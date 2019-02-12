Decepticon McConnell Caucus Presents Donald Trump the Take-It or Leave-It Border Compromise Deal….

The usual suspects within the Decepticon Caucus (McConnell, Cornyn, Thune, Barasso, Crapo, Portman, Blunt, Gardner, Burr, Romney) and Richard Shelby held a press conference to announce the outcome of their DHS border security funding negotiations.
There are massive numbers of Republicans who view Senate Majority Mitch McConnell as a brilliant strategist and staunch supporter of President Trump. Unfortunately, those voices once again have to reconcile McConnell’s comprehensive failure on a Trump priority. Yes, McConnell and Shelby successfully negotiated for less border security funding than before the shutdown.
Fortunately, POTUS Trump planned for the intentional failure of McConnell and his veto-proof construct. [Rest assured, thankfully, President Trump knows exactly who McConnell is.] President Trump had anticipated the result and dispatched Mulvaney to review the granular DHS, DoD and DoS programs throughout fiscal year 2019 appropriations to assemble secondary funding.
Despite McConnell’s opposition; which is directly related to his CoC owner-interest in porous borders; the border security fencing/wall will be built.
I have grave concerns with PDJT signing this crapola of a bill. By signing it, he gives the demonrats and the enemedia ammunition to use against him. They will be able to propagandize that he signed a bill that releases illegal criminals in our country and is only serving his own interests.
He should veto it and make the uniparty override the veto so that he can have the high ground and call out the uniparty for sending the him a bill that jeapordizes the safety of the American public.
Absolutely
Makes you wonder how real that 52% approval number is. If they think they can control him by appealing to his sense of puffery (see Mr. President, if you moderate, everybody loves you. Sign the bill) they win again.
Don’t worry about those icky base people. They’ll vote for you anyway. Where else is Ann Coulter going to go? But now you’re solidly in the middle, Mr President, don’t shut the government down. You’ll lose all those new moderate voters that just decided they love you. There’s more than one way to work fake polling
Unfortunately, if PDJT starts chasing poll numbers, his misques will alienate his loyal base. He now seems to think the wall is the end all be all to his Re-election. He better be concerned about immigration reform as well.
End birthright citizenship
Mandatory e-verify
No path to citizenship for dreamers
No cutting to the head of the line for illegals
No gov subsidies for illegals.
Visa reform.
Agree. This immigration bill will kill the white collar part of the middle class and not enough blue collar jobs have been brought back to make up the difference.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/02/12/tech-elites-donor-class-unite-with-gop-dems-to-outsource-white-collar-american-jobs/
Aloft, I in no way am worried ab this President “chasing poll numbers”.
Moreover, we KNOW what he thinks ab The Wall: it was a Campaign Promise, and it is indeed a matter of National Security.
We also know he is concerned ab Immigration Reform …BUT, as sundance ably and aptly put it in another thread ab McConnell, the President has NO support for Immigration reform at this point.
Whether it be by EO, which ends up in the SCOTUS, or some other means, reform will be advanced, albeit perhaps not at the speed we would like.
He is dealing with NK, China, EU, and the ME. He is not at all stagnant on the matter of The Wall…and I do not believe he needs out perspective on how badly things are on out Border.
I think he probably knows more than we do ab how sh!tty our Laws are…and I believe he will do what he can under unfortunate circumstances.
Our Congress/Senate is traitorous.
Your last sentence nails it!
as in get this out of the courts…..900,000 backlog!!!!
Losing the House killed the President’s immigration reform agenda.
So what you’re saying is he was outplayed by a chump (Paul Ryan) when he signed the Omnibus.
Trump said himself he should not have signed it. Oh, and I don’t advise you to keep calling Trump’s support base “icky,” and praise shifts to the middle. It’s a dead giveaway.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, we forget that the President was chasing all over the country to drum up votes for Senators and that is what he got. It was a hard chase and one that the President should not have had to make.
Likewise, he couldn’t be “David like ” and chase every nook and cranny for Representatives too and a blind person can see what the country elected. We have Communists, Islamist, racists, and a host of other types now walking the halls of the House. They have shown their colors and they are not red, white and blue.
As for the Senators, some of them are walking with and alongside those in the House who show seditious behavior toward this county. It isn’t Trump’s fault that this country is on a road to self-destruction. We have allowed this to happen.
We should all remember that when the time comes to take down those who are no longer deemed necessary and important, Lenin killed them all. That’s what happens when a happy and never trusting Dictator takes over. That day will come if we continue to put radicals in the seats of congress.
The Rinos are the problem. Who keeps voting these idiots into Congress? Trump will build the wall with the money he gets from other places. Will McConnell side with Dems in an impeachment attempt? What to do indeed…
Consider this: Campaign 2020 Slogan: Dems only give money for 50 miles of border wall. That is how much they care about the American people!!!
There wasn’t enough support in the House or Senate to get the President’s immigration platform passed. Ryan played Trump and McConnell would not implement the Nuclear Option.
Wonder how many Trump supporters just stayed home in November seeing the GOPe would never support Trump.
What we gained was a Romney and the re-election of Roy Blunt and the uncontested Senate Majority of the Turtle from KY.
“Losing the House killed the President’s immigration reform agenda.”
Yeah, the Reps are on TV claiming their hands are tied because they lost the House. Here’s the sequence:
Give us Congress before we can do something.
Give us the Presidency before we can do something.
