Day #2 Hanoi Summit – President Trump and Chairman Kim in Vietnam (Schedule and Livestream)…

President Donald Trump and Chairman Kim Jong-un begin meetings tonight on day two of their Hanoi summit.  Vietnam is 12 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern Time.  Most of the substantive action, including a joint signing and Trump press conference, will take place overnight Wednesday and early Thursday morning.

ABC Livestream LinkARIRANG News Livestream

Schedule and Livestream Below:

  • 8:25pm EST / 8:25am (local) – President Trump departs JW Marriott Hanoi en route to the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi, Hanoi, Vietnam
  • 8:45pm EST / 8:45am (local) – President Trump arrives at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi, Hanoi, Vietnam
  • 9:00pm EST / 9:00am (local) – President Trump participates in a one-on-one bilateral meeting with Chairman Kim Jong-un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Hanoi, Vietnam
  • 9:45pm EST / 9:00am (local) – President Trump participates in an expanded bilateral meeting with Chairman Kim Jong-un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Hanoi, Vietnam

  • 11:55pm EST / 11:55am (local) – President Trump participates in a working lunch with Chairman Kim Jong-un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Hanoi, Vietnam
  • 2:05am EST / 2:05pm (local) – President Trump participates in a Joint Agreement Signing Ceremony with Chairman Kim Jong-un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Hanoi, Vietnam
  • 2:40am EST / 2:40pm (local) – President Trump departs Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi en route to the JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi. Hanoi, Vietnam
  • 3:00am EST / 3:00pm (local) – President Trump arrives at the JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi. Hanoi, Vietnam
  • 3:50am EST / 3:50 pm (local) – President Trump participates in a press conference. Hanoi, Vietnam
  • 5:15am EST / 5:15 pm (local) – President Trump departs JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi en route to Noi Bai International Airport. Hanoi, Vietnam
  • 5:55am EST / 5:55pm (local) – President Trump arrives at Noi Bai International Airport Hanoi, Vietnam
  • 6:05am EST / 6:05pm (local) – President Trump departs Hanoi, Vietnam, en route to Joint Base Andrews, Noi Bai International Airport

Livestream:

.

  • 1:10am EST Friday Morning – President Donald Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews
  • 1:20am EST Friday Morning – President Donald Trump departs Joint Base Andrews en route to The White House, Joint Base Andrews
  • 1:30am EST Friday Morning – President Trump arrives at The White House

 

69 Responses to Day #2 Hanoi Summit – President Trump and Chairman Kim in Vietnam (Schedule and Livestream)…

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    February 27, 2019 at 8:11 pm

    Thank You, Sundance, for posting the schedule,,,they are hard to find online these days.

  2. davidb says:
    February 27, 2019 at 8:14 pm

    Trump should tell Kim…You can keep your nukes, but you have to take our media…..No…That would be a deal breaker.

  3. sundance says:
    February 27, 2019 at 8:18 pm

  4. Menotrite says:
    February 27, 2019 at 8:18 pm

    Now would be a good time to let President Trump know we support him. Contact the White House. Scream it from the rooftops.
    Stand tall Mr President. Stand tall.

  5. All Too Much says:
    February 27, 2019 at 8:21 pm

    Live stream – outside.

  6. Steven A. Walker says:
    February 27, 2019 at 8:24 pm

    Isn’t it so sad that the President is hammering out an agreement with one of the rogue nations of the world, something no one else has been able to do, and in the meantime Fiat/Chrysler announces the reopening of a factory in the Detroit area to provide thousands of jobs, yet Congress is mired in a feverish attempt to try to impeach him? The most successful President in job creation and peace in my lifetime, yet we have our Congress totally delirious over all those accomplishments. What a crying shame….

    • McGuffin says:
      February 27, 2019 at 8:41 pm

      Some of us were saying just that today. It’s just incredible.

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      February 27, 2019 at 8:43 pm

      Yes, it is sad.
      Fake Congress is so full of hate, rage and jealousy….they are losing their kick-backs.
      Trillions are at stake. They are trying to stop this MAGA momentum.

      Meanwhile…..
      WeThePeople are standing there watching our President Trump in the midst of making more history for the ages. Boy do we have a story to tell…maybe not for most of us Boomers, but for the younger generations, to tell their grandchildren.
      MAGA
      May the Lord Bless President Trump and MAGA Team.

    • tonyE says:
      February 27, 2019 at 8:54 pm

      These are not things the Deep State and the CoC want.

