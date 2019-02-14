BREAKING: President Trump Will Sign Border Security Bill and McConnell Will Support National Security Declaration…

The White House has announced that President Trump will sign the Pelosi appropriations bill that includes limited funding for border security, and will simultaneously use a National Security Declaration to shift existing funds to build a structural barrier.
Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell met with the President and announced the plan from the senate floor before the chamber votes on the compromise bill.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders statement:
Speaker Nancy Pelosi has stated she will review options to file legal challenges to stop the use of a national security declaration to build a border barrier.
So is it true there is a provision in the “bill” that says the president can’t declare an emergency or not? Someone said earlier there was.
0 U.S. Code § 2808 – Construction authority in the event of a declaration of war or national emergency
In the law is this Line:
“not otherwise authorized by law that are necessary to support such use of the armed forces.”
POTUS can build the wall with funding even if another law says he cant.
It will probably take a few weeks to fully understand this, and we may have options, but obviously Pelosi had some legal Progressive snakes help craft this. So what more is buried inside the 5,000 pages?
My non-lawyer take is: 1) I wouldn’t listen to the people who helped get me into this mess (McConnell? Ryan was back recently); and therefore, declaring a National Emergency would be option #2.
Wouldn’t this be quicker and straightforward?
“At a house armed services committee hearing Tuesday, Huntsville-area U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, citing federal law governing roles for the military, offered a plan for a border wall.”
*** “I want to direct your attention to 10 United States Code 284,” Brooks said in Tuesday’s hearing.***
“The section deals with counter-drug measures the U.S. military can participate in, including:
(6)The detection, monitoring, and communication of the movement of—
(A) air and sea traffic within 25 miles of and outside the geographic boundaries of the United States; and
(B) surface traffic outside the geographic boundary of the United States and within the United States not to exceed 25 miles of the boundary if the initial detection occurred outside of the boundary.
***(7) Construction of roads and fences and installation of lighting to block drug smuggling corridors across international boundaries of the United States***
(8) Establishment of command, control, communications, and computer networks for improved integration of law enforcement, active military, and National Guard activities”
Problem with 10 United States Code 284 is I believe it is caped at 750k.
10 U.S. Code § 2808 is more straight forward and allows access to a bigger budget. the DoD civil works budget specifically.
However the bill you cite gives justification for POTUS on declaring an National emergency.
Not if he signs the bill which specifically says he can’t do something. To violate it then will effectively be the same as selective line item vetoes which the SCOTUS has already nixed. If taken to the SCOTUS, and it will be, he will lose. They will correctly say that he had every Constitutional right to veto the bill which is what he should have done instead of doing an end around run which was effectively the same as the prohibited line item vetoes.
Why else do think that traitorous scum like McConnell want him to do exactly this?
He should declare a national emergency and then NOT sign the bill.
What part of:
the Secretary of Defense, without regard to any other provision of law, may undertake military construction projects
Do you not understand?
Without regard to any provision of Law means POTUS can ignore any Provision of Law for purposes of Military construction projects such as a border wall. If a national emergency is declared.
Sad to say, but I don’t see *anything* that even has McConnell’s tacit support as ultimately producing an effective border Wall. I smell rotten fish.
Worse than that. He sold this dreck to POTUS.
Now when he realizes what he signed in 3 of 5 days, he’ll have to find a way to spin it.
Maybe provisions could go to the Supreme Court, I don’t know, but that eats up time and gets complicated.
Do we change our name now to the United States of Mexico?
United State Host of Latin American Parasite
I’ve been calling it the United States of Banana Republic ever since Lois Lerner was let off the hook for her IRS abuses.
At this point I am keeping my big mouth shut. There are a lot of impulsive things I’d like to say inspired by some of the comments, pro and con.
