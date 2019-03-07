BREAKING: Paul Manafort Sentenced to 47 Months in Prison…

Judge TS Ellis sentenced former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort to 47 months in prison for tax evasion and bank fraud. The sentence is considerably less than federal prosecutors had sought. The judge said he believed the recommended sentence of 19-24 years would be “excessive”.
(Via Associated Press) 6:59pm EST – Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been sentenced to 47 months in prison for tax and bank fraud related to his work advising Ukrainian politicians.
Judge T.S. Ellis III imposed the sentence Thursday, capping the only jury trial following indictments stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.
A jury last year convicted Manafort on eight counts, concluding that he hid from the Internal Revenue Service millions of dollars he earned from his work in Ukraine. (link)
Let’s see how prominently “this isn’t about Russian collusion” is broadcast.
I will also guarantee you that the name “Trump” will be used with as much if not more frequency than the name “Manafort” in every broadcast even though the story is all about Manafort.
* * * * * * * * CRICKETS * * * * * * * *
How about reduction for time served, and extra for solitary confinement?
Good point, WSB. He’s been what, 8 months in already. He’ll beat Cohen out…..
According to Zoe Tillman, a reporter for BuzzFeed who was in court, Manafort will serve 38 months of the 47-month sentence, with credit for time served.
Of course. This was about political persecution. I sincerely hope they can prove many things about the illegitimacy of Mueller and to have all of this reversed. Better still, have Mueller serve the sentences he worked for others to serve.
He could get credit for time served. Anyone seen something to this effect?
Hahaha! All of the alarming news stories about him spending a few decades in prison … this news makes me laugh out loud! Good for him! And I pray after the 2020 election Trump gives him the full pardon.
And by the way if the sentence is 4 years I think he only has to do like 85% of that and he already has some time served.
From the linked article: Federal sentencing guidelines had called for a term of roughly 20 years, but few observers had expected he would receive a sentence that long.
Few? Everything I read and heard was alarming and predicting a lengthy sentence. Was I just unlucky and saw the only dozen reports inflating his probable sentence?
“Was I just unlucky and saw the only dozen reports inflating his probable sentence?”
Possibly, but I think one was better informed by relying on an historical recollection of Judge Ellis’s comments all during the trial. It was quite obvious to the observer that the Judge wasn’t buying much of what Mueller & Weismann were trying to sell him.
Here are but two historical reports about the judge’s reactions to Mueller’s case against Manafort:
https://www.businessinsider.com/judge-ts-ellis-mueller-manafort-flip-trump-russia-2018-5/
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/aug/9/judge-ts-ellis-criticism-robert-mueller-prosecutor/
Look at your sources. What about NBC, ABC, MSNBC, CNN, WSJ, WaPo, etc? They were observers too and they greatly outnumbered the sane ones. 🙂
Just a quick review of news through March 1 reveals numerous articles predicting a long senteince! In fact I can’t find a single one that says anything like that excerpt in my post above (“few observers…”). What a crock. Stupid propaganda media. They’re trying to spin this now, “Hey, nobody said he was going to be imprisoned for 20 years!”.
Just today the last headline I remember seeing was something along the lines of ‘Why Paul Manafort will probably spend the rest of his life in prison’.
They were salivating over that! He’s 69, they figured with a 24 year sentence he’d die in prison. That’s really disgusting. I wouldn’t even wish that on Hillary, to die in prison. There are a few of those disgusting predictions in my headlines below.
Id love to see Hildabeast die in prison. Look at the people she had erased.
