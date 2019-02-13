Devil in Details – Democrats Insert Language Allowing States and Municipalities to Veto Border Wall…

Posted on February 13, 2019 by

The language of the bipartisan border security funding legislation is still being written. Unfortunately, reports indicate Democrat language will be inserted into the DHS funding bill that will allow any town, city, municipality, mayor, city manager or local council within any border state to veto the construction of any structural border security wall or fence.

This definitely sounds like an approach the Lawfare group would be assisting with.  Despite overwhelming support from the majority of Americans, the DC Uniparty seems to consistently find a way to usurp national sovereignty.  Very frustrating.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, DHS, Illegal Aliens, Legislation, media bias, Mexico, Notorious Liars, Occupy Type Moonbats, President Trump, Professional Idiots, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

51 Responses to Devil in Details – Democrats Insert Language Allowing States and Municipalities to Veto Border Wall…

  1. WSB says:
    February 13, 2019 at 11:45 pm

    President Trump will work around this and vero.

    What a bunch of idiots. And this spotlights Turtle if he lets this proceed.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  2. Bullseye says:
    February 13, 2019 at 11:46 pm

    Both sides don’t want to fix the issue. It’s a great wedge issue and huge money maker for both side. They don’t give a damn what their doing to the country as long as their getting their donations

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. Joe Collins says:
    February 13, 2019 at 11:48 pm

    Nancy wants to pass the bill to find out what’s in the bill.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. abigailstraight says:
    February 13, 2019 at 11:48 pm

    Why is VSGPDJT taking his time to sign this legislation?
    Here’s your sign!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Ms B says:
    February 13, 2019 at 11:48 pm

    The battles this President faces everyday are more than frustrating. I don’t see President Trump signing this. On to the next battle – declaring a national emergency. Thank the Lord Our President is relentless.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. NickAtNight says:
    February 13, 2019 at 11:49 pm

    Just start building the wall and keep on building it even when the inevitable lawsuits get thrown around. Ignore all leftist judges. Laugh when Schumer cries about it.
    Don’t stop until it’s built!!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  7. freepetta says:
    February 13, 2019 at 11:49 pm

    Well isn’t that a bunch of bs. President Trump needs to veto that stat!! Make the imbeciles in both parties eat their words. Shut er down!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. jeans2nd says:
    February 13, 2019 at 11:50 pm

    The Lawfare group has been too quiet lately, especially B Wittes. Their last two podcasts have been inconsequential. Figured today they had to be up to something. Now we know. Lawfare inserting this language makes sense.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Sporty says:
    February 13, 2019 at 11:52 pm

    The professional border industry is not going away quietly.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. sat0422 says:
    February 13, 2019 at 11:52 pm

    Very frustrating is not strong enough language…it is very “alarming” what the Dems are trying to push with the cooperation of select Republican Senators.

    They need to pay attention to the calls that are being made to their offices and answered by low paid office workers who obviously do not forward concerns of citizens to the person(s) elected to serve and protect this nation. Or, they probably forward the messages and said congress critters ignore them while they check their off shore bank accounts to see if the pay off money has been made.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Chip Doctor says:
    February 13, 2019 at 11:53 pm

    President Trump is in ontrol of this. The uniparty can do and say what they want, but PDJT is going to win. I may not like how he gets there, but as long as he does, I am along for the ride. I just trust him on this.

    Is it just me, or does it seem like the best thing to happen to POTUS was for the Dems to take the house? Seems to me that the worm has tuned in many areas and we are winning.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. Greg1 says:
    February 13, 2019 at 11:53 pm

    Fake negotiations from democrats………….and the republicans.

    This will anger more Americans than it pleases.

    Trump will immediately see this……….and exploit it.

    Genuinely stupid move from both parties in the negotiations.

