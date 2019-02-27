President Trump Meets Chairman Kim in Hanoi for Summit #2 – (Greeting: Video, Transcript)…

President Donald Trump and North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un meet for the first time at the Hanoi, Vietnam, summit. The location for the initial greeting, handshake and photo opportunity is the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi.
Remarks by President Trump – 6:28pm (local)
Q Mr. President, what do you hope to achieve in your talks with the Chairman?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: I think they’ll be very successful. Great relationship. I think they’re going to be very successful. We look forward to it. We both do.
Q Have you walked back at all on denuclearization in North Korea?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: No.
Thank you all very much. Thank you. Thank you.
Q Mr. President, are you going to declare an end to the Korean War, sir?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: We’ll see. We’ll be seeing.
Thank you. Thank you all very much. You’re coming back here in a while.
It’s amazing to me how cool VSGPDJT is in the face of not only a pending tough negotiation discussion with Kim but also with the malicious media there basically asking for the sacred cow in front of the party with which VSG will be negotiating. Smart move by him to cut that off quickly while
not appearing closed off from the media.
Meanwhile back in DC… (*sigh*; SMH) what have we allowed our Republic to become?
Why do the media’s cameras make that horrendous clicky-clack noise? What kind of cameras do they use? It is a cacophony! Those damn cameras make it impossible to concentrate on anything other than them and nearly impossible to hear anyone speaking! What gives?
“Those damn cameras make it impossible to concentrate on anything other than them and
nearly impossible to hear anyone speaking!”
IMO, reasons for the cameras and their noise:
1) Without the noise, we the people might too easily forget MSM is present at these historic meetings and that would be a very BIG no-no.
2) MSM doesn’t want we the people hearing what is said since it shows how awesome President Trump is during these summits, events, etc.
3) MSM takes pleasure in annoying we the people.
