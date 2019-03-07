Justin From Canada Discusses SNC-Lavalin Scandal and Claims the PMO Obstructed Justice…

Justin from Canada holds a heavily controlled and practiced press conference to discuss the SNC-Lavalin scandal.  The amount of time was limited by plan and schedule; The media audience was limited; the media questioners were carefully pre-selected; the answers were well rehearsed in advance; the statement script was written for maximum use of english and french to navigate details that might later be damaging.

The result:  Justin from Canada delivers a master class in smug condescension, political obfuscation and ridiculous denial of wrongdoing under the pretense of misunderstanding.  Justin from Canada is guilty as heck, and it is obvious he’s using all the familiar catch phrases to keep his far-left coalition defending him. That’s his primary goal.

The Q&A begins at 11:30 of video below.  The central issue comes from the question answered at 19:00 of the video where Trudeau admits his office was attempting to influence the prosecutorial decision of the Attorney General, on behalf of his friends at SNC-Lavalin, and was planning on continuing to do so.

Justin From Canada Discusses SNC-Lavalin Scandal and Claims the PMO Obstructed Justice…

  1. everywhereguyy says:
    March 7, 2019 at 2:36 pm

    You’re still goin’ down this year, Jussie.

  2. Mark Thimesch (Artist) says:
    March 7, 2019 at 2:38 pm

    Always accuse others of what you are inherently guilty of doing. Doctrine of a toxic, corrupt Marxist Progressive mind.

  3. fanbeav says:
    March 7, 2019 at 2:41 pm

    The old “obstruction” avenue was/is being used by Obama holdovers against Trump. I am sure Obama coached Trudeau to use the same!

  4. csmats says:
    March 7, 2019 at 2:46 pm

    Smug condescension, check. “I’ve got my pen and my phone” insolence, check. “Corruption is different when I do it because shut up,” check.

    Yup, he’s following Obama’s advice to a tee.

