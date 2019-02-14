Hate Hoax – Breaking Reports: Actor Jussie Smollett Staged Hate Crime….

Oh dear, once again a high-profile hate crime claim is exposed as a hoax. Multiple sources have told ABC7 Eyewitness News in Chicago that police are investigating actor Jussie Smollett and two men who staged the attack; allegedly because Smollett was being written out of his television show “The Empire”.

What a mess.  Hopefully police will file charges against the fraudsters.

  1. Golden Advice says:
    February 14, 2019 at 7:56 pm

  2. sundance says:
    February 14, 2019 at 7:56 pm

  3. MM says:
    February 14, 2019 at 7:57 pm

    Not surprised at all……..
    They need to charge him with filing a false police report/Fraud….

  4. MAGAbear says:
    February 14, 2019 at 7:58 pm

    Any semi-objective human knew this was a hoax right from the start. The left is all about the hoax, be it the domestic or Russian variety.

  5. paulmafinga says:
    February 14, 2019 at 7:59 pm

    It seemed so credible — “Downtown Chicago is MAGA Country!”

  6. kinthenorthwest says:
    February 14, 2019 at 8:00 pm

    This story was stinky within a few hours of it being released. Within two days it was not adding up at all.

    What I am starting to wonder about is the guy who was supposedly a Trump supported who tried to abuse some media people.

    Do believe this is only going to get worse prior to 2020 for its the only way that the Democrats think they can win. Somehow we need to tie down voter ID laws before the election next year or America is screwed.(JMHO).

  7. Vernon Miller says:
    February 14, 2019 at 8:00 pm

    Shocked…

  8. Sandra-VA says:
    February 14, 2019 at 8:00 pm

    I knew it!!!! HOAX!

    He better issue a damned good apology to all of us… and Kamala Harris and all those other posers better do the same!

    Sick of these losers trying to spread their hate and division.

    • mimbler says:
      February 14, 2019 at 8:21 pm

      I’d like to see criminal charges filed; it might even happen with the amount of police/fbi resources he wasted.

    • James Carpenter says:
      February 14, 2019 at 8:22 pm

      If I lived in Chicago, I’d care less about some insincere apology than I would be having the costs of investigation reimbursed by this desperate actor-soon-to-be “written out”.

    • livefreeordieguy says:
      February 14, 2019 at 8:49 pm

      An apology for what, Sandra? Like Dan Rather said of his deceptive reporting about President GW Bush’s military service, old Jussie can just say the story was “fake but accurate”….

  9. patrickhenrycensored says:
    February 14, 2019 at 8:00 pm

    Waiting to hear from all those politicians that jumped on this story…………

  10. Trump's Hammer says:
    February 14, 2019 at 8:01 pm

    Surprise, surprise, SURPRISE!

    Shocked, I tell you!

  11. SharkDiver says:
    February 14, 2019 at 8:02 pm

    Assault took place at the corner of “Bat $hit” and “Crazy”.

  12. sundance says:
    February 14, 2019 at 8:04 pm

  13. CNY3 says:
    February 14, 2019 at 8:04 pm

    He went on a liberal media damage-control tour. Morning shows are kissing his butt, pushing a false narrative to paint Trump and his supporters as racists. Because of course it’s all our fault, right?? I hope he goes to prison so he can have his “soap on a rope”.

    Liked by 2 people

  15. James F says:
    February 14, 2019 at 8:06 pm

    Why isn’t the media demanding these dem politicians, especially Kamala Harris, to DISAVOW racist hoaxer Smollet?

  16. Annie says:
    February 14, 2019 at 8:07 pm

    I will be fascinated to see the backtracking from all of the “celebs” who jumped right on to that rickety band wagon. I, shall not,however, be holding my breath…

  17. riverelf says:
    February 14, 2019 at 8:08 pm

    How shocking.
    Next up, MAGA-tagga hat guy that crunched frail flower BBC journalist at El Paso rally.