    Not time for Trump to declare the emergency, publicly call ALL of the “negotiators” out for their duplicity, and MAKE them go do it again…………with different republicans.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Rileytrips says:
      February 14, 2019 at 12:03 am

      So…the Cartels can either pay off the mayors of these small towns with huge bribes, or threaten them and their families if they don’t allow unhindered passage through their area. Really bright, Democrats. These small towns are very isolated along the border and need a border wall for protection, also, the interior needs them to protected – illegal aliens don’t cross the border and stay in small border towns.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Greg1 says:
        February 14, 2019 at 12:33 am

        Solid points. The democrats didn’t think of that point about the danger to small town mayors.

        Unless they did think of it.

        At this point l actually am sad to say I don’t put it past the democrats. And I don’t want to think like that. But I do now.

        Like

        Reply
  13. RICHARD CANARY says:
    February 13, 2019 at 11:59 pm

    I’ll be backing Trump whether this wall ever gets finished or not. The blame is going to always belong to the democrats and rinos anyway. The worst thing is that with every day that the wall is not built, America loses one more iota of our essential minimum requirements for sustaining liberty, freedom, and the Bill of Rights.

    The incremetal acts of treason by the democrat and rino traitors brings us closer and closer to armed rebellion, and none of uys can tell exactly what conditions that will entail. They are playing a most dangerous game. They deserve the worst that can possibly befall them.

    Like

    Reply
  14. grlangworth says:
    February 14, 2019 at 12:01 am

    The harder that UNIparty fights the wall, the more stalwart PDJT becomes. The more UNIparty thwarts wall legislation, the more PDJT executes wins. This is the pattern to 2020. I do not know whether the wall will be finished by the time PDJT is re-elected. However, it will be clearly inevitable in everybody’s minds by then. These UNIparty and media people are petulant chihuahuas nipping at his bootheels… but from a safe distance.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. sunnydaze says:
    February 14, 2019 at 12:02 am

    What doofuses. Probably figured no one would read it til AFTER it was passed…..which was always the case – until now.

    Like

    Reply
  16. Niagara Frontier says:
    February 14, 2019 at 12:02 am

    POTUS can sign and include a signing statement to the effect that he objects to these added provisions because he believes they are unconstitutional and he will not enforce them. He will challenge these provisions in court.

    Congress cannot just give away powers granted to the Federal government by the U.S. Constitution simply because they don’t like the current occupant of the White House.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Sherri Young says:
    February 14, 2019 at 12:08 am

    The lady who owns the National Butterfly Refuge in Mission, TX (private entity, not federal) apparently already filed suit over the wall. She’ll lose her river frontage.

    (Did she not realize that she is located on a national boundary when she bought the land?)

    She has been carrying on for at least a couple of years.

    Like

    Reply
  18. ForGodandCountry says:
    February 14, 2019 at 12:10 am

    Billions are at stake.

    Every trick in the book, and some not yet invented, will be used to maintain the status quo.

    Frustrating, perhaps, but certainly not unexpected.

    What is frustrating is POTUS not using his platform, as the President, to point out who/why/how those who oppose the wall profit (both politically and economically) from doing so.

    Like

    Reply
  19. Republicanvet91 says:
    February 14, 2019 at 12:10 am

    So….border/immigration enforcement is a federal prerogative such that Obama sued Arizona because they passed a law essentially the same as the federal law, and wanted their border enforced.

    Yet national security is clearly a federal prerogative, and the Democrats are now trying to pass a law allowing any city council to veto that prerogative…and enforcement of our border.

    Is that what I am reading? Yeah, I could see leftist federal activist judges lining up to bar any emergency declared allowing wall construction, but how would that survive the eventual SCOTUS challenge?

    Unless their plan is to simply delay until POTUS is out of office.

    Like

    Reply
    • Niagara Frontier says:
      February 14, 2019 at 12:17 am

      I agree. See my post above. President should sign the bill, include a signing statement concerning the unconstitutionality of these provisions, and then promptly ignore them and continue building the wall. Let the courts sort it out. That will take years.

      Like

      Reply
  20. RICHARD CANARY says:
    February 14, 2019 at 12:19 am

    I’ll be backing Trump whether this wall ever gets finished or not. The blame is going to always belong to the democrats and rinos anyway. The worst thing is that with every day that the wall is not built, America loses one more iota of our essential minimum requirements for sustaining liberty,
    freedom, and the Bill of Rights.

