Devin Nunes Confirms Central “Spygate” Element: Chris Steele Did NOT Write the Dossier…

The one consistent discovery that CTH has been hammering home over a year-and-a-half, is that Chris Steele did not write the dossier. The information within the dossier was a collection of old research by Glenn Simpson and Mary Jacoby at Fusion-GPS; in combination with new research, claims and details provided by Nellie Ohr.
Our 2017/2018 research has always shown the collaborative files of Simpson and Ohr were then laundered by contracting British intelligence analyst Christopher Steele, with some effort of secondary validation, and assembly into a formal intelligence product that could be pushed into the U.S. intelligence community. The ‘push‘ included contacts with media, Dept of State, and politicians like John McCain.
Ranking member of the HPSCI Devin Nunes outlined to Sean Hannity he too has come to this conclusion. [Listen, pay attention to @02:00]
The clip is frozen, won’t play?
Nellie and her husband Bruce coordinated the wordship. Come on. They both knew what the FBI/DOJ wanted it to include along with the language. Slam dunk.
And Brit PM May knew about it!
They were partners in it, the were active.
Judge Napolitano was right 2 years ago: the GCHQ was spying Trump for Obama
Of course he’s a changed public man after he got taken off air for this spill..
He was so spot on…I believed him then.
FOX shut down any discussion of this immediately after Judge Nap said it in this interview.
There were reports GCHQ was at Fort Meade in Maryland on our soils directly tapping the NSA database spying large on Americans for this information to support the dossier, both before and after April of 2016. Now it seems the folks in DC, Nunes included, want to steer away from the involvement of GCHQ. The USA fought a revolution to get away from an intrusive government general warrant, Now over 240 years later the Brits with the help of the cia now can tap the NSA database to spy on each and every Americans on our soil which spying achieves a general warrant, without court approval. Time for a new government overthrow to remove the Brits?
First let’s invite the Brits back to burn down DC as they did in the War of 1812.
I’ve noticed the people involved only comment on specifics after a piece of information has been released into the public domain, and then everybody from Trump downwards is onto it. They are keeping their discipline and not getting ahead of the game, which suggests to me they are working to a plan.
Evidence shows Sen. John McCain helped spread the Dirty Dossier to the FBI.
At least he’s getting his reward. The ignorant fool.
Not ignorant, complicit.
@power….oh yeah!👍🏻😁
That was McCain’s job in the Uniparty. Be the bagman for various narratives and schemes to provide bipartisan cover.
In the end, he despised this president more than he loved his country… and that is a very sad and pathetic final scene for an American hero…
McCain was never a hero. He was an a$$ whose father was a Navy admiral that kept him out of jail. Just ask the guys who survived the USS Forrestal.
I think he despised the truth that DJT knew about him.
I think McCain FEARED the truth that DJT knew about him and might reveal if pushed to the wall.
Where else and who else did hero betray. Many were carried off the plane but one walked, many looked staved but one looked well feed, and many did not sing but one had many songs.
Thanks for posting the Nunes/Hannity interview, Sundance.
I don’t watch TV, and get almost all my media concerning these events from The Treehouse.
You are invaluable, SD.
That interview was on radio last week.
Thanks for clarifying!
Believe that clip was from Hannity’s radio show
You can tell… he let someone else speak more than 30 seconds.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Where are the indictments already????????!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Steele was a veneer. Nunes’ reference to “preexisting information” is what Bongino has been calling the Simpson Movie script. He has outlined the script and even found out that in 2008 the very same smear was tried against McCane!
GREAT WORK SUNDANCE!
Yep, He had the recognition already as a person in the know/insider. His name and rep were used to validate and confirm the false document as it was spread. Very clever ploy. They should have doubled their efforts, though. 3 degrees of separation wasn’t enough.
Same way Wall Street works…
Sundance is one of the few places that you get analysis that goes down all the rabbit holes.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yup…. he showed us exactly!!!
Paging Sidney Blumethal and Cody Shearer!
Let’s get to who put this plan together.
