Michael Cohen Congressional Testimony – 10:00am Livestream

Michael Cohen, former lawyer for Donald Trump, testi-lies before the House Oversight Committee.  Mr. Cohen is scheduled to report to federal prison on May 6th. Mr Cohen is being assisted by Bill and Hillary Clinton’s former lawyer, Lanny Davis.

The start time for the hearing is 10:00am EST, and the hearing is being simulcast around the globe by every possible media outlet imaginable.  A political circus.

CSPAN Livestream LinkPBS Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

147 Responses to Michael Cohen Congressional Testimony – 10:00am Livestream

  1. andyocoregon says:
    February 27, 2019 at 10:40 am

    This is what I hear Cohen saying:

  2. TomA says:
    February 27, 2019 at 10:42 am

    Cohen’s testimony marks the Fort Sumter moment of the ongoing coup attempt. This means we are entering the hot phase of this conflict and, as the military likes to say, no plan survives contact with the enemy. The Deep State fully intends to exploit innuendo as it’s casus belli and use that cudgel to drive down Trump’s popularity. They can easily force an impeachment indictment out of the House, but they cannot get a conviction vote out of the Senate (68+ senators) unless Trump’s polling drops below 30%. But failing that, they hope to use a national smear campaign to undermine the next election, which is less risky in terms of instigating a hot revolution, but also less certain in terms of using voting rigging to force a defeat. Nevertheless, they are pulling out all the stops in their desperation. Things will get ugly, but that is a two-way street. Remember, the Democrat nominee will be running as an advocate of infanticide.

    Trump, on the other hand, is continuing to win in the job of being president. That is no small matter. The counter-punches will be arriving later this Spring. Do not despair, the battle has only just begun.

  3. lfhbrave says:
    February 27, 2019 at 10:43 am

    It’s troubling to hear a lawyer testifying against his client openly on matters that are clearly privileged. The privilege belongs to clients, not the lawyer. Where is the legal profession? Do they know this kind of acts will endanger the whole profession?

    • andyocoregon says:
      February 27, 2019 at 10:49 am

      Cohen has already been disbarred due to his felony convictions. I guess he assumes he has nothing further to lose. He may reconsider that assumption once he goes to prison which will be soon.

      • lfhbrave says:
        February 27, 2019 at 10:54 am

        It is not supposed to be Cohen’s decision. His testimony should have been prohibited. Very upsetting, just like a priest telling the whole world of your confession. This should not be allowed.

        • CountryClassVulgarian says:
          February 27, 2019 at 11:05 am

          You are right of course but anything goes when it comes to President Trump. These people are on a search and destroy mission and they will stop at nothing NOTHING in that effort. It is sickening that this is happening. I refuse to watch or listen. I am not going to help their ratings as they seek to destroy the country

          Liked by 1 person

      • joebkonobi says:
        February 27, 2019 at 11:00 am

        Yep, and there is something suspicious about NY debarring him the day before his testimony. Not sure if there is a connection but pretty sure it was not coincidence.

        Liked by 1 person

      • chipin8511 says:
        February 27, 2019 at 11:14 am

        Mueller will make sure Cohen will die in prison just like he did Whitey Bolger after he was done with him. He will get the lock in the sock treatment with Mueller’s directive. Convicts hate rats. Cohen will have to put in the hole to stay alive my opinion. But once Mueller is done he will sign his death warrant my opinion again. Ask Whitey Bolger Mueller had him moves to another prison the next day he was dead just be aware.

    • J Gottfred says:
      February 27, 2019 at 10:59 am

      I could not agree more. I had to turn it off. What a sorry loser and he cannot get into prison fast enough. Maybe his true punishment will be when he is assigned cells with Bubba. Arrgh!

  4. Lulu says:
    February 27, 2019 at 10:45 am

    Seriously? SAT scores? His opening statement talks about the President hiding his SAT scores.

    Another thing – he testifies that people don’t walk behind Trump’s desk at Trump tower and DonJr. did so collusion? I’ve seen Ivanka do it many times at Trump Tower and the WH.

    This is the most pathetic statement – this is all they could do?

    And the part about how he does everything for his wife and kids? I want to hear about all the affairs…

  5. sunnyflower5 says:
    February 27, 2019 at 10:48 am

    “Picture this scene”- Michael Cohen

  6. maggiemoowho says:
    February 27, 2019 at 10:49 am

    This is the most disgusting thing i’ve ever seen happen in this country. May they all burn in Hell one day and I pray that Cohen never makes it out of jail.

  7. Ken Maritch says:
    February 27, 2019 at 10:50 am

    This is the Dems nuclear bomb.
    I sure hope they are ready for the backlash.

    • steph_gray says:
      February 27, 2019 at 11:11 am

      Well if so, I believe their bomb controls jammed big time!

      This is ridiculous on its face and will do no damage whatsoever to their intended target.

      Lou Dobbs, I repeat from another comment, said the leftist media and the leftist politicians are in a closed feedback loop. Excellent point.

      Nobody else buys their garbage. The rest of the country ignores it, while we here need use it only as a reason to eat popcorn. And laugh.

  8. maggiemoowho says:
    February 27, 2019 at 10:51 am

    I’m talking about the Democrats in my post above.

  9. andyocoregon says:
    February 27, 2019 at 10:51 am

    Reading his pack of lies verbatim. Karma’s a bitch, Cohen.

