Video: President Trump Meets With U.S-China Trade Negotiation Teams in Oval Office…

This is the best video to adequately review the full nuance and scale of consequence within the oval office meeting between the Chinese trade delegation and the U.S. team. As previously noted, President Trump delivered brutally honest remarks about expectations to both teams that likely, strategically and purposefully, caught Chinese Vice Premier Liu completely off guard.
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, AG Secretary Sonny Perdue, NEC Chairman Larry Kudlow, U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Brandstad, Trade Adviser Peter Navarro with China’s Vice Premier Liu He, and multiple Chinese vice ministers/senior officials were all in the Oval Office for a discussion of current trade status…. and the outcome was epic.
ENJOY:
A few observations on this Oval Office meeting because they’re all easy to see, though I doubt few Americans, even though paying close attention have gotten their minds around it yet.
This short video more than others reveals POTUS Trump is a sharp break from the previous figurehead presidents. A trend that reached its apex with Obama. Americans have a real POTUS, not a figurehead/Pitch Man for the Administrative State.
Needless to add, his transparency, which has played an important role in him seizing back his constitutional (Article II) authority, only increases his leverage versus his political opponents, domestic and foreign.
My take is a bit different than yours in that I don’t think the Chinese Vice Premier was taken off guard. More to the point, his presence in this context, with not only press present but asking questions, is unimaginable without understanding the level of trust that China’s leadership has in POTUS Trump.
Very good observation, China knows Trump well enough now to know he won’t shame them publicly.
And don’t forget how Trump interceded in the ZTE case. Xi asked him to intercede and help him out. Trump called off the dogs and brokered the settlement with a fine, full audit and structural changes. He suffered slings and arrows from various Swamp creatures for caving in to China, too.
Xi noticed. Trump stuck his neck out for the guy and burned some political capital. Deeds, not words.
I don’t believe Trump is schmoozing when he speaks of good relationships with people. He genuinely seeks to foster this. It’s good for business. The Swamp should take notice.
The Chinese Vice Premier’s “presence in this context, with not only press present but asking questions, is unimaginable without understanding the level of trust that China’s leadership has in POTUS Trump.”
Absolutely. The Chinese don’t do press conferences per se. This is a breakthrough that puts them out there having a real dialogue for the world to see. It’s an education in Trump Peace via dipomacy while M’ingAGA.
Tx. Good for Trump saying he does not want the MOU’s. That was my big worry. they are trash. Hopefully he will stick to that and keep pressure on to March 1. I do not however understand why he let his bargaining crew go so long working on the MOU’s China’s strategy. Or why the bargaining team fell for this MOU strategy which China is known for to always give them a way out. Trump should he jumped in earlier IMO.
Up until this very interview it seemed the Chinese were winning with their whole MOU’s approach and US negotiators were just going along with that. Why?
The only ones I trust in the team is (1) Lighthizer and (2) Ross. Everybody else is too close to Wall Street – Kudlow, Navarro, Mnuchin.
Trump has just dropped the value of every future MOU produced by anyone.
I do not know if any of the 13 US presidents during my lifetime have worked as hard as President Trump. He has been forced to by politicians who are so eager to attack everything he does that they ignore his real achievements that benefit ordinary Americans. He also puts many EU politicians to shame that have no good word for him.
He’s a gem alright. None like him. Majority of the attackers are on someone’s payroll. He succeeds regardless of their efforts.
45 is the most qualified for this moment in our history! a little Washington with NY Military Academy, some Jefferson as builder, more Reagan with top Entertainment Hits, like FDR with NY/Union experience, and Kennedy as heir apparent to family business…of course, he’s 100% All American!
Nice one……………..
To me, the beauty of all this success, and his greatest weapon is honesty.
Presidents in the future will be measured by this. Beautiful.
So…what stocks and when? Production? Steel? Soybean? Infrastructure-centric stocks? I have a feeling 2019 is going to be a glorious year.
Dems will have to get down with American-only infrastructure incentives. They need to shore up some votes. They’ll force out overseas construction and bring back “Made in America”. What do we invest in?!
I hate sharing stock tips on places like this (especially places as amazing as this one)…so if people feel adverse to the notion and are in the know – at least point some of us to places to look?
God bless America.
President Trump must have watched Dobbs last night……………..
https://video.foxbusiness.com/v/6005482479001/#sp=show-clips
I thought the exact same thing!
Vice-Premier Liu, you have now entered … the no b.s. zone.
Did you see Vice Premier Liu He laugh?
Trump calling for a real trade agreement totally caught him off guard, I think the laugh was one of course Trump is no satisfied with a MOA, he trades better than a Chinamen.
I liked the comment about fake news in China! Everybody laughed.
I wish we had the video of P Trump with his team AFTER everyone left the Oval Office. I am willing to bet doughnuts that he laid the law down on MOUs and getting tough verification mechanism locked down. I bet President Trump told his team to do better and don’t negotiate away anything !
It is well known that Munchin and Kudlow aren’t necessarily on the same page as the president. Trump is having none of this MOU bs – even if it is called something else !
GOD gave us Donald Trump.
Thank GOD for Donald Trump.
