Hanoi Summit: President Trump and Chairman Kim Enjoy Social Dinner – (Video and Transcript)…

President Donald Trump and Chairman Kim Jong-un enjoy a jovial social dinner at the completion of their first day of talks. There is a genuine sense amid both leaders. The venue is Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi; which has french cuisine on the menu.
[Transcript] 7:08pm local – PRESIDENT TRUMP: Everybody having a good time?
Q Yes, sir.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: You are? I hope so.
One of the great photographers of the world. (Laughter.) One of the great. Make us look very good tonight, please.
Q We’ll work on that.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: One of the great photographers, actually.
CHAIRMAN KIM: (As interpreted.) We had exchanged a very interesting dialogue with each other —
PRESIDENT TRUMP: We did.
CHAIRMAN KIM: (As interpreted.) — for about 30 minutes.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Boy, if you could have heard that dialogue, what you would pay for that dialogue. It was good.
So we’re going to have a very busy day tomorrow, and we’ll probably have a pretty quick dinner and a lot of things are going to be solved, I hope. And I think it’ll lead to wonderful — it will lead to, really, a wonderful situation long term. And our relationship is a very special relationship.
Thank you very much everybody. Thank you. See you tomorrow.
The White House passed along the dinner menu from this evening’s social dinner between President Trump and Chairman Kim:
Shrimp Cocktail: Chilled shrimp, romaine leaves, thousand island dressing, diced avocado, fresh lemon and herbs
Grilled Sirloin with Pear Kimchi: Marinated tender sirloin grilled with sauce, served with kimchi fermented inside a pear.
Chocolate Lava: Hot runny centered chocolate cake, chocolate crumble, with fresh berries and vanilla ice cream.
Dried Persimmon Punch: Traditional beverage sweetened with dried persimmon and honey
Both POTUS and Kim look relaxed, a good sign for these talks.
Is it just me or should those photographers get their doggone heads OUT of the picture! LOL.
Chairman Kim has chosen to wear his Maoist garb, rather than a Western suit and tie, this trip. Suppose that is meant to signal something, although I’m not sure what.
Because he’s in Vietnam?
It could simply be to give the appearance that he has come to negotiate not to acquiesce. It would seem a little strange to wear the other team’s uniform before the trade is made official, and there are still ‘fans’ back home (and in China) who are carefully watching what is going on.
Very interesting observation. He wore a western suit at previous meeting with PDJT in Singapore. Hope someone can enlighten us.
I have never seen him in a suit and tie. But now, I have. It’s very recent, since January of this year. He looks good.
https://www.news.com.au/world/pacific/kim-jongun-tries-new-look-as-he-warns-us-is-leaving-north-korea-with-no-option-but-to-change-tack/news-story/547932d9a5e379a26f67a0030bfb16e4
What a feeling of confidence it must give President Trump having Pompeo and Mulvaney at his side. What an outstanding trio.
Would love to know what’s going on inside of Mulvaney’s head! His star has risen at quite a rapid speed.
I love having these two super stars right there with our President v
because they are my dream team for 2024, preparing NOW to successfully continue the Trump policies right into the future. How about then former President Trump serving as their Secretary of State? Could thst happen constitutionally?
Fine dining with a despot. Or cornered rat, depending on who you ask.
Offering the Fat Boy an alternative to Xi’s slim pickings? A master stroke. Or strike. Depending on who you ask.
He was under China’s thumb until Trump showed up. He barely ever left his residence. He had little to no say in his country’s governance. He’s now a free man.
Fingers crossed. Hoping for the best outcome possible.
Kim will be so wealthy some day, he’ll buy Trump Force One from Donald Jr!
Has French cuisine on the menu…left over from colonial days? 🤣🤣🤣
‘Kimchi’ is not French cuisine. And shrimp and steak are served everywhere. Have you never traveled?
Pear kimchi. Who could resist?
Trump is pushing buttons.
We shall see.
This has to drive the lunatic left to the edge of the abyss. (Where they belong!)
I think they will get it done this time. Kim’s nukes mean almost nothing as soon as the roads cross from north and south unrestricted. Capitalism and plenty of food will change the North’s attitude. If they have nukes hidden, within a decade they would probably be pointed northwest, instead of south.
