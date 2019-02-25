DAG Rod Rosenstein Delivers Remarks to CSIS Audience…

Outgoing Deputy Attorney General delivered remarks to the Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS) audience in Washington, DC earlier today. The majority of the prepared remarks [Transcript Here] centered around rule-of-law norms in the United States compared with legal systems abroad, including that of China.
However, part of Rosenstein’s remarks (during the Q&A) nudged up against aspects surrounding special counsel Robert Mueller and AG William Barr; and the media have drawn attention to those unscripted comments. The full video of the presentation and the Q&A is below. To save yourself time, the ten minutes that begin at 53:00 is the part that seems to be drawing attention:
CTH disclaimer below:
The facilitator for the event, Suzanne Spaulding, was a former President Obama official with a specific CSIS agenda to defend the Deep State institutions from adverse public scrutiny. The mindset is one of strong elitism where the aggregate American electorate are considered too unenlightened to absorb issues that may highlight flawed U.S. policy outcomes.
Within the Brookings group this projected ‘we-know-best’ intellectual elitism is very strong. As a result, all flawed policy outcomes are filtered to avoid any bad impression of U.S. governmental institutions. In essence the approach is to hide any deep systemic rot and apply bondo and fresh paint to each institution after each failed outcome.
A recent example to highlight this projected worldview was when FBI Director Christopher Wray stood in front of the cameras and told the American audience the IG Report on gross politicization of the FBI wasn’t really a testimonial to the gross politicization of the FBI. A few seconds later, Wray announced all FBI officials would go through “political bias training”.
The bondo and paint approach to institutional preservation, to deny what is undeniable, is fraught with contradictions and hypocrisy; however, that is the goal of the Brookings Institute.
The mindset creates a self-fulfilling prophecy. If the systemic rot is never addressed there will always be a need for another round of bondo and paint; thus the Brookings crowd perpetuate a need for their existence. It’s a vicious, and stupid, cycle.
Anyone would would point out this insufferable, and factually anti-intellectual, outlook/enterprise is considered a member of the unwashed crowd; a vulgarian of sorts.
…Also, probably a Donald Trump voter.
Filthy traitor Rosenstein and his CIA wife belong in a mass grave with rest of their ruling class cronies.
This part is worth repeating.
According to Toscas, Evans, as the DOJ’s point person on the FISA application on former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, was responsible for managing—and reading—not only the original Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) application on Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, but also the three subsequent renewals.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/exclusive-doj-prevented-fbi-from-pursuing-gross-negligence-charges-against-clinton_2815097.html
Wray thinks the proper response to a coup attempt is bias training. And the proper response to ignoring the warnings to FBI tip-line about Nikolas Cruz is ordering Chinese for lunch. No firings. No discipline. Just the No. 11 Moo Shu Pork.
The bias “training” will go something like – If you are plotting a seditious coup against a duly elected President of the United States, for goodness sakes don’t use text messaging. Always speak in person or in written code. – Class over, drinks are on the department.
Or use a HAM radio…
Suzie sure does like to hear herself talk. She uses an excessive amount of verbiage and time to say: “Reality is what I say it is and we’re going to send people to your town to make sure ya got yer minds raaaaht. The DOJ/FIB is an independent entity because I say it is, reality be damned.”
Suzie isn’t going to like the Stasi she advocates for when it comes for her.
You should listen to the pomposity of the Lawfare group, also Brookings Institution creatures. Lawfare’s level of self-delusion is equaled by few.
Despite the charade of noble integrity, Rosenstein knows full well that he was (as is) a key player in an active coup against a sitting US president. No doubt he laments what could have been if Hillary had ascended to the throne and made him a commissar, but he will gratefully accept the high paying private sector consolation prize. He also clearly believes that Barr is not going to collect any scalps among the coup co-conspirators and will let sleeping dogs lie. And DC is blind to the real impact of the upcoming whitewash coverup. From this day forward, the DOJ/FBI will be regarded as a failed criminal enterprise that couldn’t even do a coup properly let alone protect us or defend the rule of law. My how far we have fallen.
