BREAKING: President Trump Will Sign Border Security Bill and McConnell Will Support National Security Declaration…

The White House has announced that President Trump will sign the Pelosi appropriations bill that includes limited funding for border security, and will simultaneously use a National Security Declaration to shift existing funds to build a structural barrier.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell met with the President and announced the plan from the senate floor before the chamber votes on the compromise bill.

.@senatemajldr: "I've just had an opportunity to speak with President Trump…he's prepared to sign the bill. He will also be issuing a national emergency declaration at the same time." pic.twitter.com/iukGKjmoZ8 — CSPAN (@cspan) February 14, 2019

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders statement:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has stated she will review options to file legal challenges to stop the use of a national security declaration to build a border barrier.

LATEST: House Speaker Pelosi says may file legal challenge if Trump declares national emergency, will review options – Reuters — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 14, 2019

Any declaration of a national emergency by Trump is expected to go to court. Public Citizen tells us they're already preparing a lawsuit on behalf of a group of Texas residents, including borderlands owners, and a Texas environmental group https://t.co/dKpI5b3AAc — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) February 14, 2019