Vox: “Mueller recommends a very lengthy sentence for Paul Manafort”
Vanity Fair: “Robert Mueller May Have Handed Paul Manafort a Life Sentence”
CNN: “Special Counsel says Paul Manafort deserves up to 24.5 years in prison”
CBS: “Paul Manafort sentencing memo: Mueller’s office recommends 19.5 years”
Guardian: “Paul Manafort should be sentenced up to 24 years in prison”
WSJ: “Paul Manafort Could Get Two-Decade Prison Sentence”
Daily Beast: “69-Year-Old ‘Unrepentant Crook’ Paul Manafort Looking at Decades In Prison”
The Week: “Paul Manafort could spend the rest of his life in prison”
Yahoo: “Mueller: Manafort Should Face 19-24 Years on Bank, Tax Fraud Charges”
NBC: “Paul Manafort could get 19 to 24 years in prison and fined millions of dollars, prosecutors say”
ThinkProgress: “Without a presidential pardon, Manafort will likely spend the rest of his life in prison”
ABC: “Special counsel supports hefty prison term for Paul Manafort”
KRCA Sacramento: “Court filing: Manafort faces more than 19 years in prison”
Law 360: “Facing Up To 24 Years, Manafort Gets No Help From Mueller”
No wonder the libtards are perpetually disappointed. Propaganda media gets them all hyped up and then tries to claim it never said that. 🙂
The twitter left is melting down.
Commute his sentence. Then the new york court can’t charge him. Double jeopardy. He should move to Switzerland and find a small town for his family to live out their lives.
LikeLiked by 11 people
^^^^^This^^^^
I was under the impression double jeopardy doesn’t apply to separate jursidictions.
Madeleine I agree President Trump should commute his sentence but not pardon him. Let his conviction stand.
I think he ought to serve his sentence the same as any other similarly-convicted person would serve theirs.
It’s pretty clear he did some shady, illegal things and tried to defraud the US government out of rightfully-owed income tax. I don’t know how much he has been fined, or how much of his wealth that was earned via the fraudulent shenanigans has been forfeited, but it seems only just that a tax cheat of that magnitude serve some time even beyond the unjust solitary time.
Isn’t he eligible for parole sometime before 47 months? And I would hope his time served is not alongside hard core violent offenders.
What! Like Sharpton is serving for “tax debt”🙈🙈
LikeLiked by 2 people
Seriously?
He’s been in solitary confinement for over a year I believe, so hopefully that gets taken off his sentence.
After this Mueller nothingburger passes and the resistance in Congress shows themselves as impotent, Trump may pardon the guy. He may be a Swamp scumbag, but it’s pretty clear that he was only a target because he was associated with Trump. I’d tell Barr that either he delivers some scalps of Manafort’s peer scumbags like Podesta at al, or he delivers a pardon recommendation for Manafort.
If he Pardons him, I understand the State of New York can charge him with the same crimes. Commute with time served–he will remain a felon but New York can’t go after him.
No. New York has a tough double jeopardy law. The jury already rendered a verdict.
Virginia doesn’t
He’s been in solitary confinement for over a year I believe, so hopefully that gets taken off his sentence.
It definitely will. If he’s already done a year then he’ll probably have to do 2 more and he’ll be out. Or hopefully just until Nov 2020 and then he’ll be pardoned.
Mueller wanted 70 year old Paul Manafort to die in prison.
Mueller recommended 19-24 years.
Weismann recommended 20+ years for the crime of working for President Trump
They didn’t want Mueller to talk.
“Legal Insurrection @ LegInsurrection
#TheResistance is handling the Manafort sentencing about as well as they handled the 2016 election result.
6:11 PM – Mar 7, 2019” ~ tweet today
Expect the crooked mainstream TV personalities to all start whining in unison tomorrow once they get their marching orders from MediaMatters.
TRUMP 2020
IMHO, VSGPOTUSDJT should state that every week spent in solitary shall count as a month of jail time. Manafort’s been in solitary for more than a year, 52+ weeks -> 52 months of “regular time”, which is more than the 47 months he just got sentenced to.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Actually, it needs to wait until the other court weighs in — I suspect that they’d run the sentences “concurrently”, and that would dispose of them both.
I’m still disgusted re the solitary confinement for almost a year. That’s a killer. I seriously wonder how much shorter Manafort’s life will be due to that type of incarceration.