TomA, a lot of blather to cover up the fact that he did not do what he is bragging to have done and then handle the problem, when to him in reality there is no problem. Never investigate without a reason but he ups an hire Mueller for precisely no reason for hiring him and letting him go wild and allowed that it should have been stopped in a very short time as nothing was found with Trump and Russia, but no, he allows it to drag on for two years and many millions of dollars and allow the attorneys to be DEMOCRAT and hooked to the Clintons as well. He telling him how things should operate and I worked in law for 50 yrs. and he is full of himself and not telling the real story. No accounting of Rod nor Mueller but to listen to him all is hunky dory! NOT! NO Mueller did anything according to Rod’s laws and was allowed to go on and on. Get read, Rod, it was clear from the moment you selected your friend Mueller that it was going to a false start and a lousy ending and so glad you are leaving. Mueller was a criminal in law work for decades and even sent innocents to jail, and head of the FBI and taught Comey the ropes to do damage, and you knew all this but selected him instead of a real SC. The way Rod talks all FBI garbage was taken care of, etc., etc. Again, just a blathering fool and no substantial information or work done by him in his role. He knew to say retirement because his neck was on the line to be fired. Way over paid as well. Did he confer with Trump? Apparently not thinking that Trump was a nutcase, not too smart, etc., etc. Well, Rod, you are all of those and Trump was and is fully aware of your disgust and dislike of him and what you have and have not done. Arrgh!
You may want to consider including the C_A.
Tom, Rod should be facing life or death.
Rosey should have spent his time enunciating prepared remarks centered around how TO BREAK rule-of-law norms in the US compared with legal systems abroad! That’s his specialty, and he believes he’ll get away with everything!
Dave, why worry about laws elsewhere but destroying our laws here? I have lived outside the USA and some countries have lousy laws but I made sure I did not break them, ditto my spouse who was an international reviewer of companies’ books, and advising them or informing them they are now out of business or the officers in charge dismissed and others brought in who were more honest. Gee, Rod, to listen to you this was all done and we know darn well it was not done but allowed and encouraged.
You guys wonder where AOC get hers sense that she’s in charge.
Zorro, from her puppeteer and sadly she is thinking and spouting as those in charge, but slowly but surely is finding she is not, so she gets petty and denies/decries and again informing us she knows nothing and has no values and very little brain and that functions not too well!
Her handler thought she had a better patsy. To no avail.
Well AOC said that we all should not reproduce and lo and behold Senate Democrats obeyed her call and voted against Sen.Tillis’ Bill to defend life. AOC is indeed the leader of the Democrat Party.
I know where it comes from,,, she smiles and guys like me buy her drinks..
😀
Geez, hopefully to make her puke and go home.
Who cares what she says, when she says it with a pretty mouth? 😀
A mouth only a dentist could love!
I would never refer to these rats as elite.
California Joe, maybe they are typhus rats and their fleas are killing people like the spread of typhus in LA.
“We should forgive our enemies, but not before they are hanged” ….
Captures my sentiment for RR and the ENTIRE TREASONOUS CABAL.
Yep.
It’s so 2017 to compose and send yourself a CYA “By the Book” email. It’s 2019 that means multi-media presentation to an audience of sycophants and Bill Barr.
Sharyl Atkinson’s article in The Hill today reflected a ‘to do’ list of over 20 items for Bill Barr from current agents, lawyers, administrators, etc.
Prosecution was off the table. One person (anonymously) said a few top people should be prosecuted, but the political cost would be too great.
I PREFER THE ANALOGY – DRY ROT. If you don’t cut out DRY ROT, it spreads. Or cancer.
LikeLiked by 7 people
……or GANGRENE. yes, many rotten things come to mind to describe this.
And they all STINK!
The coup plotters *must* be prosecuted. Every single one.
The fish rots from the head.
“Prosecution was off the table.”
This proves that no political crime is too great to be overlooked. Assassination appears to be all that is left to be punished, or maybe not.
Believe Barr maybe the terminator. This stuff is too much for him, and at his age he has nothing to lose. If Barr appreciates the FBI and Justice Department are just open sewers, he may react to keep the rats from his bed.
SD is on-point; “Bondo” Barr’s mission is to calm the waters and protect the reputations of the FBI and DOJ.
I hear you but why appoint him? The analogies abound. We need a nuke instead we get a paper wad?
If he wants to protect the reputation of the DOJ then prosecute ALL OF THEM. From Strzok to Comey, Ohr to Rosenstein, and all the others – they attempted and are attempting to overthrow the elected president. They are attempting to conceal their nefarious acts. They must go to jail forever. And that’s going very very easy on them.
