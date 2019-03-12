Representative Doug Collins Releases Transcript of Lisa Page Congressional Testimony…

Well, well, well; he did it again. Representative Doug Collins has released the transcript of testimony from former FBI Lawyer Lisa Page. [SEE HERE] The transcript is from two days of congressional testimony July 13th and July 16th, 2018. Each day is a separate transcript: Day One Transcript

.

Day Two Transcript (below)

.

Today, the link https://t.co/lFcxpHhFSJ will be placed in the record so the American people can read the transcripts of Lisa Page's interviews before the Judiciary Committee. pic.twitter.com/3m1ECz4ymf — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) March 12, 2019

Advertisements