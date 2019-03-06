Representative Jim Jordan Discusses Border Crisis and Congressional Impeachment Plan…

Posted on March 6, 2019 by

Ohio Representative Jim Jordan appears on Laura Ingraham show to discuss the National Security Emergency at the U.S-Mexico border and the Pelosi impeachment plan.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Bill Barr, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Clinton(s), Cold Anger, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, Election 2020, FBI, IG Report FISA Abuse, Legislation, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Spygate, Tea Party, TowerGate, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

5 Responses to Representative Jim Jordan Discusses Border Crisis and Congressional Impeachment Plan…

  2. sundance says:
    March 6, 2019 at 12:14 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. sundance says:
    March 6, 2019 at 12:17 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Normally Quiet Observer says:
    March 6, 2019 at 12:38 am

    ATTENTION LAURA: WAKE UP!!!!!! Americans ARE looking, and waiting for “scalps on the wall”!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s