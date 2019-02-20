Lou Dobbs and Gordon Chang Make the Case For Enhanced Chinese Tariffs…

Asia expert Gordon Chang discusses the U.S.-China trade negotiations with Lou Dobbs and why President Trump should consider raising tariffs on Chinese imports on March 1st.
Massive pressure is being applied by Chinese purchased interests including Wall Street, the multinational corporate lobbying groups; the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and all of the global financial elite, to oppose President Trump’s confrontation with Beijing.
Q How confident are you that it will be finished by March 1? Or are you considering extending that deadline?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, they are very complex talks. They’re going very well. We’re asking for everything that anybody has ever even suggested. These are not just, you know, “let’s sell corn or let’s do this.” It’s going to be selling corn but a lot of it — a lot more than anyone thought possible. And I think the talks are going very well — with China, you’re referring to?
THE PRESIDENT: And the talks are going very well.
Our group just came back and now they’re coming here. I can’t tell you exactly about timing, but the date is not a magical date. A lot of things can happen.
The real question will be: Will we raise the tariffs? Because they automatically kick in to 25 percent as of — on $200 billion worth of goods that they send. So I know that China would like not for that to happen. So I think they’re trying to move fast so that doesn’t happen. But it’s — we’ll see what happens.
I can only say that the talks with China on trade have gone very, very well. In the meantime, our economy is very strong. We’re doing well.
I don’t know if you noticed, but deficits seem to be coming down. And last month it was reported, and everybody was surprised, but I wasn’t surprised. We’re taking in a lot of money coming into our Treasury from tariffs and various things, including the steel dumping. And our steel companies are doing really well. Aluminum companies also. So we’re very happy about that.
I think that it’s — they’ll be coming very shortly. They’re going to have very detailed discussions on subjects that have never really been even discussed by people that sat in this chair and they should have been. Very important subjects. And I think we’re doing very well. Okay?
Keep the pressure on. Do not let up.
No more extension, put it on!
As long as Chinese purchased US politicians and agents of influence threaten our Republic I don’t care how good a deal looks, raise the tariiffs.
Make the CoC and McConnell and the rest of the seditionists and vandals sue for peace. Crush them until they relinquish their boots now on our necks.
You are absolutely right! The future of our country is at stake, and these negotiations and dealing with China is central to securing our future, despite liberal progressives and apathetic conservatives trying to destroy our country. Wallstreet, Senators and Tom Donahue should be charged with treason and shot in the public square. BTW that includes Romney. These a$$hats make me sic to even think about what they did! Take no prisoners!
Gordon Chang told John Batchelor again tonight, as well as Lou Dobbs here, that Sec Mnuchin is the weak link in this situation, and Chang believes the 25% tariffs will not be going into effect. Chang also believes the Chinese “agreement” to purchase more corn, soybeans, etc., will be negated as this is against WTO rules.
Four words for the naysayers – Professor Doctor Peter Navarro.
I always enjoy Gordon Chang on the “John Batchelor Show.” It gets a bit cerebral, but so worth listening. I’m so glad John has come around to being more supportive of the Trump doctrine.
P.S. I went a round with his email handler, after DJT was the nominee (when JB was still quite anti-Trump). She made sure that I understood JB is a Libertarian (with a capital L).
How’s that workin’ for ya? Welcome to the TRUMP TRAIN! YEAH!
John Batchelor is the best thing on radio because he listens and lets people talk.
The first I heard of Devin Nunes was on Batchelor’s show. He would call in and talk about water, and other things, in the Central Valley.
maybe Trump can sent O’Butthole over to do some bowing for the Chinese!!!
It would be hard to see it happening, but have official diplomatic recognition for Taiwan on the table. Winnie The Xi proposes peace? Take your peace and stuff it. Moonie in Seoul can shine Winnie’s shoes.
Dang! I like the way you think!
Mr. Dobbs,
Country, Family, individual ‘Honor’ is very important to sustain in the Chinese culture.
It is good to have honor in the U.S. culture too. ( as well as a host of many Virtues )
There is a mutual, honorable way for a mutually assured agreement.
