Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in DC…

President Jair Bolsonaro arrived in Washington DC this past weekend. Bolsonaro is scheduled to meet with President Trump tomorrow, Tuesday March 19th. The bilateral discussion between President Trump and President Bolsonaro could be one of the more consequential geopolitical meetings of the year. The visit is below the radar of almost all media.

President Bolsonaro made a surprise visit to CIA headquarters earlier this morning. A visit that was not on the official schedule.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro visited the Central Intelligence Agency’s headquarters on Monday, an unusual move for a foreign head of state that was not on the public agenda for his first official trip to Washington. The visit underscored Bolsonaro’s embrace of U.S. influence in Latin America to confront what he calls a communist threat against democracy — a theme he remarked on during a dinner on Sunday evening with his ministers and right-wing thinkers.

Presidential advisers, including his official spokesman, had said during the dinner that his agenda on Monday morning would be kept private. But Bolsonaro’s son, Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro, revealed the visit in a Twitter post. “Going now with the (president) and ministers to the CIA, one of the most respected intelligence agencies in the world,” he wrote. “It will be an excellent opportunity to discuss international topics in the region with experts and technicians of the highest level.” The Brazilian president was scheduled to meet later on Monday with former Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson. (more)

Brazil 🤝 United States of America / Brasil 🤝 Estados Unidos da América: pic.twitter.com/HHOepjCDdE — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) March 17, 2019

Meet Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro, the son of President Jair Bolsonaro. We can learn a lot about geopolitical direction by paying attention to the emissaries.

Tonight marks Eduardo Bolsonaro's second appearance at a Trump property in the last three weeks. In Feb., he was at a Mar-a-Lago party celebrating @realDonaldTrump's two years in office. Via @1100Penn https://t.co/VNoooHQs1I https://t.co/OC2odid1jS — Zach Everson (@Z_Everson) March 17, 2019

