Happy Ending – Woman Who Assaulted Man Over MAGA Hat Now in ICE Custody Being Deported…

You might remember the story from Cape Cod, Massachusetts, where a man dining at a Mexican restaurant while wearing a MAGA hat was assaulted by a seemingly unhinged woman. The police were called and she was arrested. Quick video reminder below:

.

Well, the story takes a rather interesting twist today. Apparently she was in the country illegally:

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) – A woman who was charged with disorderly conduct and assault and battery after she was caught on camera accosting a man wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat at a Falmouth restaurant has been taken into ICE custody after officials determined she was in the U.S. illegally.

[…] “Deportation officers with ICE’s Fugitive Operations Team arrested Rosiane Santos, an unlawfully present citizen of Brazil, today near Falmouth, Massachusetts,” the agency said in a statement. “Santos is currently facing local charges of assault and other offenses. She is presently in ICE custody and has been entered into removal proceedings before the federal immigration courts.” (more)

🤔Illegal Alien assaults Trump supporter, knocks off MAGA cap, gets arrested…. Now has criminal record, in ICE custody, and will be deported. 👍 Well, how about that? I love it when a plan comes together. #MAGA 😂😂😂 https://t.co/ethxKlyVYq — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) February 26, 2019