Oops, lost the House – give us Congress before we can do something
Repeat variations ad infinitum.
On any UniParty preference (cheap imported labor) they are the same as Dems.
The president never had the House on immigration.
apparently NONE of this will happen. This is a huge disappointment! They are still adding amendments and you can bet it is the democrats making this worse! Border security is not going to happen. Reminds me of the open borders in europe!
Border security is happening as we type. The wall is being built and troops are at the border.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Mandatory e-verify”
I wonder who could implement that?
8 U.S. Code § 1324a – Unlawful employment of aliens
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/8/1324a
(1) Presidential monitoring and improvements in system
(A) Monitoring
The President shall provide for the monitoring and evaluation of the degree to which the employment verification system established under subsection (b) provides a secure system to determine employment eligibility in the United States and shall examine the suitability of existing Federal and State identification systems for use for this purpose.
(B) Improvements to establish secure system
To the extent that the system established under subsection (b) is found not to be a secure system to determine employment eligibility in the United States, the President shall, subject to paragraph (3) and taking into account the results of any demonstration projects conducted under paragraph (4), implement such changes in (including additions to) the requirements of subsection (b) as may be necessary to establish a secure system to determine employment eligibility in the United States.
>>”End birthright citizenship
Mandatory e-verify
No path to citizenship for dreamers
No cutting to the head of the line for illegals
No gov subsidies for illegals.
Visa reform.”
Those are all very worthwhile goals, bot none of them are the responsibility of the President. Of ANY President. If people want these things to be enacted into law they need to stop talking about Trump for five seconds and contact their Congressmen.
Do NOT sign the bill ~ PLZ. Mr. President, wasn’t the bill presented to you before you shut the gov’t down more $$$ for ‘The Wall’ than this bill?
Poetic justice to use $14 billion and Americans would love that. 🙂
▶▶After El Chapo conviction, use seized $14 BILLION to build border wall? – The American MirrorThe American Mirror ~ 2/12/19
http://www.theamericanmirror.com/after-el-chapo-conviction-use-seized-14-billion-to-build-border-wall/
Signing off on ANY Bill that puts Americans at risk is not likely to be signed by President Trump! It is way beyond time for the line item veto to be instituted!
Agree. My main concern is the detention bed reduction. The first American citizen killed by someone released because of no bed available……who do you think will be blamed for the death besides the illegal criminal?
The President has the authority to receive the Bill from Congress, review it, declare it deficient in protecting the security of the country and SEND IT BACK for improvement.
At that point it is up to Congress to deal with the mess, and each day they bicker, the President tweets out about their feckless nature and unserious regard for your safety and mine.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope you are right. The republicans negotiating this disgrace have stabbed the President in the back! AGAIN!
Well, now that El Chapo is toast, the prosecutors are seeking $14 Billion of his assets. So, there’s that!! Looking more like Mexico is gonna pay for the wall. At least part of it
LikeLiked by 2 people
While I agree in principle, I reject the action for the greater good. Without all 53, not that Romney counts, he may not get his judges through. The most significant aspect of his administration will be the lasting effect on the judiciary. Besides, under 10 USC 284 he can use the military to build fences to stop drugs entering the country. No emergency need be declared and DOD has plenty of money. So he takes what they give him, uses what he always knew he would have to, and succeeds. Optics could be better but if the wall is built that will change people’s perception.
The President needs to take all the money he can to buy or condemn right of way on the border -as much as he can get. Spend every penny on right of way then use 10 USC 284 to build fence on that right of way.
It is questionable whether military eminent domain in 10 USC 2667 extends to 10 USC 284. The other applicable military statutes do not appear to be well coordinated to confer express eminent domain power to acquire land for the wall. Usually, you cannot infer eminent power, especially “quick take” or immediate use power. This is the liberals ace in the whole.
The president is going to have to ask five conservative judges to lift an injunction, which will going against the grain of their constitutional principles. Conservative judges strictly construe eminent domain statutes against the use thereof. The President does not want to lose 9-0 in the Supreme Court in failing to get a stay.
National Emergency is not the problem.
Money is not the problem.
The power to acquire the land is the problem.
Implied, colorable, eminent domain power can be a argued.
Can the president’s attorneys establish specific eminent domain authority granted through the military statutes? Or modify existing precedent by convincing the conservatives on the S Ct.. such that eminent domain authority can be specified through very strong but inferential references? (i.e. the congressional grant of the power to construct a fence
so strongly, and obvously implies the power to condemn the right of way that that power is essentially “specified”)
IF this were easy, the president would have already done it. It is going to take some brilliant lawyering to win this.
This plan would also have the added benefit of bringing out of the shadows all the Republicans that continually sell us out…….I like this!
LikeLiked by 1 person
One policy I would change is ICE/CBP/Border Patrol notifying the police/sheriffs of sanctuary cities of NCIC warrants. Let me give an example: CBP encounters an inadmissable alien attempting to enter the US. He has an arrest warrant from a jurisdiction that has declared itself sanctuary/non-cooperative. CBP notifies the originating office, which confirms the warrant and picks up the subject. But before he is turned over, a detainer is placed on him so that ICE will be notified of a pending release and take custody, with the intention of kicking him out of the US. But what happens is, his case is resulved by dismissal, jail, community service, etc, then he is released without ICE notification, or in some cases, notifying ICE a minute before release. IMO, unless its murder, rape, etc., better just to refuse entry, rather than allow a known criminal to live in the US.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Must say that every time ‘ice’ is used to convey ‘immigration enforcement’ you take two steps back in the narrative seriousness of the issue. Ice is cold lumps of water, Immigration Enforcement is protection of citizens of America.