I still think that Trump should commute his sentence. I have little doubt that Manafort is guilty, but I have absolutely no doubt that he never would have been investigated much less charged if he hadn’t agreed to help VSGPDJT.
The problem with Manafort is that the DOJ and IRS had already looked at his past and previously decided not to prosecute. Hope he can make it another year and then Trump pardons him on November 4, 2020 after winning a second term. He will need it after the more severe sentence next week from the Clinton judge. The targeting of Republicans has got to stop when in plain site others are going unpunished.
Therein the reason, IMHO, for the commutation. No one can try to prosecute Manafort again for the same crime.
Hope Manafort writes a book with the back story and how he worked for and with Podesta and Hillary for years and exposes things no investigation would ever uncover.
I hope Manafort testifies. I think this is why they were trying to silence Manafort.
If I understand the terms “commute” and “pardon”, then we don’t want Manafort’s sentence to be commuted, we want Manafort to be pardoned.
Influencing a judge’s sentancing much?
The Democrats got more than they deserved out of this case, considering this was 120% political.
does anyone know if there is going to be another sentencing for Manafort … since he had 2 trials against him.
This judge was more pro-Trump from the sound of his past rulings, but the other court was Obama Judge and was anti-Trump.
Maybe you guys can share about the other case and when sentencing is given. Thanks
Da Nang Dick was just on CNN demanding an explanation from the judge as to why he strayed so far from the recommendation of 19 to 24 years.
That dude is such a clown!
Have the judge ask Da Nang why he lied about his military record? When Da Nang gives a reasonable explanation then the judge should still not give Da Nang an answer because he is scum.
Old senator Gloomenthal can “demand” all he wants; as he is always one of the first to run for the cameras and his pals in the media. The judge will rightfully ignore him.
Da Nang Dick is a freak show within a Party of Freak Shows.
Illegal alien rapists’ and murderers’ sentences are pretty light, too, considering Democrats usually just set them free.
Hillary’s sentence was infinitely light, considering she was never charged for her violations.
I’m loving your pointed response! 😂I’m also looking forward to Dershowitz’s take on the sentencing because he also doesn’t like Tribe.
With or without Tribe I wouldn’t be surprised if Dershowitz thinks 4 years can even be considered excessive given the fact that Manafort is a “victim” of the Mueller/Weissman politically-motivated Legal Meat Grinder. Not a fan of Mueller. Not a fan of abusive prosecutors. Not a fan of the Trump targeting. Whether you like him or not, if Manafort wasn’t Trump’s campaign manager, he’d be sitting on a beach somewhere.
The snowflake meltdown has begun. 🙂
How are Don and Rachel ever going to be able to go on living…..
The cognitive dissonance exhibited by the tweets in those threads is mind-boggling.
He automatically gets 4 months off for good behavior. Lots of defense attorneys will say that the defendant has a drug or alcohol problem. If they complete a drug program in prison they get a year taken off. Manafort could be out in less than a year. Typically nonviolent offenders are sent home with less than a year left to serve. Great news! Mueller will have spent more time trying to screw Manafort than Manafort actually will spend in prison!
So far, our side has no one in jail and the Swamp has two (Cohen and Manafort)………Thanks Jeff Sessions.
BTW, I am not counting Reality Winters who is doing 5 years.
Jeff Sessions made sure she was caught and sent up the river.
Sessions cleaned about a dozen people from the FBI/DOJ and many Pedo rings and MS 13’s before he left—and appointed Huber.
Quit confusing people with facts, NCPatriot!
We sort of got James Wolfe from the Intel committee. 2 yr recommended (joke charges) and a letter from the committee. Voila , 2 mos.
That was a scam. I wonder if Wolfe can still be prosecuted for the leaking.
Sessions ran out the clock on the statute of limitations for Clinton.
Are you kidding? Clinton is still committing crimes that can put her away, if there are adults in the room…and some of her past crimes may not have the same statute of limitations.
I still have a bit of hope left.
Mueller got Oscar so is he ready to move out?
