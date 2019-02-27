President Trump Meets Chairman Kim in Hanoi for Summit #2 – (Greeting: Video, Transcript)…

Posted on February 27, 2019 by

President Donald Trump and North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un meet for the first time at the Hanoi, Vietnam, summit.   The location for the initial greeting, handshake and photo opportunity is the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi.

Remarks by President Trump – 6:28pm (local)

Q Mr. President, what do you hope to achieve in your talks with the Chairman?

PRESIDENT TRUMP: I think they’ll be very successful. Great relationship. I think they’re going to be very successful. We look forward to it. We both do.

Q Have you walked back at all on denuclearization in North Korea?

PRESIDENT TRUMP: No.

Thank you all very much. Thank you. Thank you.

Q Mr. President, are you going to declare an end to the Korean War, sir?

PRESIDENT TRUMP: We’ll see. We’ll be seeing.

Thank you. Thank you all very much. You’re coming back here in a while.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in China, N Korea, President Trump, Uncategorized, Vietnam Summit. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to President Trump Meets Chairman Kim in Hanoi for Summit #2 – (Greeting: Video, Transcript)…

  1. Wengair says:
    February 27, 2019 at 2:47 pm

    It’s amazing to me how cool VSGPDJT is in the face of not only a pending tough negotiation discussion with Kim but also with the malicious media there basically asking for the sacred cow in front of the party with which VSG will be negotiating. Smart move by him to cut that off quickly while
    not appearing closed off from the media.
    Meanwhile back in DC… (*sigh*; SMH) what have we allowed our Republic to become?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Luke of the D says:
    February 27, 2019 at 3:04 pm

    Why do the media’s cameras make that horrendous clicky-clack noise? What kind of cameras do they use? It is a cacophony! Those damn cameras make it impossible to concentrate on anything other than them and nearly impossible to hear anyone speaking! What gives?

    Like

    Reply
    • P says:
      February 27, 2019 at 3:32 pm

      “Those damn cameras make it impossible to concentrate on anything other than them and
      nearly impossible to hear anyone speaking!”

      IMO, reasons for the cameras and their noise:

      1) Without the noise, we the people might too easily forget MSM is present at these historic meetings and that would be a very BIG no-no.
      2) MSM doesn’t want we the people hearing what is said since it shows how awesome President Trump is during these summits, events, etc.
      3) MSM takes pleasure in annoying we the people.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s