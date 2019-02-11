President Trump Interview From El Paso…

President Trump is interviewed by Fox News host Ms. Laura “Eeyore” Ingraham following a massive MAGA rally in El Paso, Texas:
(Trump Overflow Crowd, El Paso, Texas)
Great rally…
No BS. only Americans wanting to keep America America forever..
Love my president
This is what drives America! Too bad the Democrats can’t connect these dots! RINOs are in the same boat!
Wow, wow, just WOW! Can’t help but love that sea of red MAGA hats! Americans love their American President! YES!!
Pretty awesome!
I think the new KAG hats should be red as well.
agreed Still…make the sea even bigger…and #s shall be added to the visible.
Here! Here!
There are days when I see Laura as a putz just like Lutz. Tonight is one of them. I seldom watch her any more.
I noticed a different tone and a sense of anger in President Trump’s body language tonight. The delay in his rally had to be due to the announcement of a compromise around 8:58pm ET. Not only did the Democrats and the GOP elite negotiate in bad faith, they attempted to upstage him right before his rally started. This in my mind was a deliberate attempt to sabotage Trump’s agenda, his momentum and his poll numbers. People are seeing right through these games. Mitch is just as guilty as Pelosi. We are sick and tired of their constant continuous attacks on our President.
These resistance efforts must be crushed once and for all.
You are dead on target. They wanted to take the wind out of the sails. Sorry but 1.3 billion of your 4000 billion dollar budget aint gonna cut it. Even if Trump Demanded a 100 billion it wouldn’t be an excessive ask…. The fact that they can’t pony up the 5 billion just shows the traitors for exactly what they are.
He has the $$$ – he’s always had it – in his huge military budget.
PT was a bit offhand to Laura tonight as well. Stopped her for a minute.
She was not listening to him. She had her “pre-loaded” questions and was asking him those questions “before” he finished asking the previous question.
She is a putz and showed her backside during this interview.
Also too full of herself….
So true. I am so glad for a second there, PT put her in her place. I am certain many people caught it.
I was a volunteer greeter at the 2016 RNC Convention in Cleveland, Ohio. Throughout the four days of the convention I greeted many attendees, including several state delegations and high-profile people such as Charles Krauthammer, Diamond & Silk and Laura Ingraham. While everyone I met at the convention was friendly in the extreme, Laura Ingraham was the exception. I didn’t care that she ignored me since my job was to greet and give directions when asked; nevertheless, she came off as petty and self-absorbed. Ever since then, my opinion of her dropped a few notches.
eagle—I think she thought she should be press sec. and has been upset ever since. I think Coulter is in the same boat. Too much ego and self importance.
Ahhhh! I think that you have something there, NVMOM!
And Laura s a reel lawyer, Mr President
And she’s tuff!
So there!
We all need to let her know our thoughts. Without us, she has no audience. The Left and Elites hate her.
Most people can’t get past her meltdowns and that mouth she has. Makes me shudder thinking about that.
Wannabe press secretary?
Eeyore is spot on?.
FNC for me, similiar to Clintoons abortion policy;
Rare,safe and legal.
Agree Julia on all of your points. Sabotage indeed! Those Congressional jackazzes have no clue how easily we can see right through their shallow schemes.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I turned Fox News off the night of the midterms. I will not watch any of their supposed “fair and balanced” BS any longer. The endless parade of Liberal human waste on Fox spewing their Marxist propaganda turns me off just as I have chosen to turn Fox off.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Yeah, they continually show clips of Lib loons and give 1/4 the time on rebuttal.
Try OneAmericaNewsNetwork (OAN), I found it on my Roku streaming box. Straight-up news reporting with a patriotic angle, it’s a great news source. Much better than Fox News.
Nancy Pelosi is an enemy ~ Mitch McConnell is WORSE … He’s a TRAITOR !
Glad Laura’s interview was short. Just a tease for her controlled opposition segment. I cant take Chris Hahn (except when Jeanine gives him what for) so I turned it off. Too bad as I really like Dan Patrick.
