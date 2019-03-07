What Timing! – House Votes on Pelosi’s Anti-Bigotry Resolution, While AOC Campaign Emails ‘The Jews Are Out To Get Us’…

Posted on March 7, 2019 by

You just can’t make this stuff up.

At almost the exact same time Speaker Nancy Pelosi brings an anti-bigotry resolution to the floor for a vote, representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sends out a campaign email proclaiming the Jews are out to get her.

Too funny…  Here’s both stories.  First the vote:

(Via AP) – 5:35 p.m. -The House has passed a resolution condemning anti-Semitism, discrimination against Muslims and other bigotry against minorities.

The 407-23 vote Thursday was a bid to end dissension among Democrats over congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s latest remarks on Israel. Omar said the Jewish state’s allies pressure lawmakers to pledge “allegiance” to a foreign country. (more)

Now, here’s the corresponding campaign email from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

(Source)

The al-Shabab Caucus

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Cultural Marxism, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Islam, Israel, Legislation, media bias, Nancy Pelosi, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

45 Responses to What Timing! – House Votes on Pelosi’s Anti-Bigotry Resolution, While AOC Campaign Emails ‘The Jews Are Out To Get Us’…

  1. booger71 says:
    March 7, 2019 at 6:44 pm

    AOC would have been a headliner with Barnum and Baily.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • beaujest says:
      March 7, 2019 at 6:54 pm

      “Donkey Mouth “

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:
      March 7, 2019 at 7:06 pm

      Here’s what I’ve learned over the years…
      Both sides always ask for money and ignorant people give it to them thinking they care about them, what a crock!

      Give em’ money… You get screwed.
      Don’t give em’ money… You get screwed.

      If you want to make money and become a little more wealthy, stop spending it on useless things!

      You want change???
      VoteAllIncumbantsOut every election cycle, they’ll get the clue. Until then, stop complaining and ask yourself one simple question, if not for President Trump, when have things gotten any better?

      He’s just the symptom folks, not the cure.
      We… Are the cure!

      Like

      Reply
  2. Sofa King says:
    March 7, 2019 at 6:44 pm

    That’s so stupid….

    Sofa King stupid.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • covfefe_USA says:
      March 7, 2019 at 7:05 pm

      Haven’t heard that one in a long time!

      Like

      Reply
    • madashellowell says:
      March 7, 2019 at 7:10 pm

      Our first inclination is to laugh, but we should know better by now. Remember just a half a dozen years back how Democrats were almost universally against gay marriage….and then what happened? Prior to this very few gays were publicly demanded gay marriage, claiming they only wanted recognition for civil unions, and then in a blink of an eye, ANYONE who supported a one man, one woman marriage, was a homophobic hater of the highest degree.
      This constant push to the extremes is not expected to yield instant results, it’s about pushing the agenda towards progressivism. We are confused because we associate much of the Israel caucus as Democratic and it making little sense that progressives would attack them, but we must remember their first and primary mission is to DIVIDE. If they can tear the Jews apart, it’s just one more opponent weakened if not disabled.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  4. kinthenorthwest says:
    March 7, 2019 at 6:46 pm

    Is there enough popcorn in the world for all of this.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. fanbeav says:
    March 7, 2019 at 6:46 pm

    And you wonder how Jewish people can vote democrat in the future?

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • sickconservative says:
      March 7, 2019 at 7:03 pm

      But the coastal liberal Jew’s will and somehow justify that vote.
      We were at a wedding in June after PDJT got elected and the grooms parents are total leftist Jewish to the point he spent a month in Cuba to recover.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • California Joe says:
      March 7, 2019 at 7:12 pm

      ….but they always will!

      Like

      Reply
  6. Trump Voter in MN CD 2👌👌👌👌 (@MadVoterInMN) says:
    March 7, 2019 at 6:46 pm

    If a party has to vote on a resolution that they aren’t bigots…they’re bigots!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  7. CharterOakie says:
    March 7, 2019 at 6:48 pm

    Hey, Nancy, Steny & Co: how’s this majority gig workin’ out for y’all?
    Morons.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. veritas libertas says:
    March 7, 2019 at 6:48 pm

    Did AOC play the part of the alien in the movie by the same name?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. TwoLaine says:
    March 7, 2019 at 6:49 pm

    Didn’t Central Casting do a great job?

    Never let an opportunity to fundraise go to waste. SMH

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. amwick says:
    March 7, 2019 at 6:52 pm

    How much did you guys donate? *ducks..
    🤔😏😀🤣🤣

    Like

    Reply
  12. Big Daddy (@ODA562) says:
    March 7, 2019 at 6:55 pm

    The Sword of the Lord (Judges 7:15-8:21) 300 Men, Trumpets, Jars and Torches (7:15-20)
    God has prepared and encouraged Gideon. Now he awakens his remaining 300 men with similar words to what God used to awaken him: “Get up! The LORD has given the Midianite camp into your hands” (see 7:9). Remember your Bible HISTORY!

    Like

    Reply
  13. jack says:
    March 7, 2019 at 7:02 pm

    Should we taking bets on how long these 3 Leftist’s stooges stay in power in the HOUSE! 🙂

    I think the Dems are going to boot out these 3 extreme leftists … since Dem Donors are NOT GOING to stand for the B.S.

    If the Dems are going to go against Trump in 2020, they will need a Dem Centralist … not a socialist-extreme Leftist.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • 4EDouglas says:
      March 7, 2019 at 7:16 pm

      Well Nancy is Moe, the smart one….AOC is Curly -(that hurts btw Curly was always my hero and role model), so Omar is Larry the idea man..

