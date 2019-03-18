Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in DC…

President Jair Bolsonaro arrived in Washington DC this past weekend.  Bolsonaro is scheduled  to meet with President Trump tomorrow, Tuesday March 19th.  The bilateral discussion between President Trump and President Bolsonaro could be one of the more consequential geopolitical meetings of the year.  The visit is below the radar of almost all media.

President Bolsonaro made a surprise visit to CIA headquarters earlier this morning.  A visit that was not on the official schedule.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro visited the Central Intelligence Agency’s headquarters on Monday, an unusual move for a foreign head of state that was not on the public agenda for his first official trip to Washington.

The visit underscored Bolsonaro’s embrace of U.S. influence in Latin America to confront what he calls a communist threat against democracy — a theme he remarked on during a dinner on Sunday evening with his ministers and right-wing thinkers.

Presidential advisers, including his official spokesman, had said during the dinner that his agenda on Monday morning would be kept private. But Bolsonaro’s son, Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro, revealed the visit in a Twitter post.

“Going now with the (president) and ministers to the CIA, one of the most respected intelligence agencies in the world,” he wrote. “It will be an excellent opportunity to discuss international topics in the region with experts and technicians of the highest level.”

The Brazilian president was scheduled to meet later on Monday with former Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson.  (more)

Meet Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro, the son of President Jair Bolsonaro.  We can learn a lot about geopolitical direction by paying attention to the emissaries.

(link)

33 Responses to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in DC…

  1. Maquis says:
    March 18, 2019 at 2:55 pm

    Looking forwards to the First Ladies photos…

  2. The Boss says:
    March 18, 2019 at 2:59 pm

    There seems to be many things going on under the MSM radar these days, which is too busy propagandizing and lying to pay attention to what is possibly a huge move for the better in this hemisphere (visit to CIA notwithstanding).

  3. Publius2016 says:
    March 18, 2019 at 3:02 pm

    its time! Brazil Colombia and US make a very strong coalition to end Venezuelan Communist Socialism…

    China and Russia will need to pare back their ambitions in Americas!

  4. Brant says:
    March 18, 2019 at 3:02 pm

    How much of added benefit of Trump tweets is to distract folks/media while real work gets done?

    • Luke of the D says:
      March 18, 2019 at 3:32 pm

      You know, that is a good point. Perhaps President Trump does not want the liberal MSM to pay attention. “Hey fool, look over here! Nice fool. Nice Democrat.”

  5. LBB says:
    March 18, 2019 at 3:05 pm

    Hope Brazil brought some kind of thoughtful gift to CIA.

  6. sundance says:
    March 18, 2019 at 3:15 pm

  7. railer says:
    March 18, 2019 at 3:22 pm

    Trump’s making nice with all, but that visit to Langley is a message. No idea as to who’s being messaged and what is the message, but no doubt the messaged know the message already.

    The opaque and ominous nature of this sets the proper tone, even beyond that set by Bolsonaro’s visit. I like it.

  8. emeraldcoaster says:
    March 18, 2019 at 3:28 pm

    President Bolsonaro slated to meet with Hank Paulson. And that’s a good thing?

    • bessie2003 says:
      March 18, 2019 at 3:41 pm

      In the linked article that sentence is completed by this:

      ” . . . meet with former Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson and deliver remarks at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.”

      Hopefully there will be a transcript or video link to his CoC remarks.

      • sundance says:
        March 18, 2019 at 4:03 pm

        Most externals have a professional reference to the CoC as the guys who wrote the trade agreement language. It takes a long time for the world to realize the CoC is no longer allowed to write the trade agreements for the U.S.A..

        We’re talking about decades of re-education here. A visit to the U.S. CoC was (and still is) a custom because of that history…. It will take years to break the tradition.

        Don’t put too much emphasis on it. The world is learning, slowly, that President Trump has stopped sub-contracting trade agreements. Most modern leaders likely don’t know the full scale of that shift.

        Hell, how many Americans knew that Tom Donohue was given full autonomy to write the trade language and legal details in trade agreements?

        Lots of learning going on…

    • SmurfetteX says:
      March 18, 2019 at 3:48 pm

      I looked him up.

      Henry Merritt “Hank” Paulson Jr. (born March 28, 1946) is an American banker who served as the 74th Secretary of the Treasury. Prior to his role in the Department of the Treasury, Paulson was the chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of Goldman Sachs.

      In April 2016, he was one of eight former Treasury secretaries who called on the United Kingdom to remain a member of the European Union ahead of the June 2016 Referendum.[46] In June, Paulson announced his support for the stop Trump movement and endorsed Hillary Clinton for the presidency.[47] In his op-ed to The Washington Post Paulson wrote, “The GOP, in putting Trump at the top of the ticket, is endorsing a brand of populism rooted in ignorance, prejudice, fear and isolationism.”[48]

      Paulson is a leader of the Climate Leadership Council, along with James A. Baker III and George P. Shultz.[49]

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Henry_Paulson

  9. Luke of the D says:
    March 18, 2019 at 3:30 pm

    Interesting. Sadly, very few Americans will ever hear of this visit or of the possibility of growing strength between Brazil and the USA this visit may portend. Why? Because if it makes President Trump or America look good, it isn’t news to the liberal MSM.

  10. 335blues says:
    March 18, 2019 at 4:05 pm

    America would do well to welcome and help in every way possible a staunch anti-communist like President Bolsonaro, and he would do well to model Brazil’s economy after President Trump’s
    economy. America is booming, and what a great thing for the free world it would be if Brazil
    could bring such economic growth, and it’s accompanying growth in freedom, to South America.
    One could envision “America” being the freedom zone of the world when it encompasses the
    entire western hemisphere.
    The former communist satellite countries in eastern Europe are trying very hard to do the same
    over there, and also deserve every help we can give them as part of the worldwide effort to
    marginalize, and destroy communism.
    Maybe it is time for a worldwide capitalist conference.

