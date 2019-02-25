Stunning – 44 Democrats Vote to Support Post Birth Abortion…

Unfortunately a bill introduced in the Senate to protect babies who survive abortion has failed a cloture vote. The “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act” was rejected by forty-four Senate Democrats earlier today. [See Vote Here]
Three democrat Senators voted to support the bill [Casey (PA), Manchin (WVA), and Jones (AL)], all others voted against protecting the babies. President Trump responded to the vote via Twitter while aboard Air-Force-One en route to Vietnam:
War is Peace.
Freedom is Slavery.
Ignorance is Strength.
Human Sacrifice is Progress
I apologize for racing ahead of this thread. I must agree with so many.
Our Declaration of Independence is the preface for our Constitution.
May we all pray on this premise and the Constitution itself.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
LIFE, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.
Amen
Surely we understand by now that progressives do NOT believe we are all equal or we wouldn’t be silenced or referenced as deplorable. While we are to accept anyone as our equal, going so far as to equalize our “result” through redistribution, we are not equal if our expressed opinions vary with our morally superior progressive elites. Life is no longer a right, anymore than freedom of expression.
Progzis and perpetual victims have no interest in equality. In fact, it scares the whatever out of them, bc they’re incompetent, sick, deranged, counter-productive pseudo humans. They want, nay, demand superiority.
Being godless, they do not understand the rights we have are given by God, and therefore: 1) inviolable, and 2) irrevocable, & 3) that THE SOLE ROLE OF GOVERNMENT is to SECURE those rights, not abridge or infringe, or abrogate them.
Furthermore, should these cretins succeed in repealing the 2nd Amendment, it does not remove your God-given right to bear arms to defend yourself, it merely removes the government’s obligation to secure that right. The right itself remains. A fine point, but important.
Nice WSB!
This subject is being soooooo ignored on religious DemoCommie blogs who brag about being such good Christians.
Even so Come Quickly Lord! Amen
Thank you to all the Patriots for bum rushing your state houses…crashing the offices…yanking them from their chairs and removing every good ole boy to the rich insiders…to the baby killers…on both sides of the aisles. Special thanks and shout out to our State Governors and States Attorney Generals for worrying about that next Road that needs built…instead of protecting the young and innocent. America is so damn proud of you it could bust.
Most of all we are so excited to clean up the hell of a mess you made by not following the law as ordained by the Bill of Rights and Constitution. I’m with Joe DiGenova on this…civil discourse is over we are now in a civil war. Voting and Guns are all we have left.
Don’t ever call me and ask me for money ever again! Your own your own you traitors to the Republic! Long live President Donald J Trump and Good Journey to the REAL patriots of life liberty and the pursuit of happiness!
The babies can’t complain when they’re executed, but stick it to the 44 and you couldn’t shut them up.
Cold those 44 infant killer demonrats do all humanity a favor and abort themselves post birth? I mean, why differentiate between a new born or a 50 or 60 year old adult who reasons like an infant?
Demonrats 2019: anti-infant, anti-science, anti-logic and anti-America.
The party of infanticide, illegals and intolerance.
I would feel unclean shaking the hand of any of these Senators, much less voting for one!
Oh, my…yes.
I pray that they have dreams and nightmares and visitations that haunt them. I pray that they feel convicted. I pray that they see the blood on their hands and repent.
At some point we will be forced to accept that compromise with progressives is surrender, defeat. We can’t know how far they are willing to go, but we know we’re not there yet. The blatant of their actions tells me they sense a tipping point of no return. They had thought prior to Trump that they had already won and were content with their steady pace, but they sense that it is now or never for them. There will be no working with Trump. They are too close, too critical to give an inch, and WE should understand the same. NO COMPROMISE.
Indeed, madashellowell.
This is about right.
People should of took Orwell more seriously.
Just when I thought the evil Demonrats could not surprise me any further…
There are no depths to deep and dark for these ghouls.