  18. PInky1902 says:
    February 14, 2019 at 8:08 pm

    They’ve been raised to believe they’re victims and well, if it takes too long for it to actually HAPPEN to them, then by God, they will have to MAKE it happen.

    It just isn’t FAIR, that is hasn’t HAPPENED to me yet…I’m so tired of having to WAIT!!!!

    What a disgusting POS.

  19. Sassy says:
    February 14, 2019 at 8:09 pm

    When police asked him for his phone and he refused, they already had his phone records. Two weeks later, he provides a doctored pdf of his phone calls. Police know what’s happening. The guy is a full-fledged dishonest idiot.

    Punishment should be one year in jail and a $50,000 fine plus repayment of police time to solve the fake complaint.

    P.S.: I read last week that someone found a few streets away, under a bridge, a plastic bottle type small Gatorade that smelled of bleach. The police have it.

    • Anon says:
      February 14, 2019 at 8:15 pm

      I read that too – investigating “journalists” at some magazine walked the path themselves, and claimed the cops missed this evidence (although it’s more likely the fake journalists planted it).

    • CMDCMRET says:
      February 14, 2019 at 8:25 pm

      Yeah. Cause when you’re walking along under a bridge and you see an empty bottle lying in the gravel or weeds the first thing you say to yourself is “AHA” in the fashion of Winnie the Pooh. The next thing you say to yourself is “This will most assuredly be of interest to the police, at least if it smells of something other than Gatorade”. The last thing you say to yourself is “That lying heffalump better give me that $500 bucks he promised me for making this $hit up.”

  20. jeans2nd says:
    February 14, 2019 at 8:12 pm

    Fake News backtracking begins.
    phooey
    No MAGA people would even know about Whatshisname’s show, let alone care, let alone live in Chicago and be out at 2 a.m.

  21. Anon says:
    February 14, 2019 at 8:12 pm

    I hope Tucker Carlson and his family are OK

  22. Buck desnudo says:
    February 14, 2019 at 8:12 pm

    This outcome has been obvious from day one

  23. mcfyre2012 says:
    February 14, 2019 at 8:13 pm

    That was my first thought when the story first broke…that he was being written off the show and needed some kind of attention.

    What idiot would claim a story about being attacked by red-capped MAGA hoodlums who prowl the streets of Chicago…at 2 AM…in -6 degree weather…carrying a rope and a bottle of bleach…while stalking gay black men.

  24. Admin says:
    February 14, 2019 at 8:14 pm

    I am sorry but we need a bill that would give false accusers the same sentence the supposed accused would face if found guilty. It would certainly stop all of this fake hate crime hoaxes and liars like Christine Blasey Ford for damaging a man’s reputation while the worst punishment she would face would be a misdemeanor and a year in jail for filing a false report.

    • Maquis says:
      February 14, 2019 at 9:02 pm

      I like that.

      Failed attempted character assassination of a single individual, or half a country, merits much more than a parking citation.

      False testimony is often fatal, anything but a victimless crime, for proof one may wish to observe BLM’s bloody harvest.

  26. smurfette says:
    February 14, 2019 at 8:19 pm

    All the World’s a Stage, as they say in Hollywood. We’ve been living in a succession of hoaxes perpetuated by the Guild of Holly for centuries. The name comes from holly branches used by druids for directing the dark arts. They call it wizardry or magic. These devious directors even tried to hijack God and call climate change “Acts of God”.

  27. rjcylon says:
    February 14, 2019 at 8:19 pm

    Remember democrats: as we keep seeing in Virginia, the real racists are you guys. Not us. And people are starting to wise up to it.

  28. Wayne Robinson says:
    February 14, 2019 at 8:21 pm

    Put a fork in this piece of shits career he is done race baiting son of a bitch

    • Rhoda R says:
      February 14, 2019 at 8:36 pm

      Once the furor dies down, he’ll probably be quietly folded into the Hollywood elite. After all – it COULD have been perped by white guys.

