UPDATE* Talks End With No Deal – Second Half / Day Two: Trump-Kim Summit, Hanoi Vietnam…

Update from the White House: Statement from the Press Secretary Regarding the Hanoi Summit

“President Donald J. Trump of the United States and Chairman Kim Jong Un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea had very good and constructive meetings in Hanoi, Vietnam, on February 27-28, 2019. The two leaders discussed various ways to advance denuclearization and economic driven concepts. No agreement was reached at this time, but their respective teams look forward to meeting in the future.”

As the Summit concludes with no agreement, President Trump will be holding a press conference shortly.

President Donald Trump and Chairman Kim Jong-un held extended one-on-one and small group meetings on day two of their Hanoi summit. The schedule below may no longer be accurate (but the sequence should be roughly correct, maybe).

Vietnam is 12 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern Time. Most of the substantive public activities, including a joint signing ceremony and POTUS Trump press conference, will take place early Thursday morning U.S. time. Again, due to extended substantive Trump-Kim discussions, the schedule is now fluid… adjust expectations accordingly.

*Tentative* Schedule and Livestream(s) Below:

Sarah Sanders informs media the negotiations are ongoing but will wrap up at Metropole in next 30 to 45 minutes and Potus will return to Marriott. Press conference moved up from 4 p.m. to start at 2 p.m. She declined to say whether there would still be a joint signing ceremony but appears unlikely.

2:40am EST / 2:40pm (local) – President Trump departs Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi en route to the JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi. Hanoi, Vietnam

– President Trump departs Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi en route to the JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi. Hanoi, Vietnam 3:00am EST / 3:00pm (local) – President Trump arrives at the JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi. Hanoi, Vietnam

– President Trump arrives at the JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi. Hanoi, Vietnam 3:50am EST / 3:50 pm (local) – President Trump participates in a press conference. Hanoi, Vietnam

– President Trump participates in a press conference. Hanoi, Vietnam 5:15am EST / 5:15 pm (local) – President Trump departs JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi en route to Noi Bai International Airport. Hanoi, Vietnam

5:55am EST / 5:55pm (local) – President Trump arrives at Noi Bai International Airport Hanoi, Vietnam

6:05am EST / 6:05pm (local) – President Trump departs Hanoi, Vietnam, en route to Joint Base Andrews, Noi Bai International Airport

1:10am EST Friday Morning – President Donald Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews

1:20am EST Friday Morning – President Donald Trump departs Joint Base Andrews en route to The White House, Joint Base Andrews

1:30am EST Friday Morning – President Trump arrives at The White House