I’ve been reading the summaries of the bill and it seems pretty damn awful. Then again, what do I know? It’s about 5000 pages long and nobody seems to have time to read and digest it. That’s one of the things that really disgusts me- that this is how our freakin’ government is being run. Wham, bam thank you ma’am. Just produce a stack of paper that nobody reads or pays attention to, then have them sign it and BINGO, we’re either in a s*** show or maybe coming out on top.
Up to now, every time I started questioning our President Trump and going all negative, I’ve been wrong. I’m hoping that’s the case with this bill.
I believe that PDJT was sent to us in this Country’s time of greatest need. If God is with us, then who can stand against us?
Yep. Me too. He better have something pretty damn great on the way.
…the most sane and lucid response I’ve read yet. If we’re screwed, we’ll know soon enough and can act accordingly. Until then, I’m still keeping the faith.
That’s how I feel too Seneca.
“If God is with us, then who can stand against us?“
I read the last chapter. We win.
Hang in there. It is always the darkest before the dawn.
“I believe that PDJT was sent to us in this Country’s time of greatest need. If God is with us, then who can stand against us?“
Boom, there it is!
Don’t worry…I read the last chapter. We win. They lose.
The rest is just filler.
But as you read the last chapter, remember that before that it’s quite clear that before the end America will either cease to exist as we know it, or it will become a satellite of a more powerful nation. America has more influence today than any nation in the world, and that’s by a long shot. However, Scripture doesn’t mention America anywhere, even in the end times. That means that either America will not exist just prior to the end, or we will have been taken over by another nation and be acting under their control.
So, yes, in the end God wins and His people benefit. But the road to the end is not one of victory for America. We may not live to see it in our lifetimes, but eventually history will come to the end point and by that time our nation won’t be what it is today.
One last thing, yes, God has blessed us by giving us this president. But II Chronicles 7:14 says that if we turn from our wicked ways and worship and honor God, then He will heal our nation. He has already started on His part of that promise by giving us this president. But there is no evidence anywhere that Americans are turning away from their sinful lives and following God. If our nation doesn’t do it pretty soon it only makes sense that God will take His hand of blessing away from our nation. We have to live up to our part for Him to honor His promise. Therefore, it’s quite possible the good things we’re seeing from this president may be undone by whoever follows him. Without our obedience to God, we may be living in a temporary good period.
I believe in a pre-Tribulation rapture, and I sure hope it comes soon. When it does, they can have American and every other country and do as they wish. The wrath of God will be on them.
Seneca, the problem is our culture and the media’s hold on it. President Trump is our best bet to turn things around in the short term but all of us have to get in the trenches and profess basic Judeo-Christian values along with our Founding Father’s beliefs to those around us, especially youth. Working with our teens at church is tough but I ain’t giving up. And when they “come around”, I am am blessed to be with them and know the future will be ok.
Well, you are a better person than I am, so here is my rant.
There is absolutely no reason to trust any of the leadership in DC. I am old enough to remember the Reagan betrayal. Trump should not sign this.
Replace a bunch of people at the CIA, DOJ, FBI, NSA – then start turning the screws. Trump has been playing fair and clean. Now change tactics.
I would be willing to come out of retirement to have that much fun!!
Now I feel better.
I’ll just note (not a prediction, mind you) that Trump has been stated to have ‘signing intent’ before, on controversial legislation…and then rescinded his approval prior to the act of signing.
I don’t know either. It’s very worrisome to me that a top expert on immigration, Mark Krikorian, says that but for the poison pills in it he would have advised the president to sign the bill. He says the Republicans in the negotiations got outsmarted by Leahy and Durbin.
Have they isolated Trump from intelligent analysis so thoroughly that he does not get wind of ‘poison pills’ and the like? Do they start running a ‘media shutdown’ on him, each time a duplicitous bill is sought to be passed?
The truly AWFUL thing is that the “stacks of papers” are always written by globalist-paid leftists.
Why do I have to keep signing in to comment?
Changes being made to WordPress… it is affecting a great many of us. Not to mention posts not posting or disappearing then reappearing… hang in there!
