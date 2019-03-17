Sunday Talks: Senator Ron Johnson Discusses National Emergency Declaration at Southern Border…

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson (U-DC) was one of the Tea Party backed senators who came in during the 2010 election and later aligned with the UniParty Decepticon caucus funded by the Chamber of Commerce and Tom Donohue.
Senator Johnson wants to reform the National Emergencies Act to remove executive branch power and avoid the pesky problem when a President subverts the will of Wall Street and those who actually write legislation, The U.S. CoC and Business Roundtable.
On matters where the Multinationals, “world economy”, can benefit from MAGA policy, Johnson is a supporter of the President. On matters where the Multinationals do not benefit from MAGA policy, Johnson is not a supporter of the President.
When will American’s finally get fed up with this crap? Like so many, I am exhausted with the treachery perpetrated against We, the People.
Most of America is unaware of what Johnson is doing and who he is taking orders from.
Agree! Question now is: do we have someone that can run against him to oust his derriere from office when the time comes?
His performance with Maria was the epitome of weakness…
He is always that way, a weasel.
CRAP WEASEL [Credit to Michelle Malkin]
🙂
Maria had Johnson’s number…and his fellow weak, feckless, donor-oriented Senators would do worse with her because, bottom line, they dont play for America and Americans– and Maria knows it.
Sad to admit, I voted for him in 2010. …😢
He might not seek re-election
https://www.wiscnews.com/baraboonewsrepublic/news/local/sen-ron-johnson-says-he-won-t-seek-rd-term/article_82001db8-9733-5452-900a-c70de5b4cefb.html
small world…..that’s a link from my hometown paper! And I too, voted for him in 2010 (was at least a better alternative to Feingold)……I think he has become a part of the swamp….if he doesn’t run again in 2020, I will do all I can to keep a repub in there…..We have 1 BS DEM senator in Baldwin, don’t need another
I do not live there but you might want to see what your local party is doing to prepare a candidate to replace him. Now is the time to act – to get someone identified, vetted, and out in front of the public to become a familiar name.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Start looking now for a real deal Conservative to run for that Senate seat. If the traitor Johnson does run again, primary him with your candidate!
We, the people, control who gets elected. Not the Chamber of Commerce!
Anybody who votes Republican has a 35% chance of voting against the middle class citizen of our country.
Thom Tillis and Richard Burr, both got my vote. They both are corporate bribed, moderate Democrats under the Republican moniker.
I live in NC, if not for Arizona, we have the worst Republican Senators in Congress.
But alas Arizona Democrats cheated their way into electing a wannabe pole dancer.
I’m in NC now too…..
I really despise Tillis and Burr. They are oily weasels.
I am in NC, too. Only saving grace for those two—–They vote for POTUS’ judges.
Why didn’t he reform the National Emergencies Act when Obama was president?
Why is it SOOoooo difficult to support President Trump in supporting, you know, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA?
Good question.
Ron Johnson is one of those people who lied to the Tea Party people just long enough to get into office, He then backed the Dems most of the time and the RINO republicans the rest of the time but he is not someone the President can count on for any reason. Just shine him on and just know that this man is another scum bag like all of them that have shown themselves to be nothing but the Dirty dozen.
I do want people to know that I was watching one day when the senate an the house decided to give Obama more presidential powers because according to the members he was just doing so much that needed for him to have that extra power I think that if thousands of people
do a run on our border and any of the border patrol or Military or the Guard is killed or mained I hope that they know the blood is on their hands.. forget the dems they are not smart enough to pour pee out of a boot but the republicans should know better than to do what these people just did.. I hope they all lose their seats and never find another way to hold office again.
(U-DC) Perfect! Label and call them out. Very hard to listen to their bs anymore, it’s sad, they care nothing about the people they represent, just their personal wealth and power.
Wow !
“I do want people to know that I was watching one day when the senate an the house decided to give Obama more presidential powers because according to the members he was just doing so much that needed for him to have that extra power…”
Seems as if Josh Hawley of Missouri is doing the same posturing now also. Josh would not be a senator now except for PTrump. Once in immediately starts aligning with the uniparty creeps. The promises of support in next elections, Trump won’t be here forever, you want a long career as a senator?? Then align your voting with us…
Where the hell is your quote from Josh Hawley?
