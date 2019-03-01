He Speaks Big Truth – “A Message for Hollywood”…

A young man who lives in the area of Los Angeles has a message for the Hollywood elites that speaks truth. WATCH:
Within that seven minute speech this young man foretells of a future that is exactly what CTH outlined when we shared the following image:
At the end of all progressive leftism; when you carry out their policies to their logical conclusion; what we find is this massive wealth disparity between the haves and the have-nots.
This is not supposition.
History is an empirical guide that cannot be ignored.
All you have to do is look back at the past thirty years for an example of what happens when government control, leftist policies, are carried out. The middle-class is wiped out; wages stagnate or decrease; the wealth gap keeps increasing; crony-government benefits those with the largest financial influence over political policy.
By design the process benefits the most elite, the investment class and those with political power.
Within their progressive outlook, wealth is defined as a singularly limited economic pie and the elites step forward to announce their distribution model which requires increased taxation.
As a result, immediately disparity increases. And so they, as professional politicians, historically propose solutions – their solutions. However, their solutions are actually the preferred solutions of their campaign contributors, ie. Wall Street. The same Wall Street that funds lobbyists, like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, to set the economic legislative priorities of congress.
Meanwhile our visit to the grocery store, food, energy etc. leaves us dealing with price increases at jaw-dropping levels. This is what happens when multinationals take over, a production economy becomes a service economy.
To keep the underemployed pitchforks at bay, government policy (now directed by Wall Street globalists and corporations) subsidizes the income gap. EBT, WIC, SNAP and food stamp assistance necessarily skyrockets.
Temporarily the pitchforks are dropped, but economic independence turns to dependence; people become even more frustrated. With government policy adjusted for self-preservation, deficits necessarily explode.
The factual counter to this decades-long corrupt process is represented within the middle-class policies of President Donald Trump.
Yes, Trump is the anti-elite; not necessarily in persona (he is that also) but in actual outcome of policy. Notice how right now working-class wages are rising. Notice how the value of work is now increasing… and, more importantly, notice how the ‘wealth gap’ in the past two years is actually closing.
President Trump doesn’t achieve this by redistributing a limited amount of American economic wealth; he achieves these results by creating even more economic pies. Trump’s economic policies actually increases all American wealth. The American middle-class becomes more valuable…. 600,000 high-wage manufacturing jobs are created. The American worker becomes more valuable.
For the first time in many decades the chief executive of the United States walked into office concerned about the fiscal stability of the average American, without a single IOU on his Oval Office desk. For the first time ever, a titan of American Main Street is in the oval office.
Witnessing President Trump bringing skilled labor union leaders into the White House on Day #1 was evidence therein. Meeting with manufacturing giants in the Auto industry is even more evidence. People can attempt to obfuscate it, but actions speak louder than words. President Trump is Main Street, period.
Additionally, President Trump’s economic DNA outlook is compromised of American business interests at a micro-cellular level. As a direct result of Trump’s MAGAnomics the distance between the Wall Street economy and the Main Street economy narrows.
How long until Main Street one again surpasses Wall Street is up for debate. However, regardless of how long it takes, within the narrowing process we find a shift from “dependence” to “independence”; all created by Trump’s America-First economy.
All of this prosperity is achieved with the common sense principles behind Making America Great Again.
Truth.
Very wise for his young years. There is still hope for us.
It’s a cycle. One must work for a living. When one choses to avoid it and instead opts for politics-to-wealth and “serves” freeloading, productive-work-avoiding socialists, the remaining workers get taken to the cleaners via The Law (see Bastiat for a description of what the law is supposed to be).
Law abiding become prisoners to corruption via the law, not allowed to respond effectively because such is illegal. So, it continues until the remaining choice for the law abiding is poverty or mortal danger vs. action. At that point, the break-even is hit, and a response occurs.
Liberty may ultimately ensue, only to be flushed away by the next generations.
America embraces Liberty over Socialism.
It’s that simple.
[Credit To Pence at CPAC]
The RNC and every GOP candidate needs to run video of blue states and esp. of the cities of our land, almost all of them run by “progressives.” In CA alone, SF and LA and increasingly the once pristine San Diego are showing the years of neglect of the working class, those who need mental health services, and the growing drug problem.
I realize the socialists among the Dems will scream, “See, income inequality!” but the GOP needs to scream more loudly back at them, “No, SEE,,,no jobs for the working class, no vocational education, jobs sent overseas, and politicians on the left screaming for more poor to flood over the border.”
Excellent. Thank you. The video would be a great campaign speech.
Great clip. I thought the Hunger Games series was a good example of where we are. With District I in DC and the rest of us in fly over country being looked down on. At some point there will be consequences.
I evacuated CA for all those reasons he stated and more. Unfortunately what ailes CA is spreading to other States. There will come a reckoning.