I copy all my comments before posting since I lost two 2 weeks ago.
You might email the treehouse? I had problems they helped me.
Even after signing in you are not signed in, such as likes not recorded, comments maybe posted way, way down from where you posted, spell checked sucks, just world press. So thankful they did not decide to do credit cards🙈🙈
I am retired and did the math. I would be just as well off under Clinton as I am today. Went with President Trump because I thought there would be a ground swell awakening to essentially preserve the Republic, even if it meant a dip in my personal finances. Well our voters have proven to be just as uneducated as those in Venezuela. It isn’t going to happen, nor be allowed to happen. Next up the President announces he is not running, when the RNC puts out criteria requiring him to reveal all financially.
If the Uni-party wanted to kill the movement, they have dealt a near fatal blow with this one. Next up is to undo trade negotiations.
Optimism is a powerful thing!
“I would be just as well off under Clinton as I am today.”
LOL
There will be a lot of liberal plants making comments like this. Expect it. Its just going to get worse. Anyone that thinks Trump is not serious has not been paying attention the last 2 years.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Retired is the key word…nothing would have changed under new tax laws affecting income……may be earning more in investments …if not then you need to change advisor.
I am sure China has an oil pipeline of cash flowing into DC to do as much damage as possible to President Trump with the goal of canceling the trade negotiations and return to how it was before. They were profiting over $500 billion a year from us, so a couple hundred billion dollars to bribe our Congress would be cheap. Too bad they bad guys still control the FBI and DOJ or this might be prevented.
The GOP is part of the Democrat party with a few real Republicans in there.
If I were Trump, I would risk it all and challenge the Starbucks Schultz to a fair race
Trump should run as Independent if Schultz run.
We would have 2 Independents. Hopefully they would get the majority of votes over Ds or Rs
Democrats and Republican are one party. They need to be dissolved.
I think its time!
I’m looking forward to the point in his presidency when he puts all the chips on the table and 2020 be damned. Until he calls out his own party for their part in sticking a knife in the American voters back he is playing house rules. Everyone knows you can’t beat the house at a rigged game.
When is our yellow vest march? That shit bill supports more non Americans than actual Americans or America and is definitely not America First. How can he sign it?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yessir. PDJT is taking every little bit.
Great move by the President. Use the lawful means at his disposal to seize the funds necessary to build the border protection wall. Now construction will continue without the possibility of interruption-(at least until he leaves office). Oh, any legal challenge nonsense will proceed directly to the SC, I believe. Bring it on. The President wins this. And where the hell is Ginsburg???
LikeLiked by 2 people
And the more important the case, the more Roberts sides with the libs.
This matter involves two of the three branches of our government- the executive and the legislative. (If Pelosi and her cabal file suit). In such a case as this there is no other court but the SC, I believe. Anyone care to chime in on this??
hmmm, seems like the circuit courts have been weighing in right and left on those kind of cases. EO’s, and removal of EO’s, etc.
The EO POTUS is using is an accordance to Legislated Law. The other challenged EOs did not have the backing of being a mechanism of already passed law.
Good. The longer it takes, the more wall gets built. Let it drag on for years.
No, the first liberal circuit judge to rule on it will rule for the entire US as they have been doing and enjoin an injunction on it. Then everything stops till/if SC rules on it, and the SC isn’t a slam dunk on this.
Ruthie is spending the weekend at Bernies.
Will any and all SC decisions have to be reversed since Ruth’s clerks are voting in her absence?
The Supreme court probably won’t hear this, they won’t comment on Presidential authority, since this is law.
I doubt that a court has jurisdiction to step in and stop a National Emergency declared by the President because current law allows Congress to terminate the National Emergency decree.
Stepping back to look over the last 24 hours:
The 1,000 or 5,000 or whatever pages were just released last night.
And it already passed Congress. (House is for certain)
And therefore it must become Law … ?
How are we getting ACA’ed again ?
Passed before “read”. How is this possible.
