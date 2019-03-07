What Timing! – House Votes on Pelosi’s Anti-Bigotry Resolution, While AOC Campaign Emails ‘The Jews Are Out To Get Us’…

You just can’t make this stuff up.
At almost the exact same time Speaker Nancy Pelosi brings an anti-bigotry resolution to the floor for a vote, representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sends out a campaign email proclaiming the Jews are out to get her.
Too funny… Here’s both stories. First the vote:
(Via AP) – 5:35 p.m. -The House has passed a resolution condemning anti-Semitism, discrimination against Muslims and other bigotry against minorities.
The 407-23 vote Thursday was a bid to end dissension among Democrats over congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s latest remarks on Israel. Omar said the Jewish state’s allies pressure lawmakers to pledge “allegiance” to a foreign country. (more)
Now, here’s the corresponding campaign email from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:
The al-Shabab Caucus
AOC would have been a headliner with Barnum and Baily.
“Donkey Mouth “
Spreading her Hee Hawing all over the coccus.. (;
Here’s what I’ve learned over the years…
Both sides always ask for money and ignorant people give it to them thinking they care about them, what a crock!
Give em’ money… You get screwed.
Don’t give em’ money… You get screwed.
If you want to make money and become a little more wealthy, stop spending it on useless things!
You want change???
VoteAllIncumbantsOut every election cycle, they’ll get the clue. Until then, stop complaining and ask yourself one simple question, if not for President Trump, when have things gotten any better?
He’s just the symptom folks, not the cure.
We… Are the cure!
That’s so stupid….
Sofa King stupid.
Haven’t heard that one in a long time!
Our first inclination is to laugh, but we should know better by now. Remember just a half a dozen years back how Democrats were almost universally against gay marriage….and then what happened? Prior to this very few gays were publicly demanded gay marriage, claiming they only wanted recognition for civil unions, and then in a blink of an eye, ANYONE who supported a one man, one woman marriage, was a homophobic hater of the highest degree.
This constant push to the extremes is not expected to yield instant results, it’s about pushing the agenda towards progressivism. We are confused because we associate much of the Israel caucus as Democratic and it making little sense that progressives would attack them, but we must remember their first and primary mission is to DIVIDE. If they can tear the Jews apart, it’s just one more opponent weakened if not disabled.
No wonder the House is shielding Omar…
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/03/07/david-duke-calls-ilhan-omar-most-important-member-of-the-us-congress/
Is there enough popcorn in the world for all of this.
And you wonder how Jewish people can vote democrat in the future?
But the coastal liberal Jew’s will and somehow justify that vote.
We were at a wedding in June after PDJT got elected and the grooms parents are total leftist Jewish to the point he spent a month in Cuba to recover.
….but they always will!
If a party has to vote on a resolution that they aren’t bigots…they’re bigots!
Hey, Nancy, Steny & Co: how’s this majority gig workin’ out for y’all?
Morons.
I’ll bet anyone a Benjamin that Paul Ryan would’ve done even less than this.
Did AOC play the part of the alien in the movie by the same name?
So… you noticed the teeth.
Eh?
This reminds me – it’s time for my annual viewing of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.
Didn’t Central Casting do a great job?
Never let an opportunity to fundraise go to waste. SMH
How much did you guys donate? *ducks..
🤔😏😀🤣🤣
The Sword of the Lord (Judges 7:15-8:21) 300 Men, Trumpets, Jars and Torches (7:15-20)
God has prepared and encouraged Gideon. Now he awakens his remaining 300 men with similar words to what God used to awaken him: “Get up! The LORD has given the Midianite camp into your hands” (see 7:9). Remember your Bible HISTORY!
Should we taking bets on how long these 3 Leftist’s stooges stay in power in the HOUSE! 🙂
I think the Dems are going to boot out these 3 extreme leftists … since Dem Donors are NOT GOING to stand for the B.S.
If the Dems are going to go against Trump in 2020, they will need a Dem Centralist … not a socialist-extreme Leftist.
Well Nancy is Moe, the smart one….AOC is Curly -(that hurts btw Curly was always my hero and role model), so Omar is Larry the idea man..
Now I’m convinced that AOC is a Republican plant.
Not really just a gift at this point.
