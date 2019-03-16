President Trump Tweets Support for Full Transparency Around Mueller Report…

Earlier today President Donald Trump tweeted his support for the full and transparent release of a final report from Special Counsel Robert Mueller:

Interestingly President Trump notes a discussion with “leadership”, presumably Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell, advocating they too should support the transparency of the release. Obviously, from the position of President Trump, there is no ‘there’ there behind the years-long Russia Collusion claim that originated the appointment of the special counsel.

President Trump then went on to outline the reason behind his support for full transparency; which highlights his frustration with a weaponized and highly charged political Special Counsel appointment.

Former independent counsel Ken Starr was interviewed last week about the Mueller probe. His discussion ties directly into these tweets by President Trump:

