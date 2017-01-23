Union Leaders Praise President Trump After Meeting – Cheer for Removal of TPP…

The America-First winning is exponential. Union leadership met today with a pro-jobs, pro-growth, pro-USA president. Leadership from construction/manufacturing, pipe fitters, steel workers and industrial machinist unions met today with President Trump and exit the meeting with incredible praise for the respect he showed them.

Pause. Let that sink in. Union Leadership praising a Republican President. It’s a new day folks, and President Trump is the leading edge of a tectonic political realignment.

Just to put an exclamation point on the evolution, President Trump takes union leadership into the oval office and puts icing on the cake. Watch, and more importantly ‘listen’ to this video:

Union leaders say they’re looking forward to working with Pres Trump: “The respect [he] just showed us… was nothing short of incredible.” pic.twitter.com/ra6T3lKsCR — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) January 23, 2017

Legacy left-wing media will do their earnest best to downplay these events.

A few hours earlier President Trump brought the Corporate Executive Officers of major U.S. manufacturing businesses into a similar meeting to discuss the agenda of America First policy and outline his economic policy initiatives.

However, you’ll note the keen difference between the CEO meeting and the Labor Union meeting. President Trump brought the union team into the oval office. This is not a subtle or nuanced matter which should be overlooked by those who are understanding who we have elected as “A People’s President“.

Trump is exponentially smart, and knows how to present a very specific and truthful outline of principle for the American electorate. Within those bold truths, decades of manipulative political efforts deployed by his political opposition is simply destroyed like a feather in a hurricane.

This is jaw-droppingly brilliant stuff which needs to be emphasized. Not only is our President focused like a laser on American interests by walking in the land of bold and dynamic truth, he’s also deconstructing all political opposition at the same time.

How are Washington DC liberal democrats going to stand against Trump, when the political constituents of traditional democrat “blue-dog” moderate groups align with him? Short answer, they can’t.

How are Washington DC big government (Wall street) Republicans going to stand up against Trump when the base of their support aligns with Trump policy. Again, short answer, they can’t.

The base of President Trump’s support is widening and deepening as rapidly as the base of his initial support was created. The difference between the two groups is the initial base trusted him because of his history on these issues; the second group, the enlarging base, are those who did not believe but are now seeing reality – He’s the real deal.

As he reshapes the political constructs, President Trump is leaving the Democrat party with only the raving moonbats as their constituency – the very far left. Additionally, those within the Republican party who oppose him are similarly revealed as big government, crony capitalistic GOPe types. In essence, President Trump is methodically fracturing the UniParty.

“Wolverines” !

….Trump follows up meeting with the CEO’s and then labor unions, by IMMEDIATELY meeting with key Democrat and Republican leadership.

The party leadership is also watching Trump meet with business titans and union leadership, and he’s doesn’t give the UniParty any time to ‘huddle up’ and construct their political oppositional talking points.

President Trump’s schedule of urgency means the UniParty leaders have to relate to the events ‘in real time’ without the traditional poll-testing, asking the various lobbying special interests for constructs, or the ability to advance a constructed oppositional narrative.

In essence, Trump’s high energy approach, based on American values and principles, creates consistently building momentum and opposition is always reacting.

President Trump creates winning!

RT @DaveNYviii: Trump tells union leaders he just terminated TPP. Hearty round of applause ensues. pic.twitter.com/ShkhTe1ERy — Writer, CR HIATT (@CR_HIATT) January 23, 2017