Pied the type. Oriental negotiations revolve around promises, distractions, detours, enticements, pleasure, and the knowledge of the opponents limits and timeline. The old; “Got another buyer coming in to look at it” ploy. They postpone and negotiate while they try to cut you off at the knees until a deadline is upon the ones they are dealing with and then up the ante. Trump grabbed them by their yinyang and squeezed. The Chinese and by default the globalist U.N. spent weeks setting up the Chinese script type to print out the deal and Trump just dumped it in the floor. He said, “Well, I’m leaving town soon and we are going to take some more of your money in a few days so if you got a better deal let’s talk. I want it in writing.”
Thanks, Sundance you are the best!
That was such a treat, to watch a master at work.
POTUS “Is there fake news in China? Yeah, I think there’s fake news in China” I was in tears laughing because that is the proper way to criticize state owned media, tell the truth, and not shame the other side in an obvious fashion. Effing brilliant!!!!
See my previous comment on previous thread on LoI v MoU (light v heavy) v Final. PDJT knows this, and the comment was a gentle but clear push.
Plus, note how PDJT shares the ‘credit’ around all ofmhis team and the China point team.
Man, this is like a front row seat on an intergalactic ‘Apprentice’ episode.
Dang,
Where’s that peanut and popcorn vender when you get the munchies’ watching a master at work?.. Gonna’ need a big gulp too….(they still got them in the WH commissary?)…
Just don’t be selling “to much” of our gain/barley/oats/corn to them…what are we going to make our mead/beer/whiskey with??? Check-6 …
This website shows up how pathetic Fox News has become. When this was posted Fox had as its headline the news of President Trump’s comment about the New Patriots’ owner. Which was really the big news – the China trade discussion meeting in the Oval Office or the “scandal”? Time to brand much of Fox as CNN-lite.
A must watch if you want to see an American President lead in complete command of the issues and the tenacity to secure the best deal for our country.
Cherish every day for the next six years. We may never see the likes of him in the oval office in our lifetime.
Why do these liberal idiots from the MSM keep asking questions THAT HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH US-CHINA TRADE NEGOTIONS? Good God! The meeting is not about bullshit lawsuits and other crap. It is about US-China trade! Stick to the subject, you fools!
Well,
It looks fairly certain that “dumping” of any of the basic component parts of many industries are coming to an end….no more NAFTA loopholes….no more end-a round’s… Boeings book is just as deep as it’s ever been…so, 2000/6000/7000 series aluminum alloys/shapes and castings mill owners might be a good place to start with a spread…then, into higher alloys of steel, ie: 1000+C/4000/6000/8000 series capable mills. Not to forget our infrastructure/wall pressures on quantity runs of A105, etc… Rebar being reprocessed it may still manage to be imported at competitive prices… Semi conductor LIS/integrated and dedicated chips should be a good bet with the treatment 5G is now getting within the USA and around the world pressure being applied. We have many chip-forges here that may soon be looking for different output contracts…Micron/Intel comes to mind. Anything “Mil Spec” will soon be stamped “Made in America”…
(( I would really like to see what type of GMO/Monsanto language is being inserted in these agreements/MOU’s… EU is closed to any such modified materials at the moment ))
AND…I wonder what is being said about SCS islands/routes….or, Taiwan for that matter???..
China continues to buy/import massive amounts of Gold (and, Silver too – but less values)…without any “export” allowed…this monster quantity just disappears once it’s inside China.. it is not transparent at all…it doesn’t show up on any “central bank/Govt storage” reports, nor, does it appear to show up on the retail trade/sales ledger…ie: jewelry and such. With the currency manipulation that the President noted today; and, with the market manipulation being investigated finally by Treasury and DOJ….there was actually a hard arbitrage position caused by such “unseen hands” behind the curtain… Resources/oz “in the ground” as certified and implied could be some very interesting growth possibilities…pick the locations for political stability before any other value.
That’s how I see it now…could change next month or two. Panda tried his best to sell a bill of goods (delays) without basis….Lion licked his claws for coming March 1 feeding… Then, decided to toss the food source (panda for lion) a “life-line” … IF you can’t make the deal due to orders or authorities, by Mar 1st, then Lion and Panda will meet for final deal making during March – during which Lion “may” listen to suggestions to hold the 25% off very short time… or, not. Greatness personified by our leader…. Check-6
OMG, Sundance, I’m still cracking up over the picture of the lion licking his clawed foot. 😁
Thanks, Sundance. What a treat to be alive to see this man in action. Takes his own team to the floor in front of their enemies as a warning to their enemies. Leadership.
From 30:20 onward regarding MOUs what do other people see here? 33:08 POTUS disagrees regarding Memorandum of Understandings being valid contracts, China’s Vice Premier Liu He gives a laugh then a gulp or sigh and back to poker face. Seems pretty uneasy during the duration in my opinion. In fact, in my opinion almost everyone seems uneasy. Mnuchin is moving around a lot once MOUs starts getting nailed down publicly, when POTUS says they don’t mean anything Lighthizer raises his hand for comment and Mnuchin reacts as well. Wilbur Ross nods in agreement at 34:15 onward as POTUS says “Either you’re going to make a deal, or you’re not” among other things. I feel like Larry Kudlow is blown away by what is going on and I don’t really see Navarro doing much but I’d imagine he loves it. Wondering what other people pick up in this? Really amazing stuff.
