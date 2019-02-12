Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Promises Vote on Green New Deal….

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced today that he will move forward on a plan to allow a senate vote on the far-left platform called “The Green New Deal”.

Now, McConnell obviously doesn’t support the GND because: (a) his benefactor, Tom Donohue, doesn’t want anything to do with it; and (b) the entire premise behind it is stunningly stupid. As such, those who don’t fully understand how McConnell operates think that McConnell is toying with the Democrats and forcing them to take a position of support that is toxic to their interests…. But that’s not Mitch. Beware.

Yes, McConnell knows the Green New Deal is toxic to the central political aspirations of the Democrats amid his chamber; and he knows many of the 2020 candidates would be forced to put-up their support, or shut-up their moonbat-wing. However, that’s not his motive for supporting a vote. The UniParty Mitch-move is to remove the sword of Damocles the GND represents from his UniParty alliance (both Democrats and Republicans).

McConnell absorbs all power. McConnell views himself as more powerful than all other political elements within Washington DC, including the office of the president. McConnell is the self-annointed emperor of the dark swamp forces. To understand McConnell you have to reset traditional reference points.

It is precisely because the Green New Deal is politically toxic to the 2020 presidential race that Mitch McConnell will make a move to remove the political risk represented by the GND and again position himself as gatekeeper to the center of all power.

Mitch will remove the sword of Damocles from the 2020 politicians, protect the viability of any opponent to Trump, and simultaneously remove a very sharp arrow from the quiver of republican politicians in the 2020 campaign. Mitch isn’t hurting democrats by announcing support for a vote; he is actually helping them.

That my friends, is how Mitch McConnell works.

By removing the threat represented by the GND, McConnell removes an attack weapon from his real adversary, Donald J Trump. That’s Mitch…. That’s how Mitch operates… That’s the Decepticon DNA carried by McConnell that only close political followers can see.

Giving democrats an opportunity to vote against the silly GND is a way for McConnell to remain the almighty center of power and control. If he didn’t take that approach, the weapon would be available for any exploitation.

That’s Mitch McConnell.

Now here’s the pantomime….

WASHINGTON – The Senate will hold a vote on the Green New Deal, an environmental and energy plan touted by progressives, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Tuesday. McConnell told reporters after a meeting of the Senate Republican caucus that he has “great interest” in the plan, which would spell an end for coal, a key economic driver in McConnell’s home state of Kentucky, while promising new jobs for out-of-work miners and other workers. “We’ll give everybody an opportunity to go on record and see how they feel about the Green New Deal,” McConnell said. McConnell did not say when the vote would happen. McConnell spokesman Don Stewart said the vote has not been scheduled. […] The deal has no chance of passing the Senate, where it will need 51 votes and faces united opposition from Republicans, who hold 53 of the chamber’s 100 seats. But it will force Senate Democrats, including a slew of 2020 presidential candidates, to vote on the proposal — potentially providing votes for McConnell and the GOP to exploit politically. “It’s astonishing to see this many presidential candidates moving so far to the left on a position that is going to raise energy costs for families, hurt jobs in America and really provide almost a government takeover of many of the industries in our country,” said Sen. John Barrasso (Wyo.), chairman of the Environment and Public Works Committee and a member of GOP leadership. (read more)

Once you see the strings on the McConnell marionettes you can never go back to a time where you didn’t notice them.

…”Hey, Nancy would appreciate a little help with the AOC issue; do you think it would be possible for us to schedule-in a little sharp elbow room for her”?…

Advertisements