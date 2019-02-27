Michael Cohen Congressional Testimony – 10:00am Livestream

Michael Cohen, former lawyer for Donald Trump, testi-lies before the House Oversight Committee. Mr. Cohen is scheduled to report to federal prison on May 6th. Mr Cohen is being assisted by Bill and Hillary Clinton’s former lawyer, Lanny Davis.

The start time for the hearing is 10:00am EST, and the hearing is being simulcast around the globe by every possible media outlet imaginable. A political circus.

CSPAN Livestream Link – PBS Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link

.

