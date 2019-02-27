President Trump Meets Chairman Kim in Hanoi for Summit #2 – (Greeting: Video, Transcript)…

President Donald Trump and North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un meet for the first time at the Hanoi, Vietnam, summit. The location for the initial greeting, handshake and photo opportunity is the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi.

Remarks by President Trump – 6:28pm (local)

Q Mr. President, what do you hope to achieve in your talks with the Chairman?

PRESIDENT TRUMP: I think they’ll be very successful. Great relationship. I think they’re going to be very successful. We look forward to it. We both do.

Q Have you walked back at all on denuclearization in North Korea?

PRESIDENT TRUMP: No. Thank you all very much. Thank you. Thank you.

Q Mr. President, are you going to declare an end to the Korean War, sir?

PRESIDENT TRUMP: We’ll see. We’ll be seeing. Thank you. Thank you all very much. You’re coming back here in a while.