Is he though? Here he is stating he’s on board with PDJT:
Fukin traitor to the American people. He sold his soul to the demons at Wall Street and the C.o.C. He no longer wants what’s best for the American people, and its doubtful that he ever did, yet he lies to say that he does and the lies are quite obvious. This Senator will be the first to pretend to be on the side of the Constitution, and then betray the people (again)if a civil war breaks out in the US.
Even with the obvious lies, he still gets votes, Wisconsin! You gotta vote this POS out! I’m sure he also supports globalism and CAIR, and will scream bloody murder about people with other political beliefs being “islamaphobic” and racist.
I don’t think you realize what the alternatives are here in WI. We get to vote for Ron Johnsons or actual socialists. What would you do?
Develop a good candidate to oppose Johnson in the coming primary.
Why wait for the USCOC.GOP to dictate to you who you’re going to vote for?
Where is the local coordination among Trump-supporters?
You can add Marco Rubio to that list of users and abusers of the Tea Party. Interestingly – heard from a reliable source in FL. GOP circles that lil Marco knows he’s toast as far as any Presidential aspirations, he is now hanging his hat on a run for FL. Gov. All his posturing and votes will be to appeal to middle of the road vs. conservative or America First voters.
Johnson is one of the worst.
He went from Tea Party to sell out faster then Hitlery getting chucked in that van.
What’s the quote from POTUS again? Something like “Drive them out!”. Do it Wisconsin get MAGA in there.
For decades the two parties have promised a secure southern border. There must be hundreds of hours of CSPAN video describing the wall as (needed, funded, secure, complete, failed, etc.)
The court should hold the funding and legislation in place sufficient to build barriers and infrastructure until such time that it is considered sealed.
Any so-called Republican Senator the CTH defines as a GOPe should forever be defined as a GOPt meaning a TRAITOR.
Honestly I don’t see it possible for people to elect honest patriotic Americans and this guy is proof of it. These people are all bought and paid for, and the average “Joe” who wants to be elected to stop this crap doesn’t stand a chance to even get on the ballot, much less elected. The system is closed and you ain’t in it.
President Trump proved your theory wrong.
go back to the US Constitution! These guys/gals get 6 years and no recall provisions…then they usually need to get through a rigged primary and only one Presidential Election every three terms!! In other words, they are Uniparty Deep State Central…no state representation either…mostly Globalists!
No one is better at flushing out weakness than Maria Bartiromo. She goes along, asking questions, collecting answers that to her are undoubtedly predictable, and then she goes for the jugular. So surgically. Fun to watch.
I met Johnson at a local Republican sponsored rally about 7 years ago. The rally was in a small volunteer fire hall about 20 miles from Pittsburgh. He was with Pat Toomey. Wasn’t impressed. Both of them reminded me of sleaze bags.
Are Toomey and Johnson brothers with different last names?
Ron was never elected due to himself. He was first elected as part of the Tea Party wave. He was reelected due to Trump’s strength as a candidate. Trump was the first to win a presidential ticket in Wisconsin since Reagan in 84. Ron rode his coat tails.
Ron should take note of his picture in his office with the Lion and the Lamb. We all know who the Lion is. Ron needs to realize he is the little bitty lamb sheltered in the strength of the Lion. He needs to realize he is nothing without Trump, and support his protector every chance he gets.
So RINO Seven-Snakes leader Johnson wants to limit Emergency Executive Orders to 30 days.
Fine.
As Commader in Chief, announce that immediate steps are underway for our troops to return home from abroad WITHIN 30 DAYS to be in compliance with the expiration of all National-Emergency Executive Orders.
Remind America that deploying forces requires multi-month and commitments to send them, and multi-year commitments to keep them there.
Then announce that future military engagements overseas will consequently require a Congressional DECLARATION of WAR, committing our military to DESTROY the ENEMY with a NATIONWIDE MOBILIZATION of our entire economy and use of ALL available capabilities.
Taxation without representation, monopolies and lobbies instead of monarchies.
Trump needs to declare war on narco-terrorist Mexico and cause a massive self-deportation of Mexican invaders who fear being labelled enemy combatants.
He *was* that guy! That’s how he got there!
