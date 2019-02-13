Devil in Details – Democrats Insert Language Allowing States and Municipalities to Veto Border Wall…

The language of the bipartisan border security funding legislation is still being written. Unfortunately, reports indicate Democrat language will be inserted into the DHS funding bill that will allow any town, city, municipality, mayor, city manager or local council within any border state to veto the construction of any structural border security wall or fence.

This definitely sounds like an approach the Lawfare group would be assisting with. Despite overwhelming support from the majority of Americans, the DC Uniparty seems to consistently find a way to usurp national sovereignty. Very frustrating.