Help literate America from Acronyms!! Use real words,
Like, ‘Immigration Enforcement’
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have direct experience with this very scenario Emet. We got burned a few times in California jurisdictions. After that if the warrant was for something relatively minor we never called the police. If the warrant was for a felony, we would see if the subject had enough history to prosecute them ourselves for illegal re-entry.
If we could not prosecute and the warrant was serious then we had no choice but to turn the subject over and fight another day. It’s been that way in California for a very long time. At least as far back as the 90s. I am glad I no longer live in California.
Whatever money POTUS finds from elsewhere, please let it come from money that would otherwise be spent in states represented by these decepticons.
Kentucky and Utah should be at the top of the list.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I see it slightly differently. Spend MORE money in those two states. Spend it on raids to every single business/farm in those two states that hire illegals.
Since the CoC owns McConnell make it painful. If the CoC is the center of gravity in the senate they need to feel the heat.
Yes they will pour more money into their RINO puppets but PT has to make it so the juice aint worth the squeeze.
I Agree, Niagara, I agree!
They will also spit in his face that he didn’t get any money for the “wall”. This will be a bonanza for the demonrats and the enemedia.
LikeLiked by 2 people
‘Gotta say it….I am getting sick to death to these lousy, stinkin’ repugs. Every time I see turtle, Thune, and Co., I feel sick to my stomach. I’m running on empty over here. A little less talk and a lot more action. Break this log jam – and I don’t care how.
LikeLiked by 5 people
This will be a bonanza for the demonrats and the enemedia.
But it’s up to us to not let if affect our sentiments. I see whiners (they may not be actual Trump supporters) write crap like “if he does/doesn’t do this then I won’t vote for him again”. Sheesh. Like any other candidate could come close to the greatness that is President Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I totally agree with you @covfefe999 it’s ridiculous some of the whiners and what they say. I’d like to see them deal with this corrupt house and senate full of decepticons!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Notfaded1. Trump is not beyond critique but you are correct. Anyone who does so should take into account that he is the most betrayed President in history. Most likely in many ways we cannot guess. Not even taking into account the ongoing coup by the deep state.
Could Ted Cruz have stood up to all of this? Maybe but he is mostly a GOP insider himself in spite of the rhetoric to the contrary so he probably would not have faced the same intensity level. But I still don’t think he would have stood up to it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is trapped. He can’t shut down the gov and they know it. What to do.
1. Stop remittances to other countries.
2. Crack down on employers.
3.Start deporting illegals the way I’d did.
4. If courts stop deportations, bus the illegals to California, Washington D.C. and state, Oregon
Trump is ” trapped” ? Really ? You don’;t think he has 10 ways to skin this cat ?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Why can’t he shut down the government? It was better when they WERE shut down!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Air traffic controllers were adversely affected.
Agreed. Too big a gamble, You think the deep state is above letting an airplane fall from the sky to see Trump get blamed?
LikeLike
They are considered essential personnel and must show up for work whether getting paid or not. They will get back pay. And, BTW, anyone who hasn’t saved enough to miss a few paychecks gets -ZERO- pity from me.
Any essential employees (and not just ATCs) who don’t show up should be FIRED. Recall when Reagan fired ALL in PATCO, the ATC union when they went on an illegal strike:
“On August 5, 1981 following the PATCO workers’ refusal to return to work, Reagan fired the 11,345 striking air traffic controllers who had ignored the order…”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am more concerned about the immigration law loopholes that were supposed to be plugged. The wall can be built with money from other sources. I was hoping that the president was giving dems a way out by pretending that they didn’t fund the wall while yielding on the immigration law fixes. Details remain to be seen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent point Mindrivel. The wall is necessary but not the only thing that needs to be done to control immigration. The Immigration laws must be rewritten with some teeth in them to get rid of the ridiculously long court wait times and get rid of the endless appeal process.
We also need much tougher laws on criminal aliens. Most all legal immigration needs to he halted until a system designed to enhance our Country can be put in place with fewer applicants being allowed entry. Many fewer. Not like Trump said in his SOTU: ” We need many more we just want them to come legally.”
Sorry Mr. President we really don’t need them here just because they enter legally. The vast majority are the same types that enter illegally. They will be on welfare to the tune of 80% and so will their children. They will vote democrat to the tune of about 90%. They will consume much more in public funds than they will ever give back. The nutcases that Tucker Carlson interviews telling you otherwise notwithstanding.
I don’t really have a “dog in the fight” so to speak. I’m retired, pay no fed taxes and live waaaay out in rural US. I like Trump and all the things he’s done, but this immigration thing is #1. No point in making the country better just so someone can take it over.
My gut tells me this is a giant head fake. I mean, 300+ illegals just strolled right in not far from Trump’s border speech:
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/feb/12/migrant-mini-caravan-breaches-border-near-donald-t/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mr G similar situation here. I just don’t want to see a 3rd world country left for my kids and grand kids. The President needs to take a stand. Veto and shut the government down. Increase the military on the border and PROTECT the border. More caravans on the way.