Who wanted this legislation in the first place ?
Trumps’s base ? Pelosi’s base ?
Do EITHER want it now ?
What the heck is going on.
WHO wants this bill and why are WE forced to swallow ?
This is _not_ the government I voted for.
I think the only thing they will understand is a #YellowVest
Digicam is better
> Getting ACA’d again
100%
I think POTUS should …
…oh, wait…
I don’t have daily intelligence reports, million $$ studies, a huge staff, geniuses like Wilbur Ross, etc., etc. informing my thoughts and decisions like POTUS does.
Therefore, safe to think I’d be an utter moron to allow myself to believe I know better than PDJT what to do on any given topic. And you know what they say opinions….they are like, well, you know.
But just look at all these opinions!
LOL
No one is perfect.
He spent 3 minutes talking about how we were gonna PAINT the wall? How kooky and wasteful is that? On TV!
My gut was that when I read provisions HIGHLY LIMITING where the barriers could be built;
preventing border tolls;
and allowing local lawsuits… forget it!
Too tricky, time to bring in some lawyers. McConnell and Pelosi rolled him. They brought in a good old boy GOP to smooth talk him, the “hard working” Shelby.
Congress praying? There’s a red flag!
McConnell acting like a school boy, hurry up, hurry up?
Slow it down. Bring in friends and friendly adversaries. I think I suggested Mike Pompeo .. but really don’t know where he stands.
Feeling sick to my stomach. No “master of keverage”, no “apex predstor” this week.
LikeLiked by 3 people
For god and country: in case you haven’t noticed, this is a comment section; it’s a place where readers can express their opinions. I am so thoroughly disgusted with this true believer hero worshipping virtue signaling tack every time our president makes a mistake. You are entitled to your opinion, but just stop with browbeating everyone here who doesn’t think PT is God. Thank you
I am so done with the GOP that I dream about Trump runing as an Independent against Schultz
That would piss off both parties and it would make me very happy.
America deserves better than these traitors on both parties.
To all of you *COMMservatives* naysayers. There is a SIGNING STATEMENT The President can use to direct his agencies to apply the law as he interprets it.
ummm, no.
No he just has to declare a national emergency and use 10 U.S. Code § 2808 – Construction authority in the event of a declaration of war or national emergency
Trump can use both. Construction on new fencing in areas not in this bill (55 miles) can begin immediately.
I think this is a very bad bill and totally hateful towards all of us. However, I trust this President and will stick with him… he usually finds a way to make good things happen even when he is handed a bowl full of you-know-what.
It puts the Uniparty on full display as being opposed to securing this Nation.
By the way, Cruz, Rubio, Sasse and Lee voted against the bill… so that is something, I guess.
Four democrats.
He just brought us further in 2 years than we had gone in 2 centuries?
TRUMP has not *knowingly* betrayed us, nor his plan to erect a meaningful barrier to increasingly prevent illegal entry into the United States. For one reason, it’s that he knows the resolution of this issue is too important, and too vital to his reelection prospects, for himself to be seen as failing. So this means that Trump *has* an effective, calculated angle on his current actions…or else he has wrongly placed belief in purposeful lies told to him about the effects of the contemplated legislation. We all sincerely hope it is the former.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Too early to know how this will play out. Trump has been accused of ‘betrayal’ several times in his first two years…and then the accusation retracted in the light of subsequent events and application.
Game, set, match the uniparty has won. Open borders = permanent Democrat rule until we become California or worse.
Honestly, it was probably too late demographically either way – but millions more are on their way and the Democrats plan for full amnesty for 40 million the second they get the WH back.
Best case is we become Brazil – unfortunately I think it’s more likely we become France or Sweden.
We have not lost at all… the we are only 2 yrs into this war! Look how much ground we have already taken!
Do not be stressed… have faith that good will triumph over evil.
