Hate Hoax – Breaking Reports: Actor Jussie Smollett Staged Hate Crime….

Oh dear, once again a high-profile hate crime claim is exposed as a hoax. Multiple sources have told ABC7 Eyewitness News in Chicago that police are investigating actor Jussie Smollett and two men who staged the attack; allegedly because Smollett was being written out of his television show “The Empire”.
What a mess. Hopefully police will file charges against the fraudsters.
Yet, somehow him being written off the show is Trump’s fault? There has to be more to this than that.
Not really. Anything can be used by the left to blame the President. They are even blaming him because the VA governor was photographed in black face back in the ’80s.
Exactly Rhoada you hit the nail on the head.
At its base the logic to decide, as an actor, to fake a hate crime because you’re character is being written out of a show is full-retard
Let’s not forget; there WAS an actual hate crime. It was perpetrated by this POS against Trump and his supporters.
This will be run as fake but accurate story
Perfect.
Expect hate-filled Ihlan Omar to come out with her own sob story in the near future.
Ragtop AQ is gonna explode.
Golden Advice, there goes his career down the sewer. What a stupid thing to do and I do suspect problem for all three, which they deserve.
No he’ll be “rehabilitated” and in a NIKE commercial within months ..a hero /s
Fox denies he is being written off the series. But if this was hoax, or if he is convicted of a felony, they may not have a choice, especially if Smollett had a morality clause in his contract.
So now we all have seen the … “content of his character”.
And it is sadly found wanting
About an hour ago:
In an extraordinary step, the police department’s top spokesman, Anthony Guglielmi, put out a statement on Twitter that said: “Media reports about the Empire incident being a hoax are unconfirmed by case detectives”
He said the police superintendent had contacted one of the stations to “state on the record that we have no evidence to support their reporting and their supposed CPD sources are uninformed and inaccurate.”
https://www.thedailybeast.com/chicago-police-shoot-down-reports-jussie-smollett-staged-attack-2
Not surprised at all……..
They need to charge him with filing a false police report/Fraud….
I doubt it, that they will file charges against him. He is not the right color. If he was a WHITE CHRISTIAN MALE he would be in jail right now. Maybe even in solitary confinement.
Yes. Even a white boy smirking is more of a crime now than filing fake police report.
Any semi-objective human knew this was a hoax right from the start. The left is all about the hoax, be it the domestic or Russian variety.
Yup… Knew from the start… First clue: NOBODY in Chicago considers it “MAGA Country”…
Yup, livefree. I moved to IL in 1972. It is called a “blue” state for good reason if you have been an observer of its politics and the dem machine (Chitcago in particular).
Very true, Janie… Such a shame… A great state being ruined by Democrat rule… like so many others.
It seemed so credible — “Downtown Chicago is MAGA Country!”
Exactly! That was the damning clue, imo.
His neighbors said no way it happened, “the neighborhood is gays and black”
I, for one, am THRILLED to hear the “protected minority” of gay black men all congregate in their own neighborhood (don’t call it a ghetto). Better than in my neighborhood. Oh, and remember … we’re not “tribal” … we’re better than that
🙂 2020 is going to be a landslide now that we’ve got Chicago! /s
This story was stinky within a few hours of it being released. Within two days it was not adding up at all.
What I am starting to wonder about is the guy who was supposedly a Trump supported who tried to abuse some media people.
Do believe this is only going to get worse prior to 2020 for its the only way that the Democrats think they can win. Somehow we need to tie down voter ID laws before the election next year or America is screwed.(JMHO).
That was undoubtedly a fraud as well. He had price tags hanging off his jacket, maga hat, and glasses.
No charges filed, and no id given. He was undoubtedly a plant IMO.
I keep looking but we all know how it all gets either white washed or put on very very back page.
White Washed?! How raysiss!!
😉
LOL so what does one call it when stuff disappears from the internet.
Evil.
Just like the Northam and Fairfax situation in Virginia. Very little said about it now.
Re: the guy who attacked the press at the el paso rally
I find it interesting that no one has “doxed” him… to find his name, address, voter registration, and other affiliations. The horrified press are not very curious, are they?
But we do know a few things:
There were a number of protestors at the event.
During the ’16 campaign there were a number of “plants” e.g. in New Hampshire, in AZ, and quite a few other rallies. So it is possible (if not probable) the guy was a “dirty tricks” plant.
