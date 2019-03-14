Border Security Vote – McConnell Unleashes Two-Thirds of Decepticon Caucus to Keep Borders Open…

Delivering a targeted message from U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Tom Dohonue, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell unleashed twelve members of his Decepticon caucus to rebuke the border security efforts of President Donald Trump.
Doing what he does best, Leader McConnell held back (protected): John Thune, John Cornyn, John Barasso, Mike Crapo, Ben Sasse, Thom Tillis & Cory Gardner. However, the remaining dozen (see below) were permitted to vote against the President for Joint Resolution (H.J. Res. 46 ):
The support for the U.S. Chamber’s open-border initiative is McConnell’s strongest showing yet that he controls almost enough votes to support impeachment; if the President continues to advance policy initiatives not supported by The Chamber and Business Roundtable.
Despite McConnell’s effort/threat President Trump has vowed to veto the resolution.
Between Tom Donohue and the Business Roundtable they spent almost $118,000,000 last year funding UniParty votes for their Wall Street initiatives and legislation. Open-ended immigration is the holy grail for the multinationals. Their K-Street community will not allow border security without putting up a very serious fight. There are trillions at stake.
12 @GOP traitors…
@SenAlexander
@SenatorRomney
@SenMikeLee
@RandPaul
@SenatorCollins
@lisamurkowski
@SenToomey
@JerryMoran
@senrobportman
@SenatorWicker
@marcorubio
@RoyBlunt
#MAGA #MAGA2020 #kag
LikeLike
I should have posted this under this thread:
“Where can I find the e-mail addresses for the twelve traitorous Republican Senators that betrayed our President? I can’t afford the postage stamps to harass them on a daily basis. Thank-you.”
LikeLike
No surprise here, nothing but a bunch of back stabbers in the Republican party.
LikeLike
So many RINO’s to primary.
LikeLike
Mexican cartel is a terrorist organization.
Unleash it all..burn it down!!
Do it!!!
LikeLike
VETO, B*tches!!!
LikeLike
I am beside myself with anger. These senators are beyond comprehension. Terms limits and NO MORE MONEY FROM BUSINESSES funding their agenda’s.
IT is past time for total government reform, it is totally corrupt!
LikeLike
Bastards!! Vote them out when you can!!
MAGA!!!
LikeLike
So basically McTurtle has 20 senators for an impeachment vote (if needed). So he allowed 8 to vote no for their constituents (probably up for reelection).
Does he realize that impeaching President Trump because of their open borders/Chamber of Commerce crappola would blow up the GOP/RNC? I am so disgusted with politics.
Why doesn’t President Trump communicate who is behind this (COC) and privately tell all decepticons that they would be outed as such?
LikeLike