WE WILL WIN!!!!
test – trying to get a reply to show up…
I’ve experienced same issue. I think it’s that the site’s pages aren’t being marked as needing to be refreshed in browsers after a post is made. If you clear the last hour in your browser history you will then see a post you’ve just made that originally didn’t show up immediately after you made it.
Not sure what else DJT can do at this point, given the cards he was dealt after the GOP members on Conference Committee agreed with the Dem members. If he vetoed the bill, he’d be blamed for another gov’t shutdown and the Dems would have no urgency to end it. Plus, he wouldn’t get the 4.1 billion dollars for 55 miles of wall. Hopefully, a declaration of a national emergency, couple with 10 USC 284, will get some more wall. I doubt that those who blame DJT for caving (“I’m not voting for him again …”) were for him in the first place.
yeah, we were with him. and, we actually listen to the words he says…
Then all you have to do to be for him again…is listen to the words of his opponents.
risk: monster vote that put him in office stays home in 2020.
Some of it, maybe. But over the course of his 2+ years, he’s been steadily gaining new supporters…in case you haven’t noticed.
It’s 1.4 not 4.1.
But what he could have done is given a speech detailing the horrible changes favoring illegal immigration in this bill, the flushing of money for foreign aid, money for illegals etc.
Instead he endorsed this law and got it signed by a larger majority than it would have gotten by far.
LikeLiked by 1 person
WHAT IN THE HELL, is going on here!?
Our PRESIDENT is trying His God-Awful best to FIGHT the COMMIES, Democratic Socialists, with-in the Democrat Party,, , AND possibly UNI-Party, that are being paid off by the Cartels..Plus God knows WHOM..
Plus The SWAMP… AND DEEP State, about 80% of the Federal Government Status Que. Against our President!
LORD Mr. Trump is only ONE MAN, WE MUST HAVE HIS BACK!
No Matter WHAT! , Or the outcome..
Remember, He is keeping His Campaign PROMISE.. We may loose this ONE Battle..
Then there is 2 years till, 2020, We’ll Win the Presidency, House & Senate, (mostly because of the Democrat Socialists) aka Commies..
Then it’s Going to the Mattresses..
THINK Folks long term here..
We WILL WIN the WAR!
we are winning!
North Dallas feels like India.
If you go out the grocery stores, schools etc, nothing but Indians and now Chinese are increasing in numbers as well.
The other day I was looking for my passport so I could get out of whatever country Dallas has become and enter back in the US
But Good luck finding any traditional American areas anymore.
I dont think we can keep doing what we are doing. Its an invasion. It’s irreversible.
Only angle that I see is he knew they would override his veto and the media would have a major field day with that. He got played though that bill is a complete joke. I don’t expect him to be perfect, I know he will make mistakes like every other Prez before him and this was a major fail on his part.
I’m not so sure about that…..I don’t like the bill….but getting GOPe on board with the national emergency is a big deal.
Our immigration policy is now worst than it was two years ago. No democrat president would ever consider signing a bill that took his power away as the chief law enforcement official in the country. There is no way to spin this, he is purposely limiting his constitutional authority’s.
Congress will need a 2/3 majority in both houses to stop the NE.
Our immigration policy is now worst than it was two years ago. No democrat president would ever consider signing a bill that took his power away as the chief law enforcement official in the country. There is no way to spin this, he is purposely limiting his
constitutional authority
For the gaslit by nevertrumpers, and the dumbfuggery from stupid open borders libertarians….a good scope:
Can’t wait to watch the media sploady heads after the President signs the EO on the border wall!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So Mc Connell tells everyone that Trump will sign and then declare emergency. This warning gives the dems time to get to court before the ink is tried.That stops all for months.
This whole thing stinks badly.
Yes, sure I’ll vote for him in 2020, what choice do we have? But no more missing out on going out to dinner to send financial support when he asks in his emails. Ugh
I don’t think the courts can delay in this case. The President is declaring an emergency- the court is forced rule quickly.
