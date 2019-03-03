Sunday Talks: Jim Jordan -vs- Chuck Todd…

Congressman Jim Jordan appears on NBC Meet The Press with Chuck Todd to debate the congressional testimony of Michael Cohen.
When it comes to issues surrounding the Clinton/Steele dossier it is quite remarkable to see how far Chuck Todd is willing to take his Mamet act: ie. pretending not to know things, because those things are counter to his necessary Trump-Russia narrative.
Jim Jordan keeps throwing facts at Todd, and Todd keeps ducking and jiving to avoid the sunlight.
Chunky Toad is hard to stomach.
That was pretty horrible.
It was a sh!tshow. I hate Chump Toad, stupid miserable creep.
That was a dismal interview,
though it was EXACTLY “Meet the Press.”
“Meeting” the Press is no longer a worthwhile enterprise.
Since the media is no longer interested in serving as an unbiased accountability board,
it’s imperative that internal government watchdog boards
perform more quickly and with a higher profile.
Meet the Press died along with Tim Russert.
Jordan is a great spokesperson – should run for higher office! Smart!
Speaker
He did but the “fix” was in. THAT’s why it was held behind closed doors. Bullies reign. Too many Rinos with deep pockets attached to Chamber of Commerce, Koch Brothers, and all others with lots of money to buy Congresspersons. Sad (:
Fred stole my thunder,
Jordan for high office!
Notice how Todd pushes that idiotic meme of “Republicans” starting the dossier. the truth being that the Washington Free Beacon was played by Fusion GPS. WFB received zero information from their payments to Fusion GPS. Which is not surprising since Fusion GPS is a Democratic Party organ which would never help anyone that looks at the Democratic Party and its policies critically.
Chuck Todd reminds me of a Mediaite resident Democrat disqus troll
The fact they keep trying to blame it on GOP is almost proof that Hillary is running the disinformation campaign. This stinks of her projections.
Ole Maynard G. Krebs (Todd) was none too subtle in promoting the new Dem. narrative….Trump surrounded himself with liars. The collusion narrative is pretty much gone.
What if the Spanish Inquisition was focusing on Chuck Todd and his friends, or Hillary Clinton and her friends or investigating John Podesta instead of Paul Manafort? And how clean is Mueller himself?
How right you are, today! The Podestas were Manafort’s partners at one time. So why focus on Gates and not Podestas? One is close to POTUS, the other is close to HRC. 2-tier justice system.
Collusion is long gone.
The new narrative ‘PDJT surrounded himself with liars’ is weak tea.
Manafort was a long time Repub operative, brought in to manage the Convention then released. Cohen was only one of MANY Trump lawyers, his ‘fixer’. And Cohen’s ‘lie’ to Congress was covering that he had continued to push the Moscow hotel deal with mobster Felix Slater AFTER Trump had abandoned it. Three star General Flynn had a distinguished service record, fired by PDJT, then tripped up by Mueller and Weissman. Papadop was so peripheral PDJT probably did not even know he existed. The eventual FISA spy warrant was not Papadop, it was Carter Page.
VERY weak tea. But shows again vividly the PDJT animus in MSM.
I absolutely 100% despise Chuck Toad. He is a DISGRACE! He clearly has an agenda… which is to subvert the TRUTH and compund the LIES of the Democrats/Clinton Machine.
DISGRACEFUL!!!!!
Jim Jordan absolutely ROCK! ❤
Church Todd is an advocate, like a lawyer for the left, like a lying lawyer for the left, with no judge present to keep him honest.
And Chuck Todd is being an advocate, while claiming to be a fair judge of correctness (the news).
I feel like I have been defrauded!D
Good job Jordan!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Chuck Todd. What a waste. Why bother?
At 3:30 Todd asks (and I paraphrase) ‘why don’t you want the mueller probe to end… you keep on interfering with it so obviously you don’t want it to end’.
Amazing. There are so many leaps of logic there that newton minow just jumped into the ocean to be eaten by sharks.
‘Chuck why do you want to murder yourself and your entire extended family? I mean why else would you get that haircut and then appear on national tv every week…’
I’m beyond frustrated by all this. Thank god we have Trump to smooth all this out. Our VSG can tweet at 3am calling this a witchhunt.
maga!!1!
I never knew how obnoxious Chuck Todd is! Will never again waste my time listening to an interview of his. Creep bastard.
Jim Jordan is a national treasure. I hope he stays in politics for years to come.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Phuck Todd can consume feces and expire.
Sorry.