It’s the same old crap over and over. The UniParty is playing chess with themselves
They win some and lose some, but it doesn’t matter, because the players are on the same team and they’re always the winners, and the American people are always the losers
The only thing that’s going to change the dynamic is Trump getting a real wall built on his own
When and if a real wall is constructed, suddenly the numbers of invaders and the amounts of drugs go way down, and with it the democrats lose a lot of their bargaining power and a lot of their radical base support
Stop the thing that gives money and support to the democrats, and it’s a new ballgame, in more ways than one
LikeLiked by 6 people
The eight ball got another shake.
After reading Sundance’s post again I think we all need to burn up McConnell’s phone lines tomorrow and tell him we see through him and he needs to get behind our President and support Pet’s policies that we elected him for or we will all work to primary him from all over the nation. Tell him even voter fraud won’t help him win in 2020!
#DitchMitchNow
Sometimes I wish I was on twitter…
LikeLiked by 11 people
He don’t care, he’s almost dead anyway-just waiting on his body to catch up with the rest of him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well he has already sold his soul…so, that is already gone
LikeLiked by 3 people
*PDJT’s NOT Pet’s, ugh, dumb autocorrect on this phone!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
McConnell is increasingly antagonistic toward the President. IMO, he feels he is in a position of great strength (and I agree) and the deep state forces with which he is aligned are succeeding in obstructing the MAGA agenda. No doubt, he is the shot-caller in the Senate, and supporting the President is secondary, at best, to his interests.
I don’t care if you sign it. I trust you to do the best for us you can. I would like to see retribution though. Declassify some stuff that makes our case and embarrasses them (if that is possible) Or use that act that causes their assets to be seized if they profit from an illegal act. Draw some blood. Make a point. MAGA. Full Trust. P.S. The seizure order is known as: Executive Order Blocking the Property of Persons Involved in Serious Human Rights Abuse or Corruption
LikeLiked by 8 people
Exactly. PDJT signed hat bill. Now put it to work.
We need to primary every RINO member of the CoC caucus that is trying to kill USMCA and a new China Trade deal. All of the new steel and automobile jobs are cancelled by these RINO traitors!
LikeLiked by 4 people
If they do squash the new trade deals, I think it will be time for millions to take a trip to Washington…
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s more important for Pelosi to appear that she is doing everything possible to oppose the wall than to actually stop the wall. Meanwhile the wall is being built, probably way under budget. Chuck and Nancy are in a really terrible position, immense pressure from their handlers to stop the wall and at the same time married to this extremely unstrategic and losing position. In the end I think they will allow the wall to be built by other means while trying to appear that they are doing everything to stop POTUS. This is one of the major flaws of the Congressional Puppet System, puppets are indirectly affected, not directly affected, by their actions.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Oh to be a fly on the wall to hear the “negotiations” between those who are fighting tooth and nail to stop the wall because they are afraid Trump will win in 2020, and those who are fighting tooth and nail to stop the wall because they’re being paid by the C of C to fight it, both “sides” having to use the other side of their mouth to mouth the words that they’re doing their level best to protect us. Must be a fascinating show. No wonder they hate Trump. He sees right through all of them and isn’t afraid to say it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
President Trump made a promise in El Paso that he would never sign a bill that made America less safe. I believe him.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Every time I doubted him, he’s doubled down and proven me wrong. Lord, I hope I’m wrong this time.
LikeLike
He made the point during his speech that he had just moments ago briefly heard about the “breakthrough agreement.” I think he was late to the podium because he was getting the details of the deal before taking the stage. His comment about never signing a bill that made America less safe may have been an explicit, clear message that he would refuse the “deal.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
How about our tough as soft butter (R)s that negotiated with the (D)s and got nothing, but gave the (D)s everything that they wanted.
I’ll bet that the pittance for a barrier in the deal was actually offered by the (D)s so that it would appear that the impotent (R)s got something for PDJT. PRIMARY ALL OF THEM!
How were the republicans picked to negotiate? Not a one of them was a conservative.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You still aren’t getting it. It’s a Uniparty sideshow. Rs and Ds are on the same side and it’s almost always not in our best interest. These worms in Congress are play actors and we’re the unwitting audience that has to keep believing they disagree.
This is the DC Uniparty:
LikeLiked by 7 people
“Rs and Ds are on the same side and it’s almost always not in our best interest.”
Here’s scientific proof of that. They continue bring their lesser of two evils voting enablers to the polls with hot button issues like abortion and guns (and formerly gay marriage) while on any major issue involving large sums of taxpayer MONEY or new DEBT accrued on the taxpayer’s tab they are one and the same:
Testing Theories of American Politics: Elites, Interest Groups, and Average Citizens
Princeton University, 2014
https://scholar.princeton.edu/sites/default/files/mgilens/files/gilens_and_page_2014_-testing_theories_of_american_politics.doc.pdf
Excerpts:
A great deal of empirical research speaks to the policy influence of one or another set of actors, but until recently it has not been possible to test these contrasting theoretical predictions against each other within a single statistical model. We report on an effort to do so, using a unique data set that includes measures of the key variables for 1,779 policy issues.
Multivariate analysis indicates that economic elites and organized groups representing business interests have substantial independent impacts on U.S. government policy, while average citizens and mass-based interest groups have little or no independent influence. The results provide substantial support for theories of Economic-Elite Domination and for theories of Biased Pluralism, but not for theories of Majoritarian Electoral Democracy or Majoritarian Pluralism.