In my opinion only, this guy was indeed a plant. Explains the lack of doxing you mention, and the lack of charges.
Plus the action was one of a lib, not a Trump supporter.
Guy still had a tag attached to his hat. He was a bird dogger
Shocked…
I know, Vernon, don’t that just beat all!
I knew it!!!! HOAX!
He better issue a damned good apology to all of us… and Kamala Harris and all those other posers better do the same!
Sick of these losers trying to spread their hate and division.
I’d like to see criminal charges filed; it might even happen with the amount of police/fbi resources he wasted.
If I lived in Chicago, I’d care less about some insincere apology than I would be having the costs of investigation reimbursed by this desperate actor-soon-to-be “written out”.
An apology for what, Sandra? Like Dan Rather said of his deceptive reporting about President GW Bush’s military service, old Jussie can just say the story was “fake but accurate”….
Waiting to hear from all those politicians that jumped on this story…………
i’m sure their tweets are being scrubbed
“DISAVOW!”
WHY HAVENT THEY DIAVOWED!?!?”
They are too busy talking about the tragedies of Treyvon and Mike at the hands of vigilantes and police.
Surprise, surprise, SURPRISE!
Shocked, I tell you!
Assault took place at the corner of “Bat $hit” and “Crazy”.
This is beyond nuts. The sheer level of stupidity in coming up with such a flawed story is stunning. I don’t know how a guy this dumb can tie his own shoes.
Do they award Acting Awards to someone serving a prison sentence?
Jussie deserves both.
Let’s all hope he gets the ‘justice’ he called for. Every single bit of it. Including cell time with Bubba – what one might consider a ‘natural fit’ 🤣
Is he just “acting” cross eyed, or is that real…
Sundance, why would you post a tweet from a Trump-hater?
Huh?
The video was interesting, but just wanted to make note that Treeps might not want to retweet “Shad.” He also said, “I don’t have a SoundCloud but Donald Trump is the worst President in American history.” He says he’s a mental health advocate, from San Fran. Big lefty?
I don’t get it either…..???
He went on a liberal media damage-control tour. Morning shows are kissing his butt, pushing a false narrative to paint Trump and his supporters as racists. Because of course it’s all our fault, right?? I hope he goes to prison so he can have his “soap on a rope”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
Such straight, serious faces.
Such professionalism.
Such probing journalism.
Such pure BS.
Such a maroon, flushing his entire career down the drain – for what?
For his Intersectional Fail performance art.
You know, watching this, I think this nincompoop may actually have convinced himself of his lie.
Could be, or could be just like many – they lie more than they tell the truth, so lies mean nothing to them.
“may have actually convinced himself of his lie”. That’s what actors study and do for pay.
As the great George Costanza said: “Jerry, it’s not a lie if YOU believe it.”
These people really are STUPID.
Smollett is pissed off?? LOL!!!!!!
This is a damning video for him. At 3:52, … I didn’t need to add…
All gays must be believed…
Why isn’t the media demanding these dem politicians, especially Kamala Harris, to DISAVOW racist hoaxer Smollet?
You are kidding right? The media will bury this faster than a dog with a new bone.
It was a racist attack against Trump.
Now we have another “Trump broke me”
I will be fascinated to see the backtracking from all of the “celebs” who jumped right on to that rickety band wagon. I, shall not,however, be holding my breath…
We’d all really hate to see a treeper turn ‘blue’ 😉
How shocking.
Next up, MAGA-tagga hat guy that crunched frail flower BBC journalist at El Paso rally.
They’ve been raised to believe they’re victims and well, if it takes too long for it to actually HAPPEN to them, then by God, they will have to MAKE it happen.
It just isn’t FAIR, that is hasn’t HAPPENED to me yet…I’m so tired of having to WAIT!!!!
What a disgusting POS.
When police asked him for his phone and he refused, they already had his phone records. Two weeks later, he provides a doctored pdf of his phone calls. Police know what’s happening. The guy is a full-fledged dishonest idiot.
Punishment should be one year in jail and a $50,000 fine plus repayment of police time to solve the fake complaint.
P.S.: I read last week that someone found a few streets away, under a bridge, a plastic bottle type small Gatorade that smelled of bleach. The police have it.
