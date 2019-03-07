MAGAnomic BLS Report: Continued Strong Productivity and Wage Growth…

Economic analysis can get weedy…. so a simple way to look at productivity is to think about baking bread in your kitchen.
If you were going to bake 4 loaves of bread it might take you 2 hrs start to finish. However, if you were going to bake 8 loaves of bread it would not take you twice as long because most of the tasks can be accomplished with simple increases in batch size, and only minor increases in labor time. Your productivity measured in the last four loaves is higher.
Economic Productivity is measured much the same way, within what’s called a production probability equation. Additionally, if two hours of your time are worth $40, each of four loaves of bread costs $10; but if you make 8 loaves in the same amount of time the labor cost is only $5/per loaf.
From 2007 through 2017 the average rate of productivity increase was 1.3%. In the fourth quarter of 2018 productivity was 1.9%. That means total business output increased as more product was demanded from within the business operation. Throughout the economy people just wanted more stuff. However, the most important numbers for MAGAnomics (Main Street USA) center around manufacturing and durable goods.
Improved gains in efficiency/productivity (more bread needed) supports faster economic growth without generating higher inflation; no need to raise prices because your cost to make each loaf of bread decreases the more you make. Higher sales and lower per unit cost means more profit for the bread-maker. No need to raise prices. Without inflation, there’s no motive for the Fed to raise interest-rates.
Increases in productivity generally means the economy is generating more stuff. The more stuff generated the higher the value of all economic activity; this increases GDP growth.
When we see higher productivity in direct alignment with GDP increases, the increased production indicates sustainable GDP growth.
BLS Report: “Manufacturing sector labor productivity increased 2.0 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018, as output increased 2.7 percent and hours worked rose 0.8 percent. Productivity increased 3.3 percent in the durable manufacturing sector” (link)
In durable goods we made 6.1 percent more stuff, and only worked 2.7 percent longer. The net is a 3.3 percent productivity increase. This sector is critical because most large capital investment surrounds manufacturing. There is a lag between investment, getting the manufacturing machines and buildings in place, and then actually starting the operation.
(link)
As we can see overall real wage growth continues to outpace inflation by about 1 percent. That means more money in workers pockets, and more actual disposable income. [Keep in mind this are national averages; there are regional averages much, much, higher.]
Durable good productivity increases (3.3%) are a key sign the economy is continuing to expand. People are in need of more stuff; businesses are producing that stuff to meet the consumer demand. Increased hiring; more overtime; longer work shifts; longer production runs; more operational time on the equipment; less down time; all of this indicates the U.S. Main Street economy is expanding at a strong and steady rate.
Detractors will point to productivity gains from 1987 through 2004 as being stronger. However, that’s a false comparative metric. That historic period included the massive rise of computers and mobile technology which over-inflated the traditional baseline for strong structural productivity increase.
Back to the bread analogy…. Think of ’87 – ’04 like a period where you went from having to mix and kneed bread dough my hand, to a period where you have a new fangled electronic mixer to do the work. Obviously you cannot duplicate that initial technological jump in bread dough productivity. So comparisons to this historic period are false metrics.
Right now companies are hiring, real wages are growing, productivity is growing, and outputs are increasing as a result of continued, strong consumer demand; and keep in mind…. all of the new trade deals have yet to come into play. The outcome of the trade reset will mean even more investment inside the U.S. The future is bright…
Main Street is strong !
the mutlinationals lost 3.5% in the stock market, but lets blame ‘households’ to make Trump look bad and Americans think their economy is broked. Dumb MSM
It’s not fake news – see my comment below. Investment in equities (Wall St) has been a part of household net worth calculations ever since the 401(k) and IRAs became popular. The crash of interest rates and savings/CD rates forced everyone into the market.
This is hopefully a dynamic that will shift back to savings, soon. If households can break out of the debt/equities track then everyone will be better off.
By “fake news” I meant an intentional headline grabbing alarm about a temporary situation (December) that was corrected in January.
Ah gotcha.
But generally I think equities market growth is going to continue to be under pressure and the Fed is between a rock and a hard place. Main St. will prosper under Trump though.
Only 50% of the retail investors, everyday people are NOT invested in these markets yet.
The markets needed a pullback, when they become exhausted they’ll turn up and then we should have one more pullback. What we are seeing right now in politics is only going to get worse and when that happens, investors will lose confidence in government bonds and you are going to see the markets skyrocket because when you have no place to park your money, you move it into equities.
Do Not buy any state or government bonds, the public pension crisis is only going to get worse, look to corporate blue chip bonds for those that like bonds. If your going to buy a home, make sure it’s a fixed rate, the longer the better. STAY AWAY from adjustable rates, please!
Capital is flowing into our country at massive amounts because all the other countries are in dire straits.
This will be an opportunity of a lifetime to make some serious money.
And no… I’m NOT selling anything, just trying to help people out.
Series I savings bonds are inflation-adjusted and now paying 2.85% which is 5.7 times more than the Wells Fraudo CD the money was in. However, there is a purchase limit of $10k a year.
LikeLike
I saw that story as well.
While economics is way outside my area of expertise, it seems to me that a decline in household net worth driven by a stock market decline would, proportionally, effect the “Wall Street” households much more than “Main Street” households.
If I am correct, then the article brushes against the reality sundance has touted for years: Trump economic policy is all about rebalancing the economic pistons, shifting economic growth away from Wall Street and towards Main Street.
All of the below quotes suggest the reality: a short stock market dip as economic priorities readjust:
“Much of the slide came due to Wall Street’s woes, as the stock market suffered a precipitous decline that started in October and ****briefly*** reached bear market status.”
“the decline was offset somewhat by a $300 billion increase in real estate value”
“stocks staged a turnaround and ultimately saw their best two-month start to a year since at least 1991. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is off about 1.6 percent in March though still up more than 9 percent year to date.”
“That was part of a year that saw growth near 3 percent despite a lackluster period for financial markets.”
It is also worth noting the authors cannot keep up the premise of the story. Read between the lines, and around the obvious narrative, and we see the economy is actually doing quite well.
The jobs story is amazing…historic in the lifetime of many of us here.
WSJ major Op-Ed yesterday–“Jobs are the Story of the Year”–this is the WSJ now run by young “cool” lefty Murdochs. Today, story from a decent pundit, James Freeman, covers similar story on small business hiring.
“U.S. small businesses in February went on an historic hiring binge. That’s according to the latest employment report from the National Federation of Independent Business, due out later today.
NFIB has been conducting this monthly survey for decades. The organization’s chief economist William Dunkelberg reports that they’ve never seen results like these:
Job creation broke the 45-year record in February with a net addition of 0.52 workers per firm (including those making no change in employment), up from 0.25 in December and 0.33 in January. The previous record was 0.51 reached in May 1998.
NFIB also found a historic low in the percentage of business owners reducing employment—just 3% of survey respondents”
But the globalists are selling their pain to the media!
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/03/07/us-households-see-biggest-decline-in-net-worth-since-the-financial-crisis.html
It’s true that equities have taken somewhat a hit. And perhaps that means that the typical household net worth has declined a bit. But if earnings are great, it’ll all be moot in a few years.
