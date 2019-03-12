Representative Doug Collins Releases Transcript of Lisa Page Congressional Testimony…

Well, well, well; he did it again.  Representative Doug Collins has released the transcript of testimony from former FBI Lawyer Lisa Page. [SEE HERE] The transcript is from two days of congressional testimony July 13th and July 16th, 2018.  Each day is a separate transcript:  Day One Transcript

.

Day Two Transcript (below)

.

  2. freepetta says:
    March 12, 2019 at 3:36 pm

    Thank You Representative Collins!!

  3. mycroftxxx000 says:
    March 12, 2019 at 3:37 pm

    It all comes down to the will to take and hold ground.
    The left is fanatical about doing this.
    The GOPe not at all as far as I can see.
    I’m doing what I can to financially support those trying to take back America.
    Unfortunately both Ohio senators are leftists.
    My local rep for life is Brad Wenstrup and not a strong supporter of POTUS DJT.
    Thank God for Jim Jordan!

  4. bocephusrex says:
    March 12, 2019 at 3:37 pm

    Does anyone else think Mueller’s goons will selectively leak ANYTHING from the report which can be used to smear POTUS?

  5. Walt says:
    March 12, 2019 at 3:42 pm

    Sundance,
    Is this good or bad? Good to get the information? or bad they can now come up with a defense for it?

  6. CountryClassVulgarian says:
    March 12, 2019 at 3:50 pm

    I expect rep Collins is going to be the subject of an “investigation” any day now.

  7. jack says:
    March 12, 2019 at 3:53 pm

    Yeah Sundance!
    I know we ask a lot of you, and you deliver! But I didn’t see a cliff notes summary …. are we “bad” because we expect you to read it for us, and tell us what’s in it? 🙂
    Well, at least we trust you to tell us the TRUTH, we can’t say that about if we let CNN give us a breakdown. 😉
    Thanks for the thread, I might look it over … tonight (to help me get to sleep) 😉

  8. ATheoK says:
    March 12, 2019 at 3:58 pm

    Doug Collins is singularly increasing Washington DC, Arlington, Fairfax and Maryland’s laundry profits as the guilt ridden soil their underwear.
    By now, Comey, Strzok, Page, McCabe and others are likely shopping for a gross of new underwear; and desperately hoping that the new underwear can be shipped overnight.

    It is wonderful!