In the United States, our findings indicate, the majority does not rule—at least not in the causal sense of actually determining policy outcomes. When a majority of citizens disagrees with economic elites or with organized interests, they generally lose. Moreover, because of the strong status quo bias built into the U.S. political system, even when fairly large majorities of Americans favor policy change, they generally do not get it.
…the preferences of economic elites (as measured by our proxy, the preferences of “affluent” citizens) have far more independent impact upon policy change than the preferences of average citizens do. To be sure, this does not mean that ordinary citizens always lose out; they fairly often get the policies they favor, but only because those policies happen also to be preferred by the economically-elite citizens who wield the actual influence.
Zippy,
I believe that’s called an “oligarchy”.
https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/oligarchy
LikeLike
In the same way that passages running here and there within fed govt buildings are designed to reduce the time and hassle factor of reaching a destination; so too are there pathways within every single level of federal government budgets.
These can easily be rerouted to reduce the time and hassle factor, to reach the destination – real border security including a big beautiful wall.
For the more obtuse visitors who perhaps skipped over Sundance’s guidelines for the best Treehouse experience, the first thing he suggests is reading the ding dang article.
Which, by the way is truthful analysis based on incredibly thorough, detailed, and 100% sourced and cited research by Sundance and his Merry Band of Researchers.
President Trump knows precisely who he is dealing with re McConnell and the rest of congress. Have no doubt about that. The man is a killer in his own right, raised on the mean streets of NY business/real estate. He did not just fall off a turnip truck and land in DC. He has this, rest assured.
President Trump is systematically allowing the Uniparty to expose itself for all to see. The Dems are forever more the “freaks-of-death-and-destruction” party; the Republicans are outing themselves as liars for claiming to support the President’s agenda without an ounce of evidence showing them ACTING on his agenda.
Remember, All 50 senators, all 50.. voted to remain in session rather than recess. Thereby denying President Trump the ability to recess-appoint any of the more than 300 people still waiting, to fill empty positions in his administration.
The wall will continue being built. Border security will continue being priority-implemented.
The MAGA agenda will roll on. We will keep on winning. You know why?
Because there have always been more of US than there are of THEM.
And, WE want all of those.
And, WE have a President who will find the work arounds necessary, to give US what we asked for.
It isn’t congress’s money to argue over, it is OURS. Every dime in the federal coffers came from We The Taxpayers.
So, more obtuse visitors in our lovely Treehouse, please rest easy knowing that your concerns have been duly noted. And please also try to relax and enjoy life, bless yer little hearts.
President Trump is in control, all is well. See? now you can spend all day doing fun stuff instead of posting the same basic thoughts in pretty much every thread. How awesome, right?
Alleycats,
Bless your heart, you are right.
I don’t fully grasp exactly how PDJT does it; first he exposed the Dems, or allowed/enabled/ encouraged the Dems to expose their true nature, and at the same time, did the SAME magic trick with the neocons and nevertrumpers.
NOW, more and more he is doing the,same thing with the Republicons in Congress, which is the most insidious, in a way.
They sit there, blocking any REAL second party from forming, and MUST be exposed to the ‘average Republican voter’, in order for MAGA to succeed.
And its happening; instead of their passive/aggressive “party of stupid” acts behind closed doors, or ‘weak, cowardly’b.s. excuses, they are coming ‘out of the closet’ as what they are;
C O M P L I C I T!
Been waiting for this, since they were called “Rockefeller Republicans”, so feeling its long overdue!
I think this is right. It’s becoming so clear now that anyone with half a brain can see what’s really been going on. Pelosi and the dems are completely unmasked now… crazy far left loons are destroying any reason on the dem side all the while the economy is booming! Middle class is getting more wage increases. Recent poll said 69% see their finances improving in the next year. What more could you ask for if you were President as far as the economy goes? Keep America Great… vote Trump 2020!
Very disappointed in Rand Paul for not dissenting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Alleycats. Everyone should stop attacking the President and trust him. He is doing what he promised despite the D’s and Rinos.
The D’s gave him some wall funding even though they wanted to give none. McConnell is having to allow him to take money from other accounts to put toward the wall.
McConnell needs to be primaried. He will be worse to deal with if he gets re-elected.
Nicely put, thank you!
I myself can’t think of anyone else I would rather see in the drivers seat of this nation. He is the perfect man for the job.
Is this gonna be one of those pass to see bills?
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, it is a pass to smell bill.
Turtle will ram through SCOTUS judges but he has other priorities. I wonder how Trump’s dealings with China are effecting him; Trump is certainly learning a lot there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not thrilled with this bill at all. I hate and I use that term loosely the way the Democrats and Republicans have treated my President…our President. Far be it from me to see how this shakes out. This man has endured so much hatred and scorn. Bully’s in your young years typically resolve themselves early in life when they meet that one big bully who punches them back or the first time they have a cigarette put out on their elbow. These aren’t just bullies they are open defiant traitors of every sense of the term. I despise these sons of bitches now and my cold anger gets warmer every day. The very fact that in four decades of my life I see a man… a real man care for my safety…who is sacrificing every fiber of his 72 year old body to safeguard the best he can for the rest of all of our futures makes me want to jump up..and wrap my arms around the man to say thank you for being….kind of like an earthly father figure to 350 million Americans. The mere fact that my Heavenly Father at this point in time chose President Trump shows that He does indeed care for us. I am so turned off that this Congress Critters would chose the paltry sum of life for US Americans to be valued at 1.375 billion vs the pallet of cash 1.8 billion Obama gave to the Iranians angers me to know end that these jackasses better hope that we are merciful if we only have a revolution and not a full blown civil war. May God have mercy on their souls and pathetic excuses for living.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m with you, Anger. I thank God for President Trump every day.