Reading posts and tweets about the section 224 re immigration and allowing those accompanying minors to be allowed to remain in USA and everyone of them says this is a really bad deal because of this section. We are talking some big names on the right, like Mark Levin, who has been a converted strong supporter of PT. He is adamant this is a very bad bill for PT to approve. He’s one of many who are totally opposed to this being signed by the Pres.
It does sound bad when the language is read and why can’t there be some more time taken to really review the whole thing thoroughly? They can CR the govt. funding for another week if they want to. McConnell is hurrying this like his pants are on fire.
I’m really struggling with this whole thing and whether this will be a huge mistake if PT signs this legislation. Seems to be almost opposite of what he’s been saying all along but I am not an expert on deciphering these long winded bills. I don’t know what to think as much more knowledgeable people than I am weigh in very negatively about this.
McConnell will back out once bill is signed.
Wanna bet?
I really do not want him to sign this, it is ANOTHER bad bill which he said last time he would never do again.
If PDJT signs the bill and then violates its restrictions via a national emergency or whatever else then this WILL be taken to court as he will effectively be performing selective line item vetoes which have already been nixed by the SCOTUS. I suspect the SCOTUS decision in this case will be “You have every Constitutional right to veto a bill so that is what you should have done rather than violating its provisions with actions that are effectively equivalent to line item vetoes.”
PDJT should veto the bill and explain on TV to the fedgov employees and beneficiaries that if they want their fedgov checks to flow once again that they should call their “representatives” and tell them to allow him to do his job of defending the US against foreign invasion. End of story.
No because Congress said he can ignore the law and build the wall with a national emergency declaration when they passed
10 U.S. Code § 2808 – Construction authority in the event of a declaration of war or national emergency
(a) In the event of a declaration of war or the declaration by the President of a national emergency in accordance with the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1601 et seq.) that requires use of the armed forces, the Secretary of Defense, without regard to any other provision of law, may undertake military construction projects, and may authorize the Secretaries of the military departments to undertake military construction projects, not otherwise authorized by law that are necessary to support such use of the armed forces. Such projects may be undertaken only within the total amount of funds that have been appropriated for military construction, including funds appropriated for family housing, that have not been obligated.
(b) When a decision is made to undertake military construction projects authorized by this section, the Secretary of Defense shall notify, in an electronic medium pursuant to section 480 of this title, the appropriate committees of Congress of the decision and of the estimated cost of the construction projects, including the cost of any real estate action pertaining to those construction projects.
(c) The authority described in subsection (a) shall terminate with respect to any war or national emergency at the end of the war or national emergency.
Again I direct everyone to:
“without regard to any other provision of law, may undertake military construction projects,”
Ditch Mitch 2020
That is all.
Yep. From this article: https://www.conservativereview.com/news/5-insane-provisions-amnesty-omnibus-bill/
“2. Liberal local officials have veto power over wall: Actually, on second thought, it’s likely that not a single mile of fence will be built. Section 232(a) of this bill states that “prior to use of any funds made available by this Act for the construction of physical barriers” the Department of Homeland Security “shall confer and seek to reach mutual agreement regarding the design and alignment of physical barriers within that city.” With whom must the feds consult? “The local elected officials.” Now you can understand the brilliance of limiting the wall to the Rio Grande Valley. These are the most liberal counties on the border (thanks to demographics of open borders itself!), and there is practically no local official who supports the wall in these counties.
What are the consequences? This bill stipulates that “Such consultations shall continue until September 30, 2019 (or until agreement is reached, if earlier) and may be extended beyond that date by agreement of the parties, and no funds made available in this Act shall be used for such construction while consultations are continuing.” Thus, all the Beto O’Rourke type of politicians in that region have de facto veto power. There’s a reason why they didn’t authorize fencing in conservative counties like Cochise and Yuma in Arizona.”
https://www.conservativereview.com/news/5-insane-provisions-amnesty-omnibus-bill/
This is funny! 😀
Chuck knows that they will have a hard time stopping Trump from building the wall with the national emergency……btw, Declaring National emergencies is NOT an abuse of power…unless your DJT apparently.
