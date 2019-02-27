Hanoi Summit: President Trump and Chairman Kim Enjoy Social Dinner – (Video and Transcript)…

President Donald Trump and Chairman Kim Jong-un enjoy a jovial social dinner at the completion of their first day of talks. There is a genuine sense amid both leaders. The venue is Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi; which has french cuisine on the menu.

[Transcript remarks and dinner menu below]

.

[Transcript] 7:08pm local – PRESIDENT TRUMP: Everybody having a good time?

Q Yes, sir.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: You are? I hope so.

One of the great photographers of the world. (Laughter.) One of the great. Make us look very good tonight, please.

Q We’ll work on that.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: One of the great photographers, actually.

CHAIRMAN KIM: (As interpreted.) We had exchanged a very interesting dialogue with each other —

PRESIDENT TRUMP: We did.

CHAIRMAN KIM: (As interpreted.) — for about 30 minutes.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Boy, if you could have heard that dialogue, what you would pay for that dialogue. It was good.

So we’re going to have a very busy day tomorrow, and we’ll probably have a pretty quick dinner and a lot of things are going to be solved, I hope. And I think it’ll lead to wonderful — it will lead to, really, a wonderful situation long term. And our relationship is a very special relationship.

Thank you very much everybody. Thank you. See you tomorrow.

END 7:09 P.M. ICT

The White House passed along the dinner menu from this evening’s social dinner between President Trump and Chairman Kim:

Shrimp Cocktail: Chilled shrimp, romaine leaves, thousand island dressing, diced avocado, fresh lemon and herbs Grilled Sirloin with Pear Kimchi: Marinated tender sirloin grilled with sauce, served with kimchi fermented inside a pear. Chocolate Lava: Hot runny centered chocolate cake, chocolate crumble, with fresh berries and vanilla ice cream. Dried Persimmon Punch: Traditional beverage sweetened with dried persimmon and honey