Shh… No one is suppose to know, especially AOC
cindylou62
I understand where you are coming from. It’s too good to be true that the 3 stooges in the HOUSE … are the Leaders in the Dem party today!
AOC got only 20 percent of the vote in her district. It would be interesting if Republicans voted for her …
I’m sure Trump has a GIANT Big Smile on his face … with all the ammo AOC is giving him, that will be great in ADS against the Dem party.
I’m sure Trump supports AOC in staying as mouth-piece for the Leftists. I’m sure Trump’s ADS are going to be very funny, especially with the farting cows, and wind-powered airplanes. 🙂
But I guess it is still okay to be bigots against whites? Sarc…but maybe not.
Somebody is the Boss- it ain’t Nancy.
I am going to have to lay in more popcorn. AOC stupid timing is beyond belief.
The best strategy would be for those moderate Dems (as if) would flip to the GOP all of this would end.
I am white, and a patriot. Two degrees in engineering and an MBA. Christian. They would call me a white racist. Anti-Semitic etc. When I say I have many Jewish friends, they would say that’s what all bigots fall back on. Then I’d say my dad’s business partner was Jewish. So, they would say, no good that’s not “you.” So, I’d say my business partner of 40+ years is Jewish. They’d say you only use him to make you money! — although I’ve made him more than I have received myself. Then they’d say; see, typical greedy Jew!. So, then I’d point out that my girl friend, who pasted some years ago was Jewish, and a Democrat. They might soften a little. But if not, then the coup de grace
my mom’s dad was a Romanian Jew. Not enough Jewish blood they’d scream! Until they get control, and then I’d have enough Jewish blood to go to the Gas Chambers!!!!
An honest question:
Is criticism of Israeli government policy anti-semtism?
“…and other bigotry against minorities.”
What about bigotry against majorities?
If you think this is all ludicrous, and ultimately reason will prevail, don’t be so sure. Here is a mind blowing piece on “..The Dictatorship of the Small Minority.” and how it has influenced the world and its societies.
View story at Medium.com
FTA: Let us conjecture that the formation of moral values in society doesn’t come from the evolution of the consensus. No, it is the most intolerant person who imposes virtue on others precisely because of that intolerance. The same can apply to civil rights.
Would like to know if AOC sent this out , or some side group. I get fundraising stuff for PDJT all the time from all kinds of side shoots, and I don’t know if PDJT knows each one is being done or not.
Keep pushing that Pelosi is Speaker in NAME only. This will surely push her buttons. Hope she has a mental meltdown in congress
AOC is a Jew.
https://www.jpost.com/Diaspora/Ocasio-Cortez-I-come-from-Sephardic-Jews-who-fled-to-Puerto-Rico-573923
They sure do waste our money.
The resolution’s 23 nay votes are all republicans and are as follows –
REPUBLICAN
Biggs R-AZ, Nay
Brooks R-AL, Nay
Buck R-CO, Nay
Budd R-NC, Nay
Burgess R-TX, Nay
Cheney R-WY, Nay
Collins R-NY, Nay
Conaway R-TX, Nay
Crawford R-AR, Nay
Duncan R-SC, Nay
Gohmert R-TX, Nay
Gosar R-AZ, Nay
Graves R-GA, Nay
King R-NY, Nay
LaMalfa R-CA, Nay
Massie R-KY, Nay
Palazzo R-MS, Nay
Rogers R-AL, Nay
Roy R-TX, Nay
Steube R-FL, Nay
Walker R-NC, Nay
Yoho R-FL, Nay
Zeldin R-NY, Nay
Interesting— Jehmu Greene on Fox saying she knows Rep Omar through “training her for office”…she doesn’t have hate in her heart yada, yada, yada.
Training for office— gosh, did Rep Omar fill a niche?
Kind of like watching a slow motion train wreck..
Stand back..
Where’s the face of Islam, that muslim mother**** who dishonored her family?
I almost miss her. We need her in the spot light as well. People need to see the real Marxist party “Democrats”
Give them all the air time they want. I was getting tired of calling them anti-semite, racists, anti-America etc. I’m just glad they are doing that for us.
I can just sit back and watch the implosion.
The resolution
https://docs.house.gov/billsthisweek/20190304/BILLS-116hres183-SUSv1.pdf