I am glad to finally see McCain being brought up in this.
LikeLiked by 6 people
And Friday Meghan McCain was sooo proud of her family’s association with ASU through their McCain Institute [of ethical behavior]. Her Daddy shtt all over that in his dying days.
I believe you mean “shat”.
We have learned in this past week the predicating information originated from one (1) source. I would burn a thousand CI’s to defend our Democracy and the justice system. And if one lying bastard is needed to water the tree of liberty, we should not blink an eye.
No wonder the Brits panicked over PDJT possibly declassifying.
Steele aka:
It always looked to me like a precocious twelve year old boy’s idea of something salacious and damning.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Or Bill Clinton’s.
The other thing that Ross’s story and Steele’s testimony shows is how Steele–and the press rats around him–skate on serious research. These folks have not been held to tougher standards (c.f. the school bribery scandals), so think that minimal amounts of work and not vetting sources are “good enough”. This is the same reason why Ben Rhodes and Obama could lead the press down the garden path on the Iran deal–and most other stories.
Combine incompetence with “emotion laden” decision making and we get total garbage like the Steele “dossier”. Because, to these rats, substance is not important–it is all about doing the minimum that will accomplish the gotcha goal.
Steele did no “research”. His job was to FIND CRAP and that’s what he did:
Read this;
According to deposition transcripts released this week, Steele said last year he used a 2009 report he found on CNN’s iReport website and said he wasn’t aware that submissions to that site are posted by members of the public and are not checked for accuracy.
A web archive from July 29, 2009 shows that CNN described the site in this manner: “iReport.com is a user-generated site. That means the stories submitted by users are not edited, fact-checked, or screened before they post.”
Blow for Mueller as Paul Manafort gets under four years in prison
Watch Full Screen to Skip Ads
In the dossier, Steele, a Cambridge-educated former MI6 officer, wrote about extensive allegations against Donald Trump, associates of his campaign, various Russians and other foreign nationals, and a variety of companies — including one called Webzilla. Those allegations would become part of an FBI investigation and would be used to apply for warrants under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.
During his deposition, Steele was pressed on the methods he used to verify allegations made about Webzilla, which was thought to be used by Russia to hack into Democratic emails.
When asked if he discovered “anything of relevance concerning Webzilla” during the verification process, Steele replied: “We did. It was an article I have got here which was posted on July 28, 2009, on something called CNN iReport.”
“I do not have any particular knowledge of that,” Steele said when asked what was his understanding of how the iReport website worked.
When asked if he understood that content on the site was not generated by CNN reporters, he said, “I do not.” He was then asked: “Do you understand that they have no connection to any CNN reporters?” Steele replied, “I do not.”
He was pressed on this further: “Do you understand that CNN iReports are or were nothing more than any random individuals’ assertions on the Internet?” Steele replied: “No, I obviously presume that if it is on a CNN site that it may has some kind of CNN status. Albeit that it may be an independent person posting on the site.”
When asked about his methodology for searching for this information, Steele described it as “what we could call an open source search,” which he defined as “where you go into the Internet and you access material that is available on the Internet that is of relevance or reference to the issue at hand or the person under consideration.”
Steele said his dossier contained “raw intelligence” that he admitted could contain untrue or even “deliberately false information.”
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/steele-admitted-in-court-he-used-unverified-website-to-support-the-trump-dossier
Steele was “pretending to not know things” i.e. “iReport.com is a user-generated site. That means the stories submitted by users are not edited, fact-checked, or screened before they post.”
Shocking…. “the internet” (blogs, Tweeter, Fakebook, etc)… makes ups Sh!t
In this case what exactly is “raw intelligence”? Posts from the Democrat Underground or the kids at Reddit? For this they have trashed the lives of various American citizens – all in their effort to take down a President?
These people need to be taught a lesson no one will ever forget.
Oh it’s open source alright, as in straight from an employee of the CIA Open Source Works.
from the Daily Caller article –
“No, I, obviously, presume that if it is on a CNN site that it has some kind of CNN status. Albeit that it may be an independent person posting on the site,” said Steele
Laughable if Steele actually thought that; how did he ever rise through the ranks of MI6?
