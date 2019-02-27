Hanoi Summit: President Trump and Chairman Kim Hold First One-on-One Discussions – (Video and Transcript)…

President Donald Trump and North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un conduct their first one-on-one discussion during the historic Hanoi Summit (interesting remarks):
.
[Transcript] Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi, Hanoi, Vietnam – 6:33pm (local)
CHAIRMAN KIM: (As interpreted.) So it’s exactly 261 days since we met last time in Singapore, in June, last year.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Yes.
CHAIRMAN KIM: (As interpreted.) And I truly believe that this successful and great meeting that we are having today is thanks to the courageous decision — political decision that your team, Mr. President, reached.
So, during that 261 days since we last met, there have been some misunderstandings. There have been all these eyes from the world who are misunderstanding the situation. But — and there was some hostility that still remains from the very, very past period that — from the outside.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Right.
CHAIRMAN KIM: (As interpreted.) But, however, we have been able to overcome all the obstacles, and here we are today after 261 days, in Hanoi.
I actually believe that those 261 days were the days which were — and during which a lot of painstaking efforts were necessary and also a lot of patience were needed.
But here we are today, sitting next to each other, and that gives us a hope that we will be successful with time. And I will really try to make that happen.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you very much. That’s really nice.
Well, I want to just say it’s an honor to be with Chairman Kim. It’s an honor to be together in, really, a country, Vietnam, where they’ve really rolled out the red carpet and they’ve — they’re very honored to have us. And it’s great to be with you.
We had a very successful first summit. I felt it was very successful, and some people would like to see it go quicker. I’m satisfied; you’re satisfied. We want to be happy with what we’re doing. But I thought the first summit was a great success. And I think this one, hopefully, will be equal or greater than the first. And we made a lot progress, and I think the biggest progress was our relationship is really a good one.
And as I’ve said many times — and I say it to the press, I say it to anybody that wants to listen: I think that your country has tremendous economic potential. Unbelievable. Unlimited. And I think that you will have a tremendous future with your country — a great leader. And I look forward to watching it happen and helping it to happen. And we will help it to happen.
Thank you all very much. We appreciate it. And we’re going to go have dinner, and then we have some big meetings scheduled for tomorrow. And we’ll see you, I guess, at a news conference at some point during the day. Thank you very much.
Q Mr. President, do you have any reaction to Michael Cohen and his testimony?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: (Shakes head.)
Wow first question show the fecklessness of our media. Here is an historic event and they just care about BS crap that means nothing to our country.
For the legacy US media, Orange Man Bad “trumps” everything, all the time. What a bore.
I did not expect anything less from our MSM to jump on it like a pack of hyenas.
Who asked the question?
That individual should be ignored forevermore.
Don’t toss them out, just ignore them.
As if he had the time to listen to that stuff. Such an insulting question, not just for Trump, but also Kim. What complete jerks.
What are those horrid clicky-clack noises? It is nearly impossible to hear anyone speak over that racket!
Camera shutters from all the press photographers.
Cameras! It really is annoying!
Especially annoying in light of them being electronic cameras so they needn’t make any noise at all. They choose to set them like this to insert themselves into the picture, so to speak, for they are insufferably arrogant pricks.
Some countries have laws that say that digital cameras need to make that noise whenever a picture is taken. It’s supposed to be anti-paparazzi and anti-peeping tom, although it wouldn’t be surprising if media in general made sure to force those shutter sounds just to make sure they don’t have any legal trouble wherever they do.
Think it’s cameras, Luke.
Hint: “Progress with our Relationship 2.0”
… Ending the Korean War.
Then the “expansion” of the Demilitarized Zone.
Then the Defense Pact that enables Denuclearization.
Then the Executive Trade Agreement.
NOTE President Trump’s brilliant “Executive Trade Agreement” structure for China.
• Zero Congressional approval required.
• Remove Trump and the Agreement goes up in smoke
… along with ALL of the IP & Ownership Protections, Currency Manipulation constraints, etc.
Like.
Unbelievable that they would bring up Cohen and blissfully ignore the significance of seeing the US and DPRK flags standing alongside on a diplomatic stage.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Because…., chojun:
Interesting that Chairman Kim spoke to President Trump but President Trump addressed everyone.
Like a BOSS!
I think Chairman Kim is still a little nervous from all the attention. He’s not used to it. PDJT is.
Trump the negotiator. He knows Kim Jung-on is drooling for the day he gets a McDonalds. A hot button.
The video is well worth watching, particularly to see Kim’s body language and facial expressions. Kim is listening intently, and smiles–sometimes grinning-at the remarks by Pres. Trump.POTUS has two winning themes in the discussions–economic opportunity which he says is unlimited and that we (USA) will help encourage, as evident by the venue of Hanoi. And second and essential point–good relationship. The latter crucial to help Kim think for himself and not just as the puppet of China (as per SD excellent analysis of the situation).
FWIW I am spending little time on Cohen rat either online or even here–do not want to dignify him. In times past a convicted liar like Cohen would never receive such attention, nor would he have 3 days of Congressional testimony live-streamed in places like WSJ courtesy of MSNBC there, underscoring full transformation of WSJ into liberal mouth-piece).
There’s a mutual and sincere camaraderie that cannot be denied. So obvious. We don’t see it with China’s Xinping who must be seething as he’s watching this unfold.
