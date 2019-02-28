*UPDATE* Talks End With No Deal – Second Half / Day Two: Trump-Kim Summit, Hanoi Vietnam…

Update from the White House: Statement from the Press Secretary Regarding the Hanoi Summit

“President Donald J. Trump of the United States and Chairman Kim Jong Un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea had very good and constructive meetings in Hanoi, Vietnam, on February 27-28, 2019. The two leaders discussed various ways to advance denuclearization and economic driven concepts. No agreement was reached at this time, but their respective teams look forward to meeting in the future.”

As the Summit concludes with no agreement, President Trump will be holding a press conference shortly.

WH Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

President Donald Trump and Chairman Kim Jong-un held extended one-on-one and small group meetings on day two of their Hanoi summit.  The schedule below may no longer be accurate (but the sequence should be roughly correct, maybe).

Vietnam is 12 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern Time. Most of the substantive public activities,  including a joint signing ceremony and POTUS Trump press conference, will take place early Thursday morning U.S. time.   Again, due to extended substantive Trump-Kim discussions, the schedule is now fluid… adjust expectations accordingly.

ABC Livestream LinkARIRANG News Livestream

*Tentative* Schedule and Livestream(s) Below:

Sarah Sanders informs media the negotiations are ongoing but will wrap up at Metropole in next 30 to 45 minutes and Potus will return to Marriott. Press conference moved up from 4 p.m. to start at 2 p.m. She declined to say whether there would still be a joint signing ceremony but appears unlikely.

  • 2:40am EST / 2:40pm (local) – President Trump departs Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi en route to the JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi. Hanoi, Vietnam
  • 3:00am EST / 3:00pm (local) – President Trump arrives at the JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi. Hanoi, Vietnam
  • 3:50am EST / 3:50 pm (local) – President Trump participates in a press conference. Hanoi, Vietnam
  • 5:15am EST / 5:15 pm (local) – President Trump departs JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi en route to Noi Bai International Airport. Hanoi, Vietnam
  • 5:55am EST / 5:55pm (local) – President Trump arrives at Noi Bai International Airport Hanoi, Vietnam
  • 6:05am EST / 6:05pm (local) – President Trump departs Hanoi, Vietnam, en route to Joint Base Andrews, Noi Bai International Airport

Livestream:

.

  • 1:10am EST Friday Morning – President Donald Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews
  • 1:20am EST Friday Morning – President Donald Trump departs Joint Base Andrews en route to The White House, Joint Base Andrews
  • 1:30am EST Friday Morning – President Trump arrives at The White House

 

78 Responses to *UPDATE* Talks End With No Deal – Second Half / Day Two: Trump-Kim Summit, Hanoi Vietnam…

  1. sundance says:
    February 28, 2019 at 1:03 am

  2. sundance says:
    February 28, 2019 at 1:05 am

  3. Rynn69 says:
    February 28, 2019 at 1:06 am

    Nicely done article detailing the agenda of the Summit, Sundance. Thank you. This is exciting and historical.

  4. Nigella says:
    February 28, 2019 at 1:07 am

    Is this good or bad?

    • WSB says:
      February 28, 2019 at 1:13 am

      Not sure. Could be a head fake.

      • Sunshine says:
        February 28, 2019 at 1:53 am

        He might use the Pakistan/India excuse to show Kim that he’s not as important as he seems to think he is or that he will never negotiate along unacceptable conditions (I’m thinking money, aka bribes in most parts of the world).

        Another reason could be someone in his family is suddenly dying, such as one of Melania’s parents.

        I can’t think of anything else that would disrupt the meeting so suddenly.

    • mr.piddles says:
      February 28, 2019 at 2:34 am

      POSITIVE OUTCOME!!!

      1.) Trump and team not willing to Just Do Something… as WE did and do expect… but not as everybody else did and does expect of The President.(*)
      2.) Per #1: ‘splody heads. This may be the worst possible outcome for Trump Naysayers… This likely went in 180 degree from what the haters expected.
      3.) Everybody knows where everybody stands. No need to beat around the bush unnecessarily. Waste of time for everybody.
      4.) The Anti-Iran approach to Deal Making. We don’t get stuck with a pile of Poo-Poo.
      5.) Diplomacy continues — presumably — as long as nobody stood up and banged their shoe on the table and stormed out, then nothing gained, nothing lost. We’re right back to where we were 3 days ago. (According to Trump and Pompeo: no hard feelings)
      6.) Michael Cohen public testimony: 12 hour news cycle. This will at least dilute that whole dumpster fire of a sham public spectacle. We’ll see how long MSM is distracted and follows this real news… I’m sure at least a day or day and a half. All I know is: some folks like Shiny Objects; until a More Shiny Object gets dropped on the floor.

      (*) Consider… MSM blowhards thought either or both:
      1.) Trump would “get played” (rehash from the first summit), and/or
      2.) Trump would Just Do Something for a “political win” (I think was Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd’s exact words)

      From my perspective: positive outcome on multiple levels.