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
We’ve known for a long time that Nellie is C_A Russian expert, speaks Russian and that she wrote/edited material from others and sent to Steele to receive back fromhim to be called “ntelligence”. This was information laundering to turn a fairy tale into intelligence. They MADE IT UP. Cold ange isr getting very warm. P A I N is coming.
Nellie and Glenn Simpson. They wrote it and probably corresponded thru the ham radios. Someone should check to see who else purchased one about the same time.
Amazing how far the hate of a leader can create a climate of lawlessness, while debasing the Constitution in the process.
It seems that serving the political party is more important than serving the Country and respect the Constitution.
Not to mention his AG Holder who is still out there trying everything to undermine our Republic for 2020.
The climate of hate and lawlessness was created by Obama’s hate for USA. For Clinton it was like being a kid in a candy store. Law and order cannot be restored unless justice is meted out. It may all be timed for the 2020 cycle. Fingers crossed.
This report like the one you did a little while ago on the loss of Google as a trusted company, is very important …and the passage of time to bring the criminals to justice has taken too long,yes, due to the fact that the players (and some are criminals) occupy the actual positions of power that engage the USA govt in international investigations to protect national security CIA NSA and some are or were in, the domestic arena for investigating cases and people in those cases, the FBI, to protect USA internal national security…That being said, this is easily to be one of the hardest cases in USA govt history, of justice in pursuit of the truth to lead to convictions that federal agents were ever charged to carry out to protect the American People. The problem is, as we all know in right wing Land, is there enough of the real integrity of USA political reality of Olden Times still in Wash DC or has the Treachery reached too deeply into all the places where the after hours DC dinners and DC parties reeked of subterfuge and blackmail and espionage by one dem party vs. the repub party players…stay tuned.
YES!!!!
And….I’m thinking…
That a more direct “slash and burn” visit from the hounds is called for….
“Let loose the hounds, I say”….. let the doggie’s run and feed!!
when is Barr going to shut this bullshit investigation down and investigate Mueller and Rosenstein? He likes to protray himself as very much into the rules and procedures of DOJ. Clearly there was no probable cause for Rosenstein to open the investigation and Mueller knew this very quickly on. Lisa Paige testified that 9 months after the FBI started the Trump Russia investigation prior to Mueller being appointed they found nothing, no probable cause. But Mueller continued to destroy Trump associates. He even continued to employ Andrew Weissmann after the connection to Bruce Ohr was exposed. What is he doing? Looks like Mueller isn’t done yet? I’m losing patience with Barr.
Barr testified to Congress that he wouldn’t shut it down
Does anybody have a Hannity filter? I’d really like to hear what Nunes has to say but I can’t get past Hannity.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hannity is the only person I have ever encountered who can constantly interrupt someone else whilst kissing his own behind.
$168k to Steele and $12 million paid by the DNC to FusionGPS. This seemed obvious from the beginning. I’ve never understood how we have never been able to get a full accounting of the $12 million.
Interesting final comment from Nunes–there is still more to come–maybe another third of the story. And “it is all really bad”.
Nunes hints that the criminal referrals will be more numerous than we’d thought. Wonder who would be included? We all know the lies of Strzok, McCabe, Comey…hmmm. Could it be that there might be some justice? Question is whether the excellent work of Nunes can be frustrated by the leftist DOJ–that we now know was deliberately changed to reflect AG Holder/Obama and the rest of the Leftist Dems ideology.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Everyone in DOJ that had hands on the FISA process is in the crosshairs, from Rat Rosenberg/Sally Yates/ John Carlin on down.
Now that we have Page’s testimony it puts Lolo Lynch’s “recusal” in conflict and none other than Head Weasel Jimbo Comey’s assertion that HE made the decision “no reasonable prosecutor” would prosecute hillary
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reminder of Mary Jacoby’s FB post.