      They want American jobs outsourced and Americans cowering in fear of nukes so that the Military Industrial Machine is kept well fed, Wall Street in Fat City and the politicians fatter than Chairman Kim.

    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      February 27, 2019 at 9:01 pm

      It is always the money…..people will betray anyone for money……

      Sad……very sad…

      • ForGodandCountry says:
        February 27, 2019 at 9:35 pm

        Anyone, indeed.

        The Lord God Almighty himself was betrayed for a measly 30 pieces of silver….which, even if valued at $1B in today’s value, was a pittance given what was sold.

    • Tl Howard says:
      February 27, 2019 at 9:03 pm

      The media, however, love that as it shows their power. “See!” they say, “We can control information and to control information is to control people.”

    • bjosz says:
      February 27, 2019 at 9:03 pm

      This congress is despicable!

    • sickconservative says:
      February 27, 2019 at 9:18 pm

      Really the one that ignored the normal cowardly path that just pushed it off to the next administration and did something.
      D’s and really Rino’s are scared as hell that he will succeed here and with trade as now that hits their donation base that doesn’t include us.

  7. carterzest says:
    February 27, 2019 at 8:26 pm

    This man is incredible.

    All the positive stories of Trumps accomplishments this week I’ve tagged everyone with
    #OrangeManBad #ImpeachWeMust #SmallHands #TangerineNutsack #Cheetolini #EvilDrumpf to highlight the ridiculousness of the MSM. Anyone who is even slightly paying attention can see the scope and scale of not only the corruption and collusion, but the accomplishments continuing to be made in spite of it all.

    What a thing to watch. Standing by for the coverage to start.

  8. Judiciary says:
    February 27, 2019 at 8:30 pm

    These historic meetings are why the Democrat-Cohen clown show is playing on all stations.

    Liked by 2 people

  9. Rene says:
    February 27, 2019 at 8:44 pm

    I am not watching tv anymore. So wondering if any stations are showing the summit. Thanks

    I am watching on youtube.

  11. Carson Napier says:
    February 27, 2019 at 8:50 pm

    But the democrats, through their new champion and pillar or honesty, Sir Michael Cohen, say that Trump is a con man who cheats everybody, so how do you know, Chairman Kim, that when he promises you a hundred McDonnells he won’t send you just one Burger King instead?

    Maybe you should just fire off a few nuclear tipped missiles to show these democrats you have received their message loud and clear that war is the answer after all. I’m sure they would appreciate your support.

  12. L4grasshopper says:
    February 27, 2019 at 8:51 pm

    Heard a guy on Tucker a few minutes ago say something I thought was insightful when asked what would be the outcome of this Phase 2 Summit.

    He said, a formal end to the Korean War, and some formal diplomatic relations between the ZuS and the Norks.

    I agree. I think it is logical that it will take a couple more “summits” to get to a mutual nuke deal. This is a true Gordian Knot.

    The last thing tne Chinese want is for the North to position themselves in a way that makes a real rapprochement….even unification….with the South. China needs the Norks as an irritant. A distraction.

    The key is to figure a way to get the Norks to step away from the Chinese.

    If there is one.

  13. sundance says:
    February 27, 2019 at 8:51 pm

  14. Goedhart says:
    February 27, 2019 at 8:51 pm

    Wow! Check out that handshake.
    You know Trump’s in pretty good shape to be able to squeeze the other guys hand so hard that it makes his eyes squint.

  15. sundance says:
    February 27, 2019 at 9:02 pm

    • Sunshine says:
      February 27, 2019 at 9:18 pm

      Look at them. Both have their elbows on the table. Very unusual. Bad body language. Trump is more stable while Kim leans in slightly toward Trump.
      Kim thought he could overpower or fool Trump. It’s not working.
      That’s pretty much my assessment.

    • Scott says:
      February 27, 2019 at 9:32 pm

      Probably pissed at the stupid US media trying to scuttle any agreement.

  16. simicharmed says:
    February 27, 2019 at 9:07 pm

    President Donald Trump is eagerly, faithfully (and continually), working on solving US National and Worldwide problems and US Congress is still failing to accept the Election Results on 2016!

  17. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 27, 2019 at 9:08 pm

  18. Sunshine says:
    February 27, 2019 at 9:09 pm

    I just saw the short presser on FNN. Neither Kim Jong Un nor PDJT seem happy. There is tension, it’s obvious.

  19. sundance says:
    February 27, 2019 at 9:17 pm

  20. Rene says:
    February 27, 2019 at 9:20 pm

    Praying.

