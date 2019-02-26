Day One: Second Trump-Kim Summit, Hanoi Vietnam…

The majority of the political engagements between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un will take place in the overnight hours. Vietnam is 12 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern time.
President Trump is in Vietnam for his second summit with Chairman Kim. The two men first met last June in Singapore, a summit that was the first person-to-person contact between leaders of the U.S. and North Korea. The structure of the visible public engagement is to reach an agreement where North Korea will give up its nuclear arsenal and enter the economic world of peaceful nations.
Those who follow China and North Korea closely see a much bigger, non-discussed geopolitical effort and engagement. Within this dynamic a more complex objective is to rescue Chairman Kim from the clutches of oppressive generational control by Beijing, China.
Chairman Xi does not want to give up control and President Trump is leveraging full U.S. economic pressure upon China to break the grip. Technically, President Trump is on the most complex, challenging and historic hostage rescue mission; and the entirety of world’s media cannot see it. Wednesday Hostage Rescue Schedule Below:
- 10:35pm EST / 10:35am (local) – President Trump departs the RON en route to the Presidential Palace, Hanoi, Vietnam
- 10:55pm EST / 10:55am (local) – President Trump aprrives at the Presidential Palace, Hanoi, Vietnam
- 11:00pm EST / 11:00am (local) – President Trump participates in a photo opportunity with the General Secretary of the Communist Party and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Hanoi, Vietnam
- 11:10pm EST / 11:10am (local) – President Trump participates in an expanded bilateral meeting with the General Secretary of the Communist Party and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Hanoi, Vietnam
- 11:45pm EST / 11:45am (local) – President Trump participates in a signing ceremony for commercial trade agreements with the General Secretary of the Communist Party and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Hanoi, Vietnam
- 11:55pm EST / 11:45am (local) – President Trump departs the Presidential Palace en route to the Office of Government Hall, Hanoi, Vietnam
- 12:00am EST / 12:00pm (local) – President Trump arrives at the Office of Government Hall, Hanoi, Vietnam
- 12:05am EST / 12:05pm (local) – President Trump participates in a photo opportunity with the Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Hanoi, Vietnam
- 12:15am EST / 12:15pm (local) – President Trump participates in a restricted bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Hanoi, Vietnam
- 12:30am EST / 12:30pm (local) – President Trump participates in an expanded working lunch with the Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Hanoi, Vietnam
- 1:35am EST / 1:35pm (local) – President Trump departs the Office of Government Hall en route to the RON, Hanoi, Vietnam
- 1:55am EST / 1:55pm (local) – President Trump arrives at the RON, Hanoi, Vietnam
- 5:55am EST / 5:55pm (local) – President Trump departs the RON en route to the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi, Hanoi, Vietnam
- 6:15am EST / 6:15pm (local) – President Trump arrives at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi, Hanoi, Vietnam
- 6:30am EST / 6:30pm (local) – President Trump participates in a greeting with the Chairman Kim Jong-un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), Hanoi, Vietnam
- 6:40am EST / 6:40pm (local) – President Trump participates in a one-on-one conversation with Chairman Kim Jong-un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Hanoi, Vietnam
- 7:00am EST / 7:00pm (local) – President Trump participates in a social dinner with Chairman Kim Jong-un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Hanoi, Vietnam
- 8:35am EST / 8:35pm (local) – President Trump departs the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi en route to the RON, Hanoi, Vietnam
- 8:55am EST / 8:55pm (local) – President Trump arrives at the RON, Hanoi, Vietnam
Day #1 (Wednesday Local) concludes.
HANOI – The White House said Trump would meet Kim at Hanoi’s French-colonial-era Metropole Hotel at 6:30 p.m. (6:30am U.S. EST), and have a 20-minute one-on-one conversation before a dinner scheduled to last just over an hour and a half.
[…] The two leaders, who seemed to strike up a surprisingly warm relationship at their first summit in Singapore last June, will be accompanied at dinner by two aides and interpreters, the White House said, before they meet again on Thursday. (link)
Don’t be surprised to see the 6:30 to 8:30pm time together between President Trump and Chairman Kim get extended; perhaps significantly extended. President Trump has a tendency to engage complex issues simply by cutting through the Gordian knot.
Both advance teams from the U.S. and DPRK have been on the ground in Hanoi for several weeks working out details comfortable to both leaders.
incredible, BACK IN THE STATES, Michael Cohen will be given time to malign 45 and being recently disbarred, Cohen will be free to discuss anything and everything (no attorney client privilege)…of course, Peace is the Prize and 45 is on the March! MAGA!!
Cohen: If he lies enough, maybe a book or movie deal. He has nothing left to lose.
I may regret saying this before the hearings tomorrow but I think Cohen is a trap. Not for the POTUS, rather for the dems. I mean after all, it’s been almost a week since we have had a big “ fake news “ scandal. i.e., Stormy, FISAgate, Strozk, insurance policy, Hillary’s illegal sever, DoJ lawyers recommended indictment, Covington Catholic kids, Jussie Smollett, etc. ad nauseum….
New agreement with Vietnam expected, or happy talk?
I think there’s a big trade agreement with Boeing that will be announced.
Boeing. Nikki Haley. Hmmm…
P.S. Thank you, SD, for the detailed schedule, including both local and our times. Really helps to follow it all, and not sure where else I’d have found that level of info. VERY much appreciated.
It seems like every time President Trump goes overseas my Boing stock goes up.
President Trump: “Hey, so long as I’m here, can I interest you in a few airliners?”
I posted this Sunday, but haven’t seen it since. No real coverage.
