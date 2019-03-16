Devin Nunes Confirms Central “Spygate” Element: Chris Steele Did NOT Write the Dossier…

The one consistent discovery that CTH has been hammering home over a year-and-a-half, is that Chris Steele did not write the dossier. The information within the dossier was a collection of old research by Glenn Simpson and Mary Jacoby at Fusion-GPS; in combination with new research, claims and details provided by Nellie Ohr.

Our 2017/2018 research has always shown the collaborative files of Simpson and Ohr were then laundered by contracting British intelligence analyst Christopher Steele, with some effort of secondary validation, and assembly into a formal intelligence product that could be pushed into the U.S. intelligence community. The ‘push‘ included contacts with media, Dept of State, and politicians like John McCain.

Ranking member of the HPSCI Devin Nunes outlined to Sean Hannity he too has come to this conclusion. [Listen, pay attention to @02:00]