I did the same too. The only reason why I watched her show was to see the interview. Why she has that political hack Chris Hahn on is beyond me. But then again, Laura is part of the swamp now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t know his name but Fox’s WH correspondent made some derogatory comments this morning about how many people were at Trumps’s rally and suggested that whackjob O’Rourke had thousands!
Turn the damned tv off! What insights do you think you get from the talking heads that you don’t get reading this site, Lucianne, Thomas Lifson, Victor Davis Hanson et al? TV is for Encore and TMC movies and maybe a little March Madness.
Could that have been John Roberts? He has gottin real bad since PDJT took office.
Excellent point that I didn’t put together. Thanks!
The wall is not racism. The wall is defense of the rule of law. Allowing border jumpers is a violation of law and throws into disarray the whole equitable system of justice this nation is founded upon. Those border jumpers, allowed to persist, destroy that which they arrive to and render it the same as the cesspools they departed.
LikeLiked by 15 people
A good journalist would never have even asked the President such a question.
Why ask the President of the United States a question that “you” know is just an MSM talking point????
She screwed it up and the President started to show he was “bored” with her early on.
A big THANK YOU to all of the patriots who showed up! I enjoyed the crowd even more than the President. Very inspiring.
LikeLiked by 12 people
The Italians have created a tribute: a gigantic “God-Emperor Trump” for their Carnevale. Hilarious!
Click through and scroll to the Twitter video: http://acecomments.mu.nu/?post=379694
Contrast that with the giant Obama figure they made in 2011: Shocking! No wonder this didn’t make the ‘news’ Stateside!
He looks like a circus clown or a guy on stage doing a magic trick. 100% different than the tough guy Trump they made!
It’s all in the DETAILS. heh
Like Bin Laden in the top of his top hat, with a machine gun, next to a Gay Power rainbow flag! like the platoon of CLOWNS marching ahead of him! The more you watch, the more you see. Euro heads of state in the “Circus” stage behind him. Doves holding killer drones.
They really knocked themselves out, and they clearly see this freakin guy as a fool.
Thank God for President Trump…his presence in the White House is the only reason I haven’t lost my ever lovin’ mind over the past few years. Meanwhile, my idiot Governor is going to begin an “apology tour” on Feb 21st to atone for his “sins”…sheesh, wonder how many Virginians he will draw to this circus…SMDH!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Everyon should be carrying a real baby or a baby doll into the event.
With a sign that says, I escaped Dr. Northam’s execution.
I don’t know how to spell his name and didn’t feel like looking it up. It’s late.
Mengele.
Brutal on the dems
Bravo to Jim for telling it like it is as usual. I hope he’s not alone in his opinion.
Where is Sam Eliot when you need a good character actor to stick it where the sun don’t shine??
A “Roadhouse” parking lot gathering would have been a cap-stone…. Bury them ALL Mr President.
Check-6
Laura let him speak which is always a good thing by an interviewer. At least she didnt hang too long on the wall topic or try to tell him what to do.
Every question lauara asked was tp make the President defend himself. she STANK!!
$1.7 billion is similar to “Let then Eat Cake”.
$1.375 billion for “barriers”, about 55 miles with stips on their composition and where they’re placed, I think in Texas only. Reducing detention beds by 8000 beds. No money for more detention beds on the border. No word yet on more border guards and technology. No word on humanitarian aid or more medical care at the border. Our Congress BETRAYING AMERICANS again!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
DJT can’t go for this, and probably won’t, or his base won’t turn out in high enough numbers for him to win in 2020. Unless he has a damn good Plan B to get the Wall all ready to fire.
Not true. The Ann Coulter contingent may not turn out, but most of us realize that he can only get what he can get from Congress. I will be voting for him with gusto whether he signs it or not. And if some folks decide not to, I hope they enjoy their 70% tax rates and the elimination of ICE.
The Grubermint spends $1.7 billion on postage.
The Pentagon’s daily spending is around $2 Billion.
