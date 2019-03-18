Devin Nunes Explains His $250 Million Lawsuit Against Twitter…

HPSCI ranking member Devin Nunes appears on Fox News with Sean Hannity to discuss the lawsuit he filed today against Twitter and some users.
HPSCI ranking member Devin Nunes appears on Fox News with Sean Hannity to discuss the lawsuit he filed today against Twitter and some users.
Edit: $250 Million lawsuit.
I like billion better though
Eleventy gazillion, and not a dime less, I tell you.
It gets better: See below!
Clarifier: The FIRST $250M lawsuit.
This will be GROUNDBREAKING:
POTUS and Republican Patriots let Twitter [and perhaps Youtube and Facebook] multiply their KNOWINGLY MALICIOUS and COORDINATED attacks to the point that they would become indefensible.
Lawsuits for damages could become Republicans’ GREATEST CASH COW in Political History.
• Nunes indicated that there will be MANY lawsuits against Defamation & Libel Perps.
• Once one victim sues successfully, others will multiply like crazy.
• EVERY SINGLE offense will be accumulated, both historically and throughout the 2020 Election.
Twitter Stock could TANK.
• Lawsuit #1: $250 Million
• Net Income: $1.2 Billion 🤣
Q: President Trump, how will you pay for the wall?
Trump: Mexico will pay for it.
Q: President Trump, how will Republicans raise money for future election races?
Trump: The Democrats will pay for it.
Good one, Stillwater!
I grant you winner of the internet for today. Hysterical comment, worthy of many likes!
Depends on the judges
They will work it so Obama judges hear the cases mark my words
Nunes picked the circuit. I assume he knows his way around a justice system just like the Hillary trash.
Civil versus criminal.
I love Nunes, but count me skeptical that he would be able to overcome the towering obstacles a public figure faces in pursuing a defamation case.
Worst case: Nunes leads by example to inspire thousands of defamation cases from non-public figures.
Almost makes this non public person want to join twitter…🤔
J/k 😉
But this wasn’t defamation, they removed Nunes’ communications. So they edited content. The libel laws kick in at that point, from what I have read.
PowerLine Blog lawyer gives a harsh eyed review of the chances of the Atlanta lawyer in the Covington case against Washington Post. Recommend as a review for libel law in civil case.
I am not sure what you are saying here. That Lin Wood does not have a chance, and Nunes also does not? Just the discovery would be satisfying, IMHO.
evidence of malice
in reply to
“… they edited content. The libel laws kick in at that point, from what I have read.”
“Edited content” in a structural manner is in the wheel house of displayed Twitter behavior.
$250 mill here and $250 mill there and the stakes may become interesting.
I am not a lawyer so I have my hopes really high.
I am thinking Mr. Niunes can document content and resultant Twitter editorial action on numerous occasions with various users of Twitter. This may well be a quite convincing pattern as conservative content is shunned and blocked while liberal content of accusatory and defamatory quality is given free reign.
It will be epic!
A little lawfare served up on a plate of cold anger is delish.👍💸💸🔨🔨📥
Shortly, Twitter will be trending on the NYSE.
Short!!!
Bail while the bailing’s good.
James Woods should Tweet “Short Twitter! That would probab get him banned for sure!
Ha!
The Twitter Bird lays a big rotten egg.
LOL!
We go to concerts at Shorline Ampitheater, which is adjacent to google campus. On the way to and from the car, I always speak loud enough to be heard and spout phrases like; Sell Facebook. googles crashing. Rico investigation of Google-Sell!
Its a lot of fun!
Our sides will be aching in laughter as this unfolds over the next 20 months!
As the shares of the Tech Marauders tank, imagine the talent drain as their NET WORTH and STOCK OPTIONS evaporate!
Then their best and brightest begin to BAIL for greener pastures, creating staffing chaos as they scramble to transfer-to-backfill CRITICAL ROLES and find-and-train SUCKER REPLACEMENTS … with Worthless Stock Incentives.
Watch as the DISCOVERY NOOSE gets placed around their necks … and there are THOUSANDS of management-and-staff CO-CONSPIRATORS.
Then the TESTIMONY GALLOWS crank up, triggering the MAD SCRAMBLE to cut PLEA DEALS by turning State’s Evidence!
Twitter will attempt to hire Mueller to delay the proceedings.
This focal discussion about tech and political bias will only become more complex as 5G is implemented and AI becomes an essential component of the Robot industry.
I have a lot of respect for Devin Nunes for sueing Twitter and support him all the way. Enough is enough.
So all roads lead back to GPS Fusion and that McCain staffer who raised the massive funds to continue the Mueller narrative ?? Oh, and don’t forget, GPS Fusion PAID reporters to place their stories. Journalists. Spit.