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2019/02/25/rosenstein-if-mueller-overruled-by-ag-barr-he-is-required-to-report-that-to-congress/
FTA “if the special counsel proposes to take an action and is overruled by the attorney general, or the acting attorney general, we are required to report that to the Congress. That’s the structural independence provided in the statute.”
Let me get this straight if AG Barr tells Mueller to wrap it up and Mueller says I need another year and a half then that disagreement goes to Congress? Good grief wouldn’t that start an impeachment outcry from the Democrats and the msm? So Mueller has all the aces? I don’t see how this is going to ever end!
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, what it means is, if herr muller says he wants to indict trump for jaywalking and AG declines, that declination needs to be reported to congress.
BTW, I think Barr has read the scope memos and been briefed by muller. after doing so, has concluded its time to wrap it up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
POTUS and Barr could start the release of the redacted documents if Mueller tries that approach. Trust PDJT, he is ALWAYS several steps ahead of his enemies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Except Paul Ryan.
Paul Ryan is gone, and PT knew he did not need to bother with Ryan’s antics. I only cost a few more months.
It…
There is no such statutory requirement, there are DOJ regulations.(Rosenstein’s authorization to Mueller cites 28 C.F.R. §§ 600.4 – 600.10)
Congress and the IG have referred Rosenstein for prosecution for violating 18 U.S.C. §§ 1505, 1515(b). Rosenstein is an unindicted felon for obstruction and lying, so it’s no surprise that he’s lying again.
Pretty much confirmed now that Mueller’s raison de’tre is to provide probable cause for the illegal activity. I guess he’ll call Manafort, Papa, Page, troll farms and Jr’s meeting, “suspicious activity”.
Barr had enough low hanging fruit to etch his name in history in the first week. We know the rest; if and but, might and maybe but orange suits; never.
The real tell with RR is the sniffing…I have a sister who is a PhD prof type and she does that sniffing thing..it’s a elitist signal of intelligence or something,
A great reform would be this seditionist going to jail forever.
While I would agree that using the power of office to undermine a superior and fraudulently misrepresent deeds is "seditious" I would advise avoiding that term, rather just go ALL IN and say 'the Frauds have committed treason" and shoot them in the head.

Just desserts and such, you know.
Just desserts and such, you know.
She said: “cases involving juveniles for example are particularly attractive for uh uh, Russian propaganda efforts”
Ok I didn’t need to go ANY FURTHER to read into this exactly what is meant, the message is this:
“If you believe in any of the pizza gate allegations and child trafficking and general pedophile activity coming from CERTAIN sectors of your GOVT,,, WELL IT’S ALL JUST THE RUSSIANS trying to warp your mind with that commie propaganda”.
“Clearly you need to TRUST US, WE ARE ALL GOOD PEOPLE. ”
It is oh so clear what is going on here, and is there really any need to go looking further for evidence of who we are dealing with?
LikeLiked by 3 people
She continues with “need to educate the public on the need for process to help them understand why the details may not be able to be brought out”…
dragging children into the story to run interference for the corrupt state that is hiding their many and sundry violations including but not limited to FISA applications.
I would say it’s unbelievable but knowing just how corrupt these vile scum are, it really isn’t hard to believe at all.
“DO NOT ALLOW YOUR CONFIDENCE IN YOUR GOVT MASTERS TO BE UNDERMINED”
-Your GOVT Masters
Big Brother Loves You. Repeat after me till you believe it.
The pizza gate episode is but one of countless crusades that have filled patriots here with hope that justice can overcome the deep state’s evil activities, only to see it turn to vapo
We know well with whom we are dealing, and they are untouchable. That is the state of our government, and without the President winning a second term, which is the all-in objective of the resistance, the greatest President in Modern history will be only a speed bump in the deep state superhighway.
I realize now that the first IG report on MYE was almost EXACTLY like James Comey’s summation of Hillary’s FBI email investigation. ‘Yes there were mistakes made, and yes she technically and outright broke the law here, here, here and here, but there was no intent and no reasonable prosecutor would bring charges in this case. We’ll try to do better next time.’
That first IG report on the FBI’s handling of that investigation said almost the EXACT same things. And now it seems Rod Rosenstein is setting the table for the next IG report which I believe will conveniently report a similar finding again, ie. ‘mistakes were made, we need to review procedures, yada, yada, yada… and there’s no need for the American public to see the paperwork at the heart of this’.