Probably monthly
As Nutty Nancy would say “crumbs”
I love it! Oh please, Mr. President, use that line: “Nancy is giving us crumbs to protect ourselves from drug cartels, human traffickers . . .”
Why does Sundance nickname Laura Ingraham “Eeyore”? I think that’s a Winnie the Pooh character, isn’t it? Good? Bad? Is there something wrong with her?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
She is a complainer and makes her living, writing books, radio etc on crisis.
When there is not a crisis, she creates one to retain her relevance.
She used to be against gays until she learned her brother was gay. But on the other hand she’s adopted 3 Russian kids. I think at least 2 of them are disabled. But I don’t watch her show at all and fortunately am not in the car when she’s on talk radio.
And I read somewhere that she dated Keith Oberman at one time. Good God, what a dumb woman.
I didn’t hear about Laura dating Keith but it is a known fact that Ann Coulter has dated him.
Stupid or into self-mutilation? He’s disgusting inside and out.
This is just not fair. She complains and makes a fortune for doing it. I complain, you complain, although not always about the same things, and we get paid nothing for it, zip, zero, nada.
Mr. President you’ve revitalized America, but what do you say about the Uniparty’s last minute bogus deal?
LikeLiked by 3 people
She is a sad sack always complaining and whining about imaginary situations and issues that haven’t and most likely won’t ever happen. A real doomer and gloomer!!
Yes, she is an idiot. Never liked her. And her voice is enough to make we want to scratch off my ears.
Here is the Italians’ “Warhammer: The God-Emperor Trump!”
LikeLiked by 11 people
This parade figure is about 20 stories tall, folks. Truly awe-inspiring.
Okay, we’ve seen this for the 3653675th time already. It’s also off topic and should be in the Pres. Daily thread or Open Thread.
Who designated you the hall monitor?
This is NOT a positive tribute to Trump. Mocks him as “God Emporer” with Putin on his shoulder. Sheesh
The ending with POTUS talking about Northam and Michael Jackson is gold. lol
Sundance is right, too: Ingraham is the queen of Eeyores.
She was slightly better on interruptions this time compared with last, though, so I’ll give her that.
This is from Wikipedia; Eeyore is a character in the Winnie-the-Pooh books by A. A. Milne. He is generally characterized as a pessimistic, gloomy, depressed, anhedonic, old grey stuffed donkey who is a friend of the title character, Winnie-the-Pooh.
I guess I may have answered my own question.
Love my president. I want to thank all those that attended the rally. It showed the nation a lot. That sea of red hats inside, and the even bigger crowd outside speaks volumes.
Sean Hannity slams ‘garbage compromise’ on preliminary agreement on border security
I never watched FOX news. They are all personalities like the other MSM channels. I will watch some of the clips that SD puts up- but that’s about it. I like OANN. 👍🏼
So called “Kennedyesque” Beto and his main crowd would be a tiny insignificant speck in P Trump’s massive and impressive Overflow Crowd. It’s great to see that the beautiful, determined “deplorables” are still rocking the political scene in the “USA, USA…”
I admit I’ve turned off Laura’s show several times after a few minutes of immediate irritation. (ie. when she effusively praised the vicious Clinton ally Philippe Reines.) She’s a Jekyll and Hyde host.
Laura chose a lousy time to emulate Gatekeeper Wallace or Megyn Kelly and their style of loaded Dem inspired negative questions. After an upbeat positively charged rally is also the worst time to emulate “Eeyore.”
Interviewing POTUS is a big deal for any host or reporter and I suspect she might’ve been hoping to impress new viewers. Did she really think Trump supporters would enjoy her negative questioning? The Dems already despise her and have tried their best to ruin her career, so it wasn’t her best night.
Being on the FNC prime time political front lines is a precarious place to be so prudence and sound judgement is essential to avoid backlashes from your usual audience.
So many great points that impact all Americans, like low unemployment, African Americans coming home to the GOP, shattering records, Dems casting 79 investigations against the president –
Look at how the Hill/MSM frames this interview…
Lol. Trump owns these people. The interview would be ignored, he knows this, but he drops in the name pochahontas and boom! Like fish in a barrel.