      • Maquis says:
        February 14, 2019 at 9:12 pm

        The only people that bleach Blacks are Blacks. Usually in the comfort of their own domiciles.
        No one is more color obsessed than those “of color.”

  29. CMDCMRET says:
    February 14, 2019 at 8:21 pm

    I don’t know a single person that hadn’t already figured this out. Deserves the Death penalty.

  30. alliwantissometruth says:
    February 14, 2019 at 8:21 pm

    Of course Mayor Emmanuel and the Chicago police Superintendent bent over backwards to make it seem it wasn’t a hoax, even though they knew it was

    They wasted hundreds of man hours and resources on a hoax for political reasons, while a big number of real crimes were left unattended to accommodate it

    Democrat “leadership” is a hoax, so this makes perfect sense

    • Daniel says:
      February 14, 2019 at 8:30 pm

      Biases must be confirmed! Some people pause to wonder if their biases are wrong. Others assume they are correct and the world is wrong.

      It’s not just egocentric. It’s an example of someone unable to see the world as a larger place where they are but a single individual. Trust me — I know. I’ve been there. That deep and dark place where you think the whole world is against them as part of a grand scheme. I have *never* been right about those thoughts long ago, as it turns out, but it’s a hard lesson to learn.

      He’s just not matured enough to see things as they are. Some never do. But I can say I’ve been there and I kind of understand where that guy is coming from.

      CMDCMRET “Jokes”(?) about deserving the death penalty. I assume it’s a joke or exaggeration. Were it me? I would absolutely be mortified (mortis) if I did something so foolish and got caught. But let’s not go there.

  31. PInky1920 says:
    February 14, 2019 at 8:22 pm

    Boy, am I ever being moderated…

    Anyway, I’ll say it again.

    When you’ve been indoctrinated to belive you’re a victim, and it doesn’t happen, well, it just isn’t FAIR!!!

    The overrated, in love with himself Sussie or whoever he is, was just tired of WAITING!!! It was HIS turn, damn it, and if he had to make it happen then, so be it…

  32. Daniel says:
    February 14, 2019 at 8:22 pm

    Well! I’ll be a son-of-a-bleach! (pun intended, related to his ridiculous claims)

  33. rjcylon says:
    February 14, 2019 at 8:24 pm

    If this guy was a conservative entertainer, he would have lost his agent, publicist, etc. etc. by now, they would all tweet how they have “severed their relationship due to the abhorrent actions that they can’t condone..”

    While that won’t happen, I think he will probably be out of work for a while.

  34. alonzo1956 says:
    February 14, 2019 at 8:30 pm

    CPD is pushing back on this story.

    • mimbler says:
      February 14, 2019 at 8:41 pm

      Yep, looks like we’ll have to wait a bit longer for “the rest of the story”. But their pushback sounded to me like the typical “we are still investigating”, so these sources may still be correct.

    • WRB says:
      February 14, 2019 at 8:49 pm

      I would think the police do not want to state “he staged the attack”… Innocent until proven guilty, and all that. But if they are investigating, that means that is their “theory of the crime.”

      • nimrodman says:
        February 14, 2019 at 9:21 pm

        Police will not announce the hoax until they’ve got it entirely locked down. Such as

        – not on the phone at time of attack
        – confirmed by subpoenaed phone records
        – overheard ‘Maga Country’ claim demonstrably false
        – the 2 persons of interest are from Nigeria (not likely MAGA adherents)
        – etc.

  35. Ausonius says:
    February 14, 2019 at 8:32 pm

    How is it that those with I.Q.’s from 70 and above knew immediately`that something was wrong with everything in this stupid story?!

    So what can anyone say now except….

  36. G3 says:
    February 14, 2019 at 8:32 pm

    Jussie pulled himself together to perform his concert days later.
    I wonder how ticket sales improved after the attack, what celebrities and politicians attended, and what is the percentage cut of his manager?

