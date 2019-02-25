DAG Rod Rosenstein Delivers Remarks to CSIS Audience…

Outgoing Deputy Attorney General delivered remarks to the Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS) audience in Washington, DC earlier today. The majority of the prepared remarks [Transcript Here] centered around rule-of-law norms in the United States compared with legal systems abroad, including that of China.

However, part of Rosenstein’s remarks (during the Q&A) nudged up against aspects surrounding special counsel Robert Mueller and AG William Barr; and the media have drawn attention to those unscripted comments. The full video of the presentation and the Q&A is below. To save yourself time, the ten minutes that begin at 53:00 is the part that seems to be drawing attention:

.

The facilitator for the event, Suzanne Spaulding, was a former President Obama official with a specific CSIS agenda to defend the Deep State institutions from adverse public scrutiny. The mindset is one of strong elitism where the aggregate American electorate are considered too unenlightened to absorb issues that may highlight flawed U.S. policy outcomes.

Within the Brookings group this projected ‘we-know-best’ intellectual elitism is very strong. As a result, all flawed policy outcomes are filtered to avoid any bad impression of U.S. governmental institutions. In essence the approach is to hide any deep systemic rot and apply bondo and fresh paint to each institution after each failed outcome.

Sound familiar?

It should.

A recent example to highlight this projected worldview was when FBI Director Christopher Wray stood in front of the cameras and told the American audience the IG Report on gross politicization of the FBI wasn’t really a testimonial to the gross politicization of the FBI. A few seconds later, Wray announced all FBI officials would go through “political bias training”.

The bondo and paint approach to institutional preservation, to deny what is undeniable, is fraught with contradictions and hypocrisy; however, that is the goal of the Brookings Institute.

The mindset creates a self-fulfilling prophecy. If the systemic rot is never addressed there will always be a need for another round of bondo and paint; thus the Brookings crowd perpetuate a need for their existence. It’s a vicious, and stupid, cycle.

Anyone would would point out this insufferable, and factually anti-intellectual, outlook/enterprise is considered a member of the unwashed crowd; a vulgarian of sorts.

…Also, probably a Donald Trump voter.