      • Jan says:
        February 28, 2019 at 3:00 am

        Post news conference: (1) They did make progress in last 36 hours;
        (2) U.S. surprised Kim by their knowledge of where all their facilities are;
        (3) NoKo wanted release of all sanctions; U.S. said no
        (4) Kim said he would not re-start testing weapons;
        (5) Still better off than we were a year ago;
        (6) DS-MSM will go nuts anyway!!

  5. Kimmy K says:
    February 28, 2019 at 1:15 am

    Sundance post:
    Sarah Sanders informs media the negotiations are ongoing but will wrap up at Metropole in next 30 to 45 minutes and Potus will return to Marriott. Press conference moved up from 4 p.m. to start at 2 p.m. She declined to say whether there would still be a joint signing ceremony but appears unlikely.

    So, the joint signing ceremony appears unlikely…

    Just thinking:
    I wonder if the DS didn’t undermine this Summit somehow?

    Let’s face it, PDJT has had opposition with just about everything he has tried to accomplish. Why would anything be different with this?

    They certainly don’t want him to have a “win” with the Cohen fiasco going on, it would suck the air out of the room on that.

    Just a thought.

    • WSB says:
      February 28, 2019 at 1:19 am

      Or, having been in long business meetings in SEA, if they can be wrapped up without some long drawn out lunch, everyone heads for an earlier flight/train.

    • sundance says:
      February 28, 2019 at 1:21 am

      I think Chairman Xi reacted to Kim’s comments about being very open to denuclearization. I think Dragon Xi went bonkers and called the handlers immediately.

      I don’t trust Chol.

      Just my ..02

      • WSB says:
        February 28, 2019 at 1:23 am

        Well, that throws some mud on it.

      • Nigella says:
        February 28, 2019 at 1:27 am

        Something definitely happened…

      • Scott says:
        February 28, 2019 at 1:27 am

        The most likely answer.

        I’ll guess that parties on both sides are spewing things to derail it. Backdoor channels. One little mistrust issue is all it would take for Kim to hold off.

        I get a sense he wants to, but there is a lot of opposition,.

      • Grandma Covfefe says:
        February 28, 2019 at 1:28 am

        My thinking, too.

        I’d rather have Kim come to USA and sign an agreement at WH (or Mar-a-Lago). Now that would grind the moonbatty Oppositon into dust. Ha!

        • dallasdan says:
          February 28, 2019 at 2:50 am

          Kim has embraced and reveled in the exposure and credibility the President has bestowed upon him, and elongating the “negotiations” will continue the international limelight shining upon him. IMO, Kim will play along and make no meaningful concessions as long as the President allows it.

          Moreover, I agree with speculation that Xi reacted very negatively to Kim’s denuclearization comments and jerked Kim’s choke chain, turning the summit into a world-class embarrassment for the President and highlighting Kim’s role as Xi’s puppet. As a consequence, I think the USA-China trade negotiations just went south for China. The President hits back “twice as hard.”

          The White House press release quoted at the top of this article is a very weak attempt at describing a train wreck as a country picnic.

      • Kimmy K says:
        February 28, 2019 at 1:30 am

        If that is the case, China may be sorry to waste PDJT’s time? IDK.

        That’s why I usually don’t comment on these type threads, I leave it to the expert, SUNDANCE!

        Thanks for all you do, Sundance, very much appreciated!

        Liked by 5 people

      • Kimmy K says:
        February 28, 2019 at 1:46 am

        Chol?

        Anyone?

      • Sunshine says:
        February 28, 2019 at 1:59 am

        Would Xi be that dumb as to pull such a stunt in the midst of a USA/China trade negotiation? If yes, they’ll pay the ultimate price.

        • sundance says:
          February 28, 2019 at 2:03 am

          Yes.

          Yes he would.

          From his position he would believe Trump could not retaliate because the March 1st Tariff increase was already taken off the table. But don’t be surprised to see Trump find a way to hit back.

          • dallasdan says:
            February 28, 2019 at 2:54 am

            ” But don’t be surprised to see Trump find a way to hit back.”
            Twice as hard

          • Sunshine says:
            February 28, 2019 at 3:00 am

            Trump said twice ”We work under a different system – We work under a very different system”.

            The 2nd presser between Trump and Kim clearly showed Trump’s extreme displeasure and Kim’s great nervousness.

            Kim will be returning home with nothing, his head hung in shame. Not even partial denuclearization.

            I agree that China played a big role in interrupting the Hanoi meeting but I also have a feeling that Kim might have been looking toward an important bribe to settle a partial deal because that’s the way these nations operate.

      • MaineCoon says:
        February 28, 2019 at 3:05 am

        My thought it was China as stumbling block. The tell might be how that all plays out with them.

  6. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 28, 2019 at 1:17 am

  7. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 28, 2019 at 1:21 am

  8. sundance says:
    February 28, 2019 at 1:26 am

    Remember, we don’t know the outcome of the Sat/Sun China talks.

    If the MOU is not dragon friendly, Chairman Xi would not be allowing Chairman Kim to get close to POTUS Trump.

