Michael Cohen Congressional Testimony – 10:00am Livestream

Michael Cohen, former lawyer for Donald Trump, testi-lies before the House Oversight Committee. Mr. Cohen is scheduled to report to federal prison on May 6th. Mr Cohen is being assisted by Bill and Hillary Clinton’s former lawyer, Lanny Davis.
The start time for the hearing is 10:00am EST, and the hearing is being simulcast around the globe by every possible media outlet imaginable. A political circus.
CSPAN Livestream Link – PBS Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
This is what I hear Cohen saying:
Cohen’s testimony marks the Fort Sumter moment of the ongoing coup attempt. This means we are entering the hot phase of this conflict and, as the military likes to say, no plan survives contact with the enemy. The Deep State fully intends to exploit innuendo as it’s casus belli and use that cudgel to drive down Trump’s popularity. They can easily force an impeachment indictment out of the House, but they cannot get a conviction vote out of the Senate (68+ senators) unless Trump’s polling drops below 30%. But failing that, they hope to use a national smear campaign to undermine the next election, which is less risky in terms of instigating a hot revolution, but also less certain in terms of using voting rigging to force a defeat. Nevertheless, they are pulling out all the stops in their desperation. Things will get ugly, but that is a two-way street. Remember, the Democrat nominee will be running as an advocate of infanticide.
Trump, on the other hand, is continuing to win in the job of being president. That is no small matter. The counter-punches will be arriving later this Spring. Do not despair, the battle has only just begun.
It’s troubling to hear a lawyer testifying against his client openly on matters that are clearly privileged. The privilege belongs to clients, not the lawyer. Where is the legal profession? Do they know this kind of acts will endanger the whole profession?
Cohen has already been disbarred due to his felony convictions. I guess he assumes he has nothing further to lose. He may reconsider that assumption once he goes to prison which will be soon.
It is not supposed to be Cohen’s decision. His testimony should have been prohibited. Very upsetting, just like a priest telling the whole world of your confession. This should not be allowed.
You are right of course but anything goes when it comes to President Trump. These people are on a search and destroy mission and they will stop at nothing NOTHING in that effort. It is sickening that this is happening. I refuse to watch or listen. I am not going to help their ratings as they seek to destroy the country
Yep, and there is something suspicious about NY debarring him the day before his testimony. Not sure if there is a connection but pretty sure it was not coincidence.
Mueller will make sure Cohen will die in prison just like he did Whitey Bolger after he was done with him. He will get the lock in the sock treatment with Mueller’s directive. Convicts hate rats. Cohen will have to put in the hole to stay alive my opinion. But once Mueller is done he will sign his death warrant my opinion again. Ask Whitey Bolger Mueller had him moves to another prison the next day he was dead just be aware.
I could not agree more. I had to turn it off. What a sorry loser and he cannot get into prison fast enough. Maybe his true punishment will be when he is assigned cells with Bubba. Arrgh!
He will meet the lock in the sock just like Whity Bolger. With Mueller directive.
Seriously? SAT scores? His opening statement talks about the President hiding his SAT scores.
Another thing – he testifies that people don’t walk behind Trump’s desk at Trump tower and DonJr. did so collusion? I’ve seen Ivanka do it many times at Trump Tower and the WH.
This is the most pathetic statement – this is all they could do?
And the part about how he does everything for his wife and kids? I want to hear about all the affairs…
“Picture this scene”- Michael Cohen
This is the most disgusting thing i’ve ever seen happen in this country. May they all burn in Hell one day and I pray that Cohen never makes it out of jail.
He won’t Mueller has all witness killed
This is the Dems nuclear bomb.
I sure hope they are ready for the backlash.
Well if so, I believe their bomb controls jammed big time!
This is ridiculous on its face and will do no damage whatsoever to their intended target.
Lou Dobbs, I repeat from another comment, said the leftist media and the leftist politicians are in a closed feedback loop. Excellent point.
Nobody else buys their garbage. The rest of the country ignores it, while we here need use it only as a reason to eat popcorn. And laugh.
I’m talking about the Democrats in my post above.
Reading his pack of lies verbatim. Karma’s a bitch, Cohen.
Clinton’s Fixer, Lanny Davis, is acting the statement out, as he reads along with Michael Cohen.
So Cohen claims he got 11 checks as reimbursement but he only submits one check into evidence?