Lee Smith from The Tablet:
In a Facebook post from June 24, 2017, that Tablet has seen in screenshots, Jacoby claimed that her husband deserves the lion’s share of credit for Russiagate. (She has not replied to repeated requests for comment.) “It’s come to my attention that some people still don’t realize what Glenn’s role was in exposing Putin’s control of Donald Trump,” Jacoby wrote. “Let’s be clear. Glenn conducted the investigation. Glenn hired Chris Steele. Chris Steele worked for Glenn.” This assertion is hardly a simple assertion of family pride; it goes directly to the nature of what became known as the “Steele dossier,” on which the Russiagate narrative is founded. The fact that Jacoby is a reporter who often shared bylines with her husband at The Wall Street Journal is another reason to take her Facebook post seriously.
https://www.tabletmag.com/jewish-news-and-politics/251897/obama-steele-dossier-russiagate
LikeLiked by 6 people
Gee, wonder if Mary knows Nellie was working with her husband??
Jacoby also has that little matter of her WH visit recorded on the WH visitor logs to explain.
Her FB bragging is almost Farkas-like.
I agree that Nellie Ohr created the dossier. One reason is her look. The other reason is the outlandish nature of the dossier claims. Nellie Ohr looks like she has on many occasions treated her face with streams of Russian whore piss.
LikeLiked by 1 person
ahhh, well, … no.. She is kinda plain, maybe frumpy,, but that is how she is. Plenty of politicians and celebrities rely on all kinds of make up, botox… etc etc.
She’s no Lisa Page.
Just remember that the orders for this massive effort to attack, frame and distract by so many people, groups and organizations had to come from somebody!
To have so many people involved and in an obsessive, non-stop manner suggests to me that all these folks were just the pawns, conned and convinced that THIS was the mission to “Get Trump” at all cost when IMO it was all a cover to hide even greater sins from years earlier!
Clearly this “Get Trump” production is academy award worthy. Too bad they were all used!
Bingo. Coordinated conspiracies are hard. True fear and self preservation is the only thing that could keep the charade going on this long.
Fear and panic, nothing else like it for motivating people. How better to stampede people into approving the destruction of the American economy and the forced transfer of trillions of dollars of American middle class wealth to corrupt foreign interests in the name of helping “developing” countries than to convince them that global warming is manmade and that the earth will end in 12 years unless you do what they say? Breathtaking in its audacity. Audacity? Where have I heard that?
Just research how heavily invested in Green Tech Companies Pelosi/Gore are. Hence the herding and also why Pelosi let’s her Poodle AOC shit in everyone’s yard.
I believe it ALL started with Brennan. Brennan is a Clinton bootlicker and wanted to provide anything he could to disparage ANY GOP candidate.
They offshored the spy opperation with Brennan’s UK/ 5 Eyes compadres.
PapaD/Carter Page were pawns, used to circumvent US laws against domestic spying.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Brennan also helped install Obama
Remember this useful idiot who played right into the whole charade thinking she was doing her duty, when she was actually a just Ding-bat with TDS?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Evelyn is a gem. Was she ever interviewed by Nunes et al?
Interesting
https://www.conservapedia.com/Mary_Jacoby
Let’s throw some more fuel onto the fire —
— GHWB returned to public duty at the CIA as the director during the a rough time for them. He is said to gained hero status within the CIA. Once CIA, always CIA,
— GHWB was an ambassador to China,
— GHWB’s campaign has a history of dirty tricks with the H Ross Perot campaign that strongly rhymes with what happened to Trump during and after the campaign. Please read and tick the boxes:
For some odd reason, I smell a stench coming off the Bush cabal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
At about that same time GWHB also made a thinly veiled threat to release Bill Clinton’s CIA file, particularly about his subversive activities in Russia when he was supposed to be studying at Oxford while dodging the Vietnam draft. Clinton squealed that it would be illegal to do that and Bush backed off. In hindsight, I wish that info really got out BEFORE the Arkansas Mafia took control of D.C.
So…Nunes says there’s more transcripts at DOJ? So?
Do any transcripts have semen stains on them?
