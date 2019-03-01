Lynne Patton: “Michael Cohen turned on the President because Mueller threatened to throw his wife in jail for up to 30 years”…

The appearance of long-time Trump confidante Lynn Patton at the congressional testimony of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen created a considerable stir amid Washington DC. However, the context of her appearance takes on even more drama when considered against Patton’s Facebook post from January 18th of this year:
Lynne Patton: […] 3) Many of you may already know that I considered Michael Cohen to be one of my very best friends. Countless people can confirm that we were virtually inseparable during my employment at Trump – and that he is, single-handedly – responsible for introducing me to the Trump family and effectively changing my entire life. I would be lying if I didn’t admit that my heart still breaks for him and for his family, with whom I had grown extremely close.
4) What many of you may not be aware of is the fact that I can personally confirm that the ONLY reason Michael Cohen “turned on” the President of the United States is because Mueller threatened to throw his wife in jail for up to 30 years. Period. She is the co-guarantor of a $20M personal loan that Mueller discovered Michael secured back in 2015 by falsely inflating the value of his taxi medallions – effectively making her part & parcel to the federal charge of “Making False Statements to a Financial Institution,” to which Cohen ultimately plead guilty. This is also the reason why Cohen’s longtime taxi medallion partner, Evgeny “Gene” Freidman, was granted immunity. (read more)
This is a rather stunning statement. However, it holds the elements of truth and explanation as to why the Special Counsel, Robert Mueller/Andrew Weissmann, would pass off their assembled Cohen prosecution to the Southern District of New York.
If this leverage against Cohen’s wife to gain virtually unlimited legal and political cooperation is true; and it does follow a pre-established pattern of unethical prosecutorial conduct previously displayed by Andrew Weissmann; then many of the issues surrounding the behavior of Michael Cohen do begin to make sense.
Interestingly, this type of unlawful coercion and threat to compel a guilty plea and cooperation from a defendant are specifically prohibited:
In fact, when Michael Cohen appeared before Judge Andrew Carter on November 29th, 2018, part of the plea questioning from the court goes directly to this issue.
The judge specifically asked Cohen, twice, if any threats or promises were made to Cohen in exchange for his cooperation. [TRANSCRIPT]:
If it is accurate that prosecutors leveraged the potential prosecution of Mr. Cohen’s wife in order to gain his plea agreement – then not only were those threats unethical, demonstrably prosecutorial misconduct and potentially illegal, but also Michael Cohen’s denial therein means he would have lied to the court in his plea hearing as noted above.
However, this could explain how much control is being exerted over Cohen for maximum political value. Remember this same prosecution twice agreed to defer Cohen’s imprisonment to afford him time to testify to congress.
Additionally, immediately after the guilty plea by Michael Cohen his advisor/spokesman, Lanny Davis, then changed the legal team in preparation for further exploitation by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Elijah Cummings and democrat politicians in congress.
WASHINGTON […] Lanny Davis, Cohen’s legal adviser, announced that Michael Monico and Barry Spevack will replace Petrillo, a former federal prosecutor, and his associate, Amy Lester.
Petrillo, who worked for years in the U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York, had represented Cohen through his cooperation with federal prosecutors, including special counsel Robert Mueller. Cohen hired Petrillo on June 19, 2018, replacing white-collar defense attorney Stephen Ryan.
A source familiar with the shakeup told The Daily Caller News Foundation that the change is being made because the focus for Cohen is now on “Washington and Congress” rather than with prosecutors in New York. (link)
Curiouser, and curiouser…
[…] 9) Lastly, given that Michael Cohen is barred from discussing the Russian investigation when he testifies before the House Oversight Committee, it’s safe to conclude that his testimony … will effectively amount to nothing more than political theater and partisan fodder for late night hosts simply to embarrass a sitting President over past behavior he may or may not have engaged in as a private citizen.
10) In closing, Michael Cohen always wanted to be famous. Sadly, he has gotten his wish. I personally stopped communicating with Michael when it became known in May 2018 that he was defrauding various companies (from a Korean defense firm to a global pharmaceutical company) for millions of dollars by falsely claiming he could leverage his connection with the President to their favor. (more)
Final thought… Yikes, if what Patton claims is accurate, well, what does that say about the guy in charge of the Mueller process, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein?
I don’t think Cohen is a unreluctant anti-trumper though. Did you watch the hearing? Either he’s a great actor or he hate Trump a lot. There was no need to go out of the way to go after Trump on lots of other nonsense like racism. When a GOP went after Cohen as a pathological liar, he snidely responded, you mean Trump right?
What he said was scripted and coached by Lanny Davis. These things are well rehearsed, just as Blasey Ford against Kavanaugh, by Bromwich.