Well said!
From theamericanmirror.com “[Ted Cruz] Republican introduced the Ensuring Lawful Collection of Hidden Assets to Provide Order (EL CHAPO) Act in April 2017, which calls for the use of the $14 billion seized from the cartel drug lord to be used to pay for the wall.” It’s an excellent idea.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yessirree!!! “Mexico” will indeed pay for the wall!
Judiciary,
I wonder if legislation is neccesary, i.e. the “Chapo” law Cruz,wrote?
Law already seizes assets thru RICO, as well as laws specifically related to drug money and assets. Usually it goes to the dept. that did the bust.
If it was a ‘joint effort’between state and feds, they split it. $ can be used for a broad range of things, purchasing equipment, etc.
Perhaps this is some of the $ that POTUS can ‘shift around’, WITHOUT Congress’s authorisation, since it is NOT “Tax dollars”, to begin with?
“[Ted Cruz] Republican introduced the Ensuring Lawful Collection of Hidden Assets to Provide Order (EL CHAPO) Act in April 2017″
Cosponsored by ONE other Rep – Sen. David Perdue, David [R-GA].
04/25/2017 Introduced in Senate
04/25/2017 Read twice and referred to the Committee on the Judiciary
04/25/2017 Referred to Senate Judiciary
… where it apparently died. “Your” UniParty in action.
I know McConnell’s a weasel but I have to admit calling for a vote on the Green Deal is some excellent trolling of Democrats. Democrat Ed Markey, co-sponser with AOC of the proposal, is beside himself at the prospect.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It could be viewed as trolling or taking it off the table for 2020 campaign. They forget Pres Truml doesn’t play their games.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Sign the compromise bill, depending on what else is in it.
Use the allocated money for non wall security only.
Then, without any restrictions on what he can build or where he can build it, use funds he has already identified to start digging.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If the President has really located over $20 billion he can use without getting caught up in court with an Obama appointee, I’d rather he told the whole bunch of fake negotiators to keep their $1.375 billion “crumbs” and all of the strings that were attached to it. That would be epic.
Whoever is negotiating this from the White House is not on the president’s side or is a complete moron. Jared? That is, unless the president isn’t really serious about stopping illegal immigration.
There are a couple of major poison pills in this legislation: 1) It would reverse the strengthened credible fear standard that Jeff Sessions restored after Obama weakened it to include a) victims of domestic violence and 2) victims of gang violence – neither of which qualifies one for asylum status under international or U.S. law; and 2) It would remove the per country cap on green cards, making it so that almost all work based green cards would go to people from India, thereby creating another large block of people from one dominating country, like Mexico has been. I can’t imagine a better way to create more inequality in this country than by importing people from countries where inequality and entrenched classes are inherent in their culture, economy, and governing systems. Rep. Kevin Yoder of Kansas lost his seat in 2018 because he was the sponsor of these amendments.
Once the word gets out that Trump will sign this piece of crap, his reputation as being on the side of American workers will take a hit. But Republicans in Congress don’t care because they work for donors and lobbyists. Sundance is right. They are not responsive to voters.
Trump must insist those poison pill amendments are removed. Otherwise, he must do a signing statement saying the he will do what he thinks is best for the American worker and our security and ignore these provisions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree with Sundance 100%. Trump has this figured out and will get the wall built in due time well before the 2020 elections. God is with him and he will not fail. We need to keep our prayers going strong for our president. The wall will be built President Trump will be reelected. Prayer remains our strongest tool for victory. Millions of Christians are praying for President Trump and will continue to pray for him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The rules of the rigged game are…The person who raises the most money wins the top spots in Congress. Highest fund raiser gets the spot. (Watch The Price of Power on Full Measure) The best committee position etc…Positions are not based on merit nor seniority.
In 2014 Mitch raised $30M for his election…Would need to raise more now.
https://www.opensecrets.org/members-of-congress/elections?
cid=N00003389&cycle=CAREER
I don’t know Kentucky voting laws so if they have early voting ballots, lots of absentee ballots, no voter ID, etc…It will be very difficult to displace him with votes since these are the tools for fixing elections. The votes would have to be overwhelmingly against him to beat the “fix”.
Beat him in elections, raise more money, or both is what it will take to win in the current construct.
If he continues to stay we continue with an un-American administrative state.
Campaign finance and donors are out of control. Think what $30M could have done for Kentucky instead of the pocket of a salesman who doesn’t represent the people there.
I moved to Kentucky in 2007….right about the time the bastard voted for the bail in for banks, etc.
I haven’t liked him ever.
He is so wealthy no one can compete with him. Kentucky has no early voting.
https://www.opensecrets.org/members-of-congress/elections?cid=N00003389&cycle=CAREER
If link breaks again got to OpenSecrets and pull up Mitch.
With all the negative comments here tonight it you guys might as well pack it in and give up. What is it with you people?
And you all have the gall to complain about the Republicans in DC. You are all the same as them.
The media and the ‘rats have you tight where they want you – ready to pull up tent and go home.