FTA
Trump says Warren should focus ‘more on her heritage’ than investigating his businesses
https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/429537-trump-says-warren-should-focus-more-on-her-heritage-than
Typical for Laura. It was not the questions she asked BUT how she asked theme
Trish Reagan on Fox Business at 8 PM is great
A country without borders is not a country and a country that does not enforce its OWN Immigration Laws is a FAILED STATE
Personally I would like to see more footage of the “barrier”…yes I know there have been some small clips but I want more. Why is that so hard? Surely there is someone among us that has the resources to do this. I’m talking about one of us, not the talking heads that spin it to their liking, one of us who has to deal with murders, diseases, assaults, robberies..Show us the fri$$in wall and talk to us like we matter… People need more, they deserve more than just a small clip..Is there not one of us that can do this, or want to do this? No? I pray our President will hold the line( regarding the piddly little amount for the wall…) and tell the left to go pound sand. I do hope our President hasn’t been compromised in some way..it’s been bothering me for quite some time..I don’t have tv and this is my go to site for information. I’m surprised that ranchers and others who live close to the border are not out in droves…forming their own borders/militias…I know there was talk of this but it’s been pretty quiet…I’m not a young woman, 73 years on this old planet..in the end folks I’m thinking it’s gonna be up to us to hold the fort…too much money, too much corruption is bringing our beautiful country to its knees..You can kick a dog just so long before he no longer gets up, but gives up…I think we are close to that point…and just so everyone knows, I am a animal lover, with 2 felines that tell ME what to do…I oblige. Take from this what you may..just had to do some venting on this cold snowy day.
Laura is becoming as obnoxious as Juan Williams.
Real Americans
Hey Laura, there’s plenty of positive stories to discuss with the President as well. How about mixing it up a bit?
I threw FOX in the trash bin after the first debate. Can’t even deal with Hannity — the boy just won’t shut up.
OANN for our household (and this site, of course).
I’m with you, Gunner. OANN all the way. Fox went over to the “dark side” a long time ago.
Tom and Lou are both great men that never hesitate to speak their mind and actively defend their country.
Breaking. The “tentative deal” – only $1.4 billion for “border funding”:
I just read a news item that the BETO Un-Rally was peppered with Mexican flags!
Another great campaign ad for Republicans: show those flags with the logo “BETO Wants to be President…. of Mexico!” 😉
Why should there be any “compromise” on our nation’s security?
The mere fact that any of our elected officials want a compromise is proof that they are unfit for public office.
There is no “other side” to this issue, unlike many of the issues which divide us.
There is absolutely no reason for any Democrat or Republican to be against a wall. No legitimate one.
Why do we have that lousy, unconstitutional “Patriot” Act? Why are we still tolerating the government interfering with our absolute right to travel freely within our own borders (note that as with Obamacare, they also exempt themselves and their big donor class friends from the gropings and various other violations), when exceptions are made for anyone who wishes to come on foot?
BTW, this opposition to a wall is not coming from the American people.
How dare people march into our Country carrying foreign flags. Yo, Butto’rook!
You can’t have have an American Presidential rally with foreign flags flying in your midst, Asshat. You reveal your treacherous self.
The President should just block all foreign aid until the necessary funds for the wall are secured. That includes the massive sums we give out to Israel every year. Then let Mitch cry.
No One has the right to squat in our Country under any circumstances. Then do tell, because I’ll wait. Why do I need a passport and have my thighs patted down by TSA? I’ll wait.
My favorite part of the interview:
question: “What would you say, Mr. President to young african americans about the mess in Virginia?”
[paraphrase and summarize]:
answer: “The most outlandish, repulsive, and disrespectful act committed by any of those azhats, was coonman believing he could pull off Michael Jackson!” [Trump’s friend and a black man]
And used as a remedy to grant coonman’s wife clemency for his azhattedness.
That was deep and smooth!