    The stronger the stance of the U.S. on China Trade. The less Xi is willing to allow Kim to escape.

    It’s a hostage standoff…. Kim does not control his government; Xi does.

  9. fred5678 says:
    February 28, 2019 at 1:32 am

    Kim and Xi did not like rude American press nor KIm’s answer.
    Will press get cold leftovers for supper?

  10. jupitercomm says:
    February 28, 2019 at 1:39 am

    I’m glad more people are finally calling him Chairman Kim Jong Un. It hasn’t replaced “dictator” & other low-blows but it’s a start

  11. WSB says:
    February 28, 2019 at 1:41 am

    Sara Sanders just confirmed via tweet read on Fox…no deals.

  12. fred5678 says:
    February 28, 2019 at 1:49 am

    Remember Reykyavik ??

  13. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 28, 2019 at 1:51 am

  14. Summer says:
    February 28, 2019 at 1:52 am

    I think Xi decided to wait and see if that troublesome guy Trump is taken out by his dear purchased friends in our Congress.
    Sundance, every time you mention the “carefully planned and orchestrated” scenario with trillions on stake, I always think of China scheming behind the scenes, bribing and blackmailing and stirring the pot. Who knows, maybe that DiChi’s driver was not just a spy but he also served as the liaison with the Chinese.

    Waiting for the presser.

  15. sjp says:
    February 28, 2019 at 1:54 am

    wow…something changed drastically

  16. Arrest Soros says:
    February 28, 2019 at 1:57 am

    Asians can be very easily offended, especially their leaders in World forums.
    I think the following may have upset Kim.

    Perot Conservative says:
    February 28, 2019 at 1:20 am

    You guys skipped a BIG one!!

    Some snarky reporter asks Chairman Kim, “Will you be discussing human rights?”

    **Hot topic, wrong time.** Translator translates. … Pause…

    President Trump: “We’re discussing everything.”

    TRANSLATION: Trump just interceded, took pressure off of Chairman Kim, no losing face.

    Perfect “Save”.

    Was it a perfect save or a “lost in translation” situation?
    When POTUS says “We’re discussing everything”, he is trying to palm off the sensitive question. But it may have been translated/understood as “yes we’re discussing human rights” which would be a huge….HUGE no no as far as Kim is concerned.

    • Carson Napier says:
      February 28, 2019 at 2:04 am

      If Bolton, or anyone else, said, “you must discuss human rights”, he should be shot.

    • myrightpenguin says:
      February 28, 2019 at 2:05 am

      John Roberts on Fox seems to be thinking on the same lines, but I still think it more probable that this was China/Xi at work. We know in the first summit Kim was on the phone to China towards the end where the request was made regarding U.S. / South Korea joint military exercises.

  17. fred5678 says:
    February 28, 2019 at 2:02 am

    The_Donald commenter said BBC is giddily celebrating “no deal”.

  18. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 28, 2019 at 2:03 am

  19. BlackKnightRides says:
    February 28, 2019 at 2:08 am

    Does Xi think he’s going to get a China Trade Deal before POTUS locks in NK Denuclearization?

    Tariff Man might have something to say about it.

    USCOC playing “block-the-President” behind the scenes.

    Incoming.

  20. BlackKnightRides says:
    February 28, 2019 at 2:12 am

    Idiot Ed Henry: “President Trump came all this way, and he didn’t get a deal.”

    Riiight. $21 BILLION Deal SIGNED for Vietnam to purchase aircraft, engines and aircraft services.

    Approaching 10% of Vietnam’s GDP.

  21. Anon says:
    February 28, 2019 at 2:50 am

    Tough question on Otto Warmbier. Miss that kid!

  22. Mr. G says:
    February 28, 2019 at 2:53 am

    I believe Occam’s razor applies here bigly:

    China controls NK and Xi is stalling until his bought and paid for Congress Criminals impeach our POTUS. Prepare NOW for POTUS to be impeached in the HR and convicted in the Senate.

    Romney will vote AGAINST impeachment but it will happen anyway. Then Romney will try and portray himself as a supporter of Trump’s policies to get elected POTUS in 2020.

    Will We the People let this happen? My bet is yes.

  23. wisdomtravelletstalkconservative says:
    February 28, 2019 at 3:02 am

    I thought the presser was very strong.
    Trump and Pompeo were straightforward, answered all the questions fairly. The press seemed a lot more respectful than usual as well.

    So much better for POTUS to hold the line rather than give away (via sanction relief) too soon. They got close, and now Kim will have to think about continuing to deal with sanctions–when perhaps many were hoping for relief.

    Certainly there could be convergence with China as well, but it might be as simple as lots of progress but not quite enough. Kim did offer some–but not all and enough concessions on nuclear disarmament. We don’t want to act early and regret it later (Reagan and Reykjavik vs. Kerry with Iran)

  24. Carson Napier says:
    February 28, 2019 at 3:04 am

    If 20 Republican Senators voted to impeach (convict) President Trump, and that’s what it would take to get to the needed 67, the Republican Party will have destroyed itself, not for a generation, but forever.