Lynne Patton’s claim fits a pattern. I recall reports that Michael Flynn pled guilty to spare his son from prosecution. What a bunch of thugs!
And it has Andrew Weissmann’s fingerprints all over it. Ask Sidney Powell.
A lot of wood for scaffolds and rope is going to be required.
Now Mr mule will hold off the report. This will stall trump from having documents declassified do to being afraid of being accursed of obstruction. This will give the dems time to hold enough hearings to impeach trump. He needs to declassify now before its to late. He has to hit them hard if he waits he and we are screwed.
As Sundance says, “it does follow a pre-established pattern of unethical prosecutorial conduct previously displayed by Andrew Weissmann.”
Yes, this is a pattern one sees in many federal prosecutions. However, where Weissmann takes this to the next, and disturbing level, is that he has gone after an attorney for the target.
This is new territory of prosecutorial corruption, typically seen only in third-world dictatorships or narco republics.
I have personally watched my brother take a beating from a small town Assistant AG over an incident that happened almost three years ago. My brother is a different man today and he is angry and he is letting the b’tards get to him.
Every person is wired differently and you just never know their breaking point and when that happens, they turn on everyone. Even Lynn Paton had to break away from Cohen and she tells a compelling story especially in light of the stories that Sydney Powell has told regarding Robert Mueller/Andrew Weissmann.
So, all I know today is that the United States is suffering from Democrats in a way that really shakes the party of the KKK’s image and foundation as legislators. How long can we stand to let the unethical socialists and communists march toward their quest of taking over this nation? They really don’t care about our laws and sure as heck only want power over all citizens. No one is immune. Beware….
AG BARR? ARE YOU THERE? ARE YOU GOING TO RESTORE JUSTICE IN THE UNITED STATES ANY TIME SOON, MR. BARR?
AG Barr, please drink a cup of your favorite coffee and go to work. The choices are many. An ability to delegate would be helpful.
Personal requirements are a degree of intestinal fortitude and some shards of belief in the USA as a constitutional republic. PLEASE.
However, the context of her appearance takes on even more drama when considered against Patton’s Facebook post from January 18th of this year
Hmmmmmmmmmm
Additionally, the context of Cohen and Davis meeting with Schiff and Cummings prior to the hearing takes on even more drama.
Additionally, the context of the fact that Mueller’s report might not be what the Dem’s want, so they have to keep fueling this insane fire, before even more people lose interest and move on with their lives.
Additionally, the context of the fact with Cohen’s testimony, he’s giving Schiff another stick or two to throw on the fire to continue looking into the President’s past, no matter what the Mueller report says.
This was all about perpetrating this fraud for as long as they can.
I hope this Lynne person
is not whispering in POTUS ear about poor poor
Michael has no choice, be kind to him..
I get they are strong arming him but still
he did those things he got his wife to sign the
loan and she did..the tone of this is oh poor, poor
Michael Cohen..Is POTUS suppose to
just accept this guy turning on him..?
‘Oh what a wicked web we weave…’ NOTHING is ever like it seems in DC. In every instance, you have to peel back the onion to ultimate come face to face with evil. Face to face with the swamp…..Everything, everyday…24/7…Always waiting for the other shoe to drop. Wears you down…
EVIL….
gee, if this is true, I sure hope it comes out on Fox and Friends and other places that support the president today .
It is so strange to see the Dems/Leftists/MSM tear down our laws and use illegal tactics like this. Why is there not an outcry from the American people. Very worrying.
Lynne Patton was on yesterday AM with Fox and Friends (who else will cover this story?). Heard interview while taking kids to school.
Sounds rehearsed and I believe he was given something in order to make up the stories.
On a side note, did any of you notice that Lynne Patton is wearing AOC’s white cape (the one she wore at the SOTU)? Is this the new female version of a superhero outfit? I like it a heck of a lot better on Ms Patton. I also LOVE her last name 😉
Patton was on Laura Ingraham show tonight also. Laura let her talk.
These strong-arm tactics used by Rosie, Mueller, Weinstein and etc are actionable.
Everything we know of Mueller, from his Whitey Bulger days and previous, depicts a thoroughly unscrupulous political operative accustomed to leveraging “unethical” (make that criminally extortionate) charges against any target whose celebre conviction advances his career.
We accept these revelations totally as given. Boiling this frog will definitively test Barr’s own integrity… after Rosenstein, Sessions, Wray et al., at what point does The Network begin to choke on its own phlegm?
Given the nature of these utter sleazebags, sooner or later Trump will have to take the reins and drive Rats’ stagecoach back along the Oxbow Route towards Missouri’s “Show me” home.