And yet, the idiots keep re-electing this madness.
Let’s call ’em what they are…Demonic-crats.
What I am going to write below is likely to really upset some people. If so, I apologise. But you need to know what the Socialist’s long term plans are.
Somewhere I have read that long term the Dems/uniparty plan is to allow children up to 4 years old to be killed and also to legalize sex with children.
Allowing live birth children to be killed is just one of many steps down the path towards deciding which children will be allowed to live and grow up. So if a child is not healthy or unwanted then the mother can terminate the child upon birth. However if any problems develope later during the child’s first 4 years, then the socialist (death panel) don’t want to waste their resources raising such a child even if the parents do.
They also want reduce the age of consent for sex from 18 years down to 14 or 12 years, then later down to 8 or 6 years. This is because their many billionaire owners want sex with children decriminalized.
Killing unsuitable children fits their long term social agenda re-Obamacare death panels. Yes death panels are in the fine print and these death panels are independent of congress! Death panel decisions are final! Death panel decisions can not be appealled to SCOTUS!
That is likely why McStain voted to keep, not kill, socialized health care. It will be his legacy to future generations.
I can tell you that if I was born under these circumstances they would not have allowed me to live even if my parents had wanted to keep me! The same goes for my wife too! Hopefully I will be dead before any of this happens.
I have read about this too. Couldn’t find it when I looked last week. I remember reading about abortion up to 3 years. Well the good news is they are showing their hand and exposing their true agenda. These people are truly sick.
If you want to know what their plans are read Brave New World and 1984.
Just curious. Why would we expect them to cap the death of an “inconvenient” child at 4 years? What happens if the child becomes “inconvenient” at 6? At 10? In fact, people of all ages can become a “waste” of the state’s resources if the death panel so decrees. If they get it to 4, then they’ll start on the upper end and decide it is OK to eliminate anyone when they become 80. If they get that, then they’ll expand it to any age if a person has certain “undesirable” characteristics, such as being seen in public wearing a MAGA cap.
This is just another marker that either another civil war or re-education camps is in our future.
Lynching of the innocent victims of poor choices — uh, HELLO???!!!
These babies were created equal (biologically, via male and female human mating) as was Smolletts, Fairfax, etc.
Remember the good ol’ days when we warned people about what would happen if we forget God?
“Oh, it’ll never get that bad here in America. Why, we are a Christian country.”
Well “that bad” is now not only the norm, but applauded.
Who knowing the judgment of God, that they which commit such things are worthy of death, not only do the same, but have pleasure in them that do them.
I think this is the snake eating it’s tail , literally!
Republicans not voting — Murkowski, Cramer, and Scott. Duly noted.
Cramer and Scott had their flights delayed. Murkowski we know she’s pro abortion so she didn’t vote to save her hide.
What fools! Of all battles, Democrat’s might believe they have against Trump / Trump supporters this is not one.
Have any of these dung piles ever lost a small child?
These people are absolutely demon possessed to do this. I know I’ll make some people angry but if anyone claims to be a Christian and still votes for these murderers, I question their salvation, discernment and sanity.
Go listen to this song ” You are not forgotten” by Phil King from Gateway church. It would melt a heart of stone.
This should come as no surprise to anyone. Progressives, in this case Dims, are no respecter of life other than their own. From fetus to newborn to children to adults, none are considered to process the unalienable Right to Life. To Progressives, life is a PRIVILEGE granted to the masses by the state. Hence the ‘right’ to abortion, the ‘right’ to post birth elimination, the erosion and eventual elimination of the right of self defense of your Right to Life. One of the duties of the state used to be protection of those who couldn’t protect themselves. To preserve our Right to Life by protecting ours means of defending that right wherever, whenever, and by whatever means possible. Life for most is now a state granted privilege…….remember, the government is under NO legal obligation whatsoever to offer protection to any one individual or groups of individuals within the community, only the community as a whole, all the while slowly removing your ability to protect yourself and your loved ones.
