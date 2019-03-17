Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson (U-DC) was one of the Tea Party backed senators who came in during the 2010 election and later aligned with the UniParty Decepticon caucus funded by the Chamber of Commerce and Tom Donohue.

Senator Johnson wants to reform the National Emergencies Act to remove executive branch power and avoid the pesky problem when a President subverts the will of Wall Street and those who actually write legislation, The U.S. CoC and Business Roundtable.

On matters where the Multinationals, “world economy”, can benefit from MAGA policy, Johnson is a supporter of the President. On matters where the Multinationals do not benefit from MAGA policy, Johnson is not a supporter of the President.

