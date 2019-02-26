Happy Ending – Woman Who Assaulted Man Over MAGA Hat Now in ICE Custody Being Deported…

You might remember the story from Cape Cod, Massachusetts, where a man dining at a Mexican restaurant while wearing a MAGA hat was assaulted by a seemingly unhinged woman.  The police were called and she was arrested. Quick video reminder below:

Well, the story takes a rather interesting twist today.  Apparently she was in the country illegally:

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) – A woman who was charged with disorderly conduct and assault and battery after she was caught on camera accosting a man wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat at a Falmouth restaurant has been taken into ICE custody after officials determined she was in the U.S. illegally.

[…] “Deportation officers with ICE’s Fugitive Operations Team arrested Rosiane Santos, an unlawfully present citizen of Brazil, today near Falmouth, Massachusetts,” the agency said in a statement. “Santos is currently facing local charges of assault and other offenses. She is presently in ICE custody and has been entered into removal proceedings before the federal immigration courts.”  (more)

66 Responses to Happy Ending – Woman Who Assaulted Man Over MAGA Hat Now in ICE Custody Being Deported…

  1. Dave Crawford says:
    February 26, 2019 at 3:52 pm

    Just read she was released of her own recognizance. Wanna bet she vaporizes before her 3/20 court date? Or as others suggest, MA is actually worse than CA, just smaller. I’ll be she is never deported and probably not even fined.

  2. TonyinLA says:
    February 26, 2019 at 3:54 pm

    Literally laughed out loud when I read that!

  3. Heroic Dreamer says:
    February 26, 2019 at 3:54 pm

    Baby steps.

  4. JenMG says:
    February 26, 2019 at 3:55 pm

    Well, if this didn’t just make my day! Truly poetic justice. MAGA!!!!

  5. James F says:
    February 26, 2019 at 3:55 pm

    Just in time for her to go back to Brazil and be a float in the Carnival parade.

  6. zozz1 says:
    February 26, 2019 at 3:56 pm

    I wonder why these fools think they can do as they please, and that there will be no price to pay! Thank goodness she will pay a price…and it appears that it will be a heavy one!

    • Ann says:
      February 26, 2019 at 4:03 pm

      She obviously thinks she’s pretty special … decked with much jewelry and makeup. Gives the impression she may not “want for much” yet she is likely on our welfare scrolls. I’d be interested in knowing how she has lived here. I think the countries of origin for these illegals should be charged for the US Government for providing food, shelter, clothing, living expenses for these ILLEGAL MOOCHERS.

    • PInky1920 says:
      February 26, 2019 at 4:08 pm

      Zozz, they do it because they know the are the newest protected class; thank d-rats.

      According to d-rats, this kind of vermin has more rights than American citizens, born, unborn and living/aborted.

      I watch their brazen, loud mouthed, Spanish speaking hoardes at Walmart, just waiting for someone to say something to them. Where do they come from, in the heart of Amish country in Pennsylvania? They’re walking around, hanging around outside on the streets, obviously no job, just carrying on, laughing, kids running all over, while working white people just go about their business, pretending not to notice. Don’t tell me we’re not invaded.

      • MfM says:
        February 26, 2019 at 4:37 pm

        BTDT same places. Then you see them paying for groceries with a benefits card. Then what is even worse is that you’ll see them sending hundreds in cash to some South or Central American country. Obviously not every one of them, but enough to make an impression.

        Only thing worse is when they try and sell their benefits at fifty cents on the dollar because they want more cash and they have too much benefit money. If you report them, you are looked at like you are the crazy one.

    • RKEESX says:
      February 26, 2019 at 4:20 pm

      WELLLLL, WHY IS SHE ANY DIFFERENT FROM ANY OTHER LIBERAL? THEY AND THE UNIONS HAVE BEEN GETTING AWAY WITH “MURDER” FOR DECADES.

    • bour3 says:
      February 26, 2019 at 4:23 pm

      She tells us why. She claims victimhood by various means. To her the hat represents hatred and has to be stricken down.

    • louche9 says:
      February 26, 2019 at 4:39 pm

      Zozz1, do you really wonder why? Look at the way they’re treated. Look at the messages they get, every day. Entire states harbor and coddle them. U.S. senators invite them to Congress to hear SOTU addresses. Of course they think they’re untouchable; mostly, they are.

    • Daniel says:
      February 26, 2019 at 5:03 pm

      Because they believe in the media and the general understanding that the deep state and establishment are there to block Trump and thus they will be fine. You have to notice that the media’s relentless spin, criticism and attacks on Trump enable the stupidity of people.

      This hearkens back to a statement I have put forth many times in the past — Foot soldiers (useful idiots) believe their ideology is a shield and armor. The real leaders behind the movements and agenda out there are not controlled by idealists (useful idiots) but rather by cunning people who do not actually believe in the ideology they preach and most certainly do not practice any such ideologies.

      The useful idiots created by the media and Democrats are stupid and self confident — a horrifying mix.

  7. Katherine McCoun says:
    February 26, 2019 at 4:00 pm

    “Happy Ending” indeed. Classic title!
    She just wasn’t very bright about this, was she? not sending their best…
    Let’s just hope she is actually deported.

