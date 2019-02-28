UPDATE* Talks End With No Deal – Second Half / Day Two: Trump-Kim Summit, Hanoi Vietnam…

Update from the White House: Statement from the Press Secretary Regarding the Hanoi Summit
“President Donald J. Trump of the United States and Chairman Kim Jong Un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea had very good and constructive meetings in Hanoi, Vietnam, on February 27-28, 2019. The two leaders discussed various ways to advance denuclearization and economic driven concepts. No agreement was reached at this time, but their respective teams look forward to meeting in the future.”
As the Summit concludes with no agreement, President Trump will be holding a press conference shortly.
President Donald Trump and Chairman Kim Jong-un held extended one-on-one and small group meetings on day two of their Hanoi summit. The schedule below may no longer be accurate (but the sequence should be roughly correct, maybe).
Vietnam is 12 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern Time. Most of the substantive public activities, including a
joint signing ceremony and POTUS Trump press conference, will take place early Thursday morning U.S. time. Again, due to extended substantive Trump-Kim discussions, the schedule is now fluid… adjust expectations accordingly.
*Tentative* Schedule and Livestream(s) Below:
Sarah Sanders informs media the negotiations are ongoing but will wrap up at Metropole in next 30 to 45 minutes and Potus will return to Marriott. Press conference moved up from 4 p.m. to start at 2 p.m. She declined to say whether there would still be a joint signing ceremony but appears unlikely.
2:40am EST / 2:40pm (local)– President Trump departs Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi en route to the JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi. Hanoi, Vietnam 3:00am EST / 3:00pm (local)– President Trump arrives at the JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi. Hanoi, Vietnam 3:50am EST / 3:50 pm (local)– President Trump participates in a press conference. Hanoi, Vietnam
- 5:15am EST / 5:15 pm (local) – President Trump departs JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi en route to Noi Bai International Airport. Hanoi, Vietnam
- 5:55am EST / 5:55pm (local) – President Trump arrives at Noi Bai International Airport Hanoi, Vietnam
- 6:05am EST / 6:05pm (local) – President Trump departs Hanoi, Vietnam, en route to Joint Base Andrews, Noi Bai International Airport
- 1:10am EST Friday Morning – President Donald Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews
- 1:20am EST Friday Morning – President Donald Trump departs Joint Base Andrews en route to The White House, Joint Base Andrews
- 1:30am EST Friday Morning – President Trump arrives at The White House
Either the India/Pakistan problem or Kim’s unacceptable insistence on other demands.
Trump should propose next meeting in Taiwan and watch China go crazy.
LOL Can’t like/upvote you, so In place of “like/upvote” 😄😂👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽
LAUGH of the night. What a great idea.
Nicely done article detailing the agenda of the Summit, Sundance. Thank you. This is exciting and historical.
Is this good or bad?
Not sure. Could be a head fake.
He might use the Pakistan/India excuse to show Kim that he’s not as important as he seems to think he is or that he will never negotiate along unacceptable conditions (I’m thinking money, aka bribes in most parts of the world).
Another reason could be someone in his family is suddenly dying, such as one of Melania’s parents.
I can’t think of anything else that would disrupt the meeting so suddenly.
It could be as simple as no sanctions being lifted just ended the neeting.
wow–two minds think alike at the same time, but you were quicker on the keyboard.
…or they may need more time to hammer out disagreements. I think it was a Treeper who mentioned Kim wanted less sanctions right away. So it could be President Trump said No, unless we have proof Norks shows seriousness of denuking and sign an agreement saying so.
POSITIVE OUTCOME!!!
1.) Trump and team not willing to Just Do Something… as WE did and do expect… but not as everybody else did and does expect of The President.(*)
2.) Per #1: ‘splody heads. This may be the worst possible outcome for Trump Naysayers… This likely went in 180 degree from what the haters expected.
3.) Everybody knows where everybody stands. No need to beat around the bush unnecessarily. Waste of time for everybody.
4.) The Anti-Iran approach to Deal Making. We don’t get stuck with a pile of Poo-Poo.
5.) Diplomacy continues — presumably — as long as nobody stood up and banged their shoe on the table and stormed out, then nothing gained, nothing lost. We’re right back to where we were 3 days ago. (According to Trump and Pompeo: no hard feelings)
6.) Michael Cohen public testimony: 12 hour news cycle. This will at least dilute that whole dumpster fire of a sham public spectacle. We’ll see how long MSM is distracted and follows this real news… I’m sure at least a day or day and a half. All I know is: some folks like Shiny Objects; until a More Shiny Object gets dropped on the floor.