I swear, that’s the only way this scandal will catch fire with the MSM. Got to be about illicit sex. Sex sells!
I shake my head when people say “just wait till Trump declassifies.”
Hey, you’d have to read 120,000+ pages of transcripts to get the whole corruption picture! Yeah, that should be easy for our TV audience!
At least with Watergate there were tapes.i I still wonder if Obama recorded his whole White House adventure, like Nixon.? Wonder why everything from his administration was shipped out to his library and sealed for five years?
Five years? That would have been after Hillary was reelected, huh?
Don’t worry. No TICK TOCK from me. That’s Hannity’s bag!
Try not to let this undermine your faith in the “scandal-free” Obama Administration’s Department of Justice and FBI… I won’t be happy until we see a bunch of Presidential Daily Briefings and hear testimony that show, beyond doubt, that PBHO was aware of this whole crime against President Trump and the American people.
It is interesting now that all of the plotter’s “have succeeded in decriminalizing themselves” it is suddenly safe to start revealing more details of what the soft coup plotter’s did!
Notice too there is little mention being made of all these sorid details by the msm! Crickets!
Right. The dossier was just laundered through Steele to give it the IC gloss of credibility.
Hannitiy keeps bragging about future congressional referrals. Jason Chaffets(sp) rebuked Hannity and said there are no convictions and the culprits will go free. Hannity froze and was at a loss for words.
Hannity is one of the few that is on our side. Is he defrauding us. Tic-Toc?.
Trump needs to declassify and then declare war on Great Britain and let the chips fall where they MAY.
Just remember, “Documented Dirt” can be a very powerful influencer!
Whenever intelligence is shaped to fit the policy, that agency is no longer valid or reliable. Unfortunately, this trend really took off after 9/11. I believe Trump knows this, which is why there’s so much faux MSM outrage at him not believing his own agencies.
The Clintonistas et al just took advantage of this gaping flaw in the machine. Madame Secretary was intimately familiar with how things work on the inside.
In ancient Rome, when the conspirators failed to kill the Emperor, they died excruciating deaths. So it was in the Soviet Union. So it is in Russia, China, Iran, North Korea.
But in America .. traitors get a high paying gig on a state media news show or a job at some corrupt university to ‘teach’ the young people.
Although the details remain complex, the structure underlying Spygate—the creation of the false narrative that candidate Donald Trump colluded with Russia, and the spying on his presidential campaign—remains surprisingly simple:
1. CIA Director John Brennan, with some assistance from Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, gathered foreign intelligence and fed it throughout our domestic Intelligence Community.
2. The FBI became the handler of Brennan’s intelligence and engaged in the more practical elements of surveillance.
3. The Department of Justice facilitated investigations by the FBI and legal maneuverings, while providing a crucial shield of nondisclosure.
4. The Department of State became a mechanism of information dissemination and leaks.
5. Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee provided funding, support, and media collusion.
6. Obama administration officials were complicit, and engaged in unmasking and intelligence gathering and dissemination.
7. The media was the most corrosive element in many respects. None of these events could have transpired without their willing participation. Stories were pushed, facts were ignored, and narratives were promoted.
Let’s start with a simple premise: The candidacy of Trump presented both an opportunity and a threat.
Initially not viewed with any real seriousness, Trump’s campaign was seen as an opportunistic wedge in the election process. At the same time, and particularly as the viability of his candidacy increased, Trump was seen as an existential threat to the established political system.
The sudden legitimacy of Trump’s candidacy was not welcomed by the U.S. political establishment. Here was a true political outsider who held no traditional allegiances. He was brash and boastful, he ignored political correctness, he couldn’t be bought, and he didn’t care what others thought of him—he trusted himself.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
It all makes perfect sense, now.
read it all here…
https://www.theepochtimes.com/spygate-the-true-story-of-collusion_2684629.html
I’e been jaded for a long time about no one being brought to justice on this. I’m starting to feel more optimistic. Of course, if some mysterious deaths happen, then we’ll know that we’re really getting close.