When the hell report is getting released and done?
LikeLike
that is barely English…
Another of the usual suspect jackasses weighing in. Ugh.
I see they all have their libtard talking points now. “Consecutive”. lol
I think it’s all just a bunch of Manufactured nonsense.
I would expect, that if it isn’t clear to everyone who is watching closely, the secret police and dirty DOJ will continue to expose their bias.
I think Preet has some very dirty laundry. He’s way too involved. But, then. wasn’t he part of getting the Russian lawyer into the country for the Trump tower meeting?
Trump should pardon every one of these political prosecutions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t criminals like Manafort generally get 3-4 years or so in a Federal Country Club somewhere? I mean we’re talking 10’s of millions, not 10’s of billions like Madoff. Bank fraud. Tax evasion. Yawn.
We are not Russia or another communist/socialist country, we are the United States, a long standing bastion on trial precedent and rights of the individual charged. Justice Scalia must have been turning over in his grave at some of the deprivation of these rights by the Mueller/Weissman team in the treatment of Manafort and resurrection of DOJ/Justice claim.
Putting Paul Manafort in solitary confinement these last nine months was imho, excessive in call and risked Manafort’s life. It was noted at today’s sentencing that Manafort’s eyes were “bloodshot”. If no guard gave him fortifying swig(s), it’s reasonable he either cried during the proceeding (not reported, and no time out taken for him to compose), or, more likely, his blood pressure today was through the roof risking stroke.
This Manafort trials is, imho, a shameful episode in America’s political judicial history, one not seen for many many decades if then. As other’s mentioned, DOJ and Justice had considered charging Manafort previously for these exact crimes many years ago, but declined. Did Paul Manafort provide information to the DOJ/Justice in the past such that his sins were forgiven? This resurrection was because Manafort worked on President Trump’s primary selection June 2016, i.e., it was political in nature to send a harsh message.
American’s who are crying that no justice was served tonight by Judge Ellis’s ruling should recall the day of McCarthyism and Internment. Better still, American’s should cherish our right to fair treatment in captivity and trial, less we ourselves be treated as this aging man was in solitude for many, many months.
This was a seriously frightening and bordering evil period for not only Manafort but for United States justice system. I for one am very relieved that a wisoned senior Judge, Judge Ellis was able to set the tables of American justice right again with his declination of excessive sentence.
I AM DISGUSTED WITH MY NATION. Germannazi Müller searched for a crime to get Manafort to compose. These Gestapo tactics don’t belong here. Commute Manafort.
Manafort has been held in a prison for a while, correct?
We he be entitled to time served? People on twitter saying he’s been in prison for 9 months already.
Fed inmates typically do 85% of their sentence, and he will get credit for time already served.
I think it would be very unusual if he did not.
Less than 3 years because of “good time”. Without time served Manafort would be required to do 85% of 47 months in prison, that’s 40 months. And then with 9 months already done he’s got 31 months left to do.
And that future time not in solitary…
Does the 47 months include the time Gestapo Bob Mueller already had him behind behind bars ???
Counts as ‘time served.’
Damn! No chair?….No lethal injection?
Sundance, Democrats and Republicans knew about Manafort’s past. I think they even warned McCain about hiring him for his campaign.
The question is: Who placed Manafort in Trump’s campaign?
It’s a set up or they would have warned Trump about his past.
Who is the person, who either recommended Manafort to Trump or brought him into Trump’s political team?
Sounds like a set up. Place shaddy people around Trump to them spy on Trump using these individuals.
He was recommended to help get the delegates for the nomination, he did the same for Reagan.
Bush’s DOJ/FBI did warn McCain about Manafort and I think Deripaska
The Dossier is actually a recycled story Glenn Simpson wrote for the WSJ in 07
It was meant to frame McCain who would be for sure running against Hillary, then the witch lost to Obama.
Obama’s DOJ/FBI did not warn Trump, instead they planted spies all over to incriminate him and used Manafort
I think Manafort was carefully chosen by the swamp.
