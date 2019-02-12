Decepticon McConnell Caucus Presents Donald Trump the Take-It or Leave-It Border Compromise Deal….

The usual suspects within the Decepticon Caucus (McConnell, Cornyn, Thune, Barasso, Crapo, Portman, Blunt, Gardner, Burr, Romney) and Richard Shelby held a press conference to announce the outcome of their DHS border security funding negotiations.

There are massive numbers of Republicans who view Senate Majority Mitch McConnell as a brilliant strategist and staunch supporter of President Trump. Unfortunately, those voices once again have to reconcile McConnell’s comprehensive failure on a Trump priority. Yes, McConnell and Shelby successfully negotiated for less border security funding than before the shutdown.

.

Fortunately, POTUS Trump planned for the intentional failure of McConnell and his veto-proof construct. [Rest assured, thankfully, President Trump knows exactly who McConnell is.] President Trump had anticipated the result and dispatched Mulvaney to review the granular DHS, DoD and DoS programs throughout fiscal year 2019 appropriations to assemble secondary funding.

Despite McConnell’s opposition; which is directly related to his CoC owner-interest in porous borders; the border security fencing/wall will be built.

(Link)

Advertisements