Devin Nunes Explains His $250 Million Lawsuit Against Twitter…

Posted on March 18, 2019 by

HPSCI ranking member Devin Nunes appears on Fox News with Sean Hannity to discuss the lawsuit he filed today against Twitter and some users.

70 Responses to Devin Nunes Explains His $250 Million Lawsuit Against Twitter…

  1. BlackKnightRides says:
    March 18, 2019 at 11:13 pm

    Edit: $250 Million lawsuit.

  2. BlackKnightRides says:
    March 18, 2019 at 11:20 pm

    This will be GROUNDBREAKING:

    POTUS and Republican Patriots let Twitter [and perhaps Youtube and Facebook] multiply their KNOWINGLY MALICIOUS and COORDINATED attacks to the point that they would become indefensible.

    Lawsuits for damages could become Republicans’ GREATEST CASH COW in Political History.
    • Nunes indicated that there will be MANY lawsuits against Defamation & Libel Perps.
    • Once one victim sues successfully, others will multiply like crazy.
    • EVERY SINGLE offense will be accumulated, both historically and throughout the 2020 Election.

    Twitter Stock could TANK.
    • Lawsuit #1: $250 Million
    • Net Income: $1.2 Billion 🤣

  3. MaineCoon says:
    March 18, 2019 at 11:20 pm

    Shortly, Twitter will be trending on the NYSE.

    Short!!!

  4. decisiontime16 says:
    March 18, 2019 at 11:22 pm

    I have a lot of respect for Devin Nunes for sueing Twitter and support him all the way. Enough is enough.

  5. iwasthere says:
    March 18, 2019 at 11:24 pm

    So all roads lead back to GPS Fusion and that McCain staffer who raised the massive funds to continue the Mueller narrative ?? Oh, and don’t forget, GPS Fusion PAID reporters to place their stories. Journalists. Spit.

  6. CNY3 says:
    March 18, 2019 at 11:25 pm

    Thank GOD for him and his lawsuits!!! Conservatives are CONSTANTLY shadow-banned on LinkedIn and thousands of connections are no longer in our feeds!!! And they ban us periodically from tagging connections, which means NO ONE can see our posts except ourselves!!!! We went from thousands of views to under 50!! That is intentionally targeting conservatives 24/7/365.

  7. tdaly14 says:
    March 18, 2019 at 11:25 pm

    He said it was just the beginning! 🙏🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸🙏😍😍😍 Go after all of them!

  8. Treehugger says:
    March 18, 2019 at 11:25 pm

    Do it

  9. spoogels says:
    March 18, 2019 at 11:29 pm

    Mark Meadows: US ambassadors conspired with DOJ to take down Trump
    Docs to be released

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/mark-meadows-sitting-ambassadors-conspired-with-doj-to-take-down-trump

    • MaineCoon says:
      March 18, 2019 at 11:37 pm

      FTA: “It’s additional information that is coming out that will show not only was there no collusion, but there was a coordinated effort to take this president down,” Meadows told Fox News’ Sean Hannity. “We talk about the ‘Deep State.’ There are players now, even ambassadors, that are sitting ambassadors that were involved in part of this with the FBI-DOJ.”

  10. Louisiana Tea Rose says:
    March 18, 2019 at 11:32 pm

    Jack Dorsey, I think you are gonna wish you could go into history back and retrieve all those opportunities you had to just do the right thing. To let people decide on their own what to say, do, read, think, feel, and to arrive at their own conclusions.

    Pathetic. How dare you believe that your opinion supercedes mine.

    You are nothing. And I am everything.

    How ’bout that for free speech.

  11. Ray Runge says:
    March 18, 2019 at 11:36 pm

    We will just begin to realize what grit Mr. Nunes will display. The fight moves to a civil realm and not the corrupt Swamp venue that the USA administrative state has supplied. Discovery will be fun.

  12. BAM says:
    March 18, 2019 at 11:36 pm

    Nunes made an interesting comment at the end. He wants to find out who is behind it all. That’s another reason for suing.

  13. Carson Napier says:
    March 18, 2019 at 11:41 pm

    Facebook, Twitter, utube, Amazon, Google are of the spices vampyroteuthis Infernalis, lit. “Vampire Squid from Hell”, sending their tentacles out to any and everything that even looks like freedom of speech and strangling it to death.

  15. citizen817 says:
    March 18, 2019 at 11:50 pm

  16. GSparrow says:
    March 18, 2019 at 11:58 pm

    It’s a strange but challenging world–POTUS used the “online news and social networking service” Twitter to inform his 59.1 million Twitter followers and others about Devin’s $250 lawsuit against Twitter.

    Hannity seemed cautiously lukewarm when he talked about Devin’s lawsuit but the frequent one sided censoring of Conservatives incl. Nunes and the alleged open pipelines of vitriol that Twitter freely allows to flow against Conservatives is a crucially important issue.

    Note-It’s great that POTUS links to many favorable sites and articles but I’m disappointed he has not yet linked to a CTH article.(As far as I know) I wish he would and ramp up sundance’s following. The site is one of Trump’s most positive news sites but with more detail, accuracy and depth than most or all others.

  17. patti says:
    March 19, 2019 at 12:00 am

  18. OmegaManBlue says:
    March 19, 2019 at 12:03 am

    How tech savvy is Nunes lawyer if he has a earthlink email address?

  19. delighteddeplorable says:
    March 19, 2019 at 12:07 am

    Man, this is an unexpected and very delicious turn of events. Rep. Nunes has to have had all his legal ducks in a row before making this public and the added info that this is just the beginning of lawsuit mania is sweeeeet! It sure looks like slowly but surely, things are finally beginning to fall into place. Nunes is resolute and focused. Excellent! Can’t wait to see what comes next.

    • Hmmm... says:
      March 19, 2019 at 12:28 am

      I think Nunes tipped his hand slightly with this interview. The reality is that the lawsuits are unlikely to be successful in a traditional sense so it is worthwhile to keep that in mind as this story progresses. I believe the real goal is to unearth the coordination and those who are responsible. Winning in court would be a nice bonus but is likely secondary to putting names on the disinformation network.

  20. todayistheday99 says:
    March 19, 2019 at 12:48 am

    Someone needs to write a quick and dirty app that monitors a consenting group of accounts to detect throttling/shadow banning. But ultimately we will have to require access to Twitter’s internal API which Twitter will have to be regulated and forced to provide. They can’t be trusted to walk across the street let alone policing their politically corrupted bias.

  21. Truthfilter says:
    March 19, 2019 at 12:54 am

    What’s good for the goose is good for the gander……(I have no idea what that really means….)

    Lawfare. If they can do it—so can we!

  22. citizen817 says:
    March 19, 2019 at 12:57 am

    😂