Thought it was Feinstein’s former guy. Dan something
or other. Oh well. A turd is a turd is a turd.
Yes, James Wolfe, I think.
I thought James Wolf was the one that took photos of the unredacted FISA and sent it to his girlfriend in the press.
Yes, my screw up, Daniel Jones?
https://www.teaparty.org/breaking-feinsteins-former-intel-staffer-daniel-jones-also-connected-ny-times-reporter-leak-investigation-308371/
Too many criminals!
ain’t that the truth! It’s been on big party for them, up until now. Now comes the hangover and the pain. :o)
OK. It Kramer from McCain Institute who handed out the dossier to multiple news outlets while McCain gave it to the FBI. It was Feinstein’s former staffer, Dan Jones, who formed a PAC and raised $50 million to continue verifying the dossier.
Thank GOD for him and his lawsuits!!! Conservatives are CONSTANTLY shadow-banned on LinkedIn and thousands of connections are no longer in our feeds!!! And they ban us periodically from tagging connections, which means NO ONE can see our posts except ourselves!!!! We went from thousands of views to under 50!! That is intentionally targeting conservatives 24/7/365.
He said it was just the beginning! 🙏🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸🙏😍😍😍 Go after all of them!
Do it
Mark Meadows: US ambassadors conspired with DOJ to take down Trump
Docs to be released
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/mark-meadows-sitting-ambassadors-conspired-with-doj-to-take-down-trump
FTA: “It’s additional information that is coming out that will show not only was there no collusion, but there was a coordinated effort to take this president down,” Meadows told Fox News’ Sean Hannity. “We talk about the ‘Deep State.’ There are players now, even ambassadors, that are sitting ambassadors that were involved in part of this with the FBI-DOJ.”
Jack Dorsey, I think you are gonna wish you could go into history back and retrieve all those opportunities you had to just do the right thing. To let people decide on their own what to say, do, read, think, feel, and to arrive at their own conclusions.
Pathetic. How dare you believe that your opinion supercedes mine.
You are nothing. And I am everything.
How ’bout that for free speech.
We will just begin to realize what grit Mr. Nunes will display. The fight moves to a civil realm and not the corrupt Swamp venue that the USA administrative state has supplied. Discovery will be fun.
Nunes made an interesting comment at the end. He wants to find out who is behind it all. That’s another reason for suing.
It will never stop if they never have to answer for it.
Facebook, Twitter, utube, Amazon, Google are of the spices vampyroteuthis Infernalis, lit. “Vampire Squid from Hell”, sending their tentacles out to any and everything that even looks like freedom of speech and strangling it to death.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Ben’s the BEST.
Thanks, Citizen!
It’s a strange but challenging world–POTUS used the “online news and social networking service” Twitter to inform his 59.1 million Twitter followers and others about Devin’s $250 lawsuit against Twitter.
Hannity seemed cautiously lukewarm when he talked about Devin’s lawsuit but the frequent one sided censoring of Conservatives incl. Nunes and the alleged open pipelines of vitriol that Twitter freely allows to flow against Conservatives is a crucially important issue.
Note-It’s great that POTUS links to many favorable sites and articles but I’m disappointed he has not yet linked to a CTH article.(As far as I know) I wish he would and ramp up sundance’s following. The site is one of Trump’s most positive news sites but with more detail, accuracy and depth than most or all others.
More EVIDENCE of their Malicious Malfeasance!
How tech savvy is Nunes lawyer if he has a earthlink email address?
Maybe very, because no one uses it?
Not to mention his Charlottesville, VA location!
True, but I find I hardly ever use email any more. It all text messages these days.
Man, this is an unexpected and very delicious turn of events. Rep. Nunes has to have had all his legal ducks in a row before making this public and the added info that this is just the beginning of lawsuit mania is sweeeeet! It sure looks like slowly but surely, things are finally beginning to fall into place. Nunes is resolute and focused. Excellent! Can’t wait to see what comes next.
I think Nunes tipped his hand slightly with this interview. The reality is that the lawsuits are unlikely to be successful in a traditional sense so it is worthwhile to keep that in mind as this story progresses. I believe the real goal is to unearth the coordination and those who are responsible. Winning in court would be a nice bonus but is likely secondary to putting names on the disinformation network.
Couldn’t agree more. There is a lot of activity below the surface and the goals are many.
Someone needs to write a quick and dirty app that monitors a consenting group of accounts to detect throttling/shadow banning. But ultimately we will have to require access to Twitter’s internal API which Twitter will have to be regulated and forced to provide. They can’t be trusted to walk across the street let alone policing their politically corrupted bias.
What’s good for the goose is good for the gander……(I have no idea what that really means….)
Lawfare. If they can do it—so can we!
😂