(*) Consider… MSM blowhards thought either or both:
1.) Trump would “get played” (rehash from the first summit), and/or
2.) Trump would Just Do Something for a “political win” (I think was Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd’s exact words)
From my perspective: positive outcome on multiple levels.
Post news conference: (1) They did make progress in last 36 hours;
(2) U.S. surprised Kim by their knowledge of where all their facilities are;
(3) NoKo wanted release of all sanctions; U.S. said no
(4) Kim said he would not re-start testing weapons;
(5) Still better off than we were a year ago;
(6) DS-MSM will go nuts anyway!!
Sundance post:
So, the joint signing ceremony appears unlikely…
Just thinking:
I wonder if the DS didn’t undermine this Summit somehow?
Let’s face it, PDJT has had opposition with just about everything he has tried to accomplish. Why would anything be different with this?
They certainly don’t want him to have a “win” with the Cohen fiasco going on, it would suck the air out of the room on that.
Just a thought.
Or, having been in long business meetings in SEA, if they can be wrapped up without some long drawn out lunch, everyone heads for an earlier flight/train.
I think Chairman Xi reacted to Kim’s comments about being very open to denuclearization. I think Dragon Xi went bonkers and called the handlers immediately.
I don’t trust Chol.
Just my ..02
Well, that throws some mud on it.
Something definitely happened…
The most likely answer.
I’ll guess that parties on both sides are spewing things to derail it. Backdoor channels. One little mistrust issue is all it would take for Kim to hold off.
I get a sense he wants to, but there is a lot of opposition,.
My thinking, too.
I’d rather have Kim come to USA and sign an agreement at WH (or Mar-a-Lago). Now that would grind the moonbatty Oppositon into dust. Ha!
Kim has embraced and reveled in the exposure and credibility the President has bestowed upon him, and elongating the “negotiations” will continue the international limelight shining upon him. IMO, Kim will play along and make no meaningful concessions as long as the President allows it.
Moreover, I agree with speculation that Xi reacted very negatively to Kim’s denuclearization comments and jerked Kim’s choke chain, turning the summit into a world-class embarrassment for the President and highlighting Kim’s role as Xi’s puppet. As a consequence, I think the USA-China trade negotiations just went south for China. The President hits back “twice as hard.”
The White House press release quoted at the top of this article is a very weak attempt at describing a train wreck as a country picnic.
If that is the case, China may be sorry to waste PDJT’s time? IDK.
That’s why I usually don’t comment on these type threads, I leave it to the expert, SUNDANCE!
Thanks for all you do, Sundance, very much appreciated!
Chol?
Anyone?
Kim Yong Chol, I believe.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kim_Yong-chol
Thanks WSB, much appreciated!
Would Xi be that dumb as to pull such a stunt in the midst of a USA/China trade negotiation? If yes, they’ll pay the ultimate price.
Yes.
Yes he would.
From his position he would believe Trump could not retaliate because the March 1st Tariff increase was already taken off the table. But don’t be surprised to see Trump find a way to hit back.
” But don’t be surprised to see Trump find a way to hit back.”
Twice as hard
Trump said twice ”We work under a different system – We work under a very different system”.
The 2nd presser between Trump and Kim clearly showed Trump’s extreme displeasure and Kim’s great nervousness.
Kim will be returning home with nothing, his head hung in shame. Not even partial denuclearization.
I agree that China played a big role in interrupting the Hanoi meeting but I also have a feeling that Kim might have been looking toward an important bribe to settle a partial deal because that’s the way these nations operate.
My thought it was China as stumbling block. The tell might be how that all plays out with them.
Kinda sounds like no deal at this time so PDJT is packing up early, he’s not the type to sit around and waste time.
I really need to read The Art of the Deal!!!
OK I just tabbed back to this to ask if anyone had a timezone “conversion chart” Question answered
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow, That’s interesting
Remember, we don’t know the outcome of the Sat/Sun China talks.
If the MOU is not dragon friendly, Chairman Xi would not be allowing Chairman Kim to get close to POTUS Trump.
The stronger the stance of the U.S. on China Trade. The less Xi is willing to allow Kim to escape.
It’s a hostage standoff…. Kim does not control his government; Xi does.
I believe you are right.
This ought to be some press conference.
Like!