  21. Niagara Frontier says:
    February 27, 2019 at 9:21 pm

    It’s my hope the President will put the press on firm notice from the start concerning the Cohen questions with something like:

    “I’ll be back in Washington tomorrow, and will hold a press conference then to answer all your questions no matter how long it takes.”

    “For now, don’t embarrass yourselves on the world stage like you do at home. Ask questions relevant to the subject today — the prospect of peace and prosperity on the Korean peninsula.”

  22. sundance says:
    February 27, 2019 at 9:22 pm

  23. bulwarker says:
    February 27, 2019 at 9:41 pm

    Thanks for the updates Sundance. I’m convinced, if it weren’t for the internet, blogs, and new media we would know nothing of this summit because the old guard, with their print monopoly, would focus solely on the circus in Congress.

  24. JoD says:
    February 27, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    If your schedule allows…
    Put the coffee on…it’s gonna be an all-nighter.

  25. sundance says:
    February 27, 2019 at 9:47 pm

  26. sundance says:
    February 27, 2019 at 9:53 pm

  27. sundance says:
    February 27, 2019 at 9:59 pm

  28. sundance says:
    February 27, 2019 at 10:00 pm

  29. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 27, 2019 at 10:06 pm

    Dennis Rodman said Kim Jong Un was trying to reach out for talks in 2013. He relayed that message to Obama. Obama evidently refused to talk to Kim Jong Un. Huge missed opportunity by Obama.

    “Moreover, he [Rodman] had arrived back to the US with a message from Kim.

    “He wants Obama to do one thing: call him,” Rodman told host George Stephanopoulos, adding: “He said: ‘If you can, Dennis – I don’t want [to] do war. I don’t want to do war.’ He said that to me.”

    Source
    https://amp-theguardian-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/amp.theguardian.com/world/2013/mar/03/dennis-rodman-kim-jong-un?amp_js_v=a2&amp_gsa=1&usqp=mq331AQCCAE%3D#referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&amp_tf=From%20%251%24s&ampshare=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theguardian.com%2Fworld%2F2013%2Fmar%2F03%2Fdennis-rodman-kim-jong-un

  30. BlackKnightRides says:
    February 27, 2019 at 10:08 pm

    From May 2018, for grins:

    Why not “DE-WEAPONIZE” North Korea and shock the world by declaring them a PROTECTED TRADING PARTNER and ALLY upon completion?

    First eliminate their Nukes and Missiles.

    Then commit American forces to “PROTECT the DMZ” from unauthorized and uncontrolled passage, enabling both North and South Korea to remove all offensive military forces from the DMZ region.

    Redeploy the North Korean forces to their northern border to “PROTECT CHINA” from the waves of migrants that they have feared in the event of a starvation or wartime crisis.

    The reduced DMZ troop requirements will allow North Korea to scale their forces down and redeploy the manpower to “INDUSTRIALIZE North Korea’s ECONOMY”.

    North Korea can then “RECALL LABORERS from ABROAD” to support Industrialization, ending the need to export [slave] laborers for income.

    Structure an American AGRICULTURAL TRADE DEAL with North Korea feed their people supporting Industrialization, reducing the need during the transition for people to work unproductive farms.

    Naturally, this provides America with an ALTERNATIVE AGRICULTURE EXPORT MARKET in the event that China again threatens to damage our farmers during a trade dispute.

    Finally, declare a domestic victory by ending the need for farm subsidies, payments not to plant and agricultural price supports.

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      February 27, 2019 at 10:10 pm

      Gameplan dated May 2018:

      North Korean DEVELOPMENT PLAN:

      Develop North Korea from the DMZ northward.
      • Locates early industrialization closest to its natural South Korean market.
      • Leverages proximity of South Korean transport, supplies and skilled workers.
      • Reduces potential for conflict, which would destroy North Korean industry.

      Start by building an Open International City on the DMZ, similar to that envisioned by Saudi Arabia’s MBS.
      • Model it after Las Vegas as a mecca for entertainment, hospitality and gambling.
      • Make it the Gateway City to North Korea and future tourism and commerce.
      • Make the Model City for North Korean capitalism and municipal governance.
      • Use its tax receipts exclusively to fund North Korean Infrastructure, beginning with power & water utilities, followed by the transportation grid.

      Low risk, high reward.

      This will no doubt appeal to President Kim Jong Un.

      You could even troll the press with an announcement that North Korea has expressed interest in having the Trump Organization lead the development plan.

    • vunderguy says:
      February 27, 2019 at 10:18 pm

      That seems more likely to cause World War III than anything else.

  31. sunnyflower5 says:
    February 27, 2019 at 10:20 pm