He is going to jail for old crimes. Known to the FBI for a long time.
But as soon as he was placed near Trump. Boom! Let’s get him! We know we can jail him and use him for FISA abuse.
Good point. PT needs to get to the bottom of all of this if not already.
Obviously, no one warned Donald Trump, IMHO. Although, maybe he already knew Manafort had a dark past. I would assume there may have been some financial disclosures when Manafort bought his Trump Tower condo.
I thought that Bob Doyle recommended him to PT. I could be totally off here because I am going from memory only before the Convention. That seems like a lifetime ago!
I would think Trump would have to wait until the Mueller report comes out before doing Pardons.
Also, I’m sure in Trump’s rebuttal to Mueller report, Trump will go into the “extreme” way Mueller went after pro-Trump people, and let off the hook Dems who did the same thing Manafort did (padesta’s brother) and others that did the same thing and yet were not arrested in the NIGHT, and put through the same process as Manafort got.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think Trump needs to wait until the 2020 election to do any pardons. Whether he wins or loses he can issue pardons the day after the election. 🙂 I hope he remembers to #FreeBlago, one of the Dem victims of Barry Obama.
Equal Protection demands it.
Obstruction of justice. If Mueller ever does end the witch hunt.
I’ve seen several references to Manafort’s “solitary confinement” and I want people to know that high-profile inmates are often kept in a special area in their own cells. He was not in what is known as “segregation” which is extreme isolation with little time out of the cell and no TV or books or anything. He was just in “protective custody”, actually to protect him. He was able to make phone calls, had his own bathroom, and some time out of the cell each day, etc. He didn’t have to share his cell with someone else. Obviously it sucks to be in jail or prison but it wasn’t quite as horrible as some think. He will get credit for that time served, so there’s that too.
Bravo to Judge T.S. Ellis III.
The cruelty and vindictiveness on the left is evident once again in their objections to leniency. The one sided prosecutions of the politically corrupt DOJ during the last 2 years have spoiled them.
Notice when POTUS objects to a Judge’s rulings, he’s an obstructionist monster but then the left goes bananas against a reasonable ruling when it doesn’t satisfy their need to see political opponents suffering horrible conditions and penalties. Some of these unhappy people would have been burning their prey at the stake only a few decades ago and enjoying every groan and scream.
Amen, Amen, Amen!!!!!
Don’t worry leftists, Just pretend the 4 years is equivalent to “doggy years”
Manafort and Stone get hit with judicially imposed gag orders while democrat attorney & Clinton fixer Lanny Davis gets Cohen, the convicted serial liar, a free pass to sing for Congress and the crooked media.
September 26, 2017
Anyone who thinks that our Congress and Judiciary are still legitimate need to really understand what’s going on.
This isn’t like rooting for a sports team that loses because of lack of talent. This is losing because half the players are cheating and the other half are throwing the game.
The federal government is officially illegitimate.
Hear, hear!
Stone needs to go somewhere and sit down and shut up. His neverending desire for attention only hurts PDJT and MAGA and isn’t helping.
He should get the same sentence Podesta got… Oh…
His sentence seems fair and deserved for crimes he admitted to committing. Would someone remind me why we think he got shafted and also explain to me how his sentence is unjust?
Call me NotGettingIt.
The sentence seems quite lopsided compared to what Podesta got for the same crime.
So the issue is that Podesta got off easy but Manafort didn’t. Seems to me both are criminals and both should be fairly punished.
I guess when illegals are turned away at the border and say well the DACA kids get to stay, then they should as well, we should allow that?
Manafort committed crimes that he plead guilty to. He got a fair sentence. Seems right to me.
I do appreciate your reasonable response, however.
In case you haven’t noticed, Podesta hasn’t even been charged.
That’s the point.
For one, he was partners with the Podesta’s at the time and they committed similar crimes, if not worse, but they are not even being charged.
Seems to me then the only injustice here is that Podesta got off, not that Manafort didn’t. Both are guilty or so it seems to me.