Grow some spine – sheesh!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree completely JAS! The posters here that give up every day when things don’t go perfectly their way make me laugh! If you so badly want to see the pessimism in the world and nothing but the pessimism, fine, see it and go away! We do not need fence setting whiners! Reality will NEVER go your perfect way. President Trump knows what he is doing. He is the world’s best negotiator. He has never backed down or broken his promises. Do not have “faith” in him, as he is no saint, but simply watch what he does. He has a plan and he will executed it and HE WILL WIN! If you cannot see that and feel like surrendering every ten minutes, then as JAS says, grow a spine or GO AWAY!
America First Always! MAGA!
Tychsd;
It was my understanding that this bill did NOT have ANYONE from the W.H. involved in the negotiations.
Yes, Jared, Pence and can’t remember the third tried to negotiate with Dems during the shutdown, but once the Gov. was reopened, he tossed it back in Congresses lap.
The article lists who was (supposedly) negotiating representing the ‘Republicon’ side, and it weren’t Jared.
The usual “this is the BEST we could get” gang, who behind closed doors
Sold us down the river, again.
I like transperency; these barstuds should negotiate on camera, instead of behind closed doors!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Don’t sign this.
Don’t do it.
Commentors please Note Sundance’s description of bill.
Veto proof.
I think a presidential veto is in order, forcing the SOB McConnell’s hand. Let the American people really see this fellow for the SOB he is.
The Democrats will rise up to negate the veto.
This will force the Democrats to own this legislation too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It may well be….but if we don’t force a show of hands we will never be able to truly irradiate the opposition. It is as simple as that!
POTUS Trump should veto it anyway. Put it on the RINO’s plate.
As I looked at the photo of Tom Donohue….the thing running thru my mind….treason…double agent…unAmerican…enemy of the people…Benedict Arnold
Just go ahead and prepare for another cave in, very disheartening.
Bwahahahahaha!!! Here we go with “cave in” again…… That mule ain’t gonna’ work no more!
Good Lord! Come on out of the that closet, Jimbo! You know you are a Democrat wanna-be. Throw in the towel and admit it. Me, I am 100% on Trump Train now and forever. But you want to whine and give up, feel free. We do not need you.
LikeLike
Kentucky Trump supporters: McConnell is up for re-election in 2020. The Democrats plan to run someone against him. It’s up to you to do the best thing. You need a GOP candidate to run against McConnell in the primary and you need to make that candidate win. If you are unable to primary McConnell then you MUST vote for him in the general election even though he’s awful.
No, they don’t have to vote for McConnell. That’s exactly what the Uniparty wants them to do. Until voters abandon this incumbent scum, the Uniparty will continue doing that they’re doing.
McConnell is the worst Swamp creature in Washington. He needs to go, one way or another.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sigh.
Just like the never-wins in Arizona who couldn’t primary McSally so they voted for Sinema or stayed home in the General. Sheesh! They deliberately elected a left-wing fruit-cake who will vote with Schmuker every time. Selfish, never learn, temper tantrum throwing two-year-olds who knowingly throw away three-of-a-kind because they didn’t draw the full-house they demanded. Call it anything you want, I call it what it is.
I try my best never to talk down fellow treepers but this is like sucking on an ICEE when you know you have a tooth with an open filling – BRAIN FREEZE STUPID!!! Rubio will be primaried here in ’22 no matter what he does between now and then. I will go all-out in trying to defeat him in the primary. But no matter the primary outcome, I will be damned if I will set on my hands in the General and let a left-wing Schmuker socialist take that seat.
McConnell is far and away NOT the worst swamp creature in DC. He may well be a nominee for worst RINO in DC but even that’s a close call with the likes of Romney, Rubio, and Graham about. By all means, Primary the RINOs. But if they win, suck it up and vote Trump’s ticket in the General. Else you have no voice in the aftermath – nothing but the whine of the never-wins in the catastrophe they themselves helped to create. Imnsho.
Why does PDJT have McConnells wife in his cabinet? I need a really good explanation please!!!
Maybe President Trump took away the middle ground in their relationship. She cannot have it both ways. 1 has vision, intelligence, motivation and true love of country. The other has, really, nothing. Make the right choice and be at ease with yourself for the rest of your life or live with a true cancer of a human being and know that you too are nothing but a rat in the swamp.
LikeLike
Imnsho, Chao is a proven, highly capable administrator in a cabinet-level position that has little impact on the policies that POTUS is immediately focused on. During a transition process where Trump had thousands of positions to fill and no stable of loyalists to pull from, she certainly would have appeared as leverage in his eyes, certain of Senate approval, and no threat to him if the leverage didn’t work. The cabinet is not a democracy, they do as directed, and so far as we know, she has. Her real value to POTUS may be yet to come when he is able to shift his focus to rebuilding our infrastructure.
Two reasons my family voted for President Trump are outsourcing and constant flow of illegals who end up in our town in New York. Signing this agreement is a betrayal of the promises that brought us to him.
For my kids who work in the tech industry, two years of President Trump have brought no change and they see the effects of outsourcing all the time.
Paying more taxes every year so we can educate all the illegals who come to our town, is also discouraging.
We are registered independents, having long given up on the Republican party, so no surprise there.
However,Not feeling good about President Trump today. Just more excuses.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The only way your going to change anything where you live is to start voting in more Republicans because its clear that NY is a high tax state and that has nothing to do with what the President did with the Tax reform He cant change the Tax siituation in NY Only Your Gov can do that and if your an independent then vote in better people
President Trump says Buy American Hire American just because the company your sons work for still out sources jobs is on the company and maybe you could write to the President and tell him what is happening..