FTA: HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnamese carrier Bamboo Airways will sign a deal with Boeing Co to purchase 10 planes on the sidelines of this week’s Trump-Kim summit, an airline executive said on Sunday.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-northkorea-usa-bambooairways/vietnams-bamboo-airways-to-buy-10-boeing-planes-during-trump-kim-summit-idUSKCN1QD0EI
Thanks.
Thank You Sundance. Sometimes I feel like we here at the Treehouse are the only people in this country that have a clue as to what is really going on. No wait I always feel that way. Thanks again for the great insights
Agree!
I miss President Donald J. Trump.
Not one tweet today. No photos other than landing in Hanoi.
But I understand: jet lag and 12-hrs time difference are nasty.
I think I’m in love with him (just saying). AT the very least, addicted to him.
My friends don’t understand my fascination with him.
also, Kashmir and Venezuela hot spots…of course the Senate vote too…
#METOO
From reading the news today it seems pretty clear that the democrat left are both supporting a communist platform at home and rooting for a communist dictator Kim abroad. . . . But yet they claim to be concerned that President Trump might be a Russian asset?
You can’t makethis stuff up folks…
^^THIS!!^^
When I used to hear of presidents’ journeys overseas to meet with various leaders, I tuned it all out. Now I’m on the edge of my seat. God bless President Trump!
Most of our recent previous presidents were all for show and giving away American stuff…because it was easy and profitable for them and theirs.
That man is made of titanium…
Does anyone know what the RON is, referenced in the President’s schedule?
Remain OverNight
Sundance did not want to let Pelosi, or Hillary, know where Trump is staying in Vietnam.
I have no idea, but this is one acronym which might apply as he returns to the JW Marriott.
RON Remain Over Night (aviation)
maybe it stands for “room of negotiations”
roundtable of negotiations
It’s an acronym for the hotel. U.S. Security requested the hotel location not be overly publicized.
Thanks, Sundance. Makes sense. Praying for our President’s safety.
The Republican Establishment including McConnell are turning against Trump and us with the Emergency declaration bill.
As stunning as that is its not unforseen.
There has to be a concerted effort by every single conservative to mobilize voters for the 2020 GOP primaries and clean up the party.
We are completely on our own in this endeavor because the establishment likes the status quo.
There are three kinds of intelligence: one kind [like Trump] understands things for itself, the second [like Graham] appreciates what others can understand, the third [like McConnell] understands neither for itself nor through others. This first kind is excellent, the second good, and the third kind useless.
– Niccolo Machiavelli
Dave says:
“There has to be a concerted effort by every single conservative to mobilize voters for the 2020 GOP primaries and clean up the party.”
This^^^
We are completely on our own in this endeavor because the establishment likes the status quo.
We seen it this weekend at our State Convention. Great candidates beat out by the establishment. So expect more of the same from the GOP. It truly is the UNIPARTY.
Sorry for the repeat, but wanted to make my reply a little clearer.
There’s more money in contracts to feed, house, translate, litigate, and provide other services to illegals than there is to build a wall. Much more. Follow the money.
In most/all negotiations getting to a win/win solution is important. While the three main players are US, China and n.Korea, there are numerous other important actors. S. Korea, Japan, Vietnam and other nations in the region all come to mind. IF this China economic leverage works and both US/China find success but some how leave Kim out to dry, it will turn out bad in the long run. In most/all negotiations where there is a win/lose outcome, they result in tragedy. Think there is a win-win for n.Korea even if it is just the continued survival if the regime….. and some degree of economic prosperity. As the last great PM of Great Britain said, “ It’s better to jaw jaw, than to war war.” Winston Churchill, 1954
Last Great British Prime Minister was Margaret Thatcher.
MAGA!!
Agreed, WC was the second last great PM of Great Britain. Good catch!
L’il Rocket Man looks a wee bit stressed. Pacing, chain smoking…
1:25
Relax Chairman Kim. His Honorable Mr President Donald J. Trump has got this. Just sit back, smile, nod, and agree to everything, and all will be fine.
Perhaps an end to the Korean war?!
Totally treasonous for her to be on Foreign Relations committee.
The Cohen hearing should be interesting tomorrow (Wednesday). Wonder how much Schiff is paying him and how many years off his sentence Mueller is promising him to lie about President Trump?
https://www.wsj.com/articles/cohen-to-testify-that-trump-engaged-in-criminal-conduct-while-in-office-11551175201
I certainly won’t be watching or listening to. Very sick thing to do and undermining the security of our country.
Observations from a smaller limb.
Vietnam’s GDP for 2017 was 223,780M, 6.8%. Rank 47th in the world, equals South Carolina. On a per capita (per individual) $2,342 ranking 139. They have been expanding above 5% for 18 years.
They exported $220B worth of goods while importing $205B last year.
Top exports:
Broadcasting equipment ($30.7B) Telephones ($14.6B) integrated circuits ($14.6B) textile footwear ($9.5B).
Top export markets:
U.S. ($46.2B) China ($39.9B) Japan ($18.1B) South Korea ($ 16.1B) Germany ($16.1B)
Top imports:
Integrated circuits($15.6B), telephones ($10.2B), Refined petroleum ($7.23B), Electrical parts($4.69B) and Light rubberized knitted fabrics ($4.51B).
Top Import origins:
China ($70.6B) South Korea ($16.1B) Japan ($13.1B) Singapore ($11.8B) Hong Kong ($10.1B)
I wouldn’t consider these to be hard numbers, they aren’t the best at reporting them. There is room for a growth in our trade with them, particularly importing from U.S. I will be looking forward to what he has worked out for us beyond the airline deal.
The quality of their work is much better than China. Merrill hiking shoes; those made in Vietnam were of good quality and good durability. Those made in China, soles delaminate in 6 months; do not buy.