      Like

      Reply
  14. cindylou62 says:
    March 7, 2019 at 7:02 pm

    Now I’m convinced that AOC is a Republican plant.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • sickconservative says:
      March 7, 2019 at 7:05 pm

      Not really just a gift at this point.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • free2313 says:
      March 7, 2019 at 7:07 pm

      Shh… No one is suppose to know, especially AOC

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • jack says:
      March 7, 2019 at 7:10 pm

      cindylou62
      I understand where you are coming from. It’s too good to be true that the 3 stooges in the HOUSE … are the Leaders in the Dem party today!

      AOC got only 20 percent of the vote in her district. It would be interesting if Republicans voted for her …

      I’m sure Trump has a GIANT Big Smile on his face … with all the ammo AOC is giving him, that will be great in ADS against the Dem party.

      I’m sure Trump supports AOC in staying as mouth-piece for the Leftists. I’m sure Trump’s ADS are going to be very funny, especially with the farting cows, and wind-powered airplanes. 🙂

      Like

      Reply
  15. chiefworm says:
    March 7, 2019 at 7:02 pm

    But I guess it is still okay to be bigots against whites? Sarc…but maybe not.

    Like

    Reply
  16. sunnyflower5 says:
    March 7, 2019 at 7:05 pm

    Somebody is the Boss- it ain’t Nancy.

    Like

    Reply
  17. ristvan says:
    March 7, 2019 at 7:05 pm

    I am going to have to lay in more popcorn. AOC stupid timing is beyond belief.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. madeline says:
    March 7, 2019 at 7:06 pm

    The best strategy would be for those moderate Dems (as if) would flip to the GOP all of this would end.

    Like

    Reply
  19. jnr2d2 says:
    March 7, 2019 at 7:07 pm

    I am white, and a patriot. Two degrees in engineering and an MBA. Christian. They would call me a white racist. Anti-Semitic etc. When I say I have many Jewish friends, they would say that’s what all bigots fall back on. Then I’d say my dad’s business partner was Jewish. So, they would say, no good that’s not “you.” So, I’d say my business partner of 40+ years is Jewish. They’d say you only use him to make you money! — although I’ve made him more than I have received myself. Then they’d say; see, typical greedy Jew!. So, then I’d point out that my girl friend, who pasted some years ago was Jewish, and a Democrat. They might soften a little. But if not, then the coup de grace
    my mom’s dad was a Romanian Jew. Not enough Jewish blood they’d scream! Until they get control, and then I’d have enough Jewish blood to go to the Gas Chambers!!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. JackB says:
    March 7, 2019 at 7:08 pm

    An honest question:

    Is criticism of Israeli government policy anti-semtism?

    Like

    Reply
  21. palafox says:
    March 7, 2019 at 7:11 pm

    “…and other bigotry against minorities.”

    What about bigotry against majorities?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. WonkoTheSane says:
    March 7, 2019 at 7:12 pm

    If you think this is all ludicrous, and ultimately reason will prevail, don’t be so sure. Here is a mind blowing piece on “..The Dictatorship of the Small Minority.” and how it has influenced the world and its societies.

    View story at Medium.com

    FTA: Let us conjecture that the formation of moral values in society doesn’t come from the evolution of the consensus. No, it is the most intolerant person who imposes virtue on others precisely because of that intolerance. The same can apply to civil rights.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. LBB says:
    March 7, 2019 at 7:12 pm

    Would like to know if AOC sent this out , or some side group. I get fundraising stuff for PDJT all the time from all kinds of side shoots, and I don’t know if PDJT knows each one is being done or not.

    Like

    Reply
  24. TeaForAll says:
    March 7, 2019 at 7:17 pm

    Keep pushing that Pelosi is Speaker in NAME only. This will surely push her buttons. Hope she has a mental meltdown in congress

    Like

    Reply
  26. Old Lady says:
    March 7, 2019 at 7:17 pm

    They sure do waste our money.

    Like

    Reply
  27. decisiontime16 says:
    March 7, 2019 at 7:18 pm

    The resolution’s 23 nay votes are all republicans and are as follows –

    REPUBLICAN

    Biggs R-AZ, Nay
    Brooks R-AL, Nay
    Buck R-CO, Nay
    Budd R-NC, Nay
    Burgess R-TX, Nay
    Cheney R-WY, Nay
    Collins R-NY, Nay
    Conaway R-TX, Nay
    Crawford R-AR, Nay
    Duncan R-SC, Nay
    Gohmert R-TX, Nay
    Gosar R-AZ, Nay
    Graves R-GA, Nay
    King R-NY, Nay
    LaMalfa R-CA, Nay
    Massie R-KY, Nay
    Palazzo R-MS, Nay
    Rogers R-AL, Nay
    Roy R-TX, Nay
    Steube R-FL, Nay
    Walker R-NC, Nay
    Yoho R-FL, Nay
    Zeldin R-NY, Nay

    Like

    Reply
  28. sunnyflower5 says:
    March 7, 2019 at 7:19 pm

    Interesting— Jehmu Greene on Fox saying she knows Rep Omar through “training her for office”…she doesn’t have hate in her heart yada, yada, yada.

    Training for office— gosh, did Rep Omar fill a niche?

    Like

    Reply
  29. 4EDouglas says:
    March 7, 2019 at 7:19 pm

    Kind of like watching a slow motion train wreck..
    Stand back..

    Like

    Reply
  30. Kleen says:
    March 7, 2019 at 7:21 pm

    Where’s the face of Islam, that muslim mother**** who dishonored her family?

    I almost miss her. We need her in the spot light as well. People need to see the real Marxist party “Democrats”

    Give them all the air time they want. I was getting tired of calling them anti-semite, racists, anti-America etc. I’m just glad they are doing that for us.

    I can just sit back and watch the implosion.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s