The IG is compromised and/or corrupted, is my takeaway when you listen closely to what RR is saying here… ‘we’re the professionals and we have unquestionable integrity when it comes to investigating ourselves – trust us.’
The swamp has a depth that no one could have imagined. Even those that are supposed to watch the watchers – at the very highest levels of government – are complicit. The last hope now is William Barr and military intelligence it seems.
IG Huber was appointed by Sessions. There are only two dots to connect in that line of obstruction.
Is the doj setting stage to release as little of the mueller report as possible. And then selectively leaking portions of it to fuel congressional investigations. At some point the primary focus of the coup will be re-election. It seems like Mueller doesn’t have any impeachable offenses, but he still needs to get the opposition research in the hands of the dems.
Herr Nazi Bob Mueller will get the opposition research to his fellow Nazi Dims if he has to hand carry it to them.
Rosenstein is the same personality type as a Nazi.
Is there any doubt that the day this guy is out of office he will be on CNN telling us why the POTUS should be impeached or indicted?
Taking bets, 10 – 3 double or nothing and places down and treble 4 or trixie
Don’t leave out MSNBC
PMSNBCNNABDFOLX
All and I mean ALL major nets are owned by globalists, that includes the Murdochs. It’s a given now.
They are going to use pedogate and “Protecting the childrens” as an excuse to hide the details of the corrupt govt spying on POTUS Trump from us, that is their plan now, uncovered here and covered on TheConservativeTreeHouse Network for any and all to understand.
The same day PT releases all.
Rosenstain is doing what my mother used to call PISSING ON MY LEG AND TELLING ME THEY ARE RAINDROPS. There was a whole thunderstorm there in less than 10 minutes. The Democrat really came out in you there Roddy Boy, deflected really well there!!
I’m sorry – do I have to watch this?
I mean, F#CK Rosenstein.
“I’m sorry – do I have to watch this?
I mean, F#CK Rosenstein.”
nope don’t it’s bad for your health and you can read our out takes to see what you need.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If they don’t let it go, then some new Special Counsels need to be appointed. One for the Clinton Server (e-mail). One for the Clinton Foundation. One for Crossfire Hurricane including ALL involved. One for the FISA abuse. Lets see how that transparency goes.
Who should the Counsels be: Sidney Powell, Joe DiGenova, Victoria Toensing, and Gregg Jarrett. Each should be staffed with only conservatives. (Notice—I didn’t say Republicans—I said TRUE conservatives).
LikeLiked by 1 person
LIKE it,annie.
Transparency versus Soviet-style cloak and dagger? Yeah, that’s a real head scratcher as to which is more towards what the country’s founders envisioned.
10 minutes of that is too much for any MAGA patriot…
“all flawed policy outcomes are filtered to avoid any bad impression of U.S. governmental institutions.”
Known in laymans terms as lying.
LOL From the general gist of the comments, I’d say ole Rosy would be a prime candidate for a trip to whatever we Americans use in lieu of the guillotine, when things get interesting…
May I suggest a very dull butter knife, non-serrated – of course.
A firing squad would be quick. Or we could make a day of it and have a picnic while we watch the hanging. After a trial of course.
The best thing I hear the ignorant DOJ hack say, over and over is: “WITHIN the department is an INDEPENDENT Inspector General.” How can within be independent. Idiot SOB’s.
Barr hasn’t been in office a week yet but I don’t have much confidence he’ll do what he should do, which is to immediately appoint a special counsel to investigate the Russia investigation. But if he plans to paper over the misconduct by following Wray’s example and merely purging any remaining officials who were involved, then in my book he’ll be showing a shameful lack of integrity and concern for the rule of law. If that is his plan he should have never taken the job because after Sessions’ disgraceful performance we don’t need another weakling and coward in the AG’s office.
If he takes decisive action there will certainly be a counter strike by the deep state, Democrats and a fair number of Republicans in Congress, so he’ll have my support and admiration even if he fails.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was glad to hear Rosenstein say the department is best served when the American People are confident that when we investigate American citizens we are going to protect the Rights of Uncharged People (wording is as close as I can remember).
That is what the Democrats, especially Adam Schiff, are trying to shred, the Rights of Uncharged People – in this case the rights of Donald J. Trump and his family.
Started listening at 53… Didn’t even listen 30 seconds before the smirking slime lied. Stopped listening.