I read that too – investigating “journalists” at some magazine walked the path themselves, and claimed the cops missed this evidence (although it’s more likely the fake journalists planted it).
Yeah. Cause when you’re walking along under a bridge and you see an empty bottle lying in the gravel or weeds the first thing you say to yourself is “AHA” in the fashion of Winnie the Pooh. The next thing you say to yourself is “This will most assuredly be of interest to the police, at least if it smells of something other than Gatorade”. The last thing you say to yourself is “That lying heffalump better give me that $500 bucks he promised me for making this $hit up.”
Fake News backtracking begins.
phooey
No MAGA people would even know about Whatshisname’s show, let alone care, let alone live in Chicago and be out at 2 a.m.
I hope Tucker Carlson and his family are OK
This outcome has been obvious from day one
That was my first thought when the story first broke…that he was being written off the show and needed some kind of attention.
What idiot would claim a story about being attacked by red-capped MAGA hoodlums who prowl the streets of Chicago…at 2 AM…in -6 degree weather…carrying a rope and a bottle of bleach…while stalking gay black men.
I am sorry but we need a bill that would give false accusers the same sentence the supposed accused would face if found guilty. It would certainly stop all of this fake hate crime hoaxes and liars like Christine Blasey Ford for damaging a man’s reputation while the worst punishment she would face would be a misdemeanor and a year in jail for filing a false report.
I like that.
Failed attempted character assassination of a single individual, or half a country, merits much more than a parking citation.
False testimony is often fatal, anything but a victimless crime, for proof one may wish to observe BLM’s bloody harvest.
All the World’s a Stage, as they say in Hollywood. We’ve been living in a succession of hoaxes perpetuated by the Guild of Holly for centuries. The name comes from holly branches used by druids for directing the dark arts. They call it wizardry or magic. These devious directors even tried to hijack God and call climate change “Acts of God”.
Climate Change is always an Act of God.
It is damning Mankind for such is the true heresy, against both God and His Creation.
Remember democrats: as we keep seeing in Virginia, the real racists are you guys. Not us. And people are starting to wise up to it.
Put a fork in this piece of shits career he is done race baiting son of a bitch
Once the furor dies down, he’ll probably be quietly folded into the Hollywood elite. After all – it COULD have been perped by white guys.
The only people that bleach Blacks are Blacks. Usually in the comfort of their own domiciles.
No one is more color obsessed than those “of color.”
I don’t know a single person that hadn’t already figured this out. Deserves the Death penalty.
Of course Mayor Emmanuel and the Chicago police Superintendent bent over backwards to make it seem it wasn’t a hoax, even though they knew it was
They wasted hundreds of man hours and resources on a hoax for political reasons, while a big number of real crimes were left unattended to accommodate it
Democrat “leadership” is a hoax, so this makes perfect sense
Biases must be confirmed! Some people pause to wonder if their biases are wrong. Others assume they are correct and the world is wrong.
It’s not just egocentric. It’s an example of someone unable to see the world as a larger place where they are but a single individual. Trust me — I know. I’ve been there. That deep and dark place where you think the whole world is against them as part of a grand scheme. I have *never* been right about those thoughts long ago, as it turns out, but it’s a hard lesson to learn.
He’s just not matured enough to see things as they are. Some never do. But I can say I’ve been there and I kind of understand where that guy is coming from.
CMDCMRET “Jokes”(?) about deserving the death penalty. I assume it’s a joke or exaggeration. Were it me? I would absolutely be mortified (mortis) if I did something so foolish and got caught. But let’s not go there.
Boy, am I ever being moderated…
Anyway, I’ll say it again.
When you’ve been indoctrinated to belive you’re a victim, and it doesn’t happen, well, it just isn’t FAIR!!!
The overrated, in love with himself Sussie or whoever he is, was just tired of WAITING!!! It was HIS turn, damn it, and if he had to make it happen then, so be it…
Bug.
If you missed your chance to dip your hands in MLK’s blood to stain your shirt and claim his legacy, well, if you’re a vile victim fetishist, you get someone else killed.
Gory Glory awaits!
💀
Well! I’ll be a son-of-a-bleach! (pun intended, related to his ridiculous claims)
If this guy was a conservative entertainer, he would have lost his agent, publicist, etc. etc. by now, they would all tweet how they have “severed their relationship due to the abhorrent actions that they can’t condone..”