  10. sunnyflower5 says:
    February 27, 2019 at 10:53 am

    Clinton’s Fixer, Lanny Davis, is acting the statement out, as he reads along with Michael Cohen.

  11. Honest Abbey says:
    February 27, 2019 at 10:53 am

    So Cohen claims he got 11 checks as reimbursement but he only submits one check into evidence?

    Also, if these payments were in fact for “hush money” reimbursements and not for retainer fees, then where are the pay stubs for Cohen’s employment? Is he claiming he didn’t get compensated for working as President Trump’s attorney?

    • Luke of the D says:
      February 27, 2019 at 11:11 am

      If secret payments to stop harassment claims were illegal, then pretty much everyone in Congress and the Senate would be in prison. There is nothing wrong or illegal about paying off an jerk to stop harassment claims – in all honesty, the harasser should be charged with blackmail and imprisoned themselves.

  12. andyocoregon says:
    February 27, 2019 at 10:53 am

    How does a man without a soul do any soul searching?

  13. ForGodandCountry says:
    February 27, 2019 at 10:54 am

    As to these proceedings….

    “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter.”
    Isaiah 5:20

    PS – in just 4 minutes, Jim Jordan convicted every democrat in that room, right along with all their media mouthpieces.

  14. Ken Maritch says:
    February 27, 2019 at 10:55 am

    “I have never asked, or would accept a pardon from President Trump”

    He is going out on a limb rejecting what will never be offered.

  15. andyocoregon says:
    February 27, 2019 at 10:55 am

    Yes Cohen, you’re a rat. And rats don’t do well in prison.

  16. Blue Moon says:
    February 27, 2019 at 10:59 am

    This so-called man is nothing but mafia. This is a setup by the SC to entrap PT. He is the scum of the earth. Whatever PT has on this man I would hold back and make him sweat it out. This man is not going to prison (unless this doesn’t do the trick). He is going to be let go without jail time because he is such a brave soul to have testified against his client and the president of the USA. JMO

  17. lotbusyexec says:
    February 27, 2019 at 11:01 am

    Are the Democrats questions (ie, Cummings) and answers (ie., Cohen) all scripted or what? Cohen does not read very well in addition to being a horrible ex-lawyer.

    • bakocarl says:
      February 27, 2019 at 11:09 am

      I would think that Cohen’s performance is 100% scripted with very carefully chosen words, sentence structure and phrasing to literally squeeze blood from a turnip in an attempt to validate “Orange man bad”.

    • joebkonobi says:
      February 27, 2019 at 11:13 am

      Probably been scripted for months. Only delayed for when PDJT would be out of the country. There should be something illegal about this whole affair. I will bet there are tracks of Cohen, Davis, Dems, and SDNY colluding on this travesty of a congessional hearing. IMO, This is a new low for the Dems and our Country.

      Can’t wait to see Sundance’s analysis after this sh*tshow is over.

  18. eric says:
    February 27, 2019 at 11:04 am

    more fake theatrics.
    this whole thing is one expensive con job.
    a complete disgrace to our founding fathers and every single warrior lost defending our freedoms.
    STOP.
    VOTING.
    FOR.
    THESE.
    TREASONOUS.
    SWAMP RATS.
    BOTH SIDES.
    ALL WE HAVE IN D.C. IS TRUMP……PRAY FOR OUR LION IN CHIEF…DAILY.
    and p.s.
    ignore the chatter.
    45 ain’t goin anywhere.

  19. Seneca the Elder says:
    February 27, 2019 at 11:05 am

    My biggest question at this point- how did this a-hole manage to keep his job with the Trump Org. for as long as he did?

  20. cheekymeeky says:
    February 27, 2019 at 11:06 am

  21. sunnyflower5 says:
    February 27, 2019 at 11:08 am

    “Women for Cohen” —half the men on that site are men.It was just for fun. I guess, Mike should have great time in prison.

  22. Seneca the Elder says:
    February 27, 2019 at 11:09 am

    Now he’s worried about attorney client privilege?? WTF?

  23. Seneca the Elder says:
    February 27, 2019 at 11:10 am

    I have 3 words for Debbie Blabbermouth Schultz- AWAN CRIME FAMILY.

  24. maggiemoowho says:
    February 27, 2019 at 11:12 am

    I hope the Republicans come out much stronger than what Jim Jordan just did.

  25. Joe says:
    February 27, 2019 at 11:14 am

    “I lie, l lie and I cheat on my taxes. I have my entire life, but I’m not now, nor am I trying to reduce my time in prison. Swear to God.”

    Cohen’s entire testimony.

  26. tonyE says:
    February 27, 2019 at 11:14 am

    Meanwhile, according to the US Mainstream Propaganda Machine, nothing is going on in Vietnam… crickets…

  28. sunnyflower5 says:
    February 27, 2019 at 11:16 am

    I wouldn’t want to speculate Debbie Wasserman Schultz …… like everything in my opening statement…..but, but, but……yep.

  29. Firefly says:
    February 27, 2019 at 11:16 am

    Cohen is such a liar. This is all innuendo with no substance.

  30. mike says:
    February 27, 2019 at 11:18 am

    Debbie Washerwoman-Sgt Shultz ????
    Debbie: “DNC hack…Russians…”
    if Cohen had balz: “Well Deb, if you guys hadn’t had Seth Rich er, neutralized, we could ask him”

  31. Joe says:
    February 27, 2019 at 11:18 am

    “The hardest working man in Presidential history campaigning did NOT intend to win. Swear to God.” Cohen The 🐀

