President Trump Tweets Support for Full Transparency Around Mueller Report…

Posted on March 16, 2019 by

Earlier today President Donald Trump tweeted his support for the full and transparent release of a final report from Special Counsel Robert Mueller:

Interestingly President Trump notes a discussion with “leadership”, presumably Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell, advocating they too should support the transparency of the release.  Obviously, from the position of President Trump, there is no ‘there’ there behind the years-long Russia Collusion claim that originated the appointment of the special counsel.

President Trump then went on to outline the reason behind his support for full transparency; which highlights his frustration with a weaponized and highly charged political Special Counsel appointment.

Former independent counsel Ken Starr was interviewed last week about the Mueller probe.  His discussion ties directly into these tweets by President Trump:

16 Responses to President Trump Tweets Support for Full Transparency Around Mueller Report…

  1. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    March 16, 2019 at 7:51 pm

    Mueller and Hillary’s team of legal hit men have been trying to goad Trump into firing them for over a year now in a desperate attempt to recreate a Nixonian “Saturday Night Massacre” scenario hoping they wouldn’t have report they had nothing on the president, but, being both smart & honest with nothing to hide, he didn’t take their bait.
    I think we’re getting close to payback time.

    I’m enjoying this immensely

  2. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    March 16, 2019 at 7:52 pm

  3. mikebrezzze says:
    March 16, 2019 at 7:54 pm

    Trump is the nightmare democrats always feared! And that’s a GOOD thing!

  4. Steve in MT says:
    March 16, 2019 at 7:56 pm

    Seems to me the rats are in a terrible bind right now. They want to make the Mueller Report read as something derogatory that the public would buy. Obstruction works for them because people don’t understand that the President did not commit obstruction, but the battlefield has been prepped for so long it will be hard to overcome.
    On the other hand, they know that Trump is sitting on the declassified information which proves their misdeeds and he can release it at any time. Does he release it before the Mueller Report and give them time to cover up their tracks, or does he he hold it until shortly after the release of the report to diminish the value of it? They cannot win at this point, and the worse they try to make the report, the worse they are exposed as the criminals they are.
    Their only hope at this point is to water it down to minimal drivel and hope that Trump doesn’t drop the nuke on them. The only reason he wouldn’t is to own them completely.

  5. mac says:
    March 16, 2019 at 7:58 pm

    A fair number of the DOJ/FBI/CIA personnel who were involved in this should never again see the light of day as free individuals again. This is treason just as much as if they had given top-secret military information to Russia or China. Strzok, McCabe, Brennan and Comey should be looking at multi-million dollar fines followed by a firing squad.

  6. Greg1 says:
    March 16, 2019 at 7:59 pm

    President Trump is clearly mocking the democrats. The fact that he is clearly mocking the democrats on what they consider to be their “grail” in going after him, since they all but publicly admit the Mueller report won’t “get him”, should be troubling to them. It’s as if they are saying “we are gonna getcha this time!”…………..and Trump is saying “go.right.ahead.”.

    This should cause some of them acute gas pains when they realize that perhaps he really does have “everything” on them and what they have been doing this whole time. I hope.

  7. mr.piddles says:
    March 16, 2019 at 8:00 pm

    “Play along with the game!”

    This is the key. IMO, it points to his mindset about how all of this will go down. I mean, you can’t have transparency without… you know… TRANSPARENCY.

  8. Dances with Wolverines says:
    March 16, 2019 at 8:01 pm

    I’m betting Leader McConnell nor McCarthy will support full release because they are part of the plan against the President.

  9. Carson Napier says:
    March 16, 2019 at 8:02 pm

    420 to 0 to releases the results of a dark ages level witch hunt and presumably to consider them the equivalent of the incontestable work and word of God. It numbs the mind.

  10. bulwarker says:
    March 16, 2019 at 8:04 pm

    This shows me Trump has 100% faith in Barr. I hope his faith is not misplaced.

  11. jrapdx says:
    March 16, 2019 at 8:06 pm

    President Trump’s strategy here is far and away the best option. Complete transparency stands in stark contrast to Democrats’ constant obfuscation of their actions when untoward info comes to light. Not that they’re fooling anyone, but still the “coverup” leaves a stench at least in the minds of discerning voters. So yes, I think going for transparency will have a favorable effect on PT and Republican prospects in 2020.

    The Democrats have put themselves in an exquisite bind, either continue the attempts to hide their malfeasance or succumb to pressure to be transparent and let everyone see what scum they really are. Either way they’ll come out on the losing end, and so well-deserved it is.

  12. John55 says:
    March 16, 2019 at 8:07 pm

    Everybody knows that the entire thing will be leaked to the press at the same time as AG Barr receives it … if not before then. So this is all theater and “battle-space prep”.

  13. California Joe says:
    March 16, 2019 at 8:10 pm

    There’s no reason why Democrats and the news media should get access to confidential grand jury information provided by witnesses who expected their financial information to remain private according to the federal rules of criminal procedure and not used for a political lynching! Grand jury information can only be released by a federal judge on the application of a United States Attorney for use in a state criminal investigation not for a witch hunt or any civil purpose.

  14. Muthaucker says:
    March 16, 2019 at 8:11 pm

    Trump is talking about “DECLASSIFY” when he says “transparency”.

