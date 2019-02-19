Another Very Sketchy McCabe Interview – McCabe Obfuscates Details, Clouds Timeline and Embraces Gang-of-Eight…

The best thing for an examination of the 2016/2017 seditious effort is for former Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe to keep talking.
In this NBC interview McCabe attempts to cleverly obfuscate the original July 31, 2016, FBI counterintelligence investigation (Crossfire Hurricane/”Spygate”) with the second investigation he launched on May 10th, 2017.
Worth noting is McCabe talks about briefing the IC congressional oversight group known as the ‘Gang of Eight’ in May 2017. [Paul Ryan, Nancy Pelosi, Devin Nunes, Adam Schiff, Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer, Richard Burr and Mark Warner]
Here is where the actions of Paul Ryan and Adam Schiff to remove Devin Nunes from active engagement with the Russia probe in March 2017 comes into play.
Remember during the 2016 election Harry Reid was Senate Minority Leader and Gang of eight member. Also, Dianne Feinstein was vice-chair of the Senate Intel Committee and was part of the gang-of-eight; however after the 2016 election Feinstein abdicated her position and Harry Reid retired. In 2017 Harry Reid was replaced by Chuck Schumer and Dianne Feinstein was replaced by Mark Warner.
2016 Gang of Eight (During “Spygate”)
After the Trump inauguration Devin Nunes found out about the unmasking of Trump campaign officials (via Spygate operations) in/around March 2016. The unmasking requests were part of the Obama PDB (presidential daily briefing). After discovering the activity, and viewing the PDB material at the White House SCIF, Nunes made public statements highlighting his alarm over the unmasking issues and what was contained in the material he reviewed.
In response, and with the media/democrats having fits about Nunes statements, Speaker Paul Ryan subsequently removed Nunes from his responsibilities as Chair of the HPSCI as it pertained to specific matters involving the Russia Probe.
Therefore it is probable Nunes was carved out of the May 2017 McCabe briefing by intentional design of the overall political effort. Someone needs to ask Nunes about this for clarity.
UPDATE: Shortly after posting this article, we get an answer. McCabe and Rosenstein wanted Devin Nunes removed from briefings – they failed, and Nunes remained:
[…] “Nunes was suspected of having surreptitiously been given intelligence by presidential aides during a nighttime rendezvous at the House, information that was then publicized,” McCabe writes. “Look who’s here, I said to Rod. Rosenstein understood. He went to talk to Nunes, pulled him aside. Came back, told me, Nunes is staying, he says he’s not recused from this, he refuses to leave.”
And it worked.
“I look at Rod,” McCabe writes. “Rod said, At the end of the day it’s his recusal, it’s his choice, I can’t enforce it. We can’t kick him out of the room.” (read more)
2017 Gang of Eight: (McCabe Briefing)
The synergy of anti-Trump politicians in positions of power (both parties) and the corrupt efforts of the intelligence community to usurp the 2016 election has always been visible. The only question has been: to what extent?
To what extent did Republicans, specifically Senate Republicans, coordinate with John Brennan, James Clapper, James Comey and later Andrew McCabe? This has been a pondered sideline question without any substantive investigative review.
Throughout 2016 the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI) was transparently the epicenter of the Decepticon effort to support any effort to stop candidate Trump. After the election it was the SSCI who was attempting covert contact with Christopher Steele and many of the players behind “Spygate”. It was from this corrupt committee where Security Director James Wolfe was identified as leaking information to the media.
As Andrew McCabe keeps talking perhaps people will start to turn their inquires toward those Senate co-conspirators….. though, given how far the DOJ and FBI went to cover-up the activity of Mr. Wolfe, I wouldn’t count on much reaching sunlight.
56% say DOJ broke the law according to Rasmussen
Someone needs to ask McSnake about his attempt to recruit Oleg Deripaska to spy for him
Fascinating to me that in September of 2018, yahoo news, NBC News, WaPo, George Snufflelufagus, etc, initially reported that Rod Rosenstein, in the May 16th meeting, asked the question along the lines of “Well what do you want, do you want me to wear a wire?” (which leads me to believe that Andy McCabe was proposing that Rosenstein take some action against PDJT).
However, in September 2018, the NYT’s went in a different direction with their reporting on Rod Rosenstein and IMO it’s a fascinating read in conjunction with Andrew McCabe’s two recent interviews.
Let me tell you: You take on the intelligence community — they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you. — Cryin’ Schmuck The Buzzard, Gang Member
Instead of a turkey buzzard we have Turtle Buzzard of UniParty, Head Gang Banger(s)
the one name missing from this equation is John MCStain. Thankfully, hes no longer with us, and as An Arizonann I consider him no loss. McStain was a “hero” only t communist causes. He was part of the effort to undermine Trump right from the beginning. I wouldnt doubt at all if he was the first one to come up with the Steele dossier idea and using the FISA court.
So in May of 2017 at least Burr and Warner of the Gang of 8 were briefed during the period of time after Comey was fired and before the Special Counsel was appointed. During that briefing Warner was encouraging the DAG Rosenstein to appoint a Special Counsel. Comey at some point after testified that the dossier was uncorroborated.
What evidence apart from the dossier and the fact that Trump won did the participants have that tied the Trump campaign to alleged so-called “Russian collusion”, so that his campaign could be made the SOLE FOCUS of the Special Counsel? Weren’t the members of the Gang of 8 under an obligation to ask exactly what that evidence was before they pushed for appointment of a Special Counsel? If there was no such evidence implicating the Trump Campaign, shouldn’t the Gang of 8 have blown the roof off of this in May of 2017, announcing that a rogue group of DOJ lawyers and FBI agents were trying to overturn an election through appointment of a special counsel?
Finally, if the participants honestly thought that a Special Counsel should have been appointed in the circumstances even though there was no evidence tying the Trump Campaign to so-called “Russian Collusion”, why did they exclude the Clinton Campaign from investigation as well? If it was a fair and open investigation, shouldn’t both campaigns been investigated?
Okay guys, this sure looks like Paul Ryan’s hairy knuckles dragging all over this.
https://theconservativetreehouse.files.wordpress.com/2019/02/gang-of-eight-2016.jpg?w=640&h=385