Neither Manafort nor Stone are heroic figures and neither deserve to be treated as victims OR to be treated unjustly. Let their punishments fit their admitted crimes and hope justice is served in all cases.
While I agree with you, that very widely misses the point.
We don’t have a Constitution or rule of law if it only applies to some.
We’re celebrating a light sentence, it seems. REALLY? That just proves many don’t understand the level of lawlessness that exists, period.
Well, the FBI knew about his crimes many years ago (2006?) it just became of interest when he joined Trump’s campaign
You tell me….how is it just?
He was definitely targeted but he admitted to committing crimes. Those that targeted him may be guilty of something but it doesn’t change the fact Manafort is an admitted criminal.
People shouldn’t get mistreated just because they align with PDJT or the MAGA movement. Nor should they be forgiven because they align with PDJT or the MAGA movement. That is, if justice is to be served.
Do people want justice and the rule of law or do they just want our guys to walk and the other guys to fry?
The DOJ had already decided not to prosecute a few years back, and there did not seem to be any new evidence from their original review.
This also happened today.
Hahaha! Bad day to be a libtard.
So today is Presidential Term,Day Number 777 on March 7. Rucky! 😁
I pray this means he gets out of solitary confinement now!!! We have serial killers who haven’t spent as much time in solitary as Manafort has.
The BIG message here is a WARNING to anyone who dares to work for or publically support President Trump in 2020…You’re next! We will hunt you down and make up crimes, threaten your family and livelihood if you do!
These TV lawyers got it wrong.
Keep those fingers crossed….Susie.
I sure that Judge Amy Berman Freisler will do what her pimp Müller demands
All of these lefty POS wanting a 20 year sentence for the very same thing the Podesta Brothers did and have not spent one night in jail, just screams political prosecution…and a warning that “none of you non big club members better ever try this again!
Mr. Starbucks, you’re next. The Left doesn’t care that you have lefty ideas…you don’t belong to the CLUB!!!
This good news for Manafort. Hopefully he can rebuild his life.
Is he dirty? I really don’t care. What I care about is equal application of laws and justice. This could be a template for locking up a good percentage of DC lobbyists if they apply the same scrutiny and prosecutorial aggressiveness. So we have the clown in charge of this travesty now in the DOJ in charge of FARA. Fine, go get the rest of them and let’s see if there is equal application.
Could be the added plus out of this . Cracking down (tracking? ) on who is representing other countries and for whose benefit. Friend or Foe.
Like China-connected lobbyists?
From the BOP website here’s how long he will be in for: Feds serve 85% of their gross sentence so that takes it to 40 months. 6 months in a half way house ro home detention = 36 months. If he qualifies for RDAP deduct 9-18 mos. That’s 18-27 mos depending. Deduct the “time served” from the jail he’s in (3 mos??) and he’s out in the sunshine in 15-24 months.
This is a travesty of justice but 2 years is a poot in a windstorm when you’re his age.
Thanks God he’s gotten “leniency” in the context of what Arch-Criminal Muller was controlling for.
Poor guy tried to minimize his taxes by leaving offshore earnings offshore. Oh the humanity!
Ellis was probably tired of wading through all the bullsh** that Herr Mueller and his SS officers shoveled into court.
6 months to a year
Judge made it 47 months. That’s months folks. So instead of 4 YEARS! That’s right fake news, you get to report the sentence in months not years
Think Judge Ellis did that on purpose?
Unfortunately I bet that Bytch DC Judge, Amy Berman Jackson, will throw the book at Manafort in his second sentencing.
She’s also overseeing the Roger Stone case and is a Barry/Mueller ally.
I thought what was interesting about this today were the number of counts the jury could not reach a verdict on.
…as if Mueller threw anything he could at him hoping something stuck.
Help Trump get elected, got to prison for “crimes” the other side commits – and many are committing and will never be charged with murder – that’s the lesson here.
Let’s not gaslight one another.