Hey Schmucky you smiled when Obama abused his power over and over.
FWIW
The first tweet is in reference to fears of Dems declaring a national emergency for climate change or gun control.
A President can not declare a national emergency to do anything towards the constitution(2nd amendment)….they’re talking out of their backsides.
Yup!
Another question..Someone up thread mentioned the states
declaring emergencies. Texas I believe has mentioned this
can they declare a state emergency and if so do they
qualify for federal money?..if so can POTUS send it
and they build the wall?
All I want to say is President Trump vowed never to sign a Omnibus Bill again and now he is.
I’m going back to Blissful ignorance and happiness like before I ever paid attention to politics. I was a much happier person all the time. Not this roller coaster between winning and getting steam rolled. Back then I didn’t vote ever. God Bless.
I think, you’re going off the deep end. They wanted to keep Trump from the National Emergency….and today, he had the turtle signing on to it. That’s a huge deal.
Again, Mitch throwing his support for the National Emergency is HUGE!
Dear God, I feel like I’m in a casino at the roulette table. And somebody said to put all the chips on one number. And I’m getting a bad vibe from the croupier (Mitch McConnell). And he’s ready to turn the roulette.
EXCEPT that this is literally the future of the United States of America. And that Mitch McConnell is the Iago who is counseling POTUS to sell her down the river.
And what is McConnell’s “Thirty Pieces of Silver”? Who’s paying him to do this?
Some things are worth fighting for.
By signing this and not standing up for the citizens of this country, Trump shows that he is not worth fighting for. Any P.O.S. politician could give me this.
Declaring a national emergency is the only way to go. I think to get the turtle to sign on Trump had to sign the bill. I would have preferred a clean cr and no sign….but take notice of those who don’t want the national emergency. THEY are the ones who are for open borders.
Take note of this…..Trump got Mitch to support the National Emergency. That’s huge.
McConnell is a lowdown dirty snake. He screwed Trump badly on this. We need a wall and more enforcement, but we’re getting precious little wall and no additional enforcement.
Now McConnell claims he’ll support the NE declaration, but his promise isn’t worth squat. Congress will immediately push through a bill to kill off the NE, and McConnell will escort it through the Senate. Watch.
Hopefully Trump keeps the country apprised as to what exactly he’s accomplishing with this NE. Regular status report tweets would be appropriate. He can build public approval for this over time.
r reading this bill I can tell you that if he signs this, he will be in deep trouble because this bill stops him from doing anything with immigration, and don’t Believe me just read on and see for yourself.. First they are saying the border wall money can only be used in Texas, and then it goes on to say that there are a lot of federal parks and such that he will be stopped threw this bill from being built on as it goes on to say there are mayors and Govs in Texas and most are Dems and they will have the ability to stop him just by vetoing any thing he wants to do on the wall there
so declaring an emergency might get him money for other places but this situation still holds so anyone who thought that he would begin to build that amount of miles in Texas and then use the
Emergency funding that’s going to be a non starter and even because of what they have done to ice We will be delivering children to people here in the USA and they will not be able to deport any of them..
The Gutless Repubs have become nothing but children Trafficers along with the dems
Polosi said this morning that she had again taken the President to the wood shed and if he does not read this bill but signs it its so bad he will be cutting his throat and that of the American People I have begged the President today not to sign this bill because this allows more
and more illegals to cross the border and there is nothing that the President can do..
There are so many other bad things in this bill that people will get sick when you finally see all of
it.. Time to start really screaming at the Repubs for lying to the American people
Lets be honest. The opportunity for getting a border wall funded was on DAY ONE of his Presidency. He didn’t do it. Why? Why did you not call out Ryan and McConnell and get the funds? If I was a liberal, I would be laughing my butt off. But as a conservative, I cry for my country.
