My Unfair Lady…

AOC Denies Being a Puppet Candidate, She’s Not Being Entirely Truthful…

Amid growing revelations surrounding Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as a puppet candidate, enlisted by a group of far-left activists, Ms. AOC tweets a firm denial.

(AOC Tweet – Handler Saikat Chakrabarti Tweet)

Unfortunately, the AOC denial breaks an Alinsky rule. When a leftist breaks an Alinsky rule, the opposite of their claim is generally accurate; counter-intuitively affirming a stronger likelihood Representative AOC is actually steered by a group of leftists.

The evidence to support the puppet proposition is quite strong, albeit somewhat overblown in construct; and unfortunately for Ms. AOC, the evidence that does exist completely reconciles what is factually visible. However, the issues are more nuanced that most are willing to admit.

Apparently Ms. AOC and her handler Saikat Chakrabarti are responding to a recently viral video put together by a Youtube personality called Mr. Reagan. Many of you have likely viewed the video; for those who have not seen it, it is worth the time:

.

When you spend a lot of time deep in the granular weeds of politics, what Mr. Reagan is describing is not a conspiracy; in practice it is a well established fact. The construct of recruiting political candidates for office is well known; the difference in modern politics is the type of candidate being recruited.

The video above is approximately 85% accurate. Having spent time following the reaction of the progressive movement to the defeat of Hillary Clinton the thing Mr. Reagan gets wrong are some of the dates and the timeline.

The loss of Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election exacerbated a pre-existing fracture inside the Democrat party. The far-left Bernie Sanders wing became more angry with the establishment Hillary Clinton wing. The reaction was not dissimilar to the same thing that happened in the Republican party in 2008 and 2009 that gave rise to the Tea Party.

Immediately following the 2016 election defeat, and with massive anger amid donors who had contributed billions to the campaign effort, the Clinton-Wing led by David Brock, went into damage control and organized a meeting with the intent on re-branding their efforts. [SEE HERE] Meanwhile the more progressive wing, the group that actually has a larger grassroots following, decided upon a different course. That’s where Cenk Uygur comes in.

In the 2018 race the DNC was forced to ride the progressive dragon. Nancy Pelosi and the Clinton/Brock crowd knew their rise to regain political power would not be possible without the grassroots Bernie leftists. The Cenk Uygur, Saikat Chakrabarti, recruitment was left alone to keep the fracture from becoming toxic. The ideological issue of party leadership -vs- grassroots extremists still exists; we see the dynamic playing out daily.

Yes, into this foray the Saikat Chakrabarti (Bernie-wing) 2017 operation to recruit primary candidates to challenge the Pelosi/Clinton-wing was the dynamic that brought forth Ms. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Take any recent college graduate who is interested in politics and has a reasonably attractive social profile and you can get an AOC.

This is what was immediately visible. A political neophyte who only knows the catch-phrases from the educational indoctrination and social network. This surfaces in an understanding of political issues, domestic and international, that is shallow and mostly lacking in substance and structure… Cue the earliest audio visual. Must Watch:

.

Now, having said that, seen that, and admitting the video which outlines the people controlling the politics of Ms. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is generally true, there’s a dismissive element by her detractors that is unfounded. Most of her words are her own; it’s her ideas, and the formatting of those ideas into content, that are not her own.

No-one knows how over-her-head she is more than AOC. She’s, politically not well versed in issues but she is not a stupid young lady. It is obvious she is working her 29 year-old butt off to get herself up to speed. She’s trying, and those who installed AOC; and are still providing the majority of her education, are also invested in making sure that AOC is not exposed as the recruited 2017 bar-tender.

When we were recruiting constitutional Tea Party candidates (2009) to challenge the vulnerable Blue-dogs and simultaneously primary the GOPe (establishment) Republicans in 2010, we did the same thing as Cenk Uygur, Saikat Chakrabarti. The difference is that our candidates were more mature, already engaged in political granularity, older and skilled.

Our 2009 through 2011 grassroots Tea Party candidate pool was comprised of those who already established themselves in life and were mature professionals in various fields. The 2017 progressive candidate pool for Uygur and Chakrabarti are recent college graduates and young folks fresh from the indoctrination machine. To this college crowd Omnibus is public transportation that goes in all directions.

So yes, AOC was a recruited bartender turned into a congressional candidate and successfully installed as a congressional representative. But don’t allow yourself to become dismissive of the internal success that was needed to achieve this result.

Remember, the people who attempted to destroy the Tea Party were the GOPe; specifically the Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell decepticon caucus. Sure the media were all-in to help them, but it was Boehner and McConnell who attacked the freshmen. Pelosi and Schumer saw the mistakes Boehner, Ryan, Cantor, and McConnell made with the dismissal of the Tea Party…. that’s why they now have President Donald Trump.

Do not expect Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to be as overt with their attacks against the young rebels within their progressive caucus. Instead, look for Pelosi and Schumer to plan strategies to ‘use’ the movement. If there is one thing Democrats excel at it’s strategy.

They have an ambitious, albeit politically naive, young lady who is intent on proving her individual merit and strength. By disposition AOC will not be reliant upon the talking points and handlers forever. Eventually Ms. AOC will form her own thoughts, speeches, congressional questioning and geopolitical opinions…. in short, she will become self-aware.

If the progressive movement is successful, by the time AOC fully matriculates she may find herself surrounded by a few hundred similarly recruited colleagues…. and just like the corrupt and rotten Paul Ryan who thrived throughout the rise of the Tea Party until he was faced with the sunlight of Trump, Speaker Pelosi ain’t stupid.