    The incremetal acts of treason by the democrat and rino traitors brings us closer and closer to armed rebellion, and none of uys can tell exactly what conditions that will entail. They are playing a most dangerous game. They deserve the worst that can possibly befall them.

    Like

    Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      February 14, 2019 at 12:26 am

      “I’ll be backing Trump whether this wall ever gets finished or not.”

      Gotsta. There is literally no alternative. Unless you just don’t care. Which would not be anybody reading the pages of CTH, of course.

      Like

      Reply
  21. montanamel says:
    February 14, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Tell them it’s going down to his VETO if that section remains in the bill when it reaches his desk, and his basis is: Federal Supremacy Clause!… Remind them that the clock runs down at midnight Friday night and IF that deadline is triggered, then the required funding level will become 11.4 Bil USD unhindered/no strings attached….and, he’ll be in Florida for the weekend if anyone wants to come down “Commercial” to see him – please call first. (Personally, I’d keep ’em waiting at the guard house for an hour or two…give the media time to visit with them…let some hoof and mouth run thru the bushes…Check-6

    Like

    Reply
  22. mr.piddles says:
    February 14, 2019 at 12:24 am

    This must be one of those “land mines” President Trump was referring to. Wonder what other “land mines” are tucked away in the corners of this Legislative Gem.

    Like

    Reply
    • Remington...... says:
      February 14, 2019 at 12:36 am

      We’re the repugs present when the verbiage was added? Or did the democraps slide it in when the repugs….went to lunch? (Wink wink…nudge nudge).

      Like

      Reply
  23. Kenji says:
    February 14, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Every single city council, and city manager in the San Francisco Bay Area will SUE the Federal Govt. To STOP the WALL … including my little town of 24,000 ultra wealthy leftists.

    Like

    Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      February 14, 2019 at 12:31 am

      Every time I see Gavin Newsom’s fake Toothy Smile and Perfect Hair (better than Romney’s, IMO, and 10x better than Flake’s) I want to punch him in the ‘nads. Don’t want to ruin that face, of course. So pretty. I think it’s the way he talks that gets me so worked up.

      Like

      Reply
  24. Red says:
    February 14, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Does he have line item veto? I can’t remember

    Like

    Reply
  25. montanamel says:
    February 14, 2019 at 12:29 am

    OR:
    Leave it in there… ANY city that tries this ploy to stop the wall, simply gets their wall installed on the “BACK SIDE”…towards America…leave the actual city limits exposed to Mexico…install a locked gate across any roads…DHS has the key…manned between the hours of 8 AM and 5 PM Mon thru Fri only… and, bill the city for such services of DHS…no pay, no services, gates stay locked… have a nice day – pen de ho… (Film at 11 O’clock…) Check-6

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. stats guy says:
    February 14, 2019 at 12:32 am

    The socialists and the international left are playing hard ball against Trump…along with their lacky’s in the RINO party. The socialists are trying to demoralize the pro-US voters…The solution is for Trump to building using tools already on the books.

    We are at war, the socialists think they are winning. This is they are going bananas over hard command and control politics. We must prove them wrong.

    Like

    Reply
  27. montanamel says:
    February 14, 2019 at 12:35 am

    PS…I think this is what they call a “security zone” or “controlled entry zone”….it would not require a passport as it is not a “point of entry”…. US Citizens/Residents pass without issue, between the hours of ….. etc… Think of this being like that little room “behind” the counter at the airport check-in area…
    (It’s too late for me tonight, for any more of this fun and frolic….you’all enjoy yourself, ya hear!).

    Like

    Reply
  28. mazziflol says:
    February 14, 2019 at 12:43 am

    Trump will probably get bad advice again and sign it to avoid another shutdown. Seems hes already indicated he is getting the rest of the money from other other sources, so it doesnt matter what the bill offers.

    Like

    Reply
  29. Carson Napier says:
    February 14, 2019 at 12:45 am

    So Austin could veto any actual borders for Texas and Tucson any actual borders for Arizona ? This would be insane and give the drug and human smugglers complete victory.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s