While that won’t happen, I think he will probably be out of work for a while.
He should be put in prison for the same sentence his alleged attackers would have faced if found guilty.
CPD is pushing back on this story.
Yep, looks like we’ll have to wait a bit longer for “the rest of the story”. But their pushback sounded to me like the typical “we are still investigating”, so these sources may still be correct.
You are most likely correct. How many times have we seen the left go WE GOT HIM NOW to only retract it later. We need to be better than that. I will wait for the outcome.
Yep, although I admit I was pretty excited with the first headline 🙂
Me too. Jussie’s story was strange from the beginning and if is a hoax, he damaged real hate crime claims (by gays in particular) in the future. We need to be better then the other side. We need to “Be Best”.
I would think the police do not want to state “he staged the attack”… Innocent until proven guilty, and all that. But if they are investigating, that means that is their “theory of the crime.”
Police will not announce the hoax until they’ve got it entirely locked down. Such as
– not on the phone at time of attack
– confirmed by subpoenaed phone records
– overheard ‘Maga Country’ claim demonstrably false
– the 2 persons of interest are from Nigeria (not likely MAGA adherents)
– etc.
How is it that those with I.Q.’s from 70 and above knew immediately`that something was wrong with everything in this stupid story?!
So what can anyone say now except….
Jussie pulled himself together to perform his concert days later.
I wonder how ticket sales improved after the attack, what celebrities and politicians attended, and what is the percentage cut of his manager?
Does anybody actually think this rump ranger told the truth? These types are all the same- attention hos who can’t get past mommie’s doting while simultaneously bashing the father. They are like 9 year old girls needing constant center-of-attention affirmation, The trouble is that they are full-grown biological men and are dangerously violent when they don’t get their way- and strong without self-control. Any homicide detective will tell you that the most heinous violent crimes are committed by these limp-wristed pooftas who snap to aggressive alpha-predators when triggered. Homosexuality is a mental disorder and these types belong in secured sanatoriums.
Sorry- I’m not some PC loon who gives a shi* about some homo’s feelings. Lock them up! Oh yeh whiner lady: Your kid is a sodomite pervert and it’s probably your fault.
I mean, if nothing comes of this people will keep doing it.
The prior reason for this is people like that were invited to the white house.
Funny, when this story first broke, my gf was telling how outraged many of her co-workers were. I told her to not get pulled in because it sounded too fantastic and perfect to be real
It’s amazing how gas-lighting and propaganda can leverage someones disposition. It’s almost too easy.
It’s 100% emblematic of everything wrong with the media and politics. Our education system is failing us massively when we don’t teach basic skepticism and how to parse out facts and details. It’s like all critical thinking ability has been lost to some.
Other than that, this entire episode is so disgusting. You want to talk about racism and bigotry, well here it is in prime form.
Akh, if your gf needs more education why not to believe these kinds of stories at first announcement, have her read a few of these incidents. They’re up to 350 so far.
http://fakehatecrimes.org/
Hijabs ripped off, swastikas carved, ni**er spray-painted on homes, churches burned …
… you name it.
All later revealed to have been committed by the claimed “victims” themselves
I thought the Chicago police walked that back?
LikeLiked by 1 person
They never do. They need to.
BILL HIM – for all of the police time, resources, overtime, etc., for his fradulent charges!
The poor little cry baby snowflake was losing his job, so he came up with this to put on his resume for his next audition. Yep, he thought… “that’ll show ’em for letting me go.”
It is possible he was attacked by the two men police are questioning (two black actors from Empire). It is possible it was a staged hoax. Police will figure it out.
However, either way, Smollet lied when he put the blame on MAGA supporters. Either way, he should be held accountable for a false report.
… and that “MAGA” narrative was claimed to have been overheard by manager on the phone during the attack
that claim will live or die on subpoenaed phone records
It is possible he was attacked by the two men police are questioning (two black actors from Empire). It is possible it was a staged hoax. Police will figure it out.
However, either way, Smollet lied when he put the blame on MAGA supporters. Either way, he should be held accountable for a false report.
Look for the virtue signaling libs to be organizing a boycott of his show’s sponsors.
I think he might make a good drama queen in the prison’s theater group.
What a totally pathetic person.
Apparently, he’s going to marry Twana Brawley. They have a lot in common………..
