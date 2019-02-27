Day #2 Hanoi Summit – President Trump and Chairman Kim in Vietnam (Schedule and Livestream)…

President Donald Trump and Chairman Kim Jong-un begin meetings tonight on day two of their Hanoi summit. Vietnam is 12 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern Time. Most of the substantive action, including a joint signing and Trump press conference, will take place overnight Wednesday and early Thursday morning.

ABC Livestream Link – ARIRANG News Livestream

Schedule and Livestream Below:

8:25pm EST / 8:25am (local) – President Trump departs JW Marriott Hanoi en route to the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi, Hanoi, Vietnam

8:45pm EST / 8:45am (local) – President Trump arrives at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi, Hanoi, Vietnam

9:00pm EST / 9:00am (local) – President Trump participates in a one-on-one bilateral meeting with Chairman Kim Jong-un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Hanoi, Vietnam

– President Trump participates in a one-on-one bilateral meeting with Chairman Kim Jong-un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Hanoi, Vietnam 9:45pm EST / 9:00am (local) – President Trump participates in an expanded bilateral meeting with Chairman Kim Jong-un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Hanoi, Vietnam

11:55pm EST / 11:55am (local) – President Trump participates in a working lunch with Chairman Kim Jong-un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Hanoi, Vietnam

2:05am EST / 2:05pm (local) – President Trump participates in a Joint Agreement Signing Ceremony with Chairman Kim Jong-un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Hanoi, Vietnam

– President Trump participates in a Joint Agreement Signing Ceremony with Chairman Kim Jong-un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Hanoi, Vietnam 2:40am EST / 2:40pm (local) – President Trump departs Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi en route to the JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi. Hanoi, Vietnam

3:00am EST / 3:00pm (local) – President Trump arrives at the JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi. Hanoi, Vietnam

3:50am EST / 3:50 pm (local) – President Trump participates in a press conference. Hanoi, Vietnam

5:15am EST / 5:15 pm (local) – President Trump departs JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi en route to Noi Bai International Airport. Hanoi, Vietnam

5:55am EST / 5:55pm (local) – President Trump arrives at Noi Bai International Airport Hanoi, Vietnam

6:05am EST / 6:05pm (local) – President Trump departs Hanoi, Vietnam, en route to Joint Base Andrews, Noi Bai International Airport

Livestream:

.

1:10am EST Friday Morning – President Donald Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews

1:20am EST Friday Morning – President Donald Trump departs Joint Base Andrews en route to The White House, Joint Base Andrews

1:30am EST Friday Morning – President Trump arrives at The White House

Advertisements