Sunday Talks: Jim Jordan -vs- Chuck Todd…

Congressman Jim Jordan appears on NBC Meet The Press with Chuck Todd to debate the congressional testimony of Michael Cohen.

When it comes to issues surrounding the Clinton/Steele dossier it is quite remarkable to see how far Chuck Todd is willing to take his Mamet act: ie. pretending not to know things, because those things are counter to his necessary Trump-Russia narrative.

Jim Jordan keeps throwing facts at Todd, and Todd keeps ducking and jiving to avoid the sunlight.