Trump needs to use the upcoming Debt Ceiling negotiation to screw McConnell, and leverage his priorities. The only thing these Swamp creatures understand is coercion. Trump can put himself on the side of fiscal responsibility, while pointing out that real priorities are being ignored amidst all this profligate spending. He can frame the recent shutdown around that construct. It’s good policy and thus it’s good politics.
People are dying, border security and the full wall funding is being ignored, and the Swamp is running $1T deficits every year. This doesn’t make any sense. Trump is persuading the public of the need for border security. He’s moving the needle. Tying that together with the national debt is good strategy.
Longer term he gets into the next budget battles, and his view of things has likely been longer term all along. I don’t advocate Trump publicly attacking McConnell right now, but some private feints in that direction would be in order. McConnell needs to be made aware that open political warfare would strip him of the thing he most values, the deep cover of the Swamp. McConnell is electorally vulnerable.
McConnell has likely assembled a Uniparty coalition to salvage the 60 vote threshold in the Senate, which is the biggest loss in this. Trump has fought a valiant fight, but it does appear that the Swamp has won that battle. They hold the high ground, and they’re using it. I despise these people, but at least Trump has forced McConnell to come out of his hole and tip his hand. During the shutdown, McConnell only spoke to tell us that the battle was between Trump and Pelosi, which was a lie of course. Now McConnell’s telling us that he has skin in the game. That’s progress, as meager as it is.
McConnell is a rat; has the interview with 11 Republicans. Add them to 49 Democrats and there’s the 60 votes needed to override a veto.
LikeLike
sucesfuloser,
“there’s the 60 votes needed to override a veto”
——
It takes two-thirds of the House and Senate to override a Presidential Veto.
LikeLike
Correct Vito Requires a super-majority….67 votes in the Senate & 290 in the House. Turtle doesn’t have those in the Senate,,,Yet…
Also let’s keep the picture in focus. POTUS, at this point, has chosen his battle and taken a small, BUT important, win rather than go the route of complete defiance & possibly gotten close to nothing from stretching out the deal negotiations. Plus, to do that he must stand by another forcing another shutdown, with that potentially being placed on the Dems but with MSM support will ultimately fall to him.
OR he could go straight to a “National Emergency” stance which will surly be challenged & if put on hold, would further delay getting anything done. POTUS has kept ALL his options going forward by allowing the Dems to believe they :won”.
He takes the meager offering, starts building immediately, “finds” additional funds to bolster what he already has, & moves forward with an agenda.
Please do not miss or gloss over the finer point….Barriers, once built, are going to be almost permanent. Every MILE that is erected will be there for many, many years (and Presidential Terms…regardless of who is in power…LOL). I’ll take a mile of barrier over a mile of zero barrier any day….& so should you.
Slow & steady will win this race…Trump can not be stopped, he can only be slowed down. But remember that even when slowed down he STILL manages to get accomplishments under his belt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Commies All !
POTUS needs to tell Congress to go home, make a big bowl of alphabet soup…and choke on the D’s…
It is time for three quarters of the US Congress to be arrested, tried and executed for treason by military tribunals. All the Democrats and half the Republicans need to be put to death, as do tens of millions of their party loyalists. Forget a wall, time to build prisons and the machinery of mass execution.
LikeLike
So, you clearly are a Democrat plant. No honest Trump support has or ever will support death of the opposition. I stand proudly behind President Trump. I do not wish death or violence on anyone.
No. Just someone who sees the writing on the wall. It is us or them. Either we exterminate the ruling class or they exterminate us. War is Hell and this is war.
AD REM!!!! Clean-up on Aisle 6 – TROLL at work!
Nice job, Mick! My admiration of you keeps growing leaps and bounds.
Sayyyy … do you think John Kelly would have done the same for OUR POTUS?
Don’t sign it Mr. President! Stick to your guns and shut it down. Tell the Turtle and the rest of the RINOs to stick it because you’re fighting for AMERICA!
LikeLike
Knowing when the point of no diminishing returns occurs may require genius or profound intuition, but that may be where Trump finds himself amidst the most astonishing betrayal of America by Congress EVER recorded. No sane person, regardless of political bent or intellectual slant, no one can even imagine an argument against building the wall Trump has explained. YET…the criminals we elect refuse to do it. REFUSE. They REFUSE to secure the borders of the United States !!! Effectively ALL of them refuse. These people, Representatives and Senators, DO NOT DESERVE TO LIVE IN THIS COUNTRY.
Nevertheless, IF Trump has stacked the deck correctly he can accomplish two crucial things and take almost 100% credit for them:
1. He can find the money and build the wall effectively end-running all of his enemies in Congress.
2. He can then play on the massive public support for the wall, and cost those enemies HUGE political losses. He can honestly prove that every no-voter FAILED in their DUTY to protect this nation’s security.
He should not sign any bill that limits the number of detinees we can have. The countries to our south and getting amped up to send tens of thousands to our borders in short order.
It is suicide to agree to limiting the number of detainees….worse, not being able to detain is open borders..
The president should not sign this bill. Just like he should not have signed the omnibus bill. McConnell along with the group of rinos are not on his side. He was elected as a disrupter, and
that is what he should do. Both sides will continue to go against him. They will fight him tooth and
nail to get the rest of the funding for this wall. He has to go the national emergency route.
LOVE this guy. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LqNMKCPmlnM&feature=em-uploademail
Just build the wall while systematically destroying the DS. That is the mission.