EVIL.
44 people who are our representatives of the United States are voting to kill our people.
When do we send officials to arrest them?
My Question is : WHY did Newbie Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) & Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) NOT VOTE….there had better be a Good Reason.
~We all know why Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R? / D-AK) didn’t vote because she EMBRACES Abortion in all its Forms.~
Their flights were delayed, so they missed the vote.
Notice to my fellow Americans:
I sent this letter to Mrs. Pelosi and copies to the President and my congressional delegation before the action in the Senate in which 44 senators voted to deny protection to babies born in these United States. Though since his election I have offered the President many plans to assist him in cleaning up the federal government, tonight I had to qualify my participation in any/all efforts to clean up the government. That qualification is that I cannot participate in any manner in which I may/would come in direct contact with any of the politicians currently seated therein. God help me, but if I were provided the opportunity I would gladly gut every last one of the 44 senators mentioned above just for starters. As one can see the letter below provides for the establishment of laws to execute all of those who would murder human beings in whatever stage of development, but that is not fast enough for me! However, I recognize the last thing this nation of crazy cowards needs is a Trump supporter running around gutting their favorite politician. What this nation needs is for the Chinese to invade and let them see first hand how communists (or at least the best imitation we have at the moment) deal with folks who cannot prove their worth to the Motherland!
LETTER TO SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI
RE: Response to Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s request for assistance in obtaining persons to complete a survey.
Ms. Pelosi and Gang:
Lots of luck staffing your survey efforts, not!
As a retired soldier/cop there is only one reason I would return to DC. I would volunteer to lead (without compensation) a very special military unit that would come to DC to:
1). Escort every single politician to the edge of town, issue them a criminal trespass notice, and instruct them to never return to the city and politics under penalty of life in prison (max security in Ferguson, CO). Notice: There will be only one exception to lifetime banishment. If the politician can name (and document) one President in the history of the Republic who has achieved the level of positive achievements benefiting the American people as has Donald Trump in two short years.
2). Submit all remaining bureaucrats to a personnel assessment instrument designed to determined if they are qualified to serve in a cost effective/efficient government designed to serve/protect the American people as its primary mission.
3). Require any and all political parties to seek certification only after they present new charters accepting the authority of the Constitution the primary law of the land and they will participate in no activities denying Americans of the rights provided in the American Constitution as written.
4). Institute a federal criminal justice system that streamlines all activity and provides objective standards for all activities (i.e. all murders/sexual assault/etc. resulting in death and/or grievous bodily harm of any/all human beings commencing at conception – natural death will carry the death penalty with only well documented/adjudicated exceptions.
5). Automate/computerize the judicial system to maximize objectivity and minimize subjectivity (i.e. activist judges/lawyers).
6). Mandate the integration of sound business practices in all government practices/operations/etc.
7). Institute the practice of requiring successful completion of a personnel assessment instrument for all elected, appointed, and contractual government personnel.
8). Require all elected/appointed/contracted personnel to accept an oath of office which carries civil and criminal penalties for violation of the same.
Charles Lauderdale
Soldier/Cop/Grunt, retired
PS
1. Character is to man what carbon is to steel.
2. A man who trims himself to suit everybody will soon whittle himself away!
3. An ounce of gold cannot buy an ounce of time.
4. It is far more difficult to judge oneself than to judge others!
By this new Democrat standard, it’s time to expunge Kermit Gosnell’s conviction and run him for a seat in Congress. 🤬
“Post birth abortion” is an evil Orwellian oxymoron.
An abortion terminates a pregnancy, thereby PREVENTING birth.
If a baby is born, it’s no longer an abortion. It’s infanticide.
When the cord is cut, it’s no longer a “woman’s body” – not that it ever was; I’m just going by their terminology.
They/we need to call it what it is: murder, infanticide. NOT abortion!