Also, if these payments were in fact for “hush money” reimbursements and not for retainer fees, then where are the pay stubs for Cohen’s employment? Is he claiming he didn’t get compensated for working as President Trump’s attorney?
If secret payments to stop harassment claims were illegal, then pretty much everyone in Congress and the Senate would be in prison. There is nothing wrong or illegal about paying off an jerk to stop harassment claims – in all honesty, the harasser should be charged with blackmail and imprisoned themselves.
How does a man without a soul do any soul searching?
LikeLiked by 1 person
by looking for others’ souls…
As to these proceedings….
“Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter.”
Isaiah 5:20
PS – in just 4 minutes, Jim Jordan convicted every democrat in that room, right along with all their media mouthpieces.
Looking forward to hearing Jordan! He was terrific before the hearing too…
“I have never asked, or would accept a pardon from President Trump”
He is going out on a limb rejecting what will never be offered.
Yes Cohen, you’re a rat. And rats don’t do well in prison.
unfortunately, I’m sure he has been promised a private room in a minimum security facility so he can write his book.
This so-called man is nothing but mafia. This is a setup by the SC to entrap PT. He is the scum of the earth. Whatever PT has on this man I would hold back and make him sweat it out. This man is not going to prison (unless this doesn’t do the trick). He is going to be let go without jail time because he is such a brave soul to have testified against his client and the president of the USA. JMO
Are the Democrats questions (ie, Cummings) and answers (ie., Cohen) all scripted or what? Cohen does not read very well in addition to being a horrible ex-lawyer.
I would think that Cohen’s performance is 100% scripted with very carefully chosen words, sentence structure and phrasing to literally squeeze blood from a turnip in an attempt to validate “Orange man bad”.
Probably been scripted for months. Only delayed for when PDJT would be out of the country. There should be something illegal about this whole affair. I will bet there are tracks of Cohen, Davis, Dems, and SDNY colluding on this travesty of a congessional hearing. IMO, This is a new low for the Dems and our Country.
Can’t wait to see Sundance’s analysis after this sh*tshow is over.
more fake theatrics.
this whole thing is one expensive con job.
a complete disgrace to our founding fathers and every single warrior lost defending our freedoms.
STOP.
VOTING.
FOR.
THESE.
TREASONOUS.
SWAMP RATS.
BOTH SIDES.
ALL WE HAVE IN D.C. IS TRUMP……PRAY FOR OUR LION IN CHIEF…DAILY.
and p.s.
ignore the chatter.
45 ain’t goin anywhere.
My biggest question at this point- how did this a-hole manage to keep his job with the Trump Org. for as long as he did?
Love Don Jr. He is so like his Dad! 🙂
“Women for Cohen” —half the men on that site are men.It was just for fun. I guess, Mike should have great time in prison.
He’s going to love that toilet bowl plunger
Now he’s worried about attorney client privilege?? WTF?
I have 3 words for Debbie Blabbermouth Schultz- AWAN CRIME FAMILY.
I hope the Republicans come out much stronger than what Jim Jordan just did.
“I lie, l lie and I cheat on my taxes. I have my entire life, but I’m not now, nor am I trying to reduce my time in prison. Swear to God.”
Cohen’s entire testimony.
Meanwhile, according to the US Mainstream Propaganda Machine, nothing is going on in Vietnam… crickets…
Hey, It’s Micheal Cohen…Except he is not going free.
https://metro.co.uk/2019/02/27/fat-rat-finally-freed-drain-cover-massive-rescue-operation-8761215/?ito=social&fbclid=IwAR2j5WRiZhB5qBu0wdRe_Yqoj9TASO3FuXJCUWalUkaHJXNOHnYHgdU28b4
https://metrouk2.files.wordpress.com/2019/02/sei_54272791-2151.jpg?quality=90&strip=all&zoom=1&resize=540%2C405
I wouldn’t want to speculate Debbie Wasserman Schultz …… like everything in my opening statement…..but, but, but……yep.
Cohen is such a liar. This is all innuendo with no substance.
Debbie Washerwoman-Sgt Shultz ????
Debbie: “DNC hack…Russians…”
if Cohen had balz: “Well Deb, if you guys hadn’t had Seth Rich er, neutralized, we could ask him”
“The hardest working man in Presidential history campaigning did NOT intend to win. Swear to God.” Cohen The 🐀