  37. massivedeplorable says:
    February 14, 2019 at 8:33 pm

    Does anybody actually think this rump ranger told the truth? These types are all the same- attention hos who can’t get past mommie’s doting while simultaneously bashing the father. They are like 9 year old girls needing constant center-of-attention affirmation, The trouble is that they are full-grown biological men and are dangerously violent when they don’t get their way- and strong without self-control. Any homicide detective will tell you that the most heinous violent crimes are committed by these limp-wristed pooftas who snap to aggressive alpha-predators when triggered. Homosexuality is a mental disorder and these types belong in secured sanatoriums.

    Sorry- I’m not some PC loon who gives a shi* about some homo’s feelings. Lock them up! Oh yeh whiner lady: Your kid is a sodomite pervert and it’s probably your fault.

  38. Tiffthis says:
    February 14, 2019 at 8:34 pm

    I mean, if nothing comes of this people will keep doing it.

  39. The Akh says:
    February 14, 2019 at 8:40 pm

    Funny, when this story first broke, my gf was telling how outraged many of her co-workers were. I told her to not get pulled in because it sounded too fantastic and perfect to be real

    It’s amazing how gas-lighting and propaganda can leverage someones disposition. It’s almost too easy.

    It’s 100% emblematic of everything wrong with the media and politics. Our education system is failing us massively when we don’t teach basic skepticism and how to parse out facts and details. It’s like all critical thinking ability has been lost to some.

    Other than that, this entire episode is so disgusting. You want to talk about racism and bigotry, well here it is in prime form.

    • nimrodman says:
      February 14, 2019 at 9:12 pm

      Akh, if your gf needs more education why not to believe these kinds of stories at first announcement, have her read a few of these incidents. They’re up to 350 so far.

      http://fakehatecrimes.org/

      Hijabs ripped off, swastikas carved, ni**er spray-painted on homes, churches burned …
      … you name it.

      All later revealed to have been committed by the claimed “victims” themselves

  40. labrat says:
    February 14, 2019 at 8:49 pm

    I thought the Chicago police walked that back?

  41. Perot Conservative says:
    February 14, 2019 at 8:50 pm

    They never do. They need to.

    BILL HIM – for all of the police time, resources, overtime, etc., for his fradulent charges!

  42. Charlotte Powell Brooks says:
    February 14, 2019 at 8:58 pm

    The poor little cry baby snowflake was losing his job, so he came up with this to put on his resume for his next audition. Yep, he thought… “that’ll show ’em for letting me go.”

  43. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 14, 2019 at 8:58 pm

    It is possible he was attacked by the two men police are questioning (two black actors from Empire). It is possible it was a staged hoax. Police will figure it out.

    However, either way, Smollet lied when he put the blame on MAGA supporters. Either way, he should be held accountable for a false report.

    • nimrodman says:
      February 14, 2019 at 9:16 pm

      … and that “MAGA” narrative was claimed to have been overheard by manager on the phone during the attack

      that claim will live or die on subpoenaed phone records

  44. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 14, 2019 at 8:58 pm

    It is possible he was attacked by the two men police are questioning (two black actors from Empire). It is possible it was a staged hoax. Police will figure it out.

    However, either way, Smollet lied when he put the blame on MAGA supporters. Either way, he should be held accountable for a false report.

  45. Zorro says:
    February 14, 2019 at 8:59 pm

    Look for the virtue signaling libs to be organizing a boycott of his show’s sponsors.

    I think he might make a good drama queen in the prison’s theater group.

    Like

  46. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 14, 2019 at 9:00 pm

  47. Carson Napier says:
    February 14, 2019 at 9:11 pm

    What a totally pathetic person.

  48. Curt says:
    February 14, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    Apparently, he’s going to marry Twana Brawley. They have a lot in common………..

