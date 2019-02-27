Hanoi Summit: President Trump and Chairman Kim Enjoy Social Dinner – (Video and Transcript)…

President Donald Trump and Chairman Kim Jong-un enjoy a jovial social dinner at the completion of their first day of talks.  There is a genuine sense amid both leaders. The venue is Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi; which has french cuisine on the menu.

[Transcript remarks and dinner menu below]

.

[Transcript] 7:08pm local – PRESIDENT TRUMP: Everybody having a good time?

Q Yes, sir.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: You are? I hope so.

One of the great photographers of the world. (Laughter.) One of the great. Make us look very good tonight, please.

Q We’ll work on that.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: One of the great photographers, actually.

CHAIRMAN KIM: (As interpreted.) We had exchanged a very interesting dialogue with each other —

PRESIDENT TRUMP: We did.

CHAIRMAN KIM: (As interpreted.) — for about 30 minutes.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Boy, if you could have heard that dialogue, what you would pay for that dialogue. It was good.

So we’re going to have a very busy day tomorrow, and we’ll probably have a pretty quick dinner and a lot of things are going to be solved, I hope. And I think it’ll lead to wonderful — it will lead to, really, a wonderful situation long term. And our relationship is a very special relationship.

Thank you very much everybody. Thank you. See you tomorrow.

END 7:09 P.M. ICT

The White House passed along the dinner menu from this evening’s social dinner between President Trump and Chairman Kim:

Shrimp Cocktail: Chilled shrimp, romaine leaves, thousand island dressing, diced avocado, fresh lemon and herbs

Grilled Sirloin with Pear Kimchi: Marinated tender sirloin grilled with sauce, served with kimchi fermented inside a pear.

Chocolate Lava: Hot runny centered chocolate cake, chocolate crumble, with fresh berries and vanilla ice cream.

Dried Persimmon Punch: Traditional beverage sweetened with dried persimmon and honey

This entry was posted in China, Donald Trump, IG Report FISA Abuse, media bias, N Korea, President Trump, Uncategorized, Vietnam Summit. Bookmark the permalink.

19 Responses to Hanoi Summit: President Trump and Chairman Kim Enjoy Social Dinner – (Video and Transcript)…

  1. wisdomtravelletstalkconservative says:
    February 27, 2019 at 3:09 pm

    Both POTUS and Kim look relaxed, a good sign for these talks.

    Is it just me or should those photographers get their doggone heads OUT of the picture! LOL.

  2. jesusbiggerthanthebeatlesjesus says:
    February 27, 2019 at 3:10 pm

    Chairman Kim has chosen to wear his Maoist garb, rather than a Western suit and tie, this trip. Suppose that is meant to signal something, although I’m not sure what.

  3. sundance says:
    February 27, 2019 at 3:18 pm

    • Moray Watson says:
      February 27, 2019 at 3:27 pm

      What a feeling of confidence it must give President Trump having Pompeo and Mulvaney at his side. What an outstanding trio.

      • Landslide says:
        February 27, 2019 at 3:48 pm

        Would love to know what’s going on inside of Mulvaney’s head! His star has risen at quite a rapid speed.

      • Disgusted says:
        February 27, 2019 at 3:58 pm

        I love having these two super stars right there with our President v
        because they are my dream team for 2024, preparing NOW to successfully continue the Trump policies right into the future. How about then former President Trump serving as their Secretary of State? Could thst happen constitutionally?

    • James Carpenter says:
      February 27, 2019 at 3:41 pm

      Fine dining with a despot. Or cornered rat, depending on who you ask.
      Offering the Fat Boy an alternative to Xi’s slim pickings? A master stroke. Or strike. Depending on who you ask.

      • Sunshine says:
        February 27, 2019 at 4:33 pm

        He was under China’s thumb until Trump showed up. He barely ever left his residence. He had little to no say in his country’s governance. He’s now a free man.

        Like

  4. Slowkid says:
    February 27, 2019 at 3:24 pm

    Fingers crossed. Hoping for the best outcome possible.

  5. mikebrezzze says:
    February 27, 2019 at 3:29 pm

    Kim will be so wealthy some day, he’ll buy Trump Force One from Donald Jr!

  6. solomonpal says:
    February 27, 2019 at 3:34 pm

    Has French cuisine on the menu…left over from colonial days? 🤣🤣🤣

  7. James Carpenter says:
    February 27, 2019 at 3:39 pm

    Pear kimchi. Who could resist?
    Trump is pushing buttons.
    We shall see.

  8. Michael Hennessy says:
    February 27, 2019 at 3:55 pm

    This has to drive the lunatic left to the edge of the abyss. (Where they belong!)

  9. davidb says:
    February 27, 2019 at 4:35 pm

    I think they will get it done this time. Kim’s nukes mean almost nothing as soon as the roads cross from north and south unrestricted. Capitalism and plenty of food will change the North’s attitude. If they have nukes hidden, within a decade they would probably be pointed northwest, instead of south.