Good thing for the Tree House, I highly doubt we would see it on the Lame Stream News!
The Treehouse Rocks!
Kinda like Schoolhouse Rock, only better!
Kim needs to come through or quit wasting the Presidents time…
The msm is way out in front of the press conference, proclaiming the summit to be a colossal failure for the President, to the surprise of no patriot anywhere.
Bingo.
Kim and Xi did not like rude American press nor KIm’s answer.
Will press get cold leftovers for supper?
If that’s the case, I hope PDJT let’s them have it with both barrels when he gets back!
Media=Enemy of We the People. 100%
I’m glad more people are finally calling him Chairman Kim Jong Un. It hasn’t replaced “dictator” & other low-blows but it’s a start
His name is Mud now to the Presidents dragging him half way around the Country for this…
Sara Sanders just confirmed via tweet read on Fox…no deals.
Well no more wasting the Presidents time…
PT must be ticked…and we do not know what this means for Kim.
Case in point for Kim: You never open your mouth to what is in a deal until it is signed.
On the other hand, I do believe Xi rattled him.
Kinda sounded that way when they skipped lunch.
I think Sundance pegged it again.
Remember Reykyavik ??
That could be a T-Shirt.
I think Xi decided to wait and see if that troublesome guy Trump is taken out by his dear purchased friends in our Congress.
Sundance, every time you mention the “carefully planned and orchestrated” scenario with trillions on stake, I always think of China scheming behind the scenes, bribing and blackmailing and stirring the pot. Who knows, maybe that DiChi’s driver was not just a spy but he also served as the liaison with the Chinese.
Waiting for the presser.
Ditch Mitch. And his wife.
This^^^
wow…something changed drastically
Asians can be very easily offended, especially their leaders in World forums.
I think the following may have upset Kim.
Was it a perfect save or a “lost in translation” situation?
When POTUS says “We’re discussing everything”, he is trying to palm off the sensitive question. But it may have been translated/understood as “yes we’re discussing human rights” which would be a huge….HUGE no no as far as Kim is concerned.
If Bolton, or anyone else, said, “you must discuss human rights”, he should be shot.
John Roberts on Fox seems to be thinking on the same lines, but I still think it more probable that this was China/Xi at work. We know in the first summit Kim was on the phone to China towards the end where the request was made regarding U.S. / South Korea joint military exercises.
The_Donald commenter said BBC is giddily celebrating “no deal”.
Can Europe spell “Auto Tariffs”?
This won’t end well for anyone in China or Europe.
Obama WANTED that Iran deal.
How else BHO to get $1B kickback, in cash from deal.
Does Xi think he’s going to get a China Trade Deal before POTUS locks in NK Denuclearization?
Tariff Man might have something to say about it.
USCOC playing “block-the-President” behind the scenes.
Incoming.
Idiot Ed Henry: “President Trump came all this way, and he didn’t get a deal.”
Riiight. $21 BILLION Deal SIGNED for Vietnam to purchase aircraft, engines and aircraft services.
Approaching 10% of Vietnam’s GDP.
Ed Henry, I consider that an anti-American comment. Shameful.
Tough question on Otto Warmbier. Miss that kid!
I believe Occam’s razor applies here bigly:
China controls NK and Xi is stalling until his bought and paid for Congress Criminals impeach our POTUS. Prepare NOW for POTUS to be impeached in the HR and convicted in the Senate.
Romney will vote AGAINST impeachment but it will happen anyway. Then Romney will try and portray himself as a supporter of Trump’s policies to get elected POTUS in 2020.
Will We the People let this happen? My bet is yes.
More coffee?…..Too much coffee?
Clinton impeachment redux.
House impeaches, Senate doesn’t get 67.
Back to work.
I thought the presser was very strong.
Trump and Pompeo were straightforward, answered all the questions fairly. The press seemed a lot more respectful than usual as well.
So much better for POTUS to hold the line rather than give away (via sanction relief) too soon. They got close, and now Kim will have to think about continuing to deal with sanctions–when perhaps many were hoping for relief.
Certainly there could be convergence with China as well, but it might be as simple as lots of progress but not quite enough. Kim did offer some–but not all and enough concessions on nuclear disarmament. We don’t want to act early and regret it later (Reagan and Reykjavik vs. Kerry with Iran)
If 20 Republican Senators voted to impeach (convict) President Trump, and that’s what it would take to get to the needed 67, the Republican Party will have destroyed itself, not for a generation, but forever.