On our end, balanced trade, verifiable protections of intellectual properties etc
(and we and they humbly verify the agreement – is occurring by both parties on a daily basis….via unfettered, open access by mutually trusted, and verifiable trusted, people.)
On their end, balanced trade, verifiable protections of intellectual properties etc. and China keeps its family and country honor. (and gains equal trade with the largest purchaser of items in the world)
With predefined, effective, swift penalties … that can apply to either side.
Of course, with 2 different languages and various semantics, it could be very tricky to get the written words just right.
But not sliding the tariff raising due date…can be a sign of strength by the US ( honorable).
p.s. and yes, some interim trade deals can help to bridge the gap in the agreement.
But hey, Lighthouser, Mnuchin etc. have a Very good Handle on the needed trade details (in English). Thanks Xi for so honorably visiting recently.
Gymcy:
Very balanced summation of a comment.
And yes, skill of explicitly clear words and language are necessary because semantics can cause confusion where there shouldn’t be any.
Again, great comment! 👍
However, Xi will never believe in a Win/Win situation ever. Panda Mask/ Dragon Face.
This is true, but if he is strongly nudged (“trump”ed-forced) to put on the panda face…and actually act economically accordingly…even if his inner dragon is steaming mad and blowing fire…hey, I’m good with that and it can work for us.
I did post a comment about a month or so ago that I believed the Chinese will be the Chinese in their dragon quest for world domination no matter what. This certainly includes their 5G roll out and the denominator/agenda of Huawei.
Though Xi will never believe in win/win, he may be forced to put on that face to avoid utter humiliation before the world at large.
But you make a good point.
I so appreciate your post.
The Chinese are so bloody different than we Americans are.
The only way we win is that they lose.
President Trump probably already has their loss in his mind.a
It will be economic.. and he will be prepared for war.
I think, PT has a method of squeezing them ever so to the point of them not being able to wage war.
And this will be swift according to their own timeline. A knife cut.
Sun Tzu.
MEGA warriors, avoid purchasing ALL foreign produced products.
Btw Customs fraud penalties (and negligence) are calculated (for dutiable merchandise) are calculated based on loss of revenue. That is, whatever duty an importer tried to evade, multiplied by a number that reflects the seriousness of the attempt. At 25% duty, there can easily be some pretty stiff penalties.
Not to be critical, but the total focus of CTH on the ECONOMIC reasons China is a threat is not seeing the COMPLETE picture, not just on China, but on several related issues. If China was a benevolent hegemon, then President Trump would have a harder time making his arguments. But China is NOT a benevolent hegemon. It is rapidly building up its military. For instance, China is on a massive naval construction program and plans on constructing at least 5 supercarriers in the next ten years. At the same time, China is the only country besides the US and its allies that has fielded a fifth generation stealth aircraft. China also has a second fifth generation stealth aircraft in development. Thus, it is important to know the MILITARY reasons why we should be concerned about China as well.
These national security issues are not emphasized by President Trump because it would be counter-productive. However, the media almost never discusses China’s military buildup, nor do politicians. Thus Americans are given a false impression that China is just a very industrious country that makes a lot of cheap stuff for US consumers.
With this as background, the Russian hoax narrative is thus satanically dishonest. It gives the democrats degenerate and corrupt base (I mean those words) the false impression that President Trump has in some way compromised US national security because the dem’s lofo voter never really listen to their politicians. The dems never come out and say that the Russian collusion hoax in some way compromised US national security, they just say that it “interfered with our system of government” and that was the security interest that was compromised. They tell these lies because they want to go back to criminally low levels of defense spending that comprises our national security vis-a-vis Russia and China.
Thus in some way the voter has to be educated about these military issues. If they were truly educated (with the exception of the degenerate base of the democrat party) they would understand how ridiculous it would be to believe that a President that has embarked on a 1.4 trillion dollar military buildup and is defending our borders could possibly be a traitor. The President takes national security seriously, and is positioning the US so that we can defend ourselves and our allies against threats mainly represented by Russia and China.
What did I miss about Mnuchin? When did he become a weak link and how? I thought for sure Trumps financial team was solid as a rock.