  8. jmarshs says:
    February 26, 2019 at 4:01 pm

    I saw the headline “Happy Ending” and thought it was another Robert Kraft story…..

  9. Peoria Jones says:
    February 26, 2019 at 4:01 pm

    Admittedly, I’m old-fashioned and would prefer that men take their hats off indoors. That said, get her out and take her coat!

  10. Bullseye says:
    February 26, 2019 at 4:01 pm

    Now just 20 million more to go…The employer of any illegal should suffer any cost associated with their deportation as they were enablers for them to stay here illegally

  11. Justice Warrior says:
    February 26, 2019 at 4:02 pm

    Hahaha! Awesome!!

  12. RTD (@rtddfw) says:
    February 26, 2019 at 4:07 pm

    A simple house rule; when you are a guest in our house you should behave and not be rude to your hosts. If not get out.

  13. Nancy says:
    February 26, 2019 at 4:08 pm

    What really annoys me is that these leftists, even the illegal ones, seem to think that if you do something that upsets them, they have the right to attack you. This gal felt “bullied” because he was wearing the MAGA hat. He’d never heard of her in his life, but she felt it gave her the right to grab his hat and get abusive with him.

    I wish there was a way to get across to these loons that, no matter what is acceptable in their own minds, that it’s against the law to assault people. The problem is, of course, that in some states, they’ll get away with it because of activist officials.

  14. Mr. Morris says:
    February 26, 2019 at 4:10 pm

    Rosiane Santos behavior is obviously intolerant and hateful. She overstayed her tourist visa, so she in in our country illegally. It is way past time she exit our country.

  15. webgirlpdx says:
    February 26, 2019 at 4:14 pm

    Another major reason to stop these grotesque illegals into our county. I do not want their single digit IQ’s polluting my country.

  16. Linus in W.PA. says:
    February 26, 2019 at 4:16 pm

    While Rosiane should have never touched the dude or his hat, it does not seem quite like ‘assault’ to me.

    Oh well.

    Bye, Rosiane!!!

  17. Comrade Mope says:
    February 26, 2019 at 4:18 pm

    I hoped she would charged as a foreigner trying to influence our elections. Violating FARA, or something. This will work tho.

  18. RTD (@rtddfw) says:
    February 26, 2019 at 4:18 pm

    She has been here since 1994 !
    25 years and acting like she is entitled to everything and anything America has to offer!

    • PInky1920 says:
      February 26, 2019 at 4:30 pm

      She surely has had access to all the make up and hair dye America has to offer.

      Looks like a real charmer/s. She’s got the black girl chip on her shoulder puss; just like Michele O and hers.

  19. Sentient says:
    February 26, 2019 at 4:26 pm

  20. dougofthenorth says:
    February 26, 2019 at 4:29 pm

    I will accept the happy ending after her March 20 court appearance, not until then.

  21. Sentient says:
    February 26, 2019 at 4:36 pm

    The only thing that would make this better would be if he’d been wearing a giant MAGA sombrero.

  22. MIKE says:
    February 26, 2019 at 4:37 pm

    If I had my way, she’d be taking her Supplemental Nutrition Assisted, US Gov’t provided, my-tax dollars-paid-for, sustenance thru a straw, inserted between a wired jaw.
    I’ve ’bout had enough of these arrogant leetches.

  23. MfM says:
    February 26, 2019 at 4:39 pm

    So… was she registered to vote? Anyone live locally that can find out?

  24. Sunshine says:
    February 26, 2019 at 4:41 pm

    What a stupid woman! When illegal, lie low, be quiet, don’t attraction to yourself.
    She’s been here since 1994. I wonder if she votes.

  25. Risa says:
    February 26, 2019 at 4:42 pm

    Was this woman employed during her years here? Whose social security number has she been using?

    If she has accumulated assets during her illegal stay in our country, wish there was a way to just confiscate them to reimburse us for her numerous acts of fraud, not to mention her attack on the MAGA man. Wonder if she has been voting, since she obviously has intense political views.

    No wonder the Left wants to flood our country with thes entitled vermin.

  26. vfm#7634 says:
    February 26, 2019 at 4:43 pm

    Calling immigrant Democrats “Fake Americans” really sets them off. Just a little PSA for y’all.

  27. free2313 says:
    February 26, 2019 at 4:52 pm

    Proof positive that they are not sending their best..

  28. Greg1 says:
    February 26, 2019 at 4:52 pm

    If she indeed is deported it will be a stunner for her. She’s been here since she was sixteen. Likely has family here, probably married with kids. Wow. Had she done things the RIGHT way back then the consequences wouldn’t be as bad right now. Starting over in Brazil will be hard. She cannot blame America because she did not obey the law.

    Of friend of mine married a woman from China. She is absolutely amazing. Bright, smart, funny. She became a citizen in three years. She did things the RIGHT way.

    It’s never wrong to do the right thing.

  29. Bree says:
    February 26, 2019 at 5:00 pm

    😀😀😀

  30. Shiggz says:
    February 26, 2019 at 5:03 pm

    Wearing a MAGA hat in mass. Now that’s balls.

