Stunning – 44 Democrats Vote to Support Post Birth Abortion…

Unfortunately a bill introduced in the Senate to protect babies who survive abortion has failed a cloture vote. The “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act” was rejected by forty-four Senate Democrats earlier today. [See Vote Here]

Three democrat Senators voted to support the bill [Casey (PA), Manchin (WVA), and Jones (AL)], all others voted against protecting the babies. President Trump responded to the vote via Twitter while aboard Air-Force-One en route to Vietnam:

(Review Vote Tally Here)