This is exactly the reason why I do not watch TV news. I gave it 3:09 minutes. The lies, and deception is too much to fathom.
LikeLike
Jim Jordan is more effective when he speaks to the viewers rather than when he argues with or tries to school Chuck Tood.
There are two options: (1) in this hearing, Cohen commited yet additional crimes by repeatedly lying to Congress when he states he has never been to Prague or (2) the allegations in the Steele Dossier are garbage based on the fact that the only allegation with any specificity is that Cohen met with a Russian official in Prague to discuss secret payments for Romanian hackers. Exactly when is Cohen going to be charged with the criminal activities described in the Steele Dossier? He’s not going to be. Mueller is done with him. Cohen has already been charged by Mueller and plead guilty to a number of crimes none of them related to the allegations in the Dossier. It’s over. At this point, any rational person, even Chuck Todd, should admit that the Steele Dossier is garbage.
Heh Chuck, here’s the deal: the DOJ sets a special prosecutor on you and anybody you know, and puts them through the wringer, gets them in perjury traps, goes after their wives and children, finds every parking ticket or misdemeanor, and bankrupts them with attorney fees.
Then I come along and ask, “Hey Chucky Toad! How come you hang out with criminals? What would your answer be?”
Ole ,chuck is a bad actor reading bad scripts..
Todd interrupted his guest even more than Shawn Hannity interrupts his
Yes.
Humor and sarcasm (Alinsky) can go a long way.
“Mr. Todd, at least 6 confirmed lies by Cohen before Congress should nominate him for a Pinocchio award!”
Jim Jordan’s excellent tactic (Make a truth statement then list off what we know) to counteract Chuck Todd’s Mamet act (pretend not to know things) summed up nicely in his tweet:
“There was no collusion…Here’s what we know…”
It’s apparent that either Todd is deliberately lying and misrepresenting various facts about the collusion/Spygate facts or he genuinely believes the lie or he is actually reporting on an issue while having not done basic research and professional due diligence ( seeming to continue to suggest that Cohen went to Prague, for one example.) It’s quite stunning.
Yes. And many Liberals talk like this.
Imagine if all one reads is the NY Times, and watches MSNBC and CNN?
Paul Manafort was planted into the Trump Campaign by the CIA and FBI and their covert asset Roger Stone to dirty-up the Trump organization for operation Crossfire Hurricane. Cory Leandowski was abruptly removed for this operation. Remember, Manafort previously ran John McCain’s campaign and was deeply involved with Russian Oligarch, Oleg Deripashka and John McCain in the CIA coup in the Ukraine. Stone recommended Manafort to Trump. The FBI wanted Deripashka to testify that Manafort was a Kremlin asset. He refused. So Manafort is now in solitary because he could testify that he was an FBI plant. Roger Stone played along with the recent FBI raid on his home to give the impression that he is not on the FBI payroll, which is why it was so over the top. Roger Stone is a covert CIA operative going back to the Nixon Administration and an continuing operative of Henry Kissinger who forced Nixon resignation in the Watergate scandal, and who now seeks to remove Trump using a similar playbook.
BarneyRubble says:Roger Stone is a covert CIA operative going back to the Nixon Administration
Barney, you and Fred need to lay off the DINO juice, it’s messing up your head.
Alrighty, I need some Pepto after watching that. Hat tip to Mr. Jordan who did a fine job with the Toad.
Yes!
My one quibble would be he could have added this in: Highly respected, liberal lawyer and Harvard professor Alan Dershowitz says the crimes Mueller has found are primarily “process crimes” or crimes that happened pre-Donald Trump.
No principled person should ever allow himself or herself to be interviewed by Chuck Todd. He has determined beforehand what he wants to hear and does not allow careful reasoning with substantiation of claims. He sounds far more like the politicians he supports and nothing like a good investigative journalist.
I was less than pleased with Jordan’s inability to respond to Toad’s “when did you stop beating your wife?” question of why the President surrounds himself with people who don’t tell the truth.
It is virtually impossible in either the DC Swamp or high profile presidential political campaigns to surround yourself with people at least some of whom are less than honest about their personal objectives. It is quite obvious that the President was unaware of the dark side of either Cohen or Manafort, and accepted them for the limited skills they were hired to perform.
The same question can easily be asked of Ozero, Bush, Clinton…every president. They all had people in their administrations and campaigns who turned out to be dishonest in one way or the other. Its a ridiculous question.
For that matter, why does CNN continue to hire and retain program hosts who don’t tell the truth?
Todd, interrupt, interrupt, interrupt.
