remember, the Democrat party is a top down ‘elitist’ structural political apparatus. Democratic party leadership are brutal, authoritarian and dictatorial.
Control is held by an elite few, “the insiders” that control everything. The sheeple masses are well below the Democrat structural systems of electoral governance and campaigning; the party base is considered “useful idiots” by those in power. This is their traditional structure.
There was obviously and agreement between Team Hillary Clinton and the DNC Party control agents toward the timing. Wait until Hillary can finish her book tour and then throw her, knowingly, under the bus. It’s the type of quid-pro-quo the party is famous for. It’s also how they reset things.
The previous article in the Washington Post outlining the connection between the DNC and Clinton Camp in the funding for the Fusion GPS ‘Russian Dossier’ was the first evidence that Clinton was on the path toward the cliff [with the Golden Parachute to ensure a soft collaborative landing].
Donna Brazile’s outline and sunlight is part of a process to reset the party and retrieve the wounded Bernie Sanders supporters back into the fold. Don’t worry, the Bernie team will fall for the Machievellian strategy hook, line and sinker. Unfortunately, they are generally herd-minded and need top-down instructions. It takes a village etc..
A united strategy and, more importantly, an agreement between current DNC Chair Tom Perez, Co-Chair Keith Ellison, Team Barack Obama, Team Hillary Clinton and the professional party national apparatus people like Donna Brazile is clearly in play.
This is their attempt at a party reset to give the illusion of a return to “grass roots”, power to the people, etc.
It is all a ruse, it’s simply optics and re-branding…. but they need to present something substantial so that it doesn’t look like optics and re-branding… that’s where throwing Hillary Clinton under the bus comes in. Ending the era of Clinton, regardless of how brutal that appears on the surface, is part of a coordinated strategy agreed to by Team Clinton.
That’s just how Democrat’s roll.
Timed to happen in the lead in to the holiday season just ahead of the 2018 primary races is coordinated and planned by all of the participants. The goal is to get the Bernie people, who are genuinely the grassroots of the far-left, activated and back into the Democrat Party Apparatus. The only alternative would have been dissolution of the party and the formation of a new Democrat party; but that would be too challenging.
The article by Brazile is simply part of a plan to reset and re-brand the Democrat Party. Clinton is removed, and President Obama will be leveraged toward rebuilding the internal coalition of progressives to include the Bernie Crew. In exchange for his participation, Obama will get a fully funded library and a life-long personal endowment. The sheeple masses remain as they are…
…nothing more.
Something else is coming on this friday and democrats are getting ready for it! Don’t trust Donna or warren and they are all in this mess. Corrupt commies! Dona is protecting Obama and under his orders!
LikeLike
Yet stupid Bernie went and campaigned for Clinton. Well he was well paid–got a lake house out of the deal.
LikeLiked by 2 people
NOVEMBER 4th is Antifa tantrum day.
Anyone in a Democrat city they are planning to riot/burn/etc., stay away.
They are going to put on a staged AstroTurf play – with hired people dressed up like MAGA Trump supporters, ‘White Nationalists’ and they will proceed to fight each other – just like Charlottesville.
If it goes on for days and anyone is hurt – I hope Trump will send in the Marines/Special Forces to clean up the garbage and arrest them as terrorists.
Antifa is paid for by $0r0$ and other leftists.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not that I believe much of what I read on Reddit, but there is a suggestion that since the DOD is holding an exercise simulating a nationwide power outage on that date, that the military or National Guard will be out in full force to quell the scheduled riots, I mean protests.
LikeLiked by 3 people
How convenient…what a coincidence…. smirk.
LikeLike
http://www.oann.com/nyt-full-page-ad-calls-for-antifa-revolution/
LikeLike
The Clinton Foundation donated $800,000.00 to Antifa a few weeks ago.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whoa!
Here’s the link:
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/09/exposed-hillary-clinton-moved-800k-campaign-help-fund-antifa/
LikeLike
I sure hope they declare it as a terrorist organization soon. Wouldn’t that fly back in their face?
LikeLike
Yeah good call georgiafl.
We’ll see what Buraq’s anarchist friends have in store for us on the 4th.
How many fires are they going to start this time?
The ones that hide their faces need to be taken down hard.
Maybe a few paint balls in the face so we can see who they are later.
If I had my way I’d go full tilt Bull Connor on all of them.
LikeLike
Yes this is done with clinton approval. I stand by my comments elsewhere the clintons have too much muck to be summarily tossed under the bus. Has everyone forgotten Filegate?
What ever spine had the GOP faded away after Filegate.
Shillary agrees to be “trashed” thereby no longer worthy of pursuit by either party.
Seriously what would happen in the lunatic left if hillary was perp-walked?
Blue states would burn.
So she goes quietly into that good night and in exchange is left to slink off alive and free.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have trouble believing Hillary agrees to be trashed.
LikeLike
Hillary Clinton has become Donna Brazile’s Harvey Weinstein.
OK, let me be the first to start the movement #HRCScrewedMeToo
LikeLiked by 2 people
the DNC is killing the clinton 2020 campaign while it’s still in the crib. they’re all flushing her.
even so, she just won’t go away. and, she still has a lot of help by the msm.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They are not a happy family………
LikeLike
I’m not one to disagree with SD, but somehow I don’t see Hillary willingly going along with this. They must really have her number. Otherwise, no way she is the fall guy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Greg Guthfield , on The Five put it this way; you can’t sell a dirty house. It’s as if Brazile went into the house, opened the door and swept the garbage out with one push of the broom. Good analogy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Right, but Queen Hillary doesn’t see herself as the trash. Everyone else is the problem.
LikeLike
they pretended to sweep out….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donna Brazziar
Filth, call yourself a Democrat, how low will you sink in support of your beloved ideology. Where is your shame, regret and sack cloth and ashes?
Find me one good person in Washington DC and I’ll show my ars* in Tiffany’s shop window!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Isn’t the DNC fraud case still pending at appeal level? If so it seems they have solid evidence now.
Background:
Florida judge dismisses fraud lawsuit against DNC
http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/nationworld/politics/ct-dnc-fraud-lawsuit-20170828-story,amp.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m always torn between whether Hillary is absent a soul or if her soul was possessed by an evil spirit a long time ago. How she isn’t in a dark cell somewhere is only possible due to our well below average political class.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My Bernie Buddies know how to read.
They also now know that Brazile is not only a liar, but a plagiarist.
Brazile’s chapter printed today in Politico is taken nearly verbatim from a 2 May 2016 Political article.
Hey Bernie Buddies – you paying attention???
2 May 2016
Clinton fundraising leaves little for state parties
“States…are essentially acting as money laundering conduits for them (the Clinton campaign and the DNC)”
“the (Hillary For America) victory fund was essentially a pass-through to allow Clinton to benefit from contributions that far exceed the amount that her campaign could legally accept.”
“Clinton’s campaign would control the movement of the funds between participating committees”
“what happens to the cash after that initial distribution is left almost entirely to the discretion of the Clinton campaign. Its chief operating officer, Beth Jones, is the treasurer of the (Hillary For America) victory fund.”
https://www.politico.com/story/2016/04/clinton-fundraising-leaves-little-for-state-parties-222670
The DNC “reset” may not go entirely as planned.
LikeLike
correction – 2016 Politico article, not Political
LikeLike